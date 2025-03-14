How To Remove Blackheads & Sebaceous Filaments | Cult Beauty (2025)

Korean skin care has taken the beauty world by storm and is showing no signs of slowing down – with searches for the term surging by 512% in the past 30 days alone.

With consumers increasingly curious about the secrets behind glowing skin, fuelling a significant rise in searches for the best Korean skin care products – with terms like "Korean glass skin mask" seeing dramatic spikes up 17,900% and 238 – one of the most common skin care concerns people are seeking solutions for is how to effectively treat blackheads and sebaceous filaments, with searches like "how to remove blackheads nose" soaring by 51,463%.

With many of us looking for targeted, effective treatments for removing blackheads and sebaceous filaments, we caught up with The Derm Lab’s expert dermatologist, Elizabeth Japal, to uncover how to ensure a K-beauty approved complexion.

IN THIS ARTICLE

Why should we trust Korean skin care

Blackheads vs sebaceous filaments

K-Beauty hacks for removing blackheads

K-Beauty hacks for removing sebaceous filaments

Elizabeth’s dos and don’ts for removing blackheads and sebaceous filaments

Best Korean skin care products for clear skin

How to remove blackheads and sebaceous filaments FAQS

BUT FIRST, WHY SHOULD WE TRUST KOREAN SKIN CARE

Korean skin care’s rise to global fame is no coincidence; it's the ideal combination of cutting-edge science, natural ingredients and a holistic approach to skin health. Unlike quick-fix products, Korean skin care routines focus on long-term benefits – prioritising hydration, gentle exfoliation and the strengthening of the skin’s barrier. The multi-step process, which includes double cleansing, layering lightweight serums and sealing moisture with creams, leaves complexions visibly plumper, smoother and more radiant.

“What sets K-beauty apart is its innovative formulas and trendsetting ingredients – like snail mucin, centella asiatica and fermented extracts – that deliver real results without harsh side effects. Plus, the products are often lightweight and non-irritating, making them suitable for all skin types. The emphasis on maintaining a healthy, dewy complexion resonates with modern consumers, while the influence of social media and beauty influencers has accelerated its global popularity. Simply put, K-beauty’s success lies in its ability to deliver healthier, glowing skin with no filters needed" says Elizabeth.

BLACKHEADS VS SEBACEOUS FILAMENTS

Now we know why we should be sporting Korean skin care, it’s time to understand how we can ensure a clear K-beauty approved complexion and remove any traces of blackheads and sebaceous filaments.

Think you have blackheads? Well, you might be mistaking them for sebaceous filaments. Many people confuse blackheads and sebaceous filaments, but they’re actually quite different. “Blackheads (aka open comedones), occur when pores become clogged with a mixture of sebum (oil), dead skin cells and debris. When exposed to air, this mixture oxidizes and turns black, giving blackheads their dark appearance.

Sebaceous filaments, on the other hand, are natural structures that line the walls of hair follicles, helping transport sebum to the skin’s surface. They appear as tiny, grayish or yellowish dots, often found on the nose, chin and cheeks. Unlike blackheads, sebaceous filaments are not clogged pores and cannot be permanently removed as they’re a normal part of your skin’s function. Attempting to squeeze or extract them can lead to irritation, inflammation, and enlarged pores.”

Understanding the difference between blackheads and sebaceous filaments is key when looking at how to clear your skin.

K-BEAUTY HACKS FOR REMOVING BLACKHEADS

It’s no secret, the most popular place to find blackheads is typically your nose. Why? Because the skin on your nose has a higher number of sebaceous (oil-producing) glands compared to other areas of the face. These glands produce sebum to keep the skin moisturised. However, when there’s excess oil production, it can clog the pores and lead to blackheads. But how can we zap them away once and for all?

"Pore strips are a popular quick fix for removing blackheads, but they may not be the best long-term solution. These adhesive strips work by physically pulling out debris from the surface of pores, which can create the illusion of instantly clearer skin. However, they often remove only the top portion of blackheads, leaving the root behind, meaning the pore may clog again shortly afterward. It’s also important to note that frequent use of pore strips can also disrupt the skin’s natural barrier, causing irritation, redness and inflammation. The pulling action may stretch pores, making them appear larger over time. For those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, pore strips can aggravate the skin and lead to breakouts.”

So, what does Elizabeth recommend for a long-term solution?

"When it comes to dissolving blackheads and preventing them from returning, certain ingredients are proven to be more effective and gentler than traditional scrubs. Salicylic acid is the gold standard for blackhead removal because its oil-soluble properties allow it to penetrate deep into pores, breaking down excess sebum and dead skin cells that cause clogs.

