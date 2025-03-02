How to Remove Gel Polish? | Pink Gellac (2025)

Are the above steps a bit too much, do you find removing gel polish too time-consuming or do you want to change gelcolour frequently? Don’t worry, we got you! With the Pink GellacPeel Base, removing gel polish is a piece of cake. No remover needed and no soaking off your nails. Thanks to this bad boy you can remove the polish from your nails within 1-2 minutes. Just peel it off and you’re done!

Start by gently loosening a corner of the gel polish at the base of your nail using an Orange Woodstick or Cuticle Pusher .

or . Optionally, you can apply a little Cuticle Oil between your gel polish and your nail. This way, the gel polish comes off more easily and it is even more gentle for your nails.

between your gel polish and your nail. This way, the gel polish comes off more easily and it is even more gentle for your nails. The gel polish is now easy to remove from your nails. Ready to apply a new colour!

Tip:Before you start, treat your hands to a relaxing bath with lukewarm water and a touch of Cuticle Oil. This makes removing your manicure even easier! Do you want to know more about the Peel Base? Discover everything about our Peel Base.