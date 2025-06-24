How to Prevent and Treat Cracked Heels (2025)

Apr 22, 2025 Foot Care

Cracked heels are a common yet frustrating condition that can cause pain, embarrassment, and even lead to more serious foot problems if left untreated, especially for diabetics. Often beginning as dry, flaky skin, cracked heels can quickly develop into deep fissures that may bleed or become infected. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to prevent and treat this condition effectively at home.

At Simply Meds Online, we’re committed to providing healthcare product support for all. Whether you’re looking to prevent dry feet or repair existing cracks, we ship trusted products quickly and discreetly, direct to your door, offering convenience without compromising on care.

What Causes Cracked Heels?

Cracked heels, or heel fissures, are typically caused by a build-up of dry, thickened skin around the rim of the heel. When this skin loses moisture, it becomes brittle and prone to splitting. Everyday pressures such as standing for long periods, walking barefoot, or wearing open-back footwear can worsen the issue.

Environmental factors like cold weather and low humidity can also dry out the skin, while conditions like obesity and skin disorders (eczema, psoriasis) may contribute to the development of cracked heels. A lack of foot care routines, including irregular moisturising or exfoliation, is often a significant underlying cause.

For many, the issue can be seasonal or mild. But when cracks become deep or painful, or if you notice bleeding or inflammation, more targeted treatments are needed.

Home Remedies & Treatments for Cracked Heels

Early-stage cracked heels can usually be managed at home with the right care routine. Start by soaking your feet in warm, soapy water for about 15 minutes to soften the skin. After drying, gently exfoliate using a pumice stone or foot file to remove dead skin.

Hydration is key. Applying a thick, nourishing foot moisturiser immediately after exfoliating will help lock in moisture. For best results, apply a foot cream before bed and wear cotton socks overnight to enhance absorption.

For more severe or stubborn cracks, consider a specialist product like Flexitol Heel Balm or O’Keeffe’s for Healthy Feet. These are designed for intensive foot repair and are clinically proven to deliver fast and lasting results.

Flexitol: Trusted Relief for Dry, Cracked Heels

One of the most recommended treatments for cracked heels is Flexitol Heel Balm. This powerful balm contains 25% urea – a naturally occurring compound known for its ability to hydrate and soften the skin.

Flexitol works by deeply penetrating the dry, rough skin and replenishing moisture from within. It also helps slough off dead skin cells and improves skin elasticity, making it easier for the skin to heal. Many users report visible improvement within just three days of consistent use.

Flexitol is suitable for diabetics, making it a versatile option for those needing extra foot protection. The Flexitol Rescue Heel Balm is another excellent option for more intensive treatment, offering added relief for extremely dry or damaged skin.

See Also OKEEFFESS FOR HEALTHY FEET 96 G

For more information and product options, explore our full foot care range at Simply Meds Online.

O’Keeffe’s: Guaranteed Relief for Dry Feet

Another standout product is O’Keeffe’s for Healthy Feet, formulated specifically to offer relief for extremely dry and cracked feet. Its highly concentrated formula creates a protective barrier that not only hydrates but also helps prevent further moisture loss.

What makes O’Keeffe’s unique is its use of glycerin and allantoin, which draw in and retain moisture while soothing cracked skin. It’s non-greasy, absorbs quickly, and is safe for diabetics. With daily use, many find that their feet are not just smoother but healthier and more resilient to everyday wear and tear.

These trusted brands have become essentials in foot care routines around the UK and are available for direct delivery from Simply Meds Online.

Diabetes and Footcare

Footcare is particularly crucial for people with diabetes. High blood sugar levels can damage nerves and impair circulation, especially in the extremities. This makes it harder for minor wounds or cracks to heal and increases the risk of infections or serious complications.

According to Diabetes UK, checking your feet daily is essential. Look out for signs of cracking, swelling, redness, or unusual temperature. Moisturise regularly with diabetic-friendly creams like Flexitol or O’Keeffe’s, and always wear protective footwear.

Never ignore cracked heels if you have diabetes, as even small fissures can lead to ulcers. If you’re unsure about how to care for your feet, speak with a healthcare provider or a podiatrist.

When to See a Podiatrist

While most cracked heels can be managed at home, there are times when professional help is necessary. You should consult a podiatrist if:

The cracks are deep, painful, or bleeding

You see signs of infection (redness, swelling, pus)

You have diabetes and notice new or worsening symptoms

Home treatments haven’t improved the condition within a week or two



Podiatrists can offer debridement (removal of thick skin), prescribe medicated creams, or identify underlying causes that need medical attention.

Best Moisturisers for Heel Repair

Here are our top recommended products for cracked heel treatment:

Flexitol Heel Balm: Ideal for dry, rough, and thickened heels. With 25% urea and lanolin, it hydrates and heals quickly.

Flexitol Rescue Heel Balm: For severely cracked heels needing immediate care.

O’Keeffe’s for Healthy Feet: Great for everyday use, non-greasy, diabetic-safe, and highly effective.

Scholl Cracked Heel Repair Cream: Another popular choice that delivers visible results in days.



Each of these products is designed to nourish, protect, and restore healthy skin. You can find these and more in our cracked heels section, curated to help you make confident, informed choices.

A Step Towards Healthy Feet

Whether you’re looking to prevent cracked heels or are dealing with persistent dry feet, Simply Meds Online is here to support you. Our expert-approved product range, combined with our convenient home delivery service, makes it easier than ever to stay on top of your foot health.

Don’t wait for your heels to worsen. Add a reliable moisturiser to your daily routine, wear supportive footwear, and treat your feet with the same care you give the rest of your body. Healthy, comfortable feet are just a few steps away.