How to Use Eyeshadow as Eyeliner, According to a Makeup Artist (2025)

Eyeliner is a timeless makeup product that can be applied in a variety of ways—from a subtle smudge to a bold pop of color. They come in all shades, finishes and applications. Eyeshadow is often a product of choice for professional makeup artists as it offers more flexibility. At home, it can help you achieve your desired results—whether you want to recreate a natural tightline or a smoky wing.
“Anyone can wear eyeshadow as eyeliner,” makeup artist Maria Gianno tells Byrdie. “With eyeshadow, you have flexibility to create more eye looks than with a liquid liner, which can be too harsh [and difficult] for some people.” She gives us her best advice—from what tools to use to professional techniques. Keep reading to learn how to use eyeshadow as eyeliner.
Meet the Experts
Maria Gianno is a professional makeup artist based in New York City.
What You Need To Get Started
Matte eyeshadow. Eyeshadow comes in a variety of finishes and formulas. Gianno prefers using matte formulas for eyeliner. "Matte eyeshadows tend to have more pigmentation, so I reach for matte shades when wanting to use shadow as eyeliner," she says. "If I want a glitter finish for the liner, I like to create the base with a flat eyeshadow first, and then I'll go over on top with a shimmer eyeshadow to get maximum definition and pigment."
An angled eyeshadow brush. Multiple tools aren't required when applying eyeshadow as a liner. Gianno recommends using an angled brush. "An angled eyeliner brush offers control for soft, smoky, or sharp liner looks," she says. "With this brush, you can create whichever look you want." If you want to create a tightline look, you may also use a flat brush and gently press it along your lash line to deposit the color.
Wet vs dry application
Eyeshadow is a dry powder product that you can choose to apply either as is or wet. Opt for a dry application if you want a subtle wash of color on your lash line. If you want to intensify the color, dampen your brush using setting spray. This will help the pigment stay on better. Gianno also recommends this tip for a longer lasting look. "For longevity, I always recommend spraying your brush with some setting spray; it will be easier to apply the eyeshadow and last much longer," she says.
Step-by-Step Tutorial
01of 04
Prep Using an Eyeshadow Primer
Using a primer to prep the surface is recommended in order to achieve best results. Gianno likes to use an eyeshadow base like Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eyeshadow and Concealer Primer. "Starting with a shadow base is ideal to help the eyeshadow stick," she says. Apply primer to the lash line or the entire lid if you are planning a full eye look. Wait for it to set and fully dry before moving to the next step.
02of 04
Start Creating Your Line
Dab some eyeshadow on your angled brush and start at your inner eye corner. Slowly and gradually drag the brush along your lash line. You may need to rewet your brush and go over the line a few times in order to achieve a more intense color.
03of 04
Amp Up the Drama
Once you've lined your lash line, you can leave it as such or start getting creative.
- To create a winged liner look, extend the brush upwards in direction of your outer eye corner. Slowly drag it across until you achieve your desired wing shape.
- To create a smoky liner, angle your brush on your lash line. Move it in an upward motion to create a smudged effect.
04of 04
Line Your Lower Lashline
You may also use eyeshadow to line your lower lash line. "For lining your lower lash line, I recommend blending your eyeshadow as close to your lower lash line as possible," Gianno says. "Start towards the outer corner of your eye and create a thin, soft line. Then, apply translucent powder under the line to avoid smudging during the day." To complete your look, remove any eyeshadow fallout using a Q-tip and some makeup remover.