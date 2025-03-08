How to use hair rollers: 8 easy steps to bombshell curls | (2025)

Table of Contents
You Will Need How to use hair rollers in 8easy-peasy steps Prep hair. Blow dry your hair. Section hair. Set your curls. Remove your rollers. Set your curls. Spray hairspray. Final look You Will Need References

You Will Need

With gorgeous, bombshell curls ruling the runways and red carpets, it’s only natural that you want to get in on the action. But when you don’t have a stylistto hand, achieving thecurlylook of your dreams might seem impossible. News flash: you only need to learn how to use hair rollers to get big, bouncy curls, instead!

Yet while you may write off hair rollers as being ‘old’, these classic styling tools are actually the secret behinda lotof star-worthy curly hairstyles! And guess what? We’re going to show you how to get bombshell curls with hair rollers in 8easy steps. Just watch our in-depth tutorial above or follow the guide below. And, if you prefer heated ones, we’ll also give you tips on how to use hot rollers onlong hairandshort hair!

How to use hair rollers in 8easy-peasy steps

1

Prep hair.

Before reaching for your hair rollers, it’s important that you prep your hair with the right products. Sostart by applying a setting lotion to your dry locks, or, for a more modern version, try theVO5 Blow Drying Lotion.

This nifty lotion willhelp give you volume, thickness, and calm frizz and flyaways – plus, it helps protect against damage caused by heated appliances. Bonus!

How to use hair rollers: 8 easy steps to bombshell curls | (1)
How to use hair rollers: 8 easy steps to bombshell curls | (2)

3

Section hair.

Now for the fun part: rolling up your hair! Separate your locks into manageable sections and roll each one around a roller away from your face, starting from the ends. Doing so will give major, Marilyn Monroe volume – and who wouldn’t want to look a little like her?

Editor’s tip: Now, if you want to learn how to use hair rollers on short hair, all you need do is work with medium-sized rollers. Not sure how many to use? Well if you have lob to bob length hair, 5 hair rollers should do you well!

How to use hair rollers: 8 easy steps to bombshell curls | (3)

4

Set your curls.

In order to limit damage to your delicate tresses, we recommend going heat-free when setting your curls. But if you’re pushed for time, or aren’t keen on the idea of sleeping with your rollers in, blasting your rolls with a hair dryer can help to lock your curls place quickly.

Editor’s tip: Eager to know how to use hair roller on long hair, but don’t have time let your lengthy locks dry? Then you need the help of our hot rollers tutorial which will help you get the curls of your dreams!

See Also
11 Beste hot rollers voor fijn haar om volume toe te voegen - Dutch Hairshop

How to use hair rollers: 8 easy steps to bombshell curls | (4)

5

Remove your rollers.

Once you’re confident that your curls are set in place, remove your rollers one by one. Note that you should be gentle when completing this process and to avoid tugging your hair too much, else you may ruin the shape of the curls.

How to use hair rollers: 8 easy steps to bombshell curls | (5)

6

Set your curls.

In order to limit damage to your delicate tresses, we recommend going heat-free when setting your curls. But if you’re pushed for time, or aren’t keen on the idea of sleeping with your rollers in, blasting your rolls with a hair dryer can help to lock your curls place quickly.

Editor’s tip: Eager to know how to use hair roller on long hair, but don’t have time let your lengthy locks dry? Then you need the help of our hot rollers tutorial which will help you get the curls of your dreams!

How to use hair rollers: 8 easy steps to bombshell curls | (6)

7

Spray hairspray.

Finish off the look by spray your tresses with the VO5 Volume Creation Hairspray. This hairspray is lightweight with ultra brushable technology and will help lift your hair from the roots while giving you a workable hold all day.

How to use hair rollers: 8 easy steps to bombshell curls | (7)

8

Final look

There you go, now you know how to use hair rollers like a pro! Whether you wear the look as is or dressed up with a hair accessory — and sometimes doused with glitter at the roots — you’ll have an easy, bombshell hairdo that’s ready for any occasion. You can’t argue with that, can you?

How to use hair rollers: 8 easy steps to bombshell curls | (8)

Now that you’ve mastered how to use hair rollers, you might find yourself eager to try out other styles! If so, skip on over to ourCurly Hairstylespage, where you can find other gorgeous hairstyles to master.

You Will Need

Share
How to use hair rollers: 8 easy steps to bombshell curls | (2025)

References

Top Articles
Dermaroller-Test 2025: Die besten Nadelroller für zu Hause im Vergleich
Bearaby’s New Weighted Stuffed Animals Are Made for Grown-Ups—Here’s an Insomniac’s Honest Review
Global Examination Gloves Market Historical Impact Review 2025-2032
Latest Posts
Seed oils vs. butter and other animal fats: Which is healthier? Experts settle the debate
10 Beginner-Friendly Freshwater Fish (And 4 That Need Expert Attention)
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Golda Nolan II

Last Updated:

Views: 5500

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Golda Nolan II

Birthday: 1998-05-14

Address: Suite 369 9754 Roberts Pines, West Benitaburgh, NM 69180-7958

Phone: +522993866487

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Shopping, Quilting, Cooking, Homebrewing, Leather crafting, Pet

Introduction: My name is Golda Nolan II, I am a thoughtful, clever, cute, jolly, brave, powerful, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.