How to Select Tool Balancers and Why You Should Choose TECNA? (2025)

The team at TECNA has put together a general guide on what are spring tool balancers, what is the difference between a zero gravity balancer and a retractor, how to select your tool balancer, and which tools are usually paired with which TECNA balancer model.

What is a Spring Tool Balancer?

A spring tool balancer serves as a mechanical device designed to hold and support a suspended tool or load. These devices maintain a consistent tension on the cable by utilizing a spring and either a tapered drum (zero gravity balancers) or a cylindrical drum (retractor balancers). The balancer can extend or retract the supporting cable to accommodate the movements of the tool or the load.

Tool balancers, and spring balancers among them, are tools used to hold a hand-operated tool or piece of equipment in position and help move and manipulate them to minimize human effort during use. They can be used for a variety of industrial or home applications where people and workers frequently use or move heavy objects and hand tools, and need them to be available, easy to move, and most of all safe to handle.

Tool retractors automatically return tools to a predetermined resting position after use, typically relocating them away from the active work area. The tool is commonly attached to a cable wound onto a reel with spring-loaded mechanics to achieve the retraction.

Zero Gravity balancers are able to balance the tool along their entire range of motion, facilitating the effortless handling and maneuvering of tools and equipment.

What are the features and benefits of ergonomic tool balancers and retractors?

  • Maximize safety at work
  • Create an ergonomic environment
  • Improve production efficiency
  • Balance tool weight, making them nearly weightless
  • Help with positioning and servicing heavy equipment, motors, fans, etc.
  • Suspend tools for easy access
  • Help workers with repetitive tasks
  • Hold fixtures, tools, welding guns, and other equipment
  • Hold hoses and pipes
  • Keep equipment, cables, plugs/sockets off of the floor eliminating trip hazards and risk of damage
  • Reduce effort in sliding or opening/closing barriers/doors/hatches
  • Used as a festoon system, can reduce wear on cables and hoses
  • Stabilize tool position
  • Improve accuracy
  • Reduce operator motion
  • Minimize worker fatigue
  • Useful for tools of various sizes
  • Reduce tool damage

Why should you buy a TECNA balancer

TECNA balancers are manufactured following the highest quality standards. A relentless commitment to quality control begins with the selection of materials, through personnel on assembly lines, process to packaging, and shipment.

Innovation and improvement are constant and continuous.

TECNA balancers are very durable and designed to last. From the lightest to the heaviest of our balancers, all are fit for the hardest working conditions.

TECNA balancers are safe. All balancers are manufactured in conformity with the DIN 15112 Directive. From 6.6lb (3kg) up to 397lb (180kg) all have fall protection safety.

Furthermore, all heavy-duty lines (9361 to 9371 and 9401 to 9456) feature a special double safety that engages immediately in case of breakage.

Breaking load on all critical parts is 5 to 10 times the maximum allowed load.

Cables are left bare, allowing for quick visual inspection. TECNA offers cable choice: Stainless steel, Dyneema® or Polypropylene.

Different materials on cables allow TECNA balancers to be used in many different situations, for example where a steel cable might scratch delicate objects.

TECNA balancers and TECNA retractors feature an aluminum die-cast body, combining strength with lightweight properties, resistance to impacts and scratches, and enabling a more compact design with enhanced durability. With ergonomic considerations and comfort in mind, TECNA balancers are designed to excel, benefitting you and your team.


How to select your too balancer or retractor

To choose the right tool balancer, you need to know the weight you need to balance and control.

This will determine the load capacity that the tool balancer must sustain. If you have overlapping load values between balancers generally choose the balancer that will work on its higher load range because it will be better optimized.

Basic rule: if you do not know what to choose, simply ask us contact@toolbalancersusa.com, (978) 560-3775

Additional features to look at are:

Cable stroke. How much do you need to move your load?

Cable material: if you are afraid to scratch delicate surfaces, you may want to check our Dyneema/Polypropylene cables: same load strength, but better with delicate surfaces around.

Environmental conditions: explosion-proof situations with gases, gasoline, fumes, etc. will require our dedicated ATEX family of spring balancers.

How to pair your tool with TECNA balancer?


