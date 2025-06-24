How to Seal Paper for Resin (Updated for 2024) - Resin Obsession (2025)

Hey there, crafty cool kids and memory hoarders! One of the most frequently asked questions I get asked is how to put paper in resin.

After long trials and many, many errors I have finally found the perfect techniques! Ready to dip your toes (or rather, your papers) into the sparkly pool of resin art? Let’s do it!

Why might you include paper in resin?

Picture this: your favorite concert ticket, that oh-so-precious love letter, or even your favorite photo turned into a pendant frozen in time with a shiny, glass-like finish. We can turn just about any of your paper trinkets into everlasting gems. Let’s get this resin party started!

Why do I need to seal paper for resin?

Some types of papers can be super temperamental! And depending on the types on resin you are using, the paper needs to be prepped to ensure they last forever.

Prevent the Resin from Staining the Paper: Without a sealant, resin can be a bit of a bully, absorbing into your paper and causing unsightly stains or dark spots. It’s like spilling coffee on a white shirt – once it’s there, it’s hard to ignore! Maintain the True Colors and Details: Ever noticed how paper can turn translucent and lose its vibrant colors when wet? Sealing it ensures that your paper’s colors and details remain as sharp and snazzy as the day they were created. Stop Ink or Colors from Bleeding: If your paper has ink or paint, resin can make these colors run wild. Sealing forms a protective barrier, keeping everything in its place – like a good traffic cop at a busy intersection. Avoid Air Bubbles: Unsealed paper can trap air, and when you pour resin over it, these tiny air pockets can escape and create bubbles in your resin. Sealing helps to keep these mischievous bubbles at bay. Control Paper Texture: Some papers can wrinkle or warp when they come into contact with resin. Sealing helps to preserve the paper’s texture, ensuring it stays as smooth as a jazz tune.

How do you seal paper for resin?



Gather Your Gear

Paper of choice: Photos, comics, tissue paper, book pages, love notes, or that ticket from the first concert where you crowd-surfed.

A well-ventilated Hideout: Because fumes are party crashers.

Protective Gloves and Gear: Suit up! It’s about to get artsy.

A Sense of Adventure: Mandatory for crafting escapades.

Follow one of the options below!

Option 1: Apply glue.

Use a paintbrush and clear drying glue to apply at least two coats to your papers.Be sure to also apply glue to the edges of your papers. Allow the glue to dry completely before including them in resin. This may be a couple of hours but can take a couple of days if you’re living somewhere humid.

If your papers are not fully dry, and you put them in resin, they will absorb the resin. This can cause moisture stains on the paper. And we definitely don’t want that!

And you don’t need to worry about the brush strokes the glue makes. They’ll disappear when you add your epoxy resin.

Here’s how you can prep paper for resin using glue:





Option 2: Apply tape.

If you don’t like using glue, or hate waiting for the glue to dry, you can use packing tape or any kind of clear tape you can find.(Guess who said ‘Waiting is the Hardest Part?‘)

Apply clear tape over the front and back of your papers, so they overlap. Trim the edges of the tape as necessary but be sure to leave a tape margin. You want there to be a tight seal to prevent the paper edges from being exposed and wicking in moisture. This can ruin your paper or photo.

Here’s how to seal paper for resin using tape:





Option 3: Use a Spray Sealer

Pop open windows or craft outside. Fresh air keeps the crafting brain happy.

Holding the sealant spray like the Excalibur, anoint your paper evenly. Not too close, not too far – Goldilocks style. While you’re letting the first layer dry go grab a snack, do a dance, or start plotting your next crafting conquest!

Flip it and repeat. Two coats are better than one. Think of it as double armor for your papery pal. Let your paper achieve ultimate dryness. No rushing art!

Option 4: UV Resin (Updated and new favorite!)

Now this is where things can get crazy. I have found the easiest and best way to prepare your paper for resin. Drum roll please……….Using UV resin!

You heard that right! UV resin is perfect for sealing your paper and adding that epoxy layer on top all in one step. No prep needed!

Grab your UV resin and add a small amount to your paper straight from the bottle. Apply a thin layer to avoid uneven patches and make sure it is completely covering your paper. Place your paper under the UV light to cure. Viola, you have cured, covered, and completed your paper!

Why Stop There? Get Creative!

Try combining different paper types for a collage that tells a story.

Seal and resin old letters or postcards for a trip down memory lane, but in 3D!

Create bookmarks that can survive a coffee flood. Handy, right?

Pro tips when using paper for resin projects:

Test the sealant on a similar paper scrap first.

It’s like a mini dress rehearsal before the grand premiere.

Print on “very bright white” paper (brightness of 96 U.S. or above).

The colors will come through much brighter than on a standard copy paper.

Use a color LaserJet printer instead of an inkjet printer.

The colors are crisper, and they don’t smear when applying glue. If you don’t have a color LaserJet printer, you can go to a copy store. They can print these pages for you on a LaserJet printer for a small fee.

Mission Accomplished!

And there you have it, fellow adventurers! You have sealed, geared up, and prepared your paper to confidently take the resin plunge. As you embark on your resin journey, remember: the world is your oyster, and the paper is your pearl. Go forth and craft something that makes your heart sing!

What if I told you that making resin crafts could be easy?

It’s why I wrote the ebook Resin Fundamentals. Learn from my 17 years of resin experience instead. You can read this PDF book today and feel confident you won’t be making costly mistakes. It’s the book I wish I had when I started.

Unpublished Blog Posts of Resin Obsession, LLC © 2023 Resin Obsession, LLC