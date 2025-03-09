How to Select Tool Balancers and Why You Should Choose TECNA? (2025)

The team at TECNA has put together a general guide on what are spring tool balancers, what is the difference between a zero gravity balancer and a retractor, how to select your tool balancer, and which tools are usually paired with which TECNA balancer model.
What is a Spring Tool Balancer?
A spring tool balancer serves as a mechanical device designed to hold and support a suspended tool or load. These devices maintain a consistent tension on the cable by utilizing a spring and either a tapered drum (zero gravity balancers) or a cylindrical drum (retractor balancers). The balancer can extend or retract the supporting cable to accommodate the movements of the tool or the load.
Tool balancers, and spring balancers among them, are tools used to hold a hand-operated tool or piece of equipment in position and help move and manipulate them to minimize human effort during use. They can be used for a variety of industrial or home applications where people and workers frequently use or move heavy objects and hand tools, and need them to be available, easy to move, and most of all safe to handle.
Tool retractors automatically return tools to a predetermined resting position after use, typically relocating them away from the active work area. The tool is commonly attached to a cable wound onto a reel with spring-loaded mechanics to achieve the retraction.
Zero Gravity balancers are able to balance the tool along their entire range of motion, facilitating the effortless handling and maneuvering of tools and equipment.
What are the features and benefits of ergonomic tool balancers and retractors?
- Maximize safety at work
- Create an ergonomic environment
- Improve production efficiency
- Balance tool weight, making them nearly weightless
- Help with positioning and servicing heavy equipment, motors, fans, etc.
- Suspend tools for easy access
- Help workers with repetitive tasks
- Hold fixtures, tools, welding guns, and other equipment
- Hold hoses and pipes
- Keep equipment, cables, plugs/sockets off of the floor eliminating trip hazards and risk of damage
- Reduce effort in sliding or opening/closing barriers/doors/hatches
- Used as a festoon system, can reduce wear on cables and hoses
- Stabilize tool position
- Improve accuracy
- Reduce operator motion
- Minimize worker fatigue
- Useful for tools of various sizes
- Reduce tool damage
Why should you buy a TECNA balancer
TECNA balancers are manufactured following the highest quality standards. A relentless commitment to quality control begins with the selection of materials, through personnel on assembly lines, process to packaging, and shipment.
Innovation and improvement are constant and continuous.
TECNA balancers are very durable and designed to last. From the lightest to the heaviest of our balancers, all are fit for the hardest working conditions.
TECNA balancers are safe. All balancers are manufactured in conformity with the DIN 15112 Directive. From 6.6lb (3kg) up to 397lb (180kg) all have fall protection safety.
Furthermore, all heavy-duty lines (9361 to 9371 and 9401 to 9456) feature a special double safety that engages immediately in case of breakage.
Breaking load on all critical parts is 5 to 10 times the maximum allowed load.
Cables are left bare, allowing for quick visual inspection. TECNA offers cable choice: Stainless steel, Dyneema® or Polypropylene.
Different materials on cables allow TECNA balancers to be used in many different situations, for example where a steel cable might scratch delicate objects.
TECNA balancers and TECNA retractors feature an aluminum die-cast body, combining strength with lightweight properties, resistance to impacts and scratches, and enabling a more compact design with enhanced durability. With ergonomic considerations and comfort in mind, TECNA balancers are designed to excel, benefitting you and your team.
How to select your too balancer or retractor
To choose the right tool balancer, you need to know the weight you need to balance and control.
This will determine the load capacity that the tool balancer must sustain. If you have overlapping load values between balancers generally choose the balancer that will work on its higher load range because it will be better optimized.
Basic rule: if you do not know what to choose, simply ask us contact@toolbalancersusa.com, (978) 560-3775
Additional features to look at are:
Cable stroke. How much do you need to move your load?
Cable material: if you are afraid to scratch delicate surfaces, you may want to check our Dyneema/Polypropylene cables: same load strength, but better with delicate surfaces around.
Environmental conditions: explosion-proof situations with gases, gasoline, fumes, etc. will require our dedicated ATEX family of spring balancers.
How to pair your tool with TECNA balancer?
