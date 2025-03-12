How to tell if you have low-porosity hair, plus the 5 best products to use (2025)

Jump to: How to tell if you have low-porosity hair

If you've ever found yourself aggressively rubbing conditioner into your hair, wondering why it just sits there like an unwelcome guest, your hair might have low porosity. The world of hair care is filled with jargon – density, elasticity, protein-moisture balance – but porosity? That's the term that could explain why some products work magic for your friend but leave your strands looking limp, greasy, or just plain confused.

Porosity refers to your hair’s ability to absorb and retain moisture. 'It can be divided into three broad categories: low porosity, medium porosity, and high porosity,' explains Dr Catherine Leray, head of research and development at THG LABS.

At its core, hair porosity is all about how open or closed the cuticle layer is. 'Low-porosity hair has tightly closed cuticles, making it difficult for moisture to penetrate, while high porosity hair has raised or damaged cuticles, allowing moisture to enter easily, but making it difficult to retain it,' Dr Leray adds.

So, what does this mean for your bathroom shelf? If your hair repels water like a waterproof jacket (low porosity), you'll want to opt for lightweight, water-based products that can actually absorb. If it drinks up hydration but dries out just as fast (high porosity), you’ll need richer, more occlusive formulas to help seal in the moisture.

If you're not quite sure where you land on the porosity scale, try these at-home tests:

The Spray Test: Spritz some water onto a dry strand of hair. If the droplets bead up on the surface instead of sinking in, you likely have low-porosity hair.

Spritz some water onto a dry strand of hair. If the droplets bead up on the surface instead of sinking in, you likely have low-porosity hair. The Product Test: Does leave-in conditioner feel like it's sitting on top of your hair rather than sinking in? That’s another sign.

Does leave-in conditioner feel like it's sitting on top of your hair rather than sinking in? That’s another sign. The Float Test: Drop a clean strand of hair into a glass of water. If it floats for a long time before sinking, your cuticles are tightly shut – hello, low porosity. If it sinks fast, it’s high porosity.

If your hair is low porosity, you’ll need to adjust your routine accordingly – because all the deep conditioning in the world won’t help if your hair isn't actually absorbing it.

Use heat to help products penetrate

'You can treat low-porosity hair by using a very nurturing and rich treatment mask,' says renowned hair stylist Frederic Fekkai. 'Apply the mask to damp hair and work the product in to ensure it’s penetrating through the hair. Adding heat helps to open the hair's cuticles, so investing in a hooded dryer or steamer will produce the best results,' he adds. If that sounds like a little too much effort, even wrapping your hair in a warm towel post-conditioning can make a big difference.

Opt for lightweight, water-based products

Because low-porosity hair struggles to absorb thick, heavy formulas, products with a water-based, liquid consistency (think milks, mists, or light creams) are your best bet. Avoid protein-heavy treatments in excess, as they can cause build-up rather than absorption.

Clarify to remove build-up

Speaking of build-up, low-porosity hair is particularly prone to product residue because it doesn’t easily absorb ingredients. A clarifying shampoo once a week can help reset your strands and prevent that coated, waxy feeling.

Rinse with cold water

To seal the hair cuticle and reduce frizz, Fekkai suggests finishing with a cold-water rinse. It might not be the most enjoyable step in winter, but your hair will thank you.

Best clarifying shampoo: Ouai Detox Shampoo

This once-a-week deep cleanse helps to remove build-up without stripping your hair. Perfect for hitting the reset button.

Best scalp scrub: Grow Gorgeous Scalp Care Scalp Detox Scrub

Formulated to purify and refresh scalps, this scalp scrub helps to balance excess sebum, helping hair to appear fresher, cleaner, and more radiant.

Best hair mask: FEKKAI Super Strength Repair Masque

This nourishing mask infuses hair with restorative hydration and seals cuticles for lasting repair, thereby making it the perfect hair treatment for low-porous hair.

Best styling cream: Pattern Beauty Lightweight Conditioner

Designed for curly and coily low-porosity hair, this hydrates without build-up, leaving curls bouncy and defined.

Best lightweight oil: Melanin Haircare Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend

This lightweight, fast-absorbing oil won’t just sit on the surface of your strands, making it perfect for sealing in moisture without grease overload.



