Whether you're a professional nail technician or a beginner DIY’er, knowing how to properly sanitize your nail tools is essential. Clean tools not only prevent the spread of fungus and bacteria but also stop active infections from spreading. Poor sanitation can lead to a health department inspection and a potential salon shutdown. At home, where an enthusiast may lack the knowledge to spot issues, the consequences can be just as serious.

Why Sanitize Your Nail Tools?

Unsanitized nail tools are a major risk for spreading disease. There's no sugar-coating it. Cross-contamination from using the same tools on different clients without proper cleaning can result in conditions like athlete's foot or staph infections—both unpleasant but treatable. More seriously, unsanitized tools can transmit incurable diseases like herpes, HIV, and hepatitis. Even if you’re the only one using the tools, the bacteria and fungi that thrive on unclean surfaces are anything but harmless.

As professionals, nail technicians have a duty to maintain a hygienic workspace. Their licenses and reputations depend on it. Clients expect to feel safe from communicable diseases when they visit your salon.

Additionally, proper sanitation extends the life of your tools. Nail tools are often expensive, and keeping them clean is key to ensuring they stay in good condition.

Sanitizing vs. Disinfecting vs. Sterilizing

Although these terms are sometimes used interchangeably, there are key differences between sanitizing, disinfecting, and sterilizing. Keeping your tools sanitary usually requires a combination of these methods.

Sanitizing: This involves removing debris like dead skin from tools using soap and water. It’s the first step in preventing disease.



Disinfecting: Disinfecting kills most microorganisms and is used on non-porous, hard-surfaced tools like clippers, metal files or electric file bits, and bowls. In a salon or home, this typically involves submerging tools in a disinfectant solution. For porous items, like orange wood sticks, electric file sanding bands and files/buffers, these item can not be sanitized or disinfected and should be discarded after use.



Sterilizing: This process destroys all microorganisms. While not many nail tools need to be sterilized, those that come into contact with blood should be. Achieving complete sterilization at home is challenging but possible.

It’s also important to note that plastic, cardboard, or foam nail files cannot be fully sanitized and should only be used on one client. For home use, reusing these is generally fine.

Step-by-Step Guide to Sanitizing Nail Tools

Step 1: Cleaning

Wash tools with soap and hot water. After washing, allow them to air dry or use a single-use towel.

Step 2: Disinfecting

Completely submerse tools in a disinfectant soak, spray, or wipe to the tool's surface, ensuring it stays wet for the manufacturer's recommended contact time. For at-home use, 70% isopropyl alcohol works as well.

Step 3: Sterilizing

In professional salons, the most common method of sterilization is using an autoclave, a machine that applies high heat to kill microorganisms. If a tool that comes into contact with blood cannot be autoclaved, it must be discarded. At home, sterilization is rarely necessary, but using an EPA-approved, hospital-grade disinfectant is recommended.

Step 4: Storage

Once sanitized, store your tools in a clean, dry container to keep them sanitary until their next use.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Common sanitization mistakes include reusing single-use items on multiple clients and not adhering to the proper contact time for disinfectants. To avoid these errors, make it a habit to lay out fresh disposable items before each client and discard them during cleanup. Familiarizing yourself with disinfectant instructions is crucial—every time you open a new bottle, read the directions. In a salon, everyone shares the responsibility of maintaining sanitation. If you're a home nail enthusiast, you owe it to yourself to follow similar practices with your tools.

Salon Recommendation

When it comes to sanitizing nail tools, salons and nail techs should prioritize following local State Board of Cosmetology regulations or other applicable governing bodies’ standards. Each state may have unique requirements regarding sanitation and disinfection procedures, reflecting the diversity in health codes across the country. For instance, some states mandate specific types of disinfectants, sterilization methods, or even require UV sterilizers, while others may have distinct rules on handling and storing sanitized tools. By adhering to these state-specific guidelines, you ensure compliance with legal standards, maintain a hygienic environment, and protect the health of your clients and staff. Always keep up to date with the latest regulations, as these may evolve with advances in health and safety practices.