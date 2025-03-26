How to Pick the Best Eyeliner Shade Based on Your Eye Color (2025)

Are you in the mood to liven up your look? There’s nothing like a stroke of liner in a fun color for an unexpected beauty moment—and the best eyeliner shades are an easy way to achieve that. But where do you begin with a rainbow spectrum of shades to choose from? While there are no hard-and-fast rules for makeup, referencing the color wheel is always a good place to start (and perhaps a nostalgic reminder of grade school art class). “Contrasting your eyeliner to enhance your eye color is an easy trick to bring attention to your eyes,” says Los Angeles-based makeup artist Beau Nelson. Long story short, a complimentary color creates a strong visual impact.

Once you’ve determined the color you want, it’s time to choose your actual liner. Professional makeup artist Anastasia Vavina recommends a pencil over a liquid liner when getting playful. “Pencils allow for more application control than liquid eyeliners. You can stay precise or easily achieve a smoked-out look,” Vavina explains, adding that mistakes can also be easily blended and buffed with creamy pencil formulas. Since we’re not the color theory masters, we tapped four pros to share their tips and tricks for playing up eye color—and which of the best eyeliner shades to choose to make your gaze pop.

The Best Eyeliner for Brown Eyes

“Brown eyes are already neutral, so you can really play with color on brown eyes,” explains Katie Jane Hughes, who gravitates toward jewel-toned eyeliners for brown-eyed clients (and regularly reaches for Glossier's eyeliner pencil in the shade Rococo). When in doubt Hughes says to think rich berry tones, deep purples, and emerald greens. For a more subtle approach, consider makeup artist Tasha Reiko Brown’s go-to eye-brightening strategy: A gold eyeliner dabbed on the inner corners. “It catches the warm light of brown eyes [for extra sparkle],” she says.

Dior Diorshow Stylo in Pearly Gold $34 NORDSTROM Jones Road The Best Pencil in Violet $24 JONES ROAD

Glossier No. 1 Pencil in Rococo $18 GLOSSIER Valentino Beauty Colorgraph Eyeliner in Green Stravaganza $38 VALENTINO BEAUTY

The Best Eyeliner for Blue Eyes

Thinking back to the trust color wheel, Nelson reminds us that the contrasting color to blue is yellow. Rather than taking that as a literal interpretation, he leans towards more flaxen colors. “Golden browns, bronzes, and coppers all set blue eyes off nicely,” he says. Hughes agrees and leans towards warm hues like rusty orange to make all variations of ocean eyes (as Billie Eilish might say) truly stand out.

Ere Perez Jojoba Eye Pencil in Copper $24 AMAZON $24 REVOLVE Estée Lauder Double Wear 24H Waterproof Gel Eye Pencil in Bronze $32 AMAZON

The Best Eyeliner for Hazel Eyes

With tones of green, gold, and brown, hazel eyes are inherently dimensional—and there are many different approaches one can take with eyeliners to emphasize their multifaceted irises. “Purples, pinks, burgundies, and cranberries bring out the green tones in hazel eyes,” says Nelson. For Hughes, a rich teal supplies a cool contrast, while for Brown, taking a tone-on-tone approach with an emerald green “really makes the colors [of Hazel eyes] jump.”

MAC Cosmetics Color Excess Gel Pencil Eyeliner in Nudge Nudge Ink Ink $25 NORDSTROM Jillian Dempsey Kohl Eyeliner in Black Sapphire $20 SHOPBOP $20 BLUEMERCURY $20 AMAZON

The Best Eyeliner for Green Eyes

It's all about burgundy for green eyes (think: the color of a glass of red wine). No eyeliner shade can compare to the crimson color juxtaposed to verdant toned eyes, according Brown. “Bright burgundy…moody burgundy…brown burgundies… all are color wheel opposites meaning shades of green and red always complement each other,” she explains. “A rich burgundy brings an unexpected pop of color that’s bold, but wearable.”

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Kohl Eyeliner in Burgundy $12 AMAZON ColourPop Creme Gel Liner in Joy Ride $8 AMAZON $8 COLOURPOP

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Bordeaux $34 NORDSTROM $34 VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY Gucci Beauty Stylo Contour des Yeux Eyeliner in Bordeaux $39 NORDSTROM

The Best Eyeliner for Gray Eyes

It’s true: Less than 3% of the global population has gray eyes, which can be mistaken for blue, but most often appear dark gray, grayish blue, or grayish green. For this rare shade, Nelson recommends royal blues and blue-toned violet shades to bring out their different aspects. Alternatively, “deep, beautiful reds will bring high contrast and make the eyes pop,” says Hughes.

Trish McEvoy Intense Gel Eyeliner in Bright Eyes $30 SHOPBOP Shiseido MicroLiner Ink in Teal $22 AMAZON

Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Cherry Red Matte $23 FENTY BEAUTY 19/99 Precision Colour Pencil in Barna $26 SHOPBOP

