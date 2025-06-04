How to Use Eyeshadow as Eyeliner, According to a Makeup Artist (2025)

Eyeliner is a timeless makeup product that can be applied in a variety of ways—from a subtle smudge to a bold pop of color. They come in all shades, finishes and applications. Eyeshadow is often a product of choice for professional makeup artists as it offers more flexibility. At home, it can help you achieve your desired results—whether you want to recreate a natural tightline or a smoky wing.

“Anyone can wear eyeshadow as eyeliner,” makeup artist Maria Gianno tells Byrdie. “With eyeshadow, you have flexibility to create more eye looks than with a liquid liner, which can be too harsh [and difficult] for some people.” She gives us her best advice—from what tools to use to professional techniques. Keep reading to learn how to use eyeshadow as eyeliner.

Meet the Experts Maria Gianno is a professional makeup artist based in New York City.

What You Need To Get Started

Matte eyeshadow. Eyeshadow comes in a variety of finishes and formulas. Gianno prefers using matte formulas for eyeliner. "Matte eyeshadows tend to have more pigmentation, so I reach for matte shades when wanting to use shadow as eyeliner," she says. "If I want a glitter finish for the liner, I like to create the base with a flat eyeshadow first, and then I'll go over on top with a shimmer eyeshadow to get maximum definition and pigment."

An angled eyeshadow brush. Multiple tools aren't required when applying eyeshadow as a liner. Gianno recommends using an angled brush. "An angled eyeliner brush offers control for soft, smoky, or sharp liner looks," she says. "With this brush, you can create whichever look you want." If you want to create a tightline look, you may also use a flat brush and gently press it along your lash line to deposit the color.



Wet vs dry application Eyeshadow is a dry powder product that you can choose to apply either as is or wet. Opt for a dry application if you want a subtle wash of color on your lash line. If you want to intensify the color, dampen your brush using setting spray. This will help the pigment stay on better. Gianno also recommends this tip for a longer lasting look. "For longevity, I always recommend spraying your brush with some setting spray; it will be easier to apply the eyeshadow and last much longer," she says.