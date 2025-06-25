How to Pick the Right Curling Iron Size for Your Desired Look (2025)

We've all heard that size doesn't really matter, but this simply isn't true when it comes to picking the right curling iron size. Unlike other hot tools, such as flat irons or hairdryers, anything designed to create a curl needs to take size into consideration as it'll ultimately determine your hairstyle. And, while you may not initially think that half an inch will be noticeable, we assure you that even that much can transform your look.

As you may already assume, thinner barrels create tighter curls while thicker ones create a looser bend. However, there's a huge area of variance between the tiniest of barrels and the largest. So, if you have a particular hairstyle you'd like to achieve and don't exactly know where to begin, we've got your back. We tapped three hairstylists to explain in simple terms what each barrel size can achieve.

Meet the Experts Clariss Rubensteinis a Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist and beauty expert.

Cassie Siskovic is a Manhattan-based hairstylist and the National Artistic Director of Alfaparf Milano USA.

Rogerio Cavalcante is a hairstylist, colorist, and the owner of The Second Floor Salon.

Whether you want tight curls or loose beach waves, ahead you'll learn the specifics of different curling iron sizes and determine which size is right for you.

2-Inch Curling Iron

Best for those with longer locks, the 2-inch barrel iron gives hair a subtle bend towards the end that mimics a blowout. "I love using this size iron to achieve a faux blowout look because it offers lots of body and volume with the option to finish with rounded ends or a very subtle wave," says Siskovic.We love using the Hot Tools' 24K Gold Curling Iron/Wand to recreate this effortless style.

1 3/4-Inch Curling Iron

For those who want a step past subtle, a 1 3/4-inch curling iron will create a more noticeable wave than a 2-inch barrel. This effect will be most prominent on longer hair for loose, romantic waves. If you have short hair, expect this barrel size to give you a slightly more emphasized bend but not real curls.

1 ½-Inch Curling Iron

A 1 ½-inch iron creates a loose, voluminous curl. "This is myideal iron choice for a body wave," says Siskovic. "This size creates a balance between a structured wave and voluminous body, and is a great choice for anyone who wants their hair to look thick and healthy."



Byrdie Tip Want beachy texture? Trade your traditional iron for a wand, like the Bed Head Curlipops Tourmaline Ceramic 1-1/2" Curling Iron Wand.

To achieve Gigi Hadid's classy soft waves look, grab your 1 ½-inch curling wand but here's the trick: don't hold it for too long. "Briefly wrap small sections of hair around the wand; this ensures your curls won't end up overly tight," Rogerio Cavalcante explains. "For the magic touch, wrap your hair towards your face on one side and away from your face on the other. This subtle variation creates a natural, effortless vibe, giving you those soft, glamorous waves you're after."

1 ¼-Inch Curling Iron

If you're looking for versatility, go for a 1 ¼-inch curling iron. "This sizecurling iron is great for a beachy wave, creating texture, or using it to pin curl and create a looser, more modern take on an old Hollywood vibe," says Rubenstein. "The T3 Micro Single Pass 1.25 inch is one of my absolute favorites—it offers perfectly even heat and great holdwithout leaving behind any seams or creases."

See Also The 101 Guide to Curling Iron Sizes | PATTERN

To achieve Margot Robbie's effortless curls, opt for a 1 ¼-inch curling iron. "When you're curling your hair, focus on the front part of your hair and wrap it away from your face, while for the rest of your hair, wrap it towards your face," Cavalcante says. "Keep each section wrapped around the wand for just a few seconds. Oh, and one more thing—don't curl the ends. Leave about an inch of the ends outside of the barrel."

Byrdie Tip Set curled hair with hairspray, then let cool before brushing through. This creates a tighter curl that will last longer.

1-Inch Curling Iron

The 1-inch barrel shape creates universally flattering waves that will complement all hair types and face shapes. Plus, it's the ideal size for people who have medium to short to hair. Regardless of length, it'll give hair a soft, gentle curl when brushed out after the shape sets.

"1-inch irons are the OG's in styling and waving," notes Siskovic. "There are so many possibilities with this iron depending on the technique, but one of my favorites to create with this size is the classic Hollywood wave." Try DryBar's 3-Day Bender Digital 1" Curling Iron to get the look.

¾-Inch Curling Iron

To achieve full hair with tight curls, akin to Sza's fabulous style, grab a 3/4-inch curling iron. "Work with small sections of hair and wrap each one around the wand for a slightly longer duration," Cavalcante explains. "This extra time ensures those curls will be tight and defined, just like Sza's signature look."



5/8-Inch Curling Iron

For those wanting to recreate a look that marries a super beachy vibe with an almost Carrie Bradshaw-esque curl, the 5/8-inch curling iron is for you. Plus, if you have naturally curly hair, this size barrel will help keep your curls uniform if some become unruly.

"I've been loving this smaller iron for enhancing the style of a shag," notes Siskovic. "My favorite technique is to wrap the hair just once around this smaller iron and leaving the ends relatively straight for some soft, mid-strand movement." Go for the Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold Curling Iron/Wand 5/8" for this look, and be sure to pick up a great mousse to keep your curls intact all day.

1/2-Inch Curling Iron

If you're looking to recreate Amanda Seyfried's dramatic curls, the 1/2-inch curling iron will help you create those really tight curls. Cavalcante says that once you've curled your hair, you should gently break your curls apart with a large comb. This will give your hair that voluminous, bouncy look without making it appear too structured.

3/8-Inch Curling Iron

Having a 3/8-inch iron on hand is a must for those with natural curls as it's the perfect size to help give definition to unruly ringlets after you air dry your hair, and can also be used for detail waving. To enhance tousled movement, Siskovic likes to add smallribbon sections of this size iron around the perimeter of the hair. We love the Plugged In HeatMaster Chrome 3/8 Inch Curling Iron for this look.