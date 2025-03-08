How to use hair rollers: 8 easy steps to bombshell curls | (2025)

With gorgeous, bombshell curls ruling the runways and red carpets, it’s only natural that you want to get in on the action. But when you don’t have a stylistto hand, achieving thecurlylook of your dreams might seem impossible. News flash: you only need to learn how to use hair rollers to get big, bouncy curls, instead!

Yet while you may write off hair rollers as being ‘old’, these classic styling tools are actually the secret behinda lotof star-worthy curly hairstyles! And guess what? We’re going to show you how to get bombshell curls with hair rollers in 8easy steps. Just watch our in-depth tutorial above or follow the guide below. And, if you prefer heated ones, we’ll also give you tips on how to use hot rollers onlong hairandshort hair!

How to use hair rollers in 8easy-peasy steps