How To Use Cuticle Remover Correctly for a Salon-Worthy Mani, According to Nail Pros (2025)

I go through an acrylic nail phase once every few years. Usually, it’s immediately following a nail-biting phase—acrylics are my go-to hack for saving me from myself, giving my natural nails time to grow back while hiding my shame under an immaculate manicure.

The tedious part I always wished I could skip? The removal appointment. Of course, the one time Ididskip it and DIYed my acrylic nail removal, I regretted it—this was a long time ago, as in early-days-of-Googling long time ago, so my technique was some combination of the wrong tools and brute force. It took my natural nails months to recover.

My lesson: don’t try this at home. Nail artists agree that leaving it up to the pros is the safest way to go. But that’s not why you’re here, reading this with zero intention of going to a nail salon to remove your outgrown acrylics. So we asked a nail artist and a dermatologist specializing in nail health:Ifwe’re going to remove our acrylics at home (just this once and never again, we swear)—what is the best way to do it?

Here’s what nail artistCasey Hermanand dermatologistDana Stern, MD, recommend.

Supplies for removing acrylic nails at home

If you’re going to attempt to do this at home, you’re going to need the right supplies. Here’s what Herman recommends you have on hand:

How to remove acrylics at home, step by step

You’ve got the supplies. What next?

“I highly recommend going to a salon for allacrylicremoval, but in emergency situations, I prefer to file off most of theacrylicand then soak off the remaining thin layer ofacrylicoff the nails with acetone,” Herman says. Here’s how to do it:

1. Use a lower grit file of 100-150 to remove the bulk ofacrylic, leaving a thin layer on your natural nails. This will prevent you from accidentally damaging your natural nails.

2. Rub a little cuticle oil into the skin around each nail.We loveCuccio’s Revitalizing Cuticle Oil, which has safflower oil and vitamin E to hydrate dry cuticles without a greasy finish.

3. Soak a piece of cotton with an acetone-based nail polish remover and place one on top of each nail.

4. Use a piece of foil to wrap around each finger, covering each cotton ball.

5. With the foil secured around each cotton ball, sit back and wait until theacrylicgets soft and crumbly—about eight to 15 minutes.

6. Once the acrylic has softened, gently scrapethe acrylicoff each nail with an orange stick or cuticle pusher.

7. Once your nails are bare, apply a nail repair or strengthener product to your natural nails and cuticle oil to your cuticles. Herman likesOlive & June’s nail strengthener, which boosts nail strength by 77 percent.

8. If you’re putting on nail polish afterward, start with a strengthening base coat. Herman recommendsMaxus’ base coat, made of silk amino acids that strengthen the nail plate and improve nail hydration to prevent brittleness. She also likesEssie’s Good as New Nail Perfector, which will give you a pop of that classic Essie sheer pink while instantly providing evening texture and improving natural nail surface in one week.

Taking a break between acrylic nail appointments

The hard truth about nail enhancements like acrylics is that you should, ultimately, take breaks to preserve the health of your nails. “Inevitably, if you are anacrylicfan, post-acrylicrehab is needed,” Dr. Stern says. “Just like you need to take care of your skin for your makeup to perform optimally, the same is true for the nail.”

To ensure your natural nails are in tip-top shape between acrylic manis, Dr. Stern recommends giving your nails a break with products that remove damage and effectively hydrate and strengthen. A regular break with extra TLC can go a long way in keeping your natural nails healthy. “Prolonged acetone soaks can lead to considerable dehydration to the nail and surrounding cuticle and nail fold, leading to brittleness, dry cuticles, and hang nails. Another risk of acrylics is that in the process of removal, you may inadvertently remove some of the superficial layers of nail cells, causing a keratin granulation,” she explains.

How long should you give it? The pros at Sally Beauty recommend every two to three months, but keep an eye on your natural nails. If you notice thinning or breakage, you might benefit from more frequent breaks. DIYing removal instead of going to a pro also ups the odds that your natural nails will sustain some damage and require downtime. So take it slow, never tug or pull at your acrylics, and go easy on the file—the more overzealous you are, the more likely you are to damage your natural nails.

How to treat care for your nails after removing acrylics

When it’s time to treat your nails between acrylic appointments, Dr. Stern recommends theNail Renewal System, a three-step treatment she developed for strengthening nails and repairing damage. The Nail Renewal weekly treatment consists of a glycolic prep for chemical nail exfoliation, a gentle nail buffer to remove damaged nail cells, and a nourishing gel oil that acts as a moisturizer, nail strengthener, and cuticle oil.

(And doctor’s orders: always take a break from acrylics, gels, and any nail polish before your annual dermatologist appointment—keep your fingernails and toenails bare for those, so you’re not inadvertently masking a health issue.)

The bottom line

You know what we’re going to say: ideally, leave acrylic nail removal to the pros. But nail emergencies are real, so if you’re going to remove them yourself, do it right. Take it slow, never tug or pull at your acrylics, and go easy with the file— the more overzealous you are, the more likely you are to damage your natural nails. And don’t forget to give your nails TLC between acrylics, no matter who removes them.