How to Use Derma Roller for Hair Growth: A Step-by-Step Guide (2025)

Everyone loves long and luscious locks. However, stress, pollution and various other internal and external factors, more often than not, take a toll on our systems. And the first thing that happens is immense hair loss. Also, with thinning hair, bald patches appear if the problem is not addressed. So, what can be done about it? How to address the issue in a manner that does not involve using harsh chemicals on your hair? The answer is using derma rollers for hair growth, as this is a revolutionary concept that has been around for quite some time.

If you are someone who does not want to use multiple hair products to save your hair from falling or thinning, using a tool such as a derma roller for hair growth seems like a feasible and a practical option. But knowing how to use derma roller for hair correctly is essential to achieve the best results.

What is a Derma Roller

First things first, before talking about why choosing a derma roller for hair growth is good, let’s talk about what a derma roller is. This is a hair tool, a small roller of sorts, that is covered in small needles that can range anywhere from 0.25mm to 1.5mm. These needles create micro punctures on the scalp when rolled over. What is the purpose? Well, derma rollers are always used with beneficial oils. These micro punctures help these oils to penetrate in a better manner. It also stimulates the scalp and helps other hair products, natural or others, to work in a better manner. It also helps with hair growth and prevents hair fall.

While purchasing a derma roller, be aware of the fact that it may cause a slight, but temporary reaction, much like threading and other activities that irritate the skin for a little time, but are beneficial in the longer run. However, if you have a sensitive scalp, it is good to consult a dermatologist before going ahead with a derma roller for hair growth. The best way would be to choose a hair oil that is gentle and not harsh in nature.

Additionally, knowing how often to use derma roller for hair growth is crucial to avoid overuse and irritation. Most experts recommend using a derma roller once or twice a week with the right needle size to promote hair regrowth without damaging the scalp.

How to use a derma roller for hair growth

Using a derma roller for hair growth is fairly simple and similar to any other tool, whether you use it for your skin or for your hair. You have to make sure that you use it well, clean it well and replace it as soon as the signs of wear and tear start appearing. Given below are tips on how to use a derma roller for hair.

Step 1: Sanitise after every use

The first thing to do after you have used a derma roller is to sanitise it with a sanitiser with more than 70% alcohol content. Your hair has a lot of build-up that the derma roller gets rid of. Not only that, it also has the residue from the oil that you used. It needs to be cleaned and sanitised after every session. This is important because it creates micro punctures. If not cleaned properly, it may cause infections. Make sure you clean it well after every session..

Step 2: Apply oils

The million-dollar question: how to apply oils while using derma roller for hair growth? Well, for starters, you absolutely do not apply these directly to the appliance. Use cotton balls to apply hair oils by parting your hair into sections and then massage it a little bit. Then use the derma roller.

Step 3: Replace when necessary

Usually, the shelf life of a derma roller is two months. After that time you have to replace the appliance. There is nothing worse than using a worn-out or expired appliance on your hair. It is dangerous, as it can cause harm and damage your hair roots and shafts. Know the shelf life of your derma roller. Further, if your derma roller is damaged or broken in any way, discard it rather than continuing using it in that state. Also, look out for bent or broken needles. Replace your derma roller when that happens.

What oils are best to use after using a derma roller

It’s not just derma rollers for hair growth that works, it is also the oils and topicals that you use. So how to use derma roller on head? Well first it’s important to choose the right products. It is important to know what would work best for your hair, not only in terms of nourishment, but also in terms of what would not cause reactions if you have a sensitive scalp and skin. Let us tell you which are the best oils to use if you truly want your derma roller for hair growth to work effectively.

Lavender oil is a great antifungal and antibacterial oil. Naturally, it is great for your hair and scalp. It is also known to prevent itchiness and works well against head lice and other fungal infections that affect the scalp and, by extension, your overall hair growth and health. When looking for the best oil to use with a derma roller, lavender oil stands out as a top choice. Using it with a derma roller for hair growth is amazing as it makes your hair grow not only faster but better. It also treats patches and baldness.

Another essential oil that is great to use with a derma roller is rosemary oil. This is an extremely light hair oil that does not leave behind any heavy or greasy residue. It regulates the sebum production in the scalp. This ensures that the scalp and hair is not weighed down by too much oil. It is rich in antioxidants that prevent premature greying and also boost hair circulation which escalates hair growth. It also helps treat scalp acne which is also one of the major hair issues. It has soothing and antifungal properties that help with itchiness.

Anyone would tell you how the cooling properties of peppermint oil is amazing for an itchy and sweaty scalp. It has antibacterial properties that help cleanse the scalp thoroughly and get rid of all the grease and build-up. It also helps open clogged pores, allowing the skin to breathe. Using it with a derma roller for hair growth helps the oil penetrate the scalp better, especially if you are using carrier oils like coconut oil.

This is one of the most popular oils used for hair growth and nourishment. Using it with a derma roller only enhances its effectiveness. Coconut oil is a rich source of antioxidants, fats and vitamins and also helps calm frizziness. It is also good at getting rid of dandruff and split ends. All in all, coconut oil is a complete package, if you want to get rid of all your hair problems. Using it with a derma roller is an effective way to ensure your hair grows in a better and healthier way.

FAQs on derma rollers for hair growth

Q. Are there any side effects of using derma rollers for hair growth?

A. There are certain side effects that come from using a derma roller. Usually, these go away in about five days. The symptoms range from redness, swelling, mild pain and bruising. If these symptoms worsen or last beyond five days, consult a doctor.

Q. Can I go out in the sun after using a derma roller?

A. No. Avoid that. Wear a hat preferably, if you have to go out at all.

Q. How often should I use derma rollers on my hair?

A. The best frequency would be to use a derma roller once every three weeks. This is because your scalp is tender and derma roller usage entails microneedling, which stimulates it. You overdo it, and the results may not be desirable. Also if you're wondering how to use derma roller on scalp, start by parting your hair into sections to ensure even coverage.