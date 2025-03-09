How to Select Tool Balancers and Why You Should Choose TECNA? (2025)

The team at TECNA has put together a general guide on what are spring tool balancers, what is the difference between a zero gravity balancer and a retractor, how to select your tool balancer, and which tools are usually paired with which TECNA balancer model.

What is a Spring Tool Balancer?

A spring tool balancer serves as a mechanical device designed to hold and support a suspended tool or load. These devices maintain a consistent tension on the cable by utilizing a spring and either a tapered drum (zero gravity balancers) or a cylindrical drum (retractor balancers). The balancer can extend or retract the supporting cable to accommodate the movements of the tool or the load.

Tool balancers, and spring balancers among them, are tools used to hold a hand-operated tool or piece of equipment in position and help move and manipulate them to minimize human effort during use. They can be used for a variety of industrial or home applications where people and workers frequently use or move heavy objects and hand tools, and need them to be available, easy to move, and most of all safe to handle.

Tool retractors automatically return tools to a predetermined resting position after use, typically relocating them away from the active work area. The tool is commonly attached to a cable wound onto a reel with spring-loaded mechanics to achieve the retraction.

Zero Gravity balancers are able to balance the tool along their entire range of motion, facilitating the effortless handling and maneuvering of tools and equipment.

What are the features and benefits of ergonomic tool balancers and retractors?

Maximize safety at work

Create an ergonomic environment

Improve production efficiency

Balance tool weight, making them nearly weightless

Help with positioning and servicing heavy equipment, motors, fans, etc.

Suspend tools for easy access

Help workers with repetitive tasks

Hold fixtures, tools, welding guns, and other equipment

Hold hoses and pipes

Keep equipment, cables, plugs/sockets off of the floor eliminating trip hazards and risk of damage

Reduce effort in sliding or opening/closing barriers/doors/hatches

Used as a festoon system, can reduce wear on cables and hoses

Stabilize tool position

Improve accuracy

Reduce operator motion

Minimize worker fatigue

Useful for tools of various sizes

Reduce tool damage

Why should you buy a TECNA balancer

TECNA balancers are manufactured following the highest quality standards. A relentless commitment to quality control begins with the selection of materials, through personnel on assembly lines, process to packaging, and shipment.

Innovation and improvement are constant and continuous.

TECNA balancers are very durable and designed to last. From the lightest to the heaviest of our balancers, all are fit for the hardest working conditions.

TECNA balancers are safe. All balancers are manufactured in conformity with the DIN 15112 Directive. From 6.6lb (3kg) up to 397lb (180kg) all have fall protection safety.

See Also 26 Facts About Nail Gun

Furthermore, all heavy-duty lines (9361 to 9371 and 9401 to 9456) feature a special double safety that engages immediately in case of breakage.

Breaking load on all critical parts is 5 to 10 times the maximum allowed load.

Cables are left bare, allowing for quick visual inspection. TECNA offers cable choice: Stainless steel, Dyneema® or Polypropylene.

Different materials on cables allow TECNA balancers to be used in many different situations, for example where a steel cable might scratch delicate objects.

TECNA balancers and TECNA retractors feature an aluminum die-cast body, combining strength with lightweight properties, resistance to impacts and scratches, and enabling a more compact design with enhanced durability. With ergonomic considerations and comfort in mind, TECNA balancers are designed to excel, benefitting you and your team.

How to select your too balancer or retractor

To choose the right tool balancer, you need to know the weight you need to balance and control.

This will determine the load capacity that the tool balancer must sustain. If you have overlapping load values between balancers generally choose the balancer that will work on its higher load range because it will be better optimized.

Basic rule: if you do not know what to choose, simply ask us contact@toolbalancersusa.com, (978) 560-3775

Additional features to look at are:

Cable stroke. How much do you need to move your load?

Cable material: if you are afraid to scratch delicate surfaces, you may want to check our Dyneema/Polypropylene cables: same load strength, but better with delicate surfaces around.

Environmental conditions: explosion-proof situations with gases, gasoline, fumes, etc. will require our dedicated ATEX family of spring balancers.

How to pair your tool with TECNA balancer?