APPLICATION

BALANCER SOLUTION *

Models available also in the following lines:

ATEX CERTIFICATION

ESD PROTECTED CERTIFIECATION

FOOD INDUSTRY COMPLIANCE

Suspended Tools (light)

9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9446L-9450

Suspended tools (heavy)

9336L-9340; 9446L-9450; 9354-9359; 9502-9525

Power tools

9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9446L-9450

Air Tools

9336L-9340; 9446L-9450; 9502-9525

Pneumatic Tools

9200-9203; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350

Hydraulic tools

9346L-9350; 9502-0525; 9401-9456

Screw drivers

9200-9203; 9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340;

Guns

9336L-9340; 9446L-9450

Torque arms

9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Drills

9200-9203; 9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340;

Chipping Hammers

9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Jackhammers

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Hammer Drills

9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Air Hammers

9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371; 9354-9359

Die Grinders

9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Belt Sanders

9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Planers

9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Clinchers

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Riveters

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Huck Bolters

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Rivet Guns

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Huck Riveters

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Dot Peen Markers

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Marking Tools

9300-9313; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Strapping Tools

9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Cable Tie Machines

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Plug/socket holder

9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350

Charging stations

9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350

Pallet Wrap Machines

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Nail Guns

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Staple Guns

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Saws

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371; 9354-9359

Electric Tools

9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371; 9354-9359

Weld Guns

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Internal Transguns

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

External Transguns

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Cable Weld Guns

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Electric Saws

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Slaughterhouses and butchering tools

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Meat-Processing Plants

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Food processing

9502-9525; 9346L-9350; 9320-9323; 9300-9313

Dairies

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Meat Saws

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Bone Cutters

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Bone Saws

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Eyelet Applicator

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Ham Peeler

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Skin Remover

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Deboning Machines

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Band Saws

9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371

Washdown nozzles

9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Commercial Laundries

9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Industrial Laundries

9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Steam Irons

9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Commercial Ironing Equipment

9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Door Closers

9336L-9340; 9354-9359

Mobile barriers or sliding windows/hatches for automation

9320-9323; 9336L-9340

Oven / Dish washer protection holder

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9354-9359

Robotics

9320-9323; 9336L-9340

Cable Guides

9320-9323; 9336L-9340

Festooning

9320-9323; 9336L-9340

Hose Festooning

9320-9323; 9336L-9340

Water Hose Suspension

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9354-9359; 9502-9525

Power Cable Festooning

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9502-9525

Power Cable Suspension

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9502-9525

Fuel Hose Suspension

9336LAX-9340AX; 9346L-9350; 9502AX-9525AX

Pipes

9336LAX-9340AX; 9502AX-9525AX

Cable Festooning

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9502-9525

Cable Suspension

9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9502-9525

Vacuum Hose Suspension

9502-9525; 9346L-9350

Vacuum Lifter

9346L-9350; 9346L-9350

Tank / truck /vehicle / car washing stations

9502AX-9525AX; 9346L-9350; 9336L-9340

Assembly workstations

9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350

Assembly tools

9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350

Drum fillers

9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Pallet fillers

9336L-9340; 9354-9359

Bag fillers

9336L-9340; 9354-9359

Drum dispensers

9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340

Crimping Tool

9300-9313

Pneumatic Crimper

9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340

Hydraulic Crimper

9346L-9350; 9354-9359

Suction Pumps

9354-9359; 9502-9525

Bottling Tools

9336L-9340; 9354-9359

Power Washing Equipment

9336L-9340; 9502-9525

Pressure Washing Equipment

9336L-9340; 9502-9525

Weaving machines

9336L-9340; 9502-9525

Shoemaking equipment

9336L-9340; 9502-9525; 9300-9313

Bootmaking equipment

9336L-9340; 9502-9525; 9300-9313

Cobbler equipment

9336L-9340; 9502-9525; 9300-9313

Heating tools

9336L-9340; 9300-9313; 9346L-9350

Spray Paint Guns

9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340

Powder Coat Guns

9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340

Bottle Cappers and Bottle Capping Equipment

9336L-9340; 9354-9359

Fitness / Rehabilitation equipment

9336L-9340; 9354-9359; 9502-9525; 9401-9456

Hospital equipment / Patient lifting equipment

9336L-9340; 9354-9359; 9502-9525; 9401-9456

Pulley therapy

9336L-9340; 9354-9359; 9502-9525; 9401-9456


The above applications are just a general suggestion. BD Solutions LLC and Tecna cannot be held responsible for suggesting a particular pairing between an application and a particular balancer model. If you have any questions, please contact us to receive full support within limits of competence and liability.

