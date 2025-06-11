How to Use an Interdental Brush: Tips and Best Practices (2025)

Tips for using an interdental brush

There are a few reasons why people favour interdental brushes over the traditional dental floss. In fact, interdental brushing has proven effective at removing plaque and is an easy-to-use option for children as well.

Here are a few tips for using interdental brushes:

Interdental brushes are best for when you have wide gaps between teeth where floss cannot effectively remove debris.

Interdental brushes are helpful for those with retainers, dental bridges, or braces.

Interdental brushes can help prevent plaque build-up around fillings, cavities, etc.

An L-shaped interdental brush is most effective for cleaning between molars

How to use an interdental brush in 5 easy steps

Using an interdental brush is easy once you have the right handy tutorial. In this guide, we’ve included five simple steps for using an interdental brush even if you are a beginner!