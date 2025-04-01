How To Use Body Scrubs (2025)

Our bodies are incredible, but when old skin cells build up, the result can be dry, dull skin. For skin that feels smooth and refined, exfoliating does the trick, revealing softer-feeling, healthier-looking skin.

Find out how to use scrubs and why these body regimes are the little bit of extra effort that goes a long way as we get ready to shed those layers and jump into summer.

The history of scrubs

Ready to buff up on these skin buffers? Those overachievers, the ancient Egyptians didn’t just build pyramids – it’s thought they were also the first people to use body scrubs thousands of years ago.

They used exfoliating body scrubs infused with perfumed oils in a bid to help keep skin supple, counteracting the dry desert heat. So, what are you waiting for? Never mind walking like an Egyptian, it’s time to scrub like one.

What is a body scrub?

Body scrubs are designed with a particle-like texture that is thick yet spreadable to help give older skin cells the heave-ho. Though our skin naturally sheds these dead cells over time, encouraging the process helps to create softer-feeling skin more quickly.

Body scrubs can also help to prevent the appearance of ingrown hairs, as the pores get a thorough clean. That’s particularly important if you shave or wax, as old skin cells can easily get trapped in the follicles where you’ve removed the hair if you don’t buff skin first.

Using an exfoliator on the regular will help to make you feel your polished best, with a more even-looking and smooth-feeling skin tone. Doesn’t that sound like just what your brilliant body deserves?

Exfoliation is also a lovely self-care regime, creating a feeling of all-over refreshment for mind as much as body.

Which scrub is best for me?

Whatever your skin type, we have just the thing to help you scrub up for summer.

Dry, sensitive skin

If your skin tends to need that little bit extra TLC, meet our Almond Milk Body Scrub. It helps to smooth skin as it exfoliates and is oh-so gentle – plus it smells dreamy.

Very dry skin

Intensely buff that beautiful body to silky softness with our Shea Body Scrub, now made with 95% ingredients of natural origin, including handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana.

Normal skin

Why not indulge yourself with our Moringa Body Scrub. The rich and creamy body exfoliator helps buff away dead skin cells to leave dry skin feeling softer and smoother.

How to use body scrubs

Step one: Prep your skin

Perfectly prepped skin will enable your chosen scrub to work its magic. First up, you need to soak – either under the shower or in the bath. Skin should be damp to get the full benefit of exfoliation, plus a warm temperature will help to open your pores and soften the surface of your skin. This is the perfect opportunity to relax your body and mind and conjure up that feeling of a special self-care regime.

Step two: Apply scrub to damp skin

You will need to stand up in the bath or turn off your shower for this part. Dollop a generous amount of your scrub of choice onto your damp skin. Massaging in circular motions as you go, work the body scrub across your chest, tum, back, bum and all limbs. If you start at the top and work down then the exfoliating particles will have time to work before you get to the last step. Don’t forget, the bathroom can be a slippery place, so take care when exfoliating the soles of your feet.

Step three: Work scrub into skin

If you want to step the exfoliation up a notch, using a bath and shower accessory like our Round Body Brush or our Hemp Body Mitt will help to increase the exfoliating and cleansing impact of the body scrub. When using these, be sure to work the product around in gentle movements so as not to be too harsh on your skin. You might even want to finish this regime by drawing on the principles of dry brushing and use long strokes towards the heart, a technique thought to help boost circulation.

Step four: Rinse off remaining scrub

Scrub sorted, it’s time to hop back into the bath or under the showerhead for a warm soak and to rinse off the body scrub. Repeat the massaging motions around your body, brushing off any excess exfoliating particles as you go. That’s it – you’re now an expert in how to use a body scrub. Pat dry and behold – skin feels softer, cleaner and smoother. Now’s the perfect time to smooth on a well-matched moisturiser. Smooth vibes incoming.

How often should I use a body scrub?

Using a body scrub is definitely not an everyday thing. Even though we use lots of gentle ingredients in our scrubs, exfoliation can be harsh on skin if overdone. We recommend using a scrub two or three times a week, but you’re the expert on your own skin’s needs.

Just like a good skincare regime, exfoliating reaps the best results when you’re aware of your body’s changing needs and tailor your products accordingly. And those needs may fluctuate day to day or season to season.

If you have blemish-prone, oily skin you might need to exfoliate a little more regularly. If you’ve got drier skin, you may find that you need to exfoliate less often. There’s nothing wrong with a little trial and error here, so long as you’re paying attention. The skin on your body is usually much less sensitive than on your face so you can afford to step things up a notch.

A regular body scrub is just one part of a thorough body care routine. And once you’ve got the hang of it, it won’t just leave you with beautifully cleansed skin, but will also help to budge older skin cells to improve radiance.