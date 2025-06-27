How to Play the Doom Games in Chronological Order - IGN (2025)

There’s a good argument to be made for Doom’s inclusion among the most influential game franchises of all time. It’s widely considered the progenitor of the first-person shooter genre that’s dominated the market for decades, paving the way for franchises like Call of Duty and Halo while retaining its relevance with excellent modern shooters.

With Doom: The Dark Ages out now on PC and consoles, we’ve compiled a chronological list of every Doom game in order.

How Many Doom Games Are There?

There are seven Doom games, excluding add-ons and enhanced versions of previously released games, though those are noted within each blurb where applicable. This list excludes mobile games like Doom RPG, Doom Resurrection, and Mighty Doom.

Which Doom Game Should You Play First?

There are two logical starting points for new players: Doom (1993) or Doom (2016). Most players are better off starting with the 2016 version given its modern design. However, if you’re hellbent on experiencing the full story, your starting point has to be the 1993 original.

Every Doom Game in Chronological Order

The blurbs below contain broad spoilers for the plot of each game.

1. Doom (1993)

Following the release of id Software’s first two games — Commander Keen and Wolfenstein — the developer introduced Doom to the world in late 1993. The shooter was released with three episodes: Knee-Deep in the Dead, The Shores of Hell, and Inferno; the fourth episode, Thy Flesh Consumed, was released in 1995 as part of The Ultimate Doom.

Doom begins the saga by introducing the series’ original protagonist, an unnamed marine known as Doomguy, and sending him on a demon-slaying mission up to Mars before descending to hell. It ends with Doomguy’s discovery of a demon invasion on Earth, setting up the following year’s sequel.

2. Doom II: Hell on Earth (1994)

A year later, id Software released Doom II: Hell on Earth, picking up with the demon invasion of Earth seen at the end of Doom. Doomguy helps the survivors escape into space, leaving him as the last man on Earth, before descending back into hell to close the portal between the two realms.

Two add-on episodes were later released for Doom II: No Rest for the Living in 2010 and Legacy of Rust in 2024. Final Doom was a separate, two-episode game created by a community of mappers in 1996, though its content has since been consolidated into modern versions of Doom II.

All of the post-launch episodes mentioned above are set between the events of Doom II and Doom 64.

3. Doom 64 (1997)

Doom 64, id Software’s third entry in the franchise (and the third chronologically), sends Doomguy back into space to deal with an escaped demon and its reincarnated army. To defeat the threat, our hero eventually returns to hell, where he chooses to live out his years protecting humanity from the potential of future invasions.

The 2020 remaster of Doom 64 added The Lost Levels, which is set after Doom 64 and serves as a bridge between the original games and the rebooted series that began in 2016.

4. Doom 3 (2004)

There’s no definitive answer as to where Doom 3 exists on this timeline. Arguments have been made that it takes place before Doom (1993), after Doom 64, or in an alternate timeline altogether. We’re placing it after 64 given its later release date and our best understanding of the timeline, though its placement is ultimately inessential to understanding the ongoing narrative.

In Doom 3, players step into the boots of Doom Marine, an unnamed soldier who is not Doomguy from the previous games. The marine is tasked with investigating strange incidents at a remote laboratory on Mars. What follows is a demonic invasion of the Red Planet and the uncovering of a conspiracy to destroy humanity.

An add-on/sequel called Doom 3: Resurrection of Evil was released the following year. It’s set two years after the events of Doom 3 and follows a different unnamed marine’s attempt to return an artifact to hell.

A remastered version called Doom 3: BFG Edition was released in 2012 and included a new expansion called The Lost Mission, which takes place within the events of Doom 3. This version is also playable in virtual reality as Doom 3: VR Edition.

Doom 3 Vicarious Visions Aug 3, 2004

5. Doom: The Dark Ages (2025)

The newest Doom game, The Dark Ages stars Doom Slayer, a new and more powerful iteration of Doomguy that debuted in Doom (2016). The Dark Ages is a prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, according to Bethesda, in which players “step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer, in [a] never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell.” IGN's review of the The Dark Ages describes the game as "a new flavor of the legendary shooter series that’s heavier and more grounded, but no less energetic and exhilarating."

Doom: The Dark Ages Id Software May 15, 2025 PC PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X|S

6. Doom (2016)

The 2016 reboot of Doom introduced Doom Slayer and began a new set of stories within id Software’s Doom universe. The story begins with Doom Slayer being awakened from a sarcophagus to deal with a new demonic threat on a Martian research facility. Doom Slayer, traveling back and forth between hell and Mars, again thwarts the demons' attacks, before being betrayed and teleported to an unknown location.

A VR spinoff called Doom VFR was released in 2017. It’s set after the events of Doom and follows a Union Aerospace Corporation employee named Dr. Peters.

Doom Id Software May 13, 2016

7. Doom Eternal (2020)

The latest game in the chronology is Doom Eternal. Set after the events of Doom (2016), Eternal sees Doom Slayer return to end another demonic invasion of Earth by killing the three Hell Priests. The story includes a key piece of series lore, revealing the connection between the original Doomguy and Doom Slayer.

Doom Eternal extended the timeline with two expansions: The Ancient Gods Part 1 and The Ancient Gods Part 2. The two-part story picks up after the events of Eternal, with the demons gathering strength in other dimensions and Doom Slayer enacting a new plan to destroy them. Part 1 culminates in the summoning of the Dark Lord; Part 2 is Doom Slayer’s pursuit and confrontation of the Dark Lord, revealing further details about the hero’s past.

Doom Eternal Id Software Mar 20, 2020

Upcoming Doom Games

The newest Doom game is Doom: The Dark Ages, which was just released on May 15. Let's not get too greedy about what's coming out next just yet. In the meantime, you can check out more of IGN's Doom coverage from ahead of the game's release:

