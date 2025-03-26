How to Use Eyeshadow as Eyeliner: A Step-by-Step Guide (2025)

An easy-to-follow guide on how to line your eyes with eyeshadow

Steps

Co-authored byAlana Schober

Last Updated: February 7, 2025Approved

Many of us come across the time where we wish we had a different color eyeliner for just one or two occasions. Instead of buying a bunch of colored eyeliners, you can easily and quickly use eyeshadow and an eyeliner brush to achieve the same look.

Steps

  1. 1

    Use an angled eyeliner brush. You can use any brush you feel the most comfortable with, but an angled brush will likely be easier and more effective to use.[1]

  2. 2

    Be sure that the brush you are using is clean, to avoid color transfer from the last time you used the brush.

    • It may be better to use an unused brush if you are trying to apply eyeliner. Bacteria can easily get in your eye since the brush is so close.

  3. 3

    Prepare your eye with a primer or a lotion. This will help keep your eye from drying out due to the harshness of the eyeshadow. Eyeshadow is not meant to be used as eyeliner, so it is a good idea to counteract it by using a lotion or primer beforehand.

    • Take care to not let the primer or lotion touch your eyeball. It will not cause harm, but it will be painful.

  4. 4

    Gently dampen both sides of the brush in water. Do not make the brush wet, but just slightly damp. A brush that is too wet will cause the eyeshadow to run and will make it very difficult to apply.

    • You can also try to use petroleum jelly. Do not apply so much petroleum jelly so that the brush is clogged up, but try to make it damp.

  5. 5

    Lightly tap the brush into the eyeshadow. Coat each side of the brush with the eyeshadow. Tap off any excess eyeshadow to avoid fallout when applying the eyeshadow.

    • Try to use a darker eyeshadow so that it resembles an eyeliner color. Good colors include brown, black, plum or dark green.

  6. 6

    Close one eye to start applying the eyeshadow. Start at the inside corner of your eye and follow your eyelid to the outside corner using the brush. Depending on the darkness of the eyeshadow, you may need to repeat this step a few times

    • Try to keep the brush as close to the lash line as possible for an accurate draw.
    • Press the tip of the angled brush to your eyelid so you're stamping the eyeshadow in place.[2]

  7. 7

    Release your eyelid and keep your eye closed. Give it a few moments to dry and set before you blink, otherwise you'll get it smudged into your crease.

    • Try to set it with a translucent powder so that it does not smudge throughout the day.

Community Q&A

  • Question

    Can I do winged eyeliner like this if I use the tape method?

    How to Use Eyeshadow as Eyeliner: A Step-by-Step Guide (11)

    Community Answer

    Yes. Use the tape to make a wing, then use an angeled brush to pick up the eyeshadow and use it like you would with eyeliner. It helps if you wet the brush a little and the shadow is pigmented. You can always clean up the wing line with concealer.

  • Question

    Can I use it for the underline?

    How to Use Eyeshadow as Eyeliner: A Step-by-Step Guide (12)

    Community Answer

    Yes. Eyeshadow can be used for more than one thing, and people do use it as eyeliner sometimes.

  • Question

    Can I use watercolor pencils for eyeliner?

    How to Use Eyeshadow as Eyeliner: A Step-by-Step Guide (13)

    Community Answer

    No.

      Tips

      • Try using a mixing medium instead, your eyeliner will stay on longer and your eyeshadow won't dry out.

        Thanks

        Helpful0Not Helpful0

      • Apply a second layer of mostly dry color for extra bright or prominent color.

        Thanks

        Helpful0Not Helpful1

      • If you want to have eyeshadow as well, then apply the same color as eyeshadow to the rest of your eyelid.

        Thanks

        Helpful0Not Helpful0

      Warnings

      • Using this technique can get your eyeshadow to dry out, so put the brush on a small corner of your (pressed) eyeshadow.

        Thanks

        Helpful26Not Helpful3

      • Clean the eyeliner brush after each use to avoid transferring bacteria.

        Thanks

        Helpful26Not Helpful12

      • Make sure to use a thin brush. Eyeliner that is too thick never looks good

        Thanks

        Helpful21Not Helpful10

      • Be careful not to get the eyeshadow in your eye.

        Thanks

        Helpful24Not Helpful14

      Things You'll Need

      • Eyeshadow with color of your choice
      • Thin eyeliner brush
      • Room temperature water