APPLICATION BALANCER SOLUTION * Models available also in the following lines: ATEX CERTIFICATION ESD PROTECTED CERTIFIECATION FOOD INDUSTRY COMPLIANCE Suspended Tools (light) 9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9446L-9450 Suspended tools (heavy) 9336L-9340; 9446L-9450; 9354-9359; 9502-9525 Power tools 9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9446L-9450 Air Tools 9336L-9340; 9446L-9450; 9502-9525 Pneumatic Tools 9200-9203; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350 Hydraulic tools 9346L-9350; 9502-0525; 9401-9456 Screw drivers 9200-9203; 9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; Guns 9336L-9340; 9446L-9450 Torque arms 9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Drills 9200-9203; 9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; Chipping Hammers 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Jackhammers 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Hammer Drills 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Air Hammers 9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371; 9354-9359 Die Grinders 9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Belt Sanders 9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Planers 9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Clinchers 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Riveters 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Huck Bolters 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Rivet Guns 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Huck Riveters 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Dot Peen Markers 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Marking Tools 9300-9313; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Strapping Tools 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Cable Tie Machines 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Plug/socket holder 9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350 Charging stations 9310-9313; 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350 Pallet Wrap Machines 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Nail Guns 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Staple Guns 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Saws 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371; 9354-9359 Electric Tools 9346L-9350; 9502-9525; 9361-9371; 9354-9359 Weld Guns 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Internal Transguns 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 External Transguns 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Cable Weld Guns 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Electric Saws 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Slaughterhouses and butchering tools 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Meat-Processing Plants 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Food processing 9502-9525; 9346L-9350; 9320-9323; 9300-9313 Dairies 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Meat Saws 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Bone Cutters 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Bone Saws 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Eyelet Applicator 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Ham Peeler 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Skin Remover 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Deboning Machines 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Band Saws 9401-9456; 9502-9525; 9361-9371 Washdown nozzles 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Commercial Laundries 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Industrial Laundries 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Steam Irons 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Commercial Ironing Equipment 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Door Closers 9336L-9340; 9354-9359 Mobile barriers or sliding windows/hatches for automation 9320-9323; 9336L-9340 Oven / Dish washer protection holder 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9354-9359 Robotics 9320-9323; 9336L-9340 Cable Guides 9320-9323; 9336L-9340 Festooning 9320-9323; 9336L-9340 Hose Festooning 9320-9323; 9336L-9340 Water Hose Suspension 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9354-9359; 9502-9525 Power Cable Festooning 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9502-9525 Power Cable Suspension 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9502-9525 Fuel Hose Suspension 9336LAX-9340AX; 9346L-9350; 9502AX-9525AX Pipes 9336LAX-9340AX; 9502AX-9525AX Cable Festooning 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9502-9525 Cable Suspension 9320-9323; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9502-9525 Vacuum Hose Suspension 9502-9525; 9346L-9350 Vacuum Lifter 9346L-9350; 9346L-9350 Tank / truck /vehicle / car washing stations 9502AX-9525AX; 9346L-9350; 9336L-9340 Assembly workstations 9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350 Assembly tools 9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350 Drum fillers 9336L-9340; 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Pallet fillers 9336L-9340; 9354-9359 Bag fillers 9336L-9340; 9354-9359 Drum dispensers 9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340 Crimping Tool 9300-9313 Pneumatic Crimper 9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340 Hydraulic Crimper 9346L-9350; 9354-9359 Suction Pumps 9354-9359; 9502-9525 Bottling Tools 9336L-9340; 9354-9359 Power Washing Equipment 9336L-9340; 9502-9525 Pressure Washing Equipment 9336L-9340; 9502-9525 Weaving machines 9336L-9340; 9502-9525 Shoemaking equipment 9336L-9340; 9502-9525; 9300-9313 Bootmaking equipment 9336L-9340; 9502-9525; 9300-9313 Cobbler equipment 9336L-9340; 9502-9525; 9300-9313 Heating tools 9336L-9340; 9300-9313; 9346L-9350 Spray Paint Guns 9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340 Powder Coat Guns 9320-9323; 9300-9313; 9336L-9340 Bottle Cappers and Bottle Capping Equipment 9336L-9340; 9354-9359 Fitness / Rehabilitation equipment 9336L-9340; 9354-9359; 9502-9525; 9401-9456 Hospital equipment / Patient lifting equipment 9336L-9340; 9354-9359; 9502-9525; 9401-9456 Pulley therapy 9336L-9340; 9354-9359; 9502-9525; 9401-9456

The above applications are just a general suggestion. BD Solutions LLC and Tecna cannot be held responsible for suggesting a particular pairing between an application and a particular balancer model. If you have any questions, please contact us to receive full support within limits of competence and liability.