How To Use Cuticle Pusher In 4 Easy Steps - Get Long Nails (2025)

Nail cuticle pushers are tools used to push back your cuticle safely and without stress. A lot of people have embraced the act of pushing back their cuticles instead of removing them because of infections and the pain it brings, but not everyone knows how to go about it.

In this post, you will learn how to use a cuticle pusher, and the best cuticle pushers to buythat will not hurt your cuticles. I will review the features, pros, cons, and how to use these cuticle pushers which will be of great help in your purchasing decision.

What Is a Nail Cuticle Pusher?

A cuticle pusher is simply a stick that is used to push back your cuticles. It is used to carry out your pedicure and manicure procedures or activities. And a safe cuticle pusher ensures your nail health is not compromised at all.

Why Do You Need a Cuticle Pusher?

A lot of benefits are attached to using the nail cuticle pusher the right way. Not many people know how to use a cuticle pusher, and if you use it wrongly, it might lead to infections that would hurt your fingers.

Here are some reasons why you need a nail cuticle pusher:

1. For improved nail health

The cuticle pusher is an instrument you can use to shape, groom, and improve the appearance of your nails. By pushing back the cuticles (the skin around the nail), you will expose a sliver of the nail itself, thus making it look healthier. Also, by keeping bacteria away from under your nails, you reduce your risk of developing infections.

2. It beautifies the nails

When you push your cuticles back to their ideal place, your nails will look healthier and more beautiful. It also makes your nails grow well so you don’t need to be as worried about breakage as much as you might normally be. It’s important to use the right pusher for this so as not to compromise the health of your nails in the process.

3. It prevents injuries

Cuticle pushers keep your nails safe from hangnails, infections, and tears. When your cuticles are pushed to the right place, they maintain the integrity of your nails, which prevents infections and tears. Cuticle pushers come in a variety of shapes and colors. It’s important to select one that is best suited to your nail size and shape.

How to Use Cuticle Pusher

Below is the process to use a nail cuticle pusher safely and effectively

Step 1: Soften your cuticle

A cuticle pusher is a great tool to use on cuticles. To soften your cuticle, use the pusher in one swipe, from bottom to top. Repeat the process until your cuticle starts to become soft.

Step 2: Dry your hands with a towel

After you have weakened your cuticles, dry your hands with a towel. Then use the flat edge of the cuticle pusher to push your cuticles.

Step 3: Allow the pusher to slide over your nails

Use the pusher one finger at a time, pushing each finger back with the pusher very gently. Push the side of each nail with the pusher, not the tip.

Step 4: Apply cuticle cream on them

After pushing it back, apply cuticle cream on them to keep them strong and beautiful all day. If you don’t have a cuticle pusher around you, then you should consider an orange wood.

How Do You Use an Electric Cuticle Pusher?

To use an electric cuticle pusher, you should read the instruction manual carefully and then practice on artificial nails or a nail that you don’t mind damaging. This will ensure that you know how to operate your tool effectively and can keep yourself clear of avoidable injuries. When using an electric cuticle pusher to clean your own cuticles, it is advisable to work slowly.

The cuticle area is very delicate. You will want to avoid injuring your nails by keeping the file at a slow speed because you don’t have time to sacrifice for proper care. So always wash your hands before use, or take a bath with soap and alcohol-based sanitizer.

Cuticle Pusher vs. Cuticle Remover

A lot of people still can’t distinguish between a cuticle pusher and a cuticle remover. They are not the same in any way.

As explained before, a cuticle pusher is a tool that is used to push back the cuticle into the ideal position.

On the other hand, a cuticle remover is a fluid that is made with potassium hydroxide. It is produced to weaken the cuticles through the breakage of the dead skins so the cuticle can work excellently.

Also, you should know that cuticle nail removers are not the same as lotions or oils. However, if you want a perfect cuticle, you will need both the cuticle nail pusher and the cuticle nail remover.

Rubber Cuticle Pusher vs. Metal Cuticle Pusher

The plastic Nail Cuticle Pusher is easy to use and it comes with a plastic handle. It also has a high-end tip that can be used for both pushing overgrown cuticles and cleaning and taking care of tough ones. The dual-ended nail cuticle pusher is the ideal method of getting a salon-style perfect manicure in no time.

However, the rubber cuticle is not advisable for people who don’t have a deep budget for their nail maintenance as it breaks off easily. This is where the metal cuticle pusher is a bit better and more economical.

A metal nail cuticle pusher that is used in the right way to push back the cuticle is a better alternative to using the rubber cuticle pusher. Metal cuticle pusher allows the cuticle to be pushed back gently without hurting the finger or surrounding areas of the cuticle. And they can be cleaned and sanitized without any fuss.

The rubber cuticle pusher is not as durable as the metal one because they break easily, especially if the cuticle has grown so strong for it. And this can lead to injuries that can attract and subsequent infections that come with it.

If you decide to use it, you should ensure you handle them with care. The metal cuticle pusher can be sanitized and kept safe until you need them, especially the ones with anti-rust features. Is it better to cut cuticles or push back? It is better to push back your cuticles than cut them. Cutting them is not advisable as they can get hard and split instead. You also stand a risk of infection if you cut them. Should you use a cuticle pusher? Whether or not you should use a cuticle pusher is really a matter of utility, aesthetics, and personal preference. If your nails are damaged or weakened by chemical processes like acrylics or gels, you might find that a cuticle pusher helps push back your cuticles in order to prevent them from growing into your nails.

Conclusion

Cuticles are a delicate part of the nail and it is vital to the general health of the nails. It needs to be taken care of well and protected from infections. It is not generally advisable to remove the cuticles even though most people do it. It is recommended for people push the cuticle back safely instead of removing it entirely.

Cuticle pushers are essential tools that will help in pushing the cuticles back. This post talks about the best cuticle pusher to buy and how to use them. There are also alternate ways to push back the cuticle if you don’t want to use a cuticle pusher.

No matter how beautiful you want to make your nails, you should stop anything immediately you are hurting. Cuticle injuries are delicate and they open the body up to infections.