Retinoids, such as retinol and adapalene, speed up cell turnover, preventing dead skin cells from accumulating and clogging pores. This makes them particularly effective for long-term blackhead prevention. Niacinamide helps regulate oil production, reducing the likelihood of clogged pores, while AHAs, like glycolic acid and lactic acid, exfoliate the skin’s surface, improving texture and preventing blackheads from forming.

For those seeking a more natural approach, clay masks containing ingredients like kaolin or bentonite clay can absorb excess oil and impurities, minimising the appearance of pores.”

By incorporating science-backed ingredients into your routine, you can effectively clear blackheads and maintain smoother, healthier skin for longer.

K-BEAUTY HACKS FOR REMOVING SEBACEOUS FILAMENTS

Just like blackheads, sebaceous filaments typically show up on the tip of the nose, cheeks, or chin. However, as they are a normal part of your skin’s function, they can never be permanently removed. “If your sebaceous filaments are prominent, you can extract them – but take care as squeezing can cause irritation and draw more attention to those areas of your face.” Regular use of a BHA exfoliant scrub can help reduce the visibility of the clogged pores that have occurred due to sebaceous filaments as BHA is oil-soluble that dissolves thickened sebum and other substances crowding the pore lining, letting them flow to skin’s surface.

What’s more, just like all skin care routines, keeping your complexion clean will help with the appearance of sebaceous filaments. Using a pore-targeting cleanser will gently slough away dirt, oil and debris to clear pores and help balance your sebum production. Using a gentle cleanser is critical, as harsh, sensitising ingredients can increase skin’s oil production and dehydrate its surface.

ELIZABETH’S DOS AND DONTS OF TARGTING BLACKHEADS AND SEBACEOUS FILAMENTS

Don’t be tempted to squeeze them out: Squeezing blackheads and sebaceous filaments may be tempting, but it often does more harm than good. Applying pressure to the skin can damage the pore’s structure, leading to inflammation, scarring and even permanent pore enlargement. Worse still, improper squeezing can push bacteria and debris deeper into the pore, worsening the clog and increasing the risk of breakouts.

Don’t skin out on sunscreen: Exposing your skin to the sun without SPF protection can worsen the look of inflammation and increase the risk of hyperpigmentation or scarring from blackheads. Always wear sunscreen, especially if you're using exfoliating treatments.

Don’t use harsh scrubs: Avoid physical exfoliants with large, abrasive particles, as they can irritate the skin and make things worse by causing microtears. Stick to gentle scrubs or, better yet, opt for chemical exfoliants.

Do use chemical exfoliants: Instead of manual extraction, opt for chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid, which penetrates deep into pores to dissolve the build up of oil and dead skin cells. If blackheads are persistent, consider seeking professional extractions from a licensed aesthetician who can safely remove them without damaging the skin.

Do upkeep a regular K-Beauty skin care routine: Maintaining a consistent Korean skin care routine is key to preventing blackheads and reducing the appearance of sebaceous filaments. Regular cleansing, gentle exfoliation and using non-comedogenic products help keep pores clear and minimize the need for extractions.

Do prioritise hydration: Moisturising your skin is key, even if you have oily or blemish-prone skin. Use an oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturiser to maintain hydration and prevent your skin from overproducing oil.

BEST KOREAN SKIN CARE PRODUCTS FOR CLEAR SKIN

HOW TO REMOVE BLACKHEADS AND SEBACEOUS FILAMENTS FAQS

How long does it take to shrink sebaceous filaments?

In short, you can never completely get rid of sebaceous filaments. You can extract them, but they'll come back shortly after – usually after around 30 days or less for those with very oily skin. While it's not possible to shrink sebaceous filaments entirely, you can minimise their appearance by managing excess oil production. This can be done through regular skin care routines that focus on exfoliating and controlling oil, such as using clay masks, gentle scrubs and pore-prone cleansers.

Why do I have so many sebaceous filaments?

As mentioned, sebaceous filaments are a natural part of your skin's structure. These filaments are essential for transporting sebum from the sebaceous glands to the surface of your skin to help moisturise and protect it. If you notice that you have a lot of sebaceous filaments or they appear more prominent, it could be due to genetics, hormones, environmental factors clogged pores or oily skin.

What pulls blackheads out immediately?

Salicylic acid is the preferred ingredient for treating blackheads and whiteheads as it breaks down the materials that clog pores – we’re talking everything from excess oil, dead skin cells and everything in between.

Do blackhead strips work?

Yes, blackhead strips can work to some extent, but their effectiveness varies depending on your skin type and how you use them. The strips work by adhering to the top layer of sebum and debris that has clogged your pores, and when you remove them, it pulls that material out. But they often don’t completely remove all the blackheads. If the blackheads are deeply lodged in your pores, the strip may only remove the surface-level material, leaving deeper blockages behind.

So, there you have it, with the help of Elizabeth we now know how to get ace your Korean skin care base and clear your complexion from beauty bugbears.

Blackheads and sebaceous filaments be gone!