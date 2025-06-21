How To Observe the Holy Week 2025 Day-by-Day | PhilNews (2025)

Guide on How To Observe the Holy Week 2025 on Daily Basis

HOW TO OBSERVE THE HOLY WEEK 2025 – Here is a guide in observing the most significant days of the Lenten season.

Many Filipinos observe the Holy Week. In fact, there are countless people who return to their home provinces as many days within the week-long religious celebration are declared as holidays in the Philippines.

Pres. Bongbong Marcos has released his Holy Week 2025 message for the Filipinos as well as Vice Pres. Sara Duterte. Several shopping establishments and offices have already announced their operating schedules for the Holy Week.

Countless Filipinos spend their time in prayers and reflection every Holy Week. Daily, there can be a unique way of observing the highlights of the Lenten season.

Here is a guide on how to observe the Holy Week 2025:

Holy Monday

Monday is a chance to slow down and reflect on the humanity of Jesus Christ. The Son of God was sent in a human form, in real flesh, and lived for years as an ordinary human being spreading the teachings of the Bible.

On Holy Monday, Jesus’ entrance to the temple is commemorated and how he flipped the tables of money changers and drove them out from the sacred place. This moment showed that Jesus, a living person, also experienced anger. This is the best time to reflect on anger and resentment and what negative feelings you need to let go.

Holy Tuesday

The Holy Tuesday is the day to commemorate the busyness of the Son of God and His disciples. At night, the Son of God and His disciples went to Bethany and stayed there for the night. To observe the Holy Tuesday, the Jewish tradition usually spend it in house cleaning like a preparation for the coming of the Lord.

Holy Wednesday

One of the most significant days in the Holy Week 2025 is the Holy Wednesday — the day when the betrayal of Judas to Jesus is commemorated. It is the best time to reflect on betrayal and check if you are still holding onto that pain. It is also best to partake simple meals as a sacrifice.

Maundy Thursday

On Thursday, the Son of God spent His final night on Earth in human flesh. He gathered His closest friends, His disciples, for the Last Supper. It is best to observe this day by attending the church mass which usually includes the washing of the feet of the disciples by the priest. It is also best to visit an Adoration Chapel and spend time in prayer and meditation.

Good Friday

Friday will bring the most painful day in the Holy Week 2025 for Christians as it commemorates the sufferings and death of Jesus Christ. Silence is needed in the observance of Good Friday and most especially between 12 pm to 3 pm. Many people also visit churches to pray the Stations of the Cross. You may also spend time meditating on the passion of the Son of God.

Black Saturday

The death of the Son of God is commemorated on Black Saturday. Meanwhile, it is also a day of preparation for the Easter. You may attend short prayer services conducted in some churches. It is the perfect time to reflect on the death of Jesus Christ and God’s immense love for the humanity.

Easter Sunday

The Easter Sunday will be the joyous day in the Holy Week 2025. It commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumph from death. You may observe it by attending church, reflecting on the victorious day of the rising of the Son of God, and filling it with optimism.