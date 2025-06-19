How to watch ‘All Access PD: Grand Rapids’ new series for free (2025)

Cameras follow the detectives and officers of the Grand Rapids Police Department in Investigation Discovery’s new series, “All Access PD: Grand Rapids.”

The series premiered on Tuesday, April 8 on Investigation Discovery and will air new episodes every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. Those without cable can watch the show for free through Philo or DirecTV Stream each offering a free trial to new users. Sling is another option for streaming the show, and promotional offers are available. Viewers can also stream the series with a MAX subscription which starts at $9.99 a month.

The new ID series follows Chief Eric Winstrom and the Grand Rapids Police Department. Viewers will see the entire operation from twisted high-stakes homicide investigations to adrenaline-fueled patrol stories and more.

In the series premiere episode titled “Fight Club,” Grand Rapids detectives launch an investigation after a 15-year-old named Milli Penn is murdered. The detectives investigate the masked shooter, rumored to be another teenager linked to a fight club. Unfortunately for law enforcement, another shooting strikes and they must hurry to solve the case before more lives are lost.

Below is a look at a trailer for the new series from FOX 17 WXMI’s YouTube Channel:

How can I watch "All Access PD: Grand Rapids" without cable?