APPLICATION
BALANCER SOLUTION *
Models available also in the following lines:
ATEX CERTIFICATION
ESD PROTECTED CERTIFIECATION
FOOD INDUSTRY COMPLIANCE
Suspended Tools (light)
9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9446L-9450
Suspended tools (heavy)
9336L-9340; 9446L-9450; 9354-9359; 9502-9525
Power tools
9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9446L-9450
Air Tools
9336L-9340; 9446L-9450; 9502-9525
Pneumatic Tools
9200-9203; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350
Hydraulic tools
9346L-9350; 9502-0525; 9401-9456
Screw drivers
9200-9203; 9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340;
Guns
9336L-9340; 9446L-9450
Torque arms
9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Drills
9200-9203; 9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340;
Chipping Hammers
9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Jackhammers
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Hammer Drills
9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Air Hammers
9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371; 9354-9359
Die Grinders
9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Belt Sanders
9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Planers
9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Clinchers
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Riveters
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Huck Bolters
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Rivet Guns
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Huck Riveters
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Dot Peen Markers
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Marking Tools
9300-9313; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Strapping Tools
9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Cable Tie Machines
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Plug/socket holder
9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350
Charging stations
9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350
Pallet Wrap Machines
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Nail Guns
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Staple Guns
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Saws
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371; 9354-9359
Electric Tools
9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371; 9354-9359
Weld Guns
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Internal Transguns
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
External Transguns
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Cable Weld Guns
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Electric Saws
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Slaughterhouses and butchering tools
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Meat-Processing Plants
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Food processing
9502-9525; 9346L-9350; 9320-9323; 9300-9313
Dairies
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Meat Saws
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Bone Cutters
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Bone Saws
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Eyelet Applicator
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Ham Peeler
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Skin Remover
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Deboning Machines
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Band Saws
9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371
Washdown nozzles
9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Commercial Laundries
9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Industrial Laundries
9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Steam Irons
9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Commercial Ironing Equipment
9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Door Closers
9336L-9340; 9354-9359
Mobile barriers or sliding windows/hatches for automation
9320-9323; 9336L-9340
Oven / Dish washer protection holder
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9354-9359
Robotics
9320-9323; 9336L-9340
Cable Guides
9320-9323; 9336L-9340
Festooning
9320-9323; 9336L-9340
Hose Festooning
9320-9323; 9336L-9340
Water Hose Suspension
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9354-9359; 9502-9525
Power Cable Festooning
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9502-9525
Power Cable Suspension
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9502-9525
Fuel Hose Suspension
9336LAX-9340AX; 9346L-9350; 9502AX-9525AX
Pipes
9336LAX-9340AX; 9502AX-9525AX
Cable Festooning
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9502-9525
Cable Suspension
9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9502-9525
Vacuum Hose Suspension
9502-9525; 9346L-9350
Vacuum Lifter
9346L-9350; 9346L-9350
Tank / truck /vehicle / car washing stations
9502AX-9525AX; 9346L-9350; 9336L-9340
Assembly workstations
9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350
Assembly tools
9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350
Drum fillers
9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Pallet fillers
9336L-9340; 9354-9359
Bag fillers
9336L-9340; 9354-9359
Drum dispensers
9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340
Crimping Tool
9300-9313
Pneumatic Crimper
9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340
Hydraulic Crimper
9346L-9350; 9354-9359
Suction Pumps
9354-9359; 9502-9525
Bottling Tools
9336L-9340; 9354-9359
Power Washing Equipment
9336L-9340; 9502-9525
Pressure Washing Equipment
9336L-9340; 9502-9525
Weaving machines
9336L-9340; 9502-9525
Shoemaking equipment
9336L-9340; 9502-9525; 9300-9313
Bootmaking equipment
9336L-9340; 9502-9525; 9300-9313
Cobbler equipment
9336L-9340; 9502-9525; 9300-9313
Heating tools
9336L-9340; 9300-9313; 9346L-9350
Spray Paint Guns
9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340
Powder Coat Guns
9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340
Bottle Cappers and Bottle Capping Equipment
9336L-9340; 9354-9359
Fitness / Rehabilitation equipment
9336L-9340; 9354-9359; 9502-9525; 9401-9456
Hospital equipment / Patient lifting equipment
9336L-9340; 9354-9359; 9502-9525; 9401-9456
Pulley therapy
9336L-9340; 9354-9359; 9502-9525; 9401-9456
The above applications are just a general suggestion. BD Solutions LLC and Tecna cannot be held responsible for suggesting a particular pairing between an application and a particular balancer model. If you have any questions, please contact us to receive full support within limits of competence and liability.