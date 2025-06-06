How to watch ‘Hollywood Demons’ true crime docu-series for free (2025)

A new documentary series examining the “dark realities behind fame’s glittering facade” premieres tonight.

“Hollywood Demons,” which will air on Investigation Discovery (ID), will air over six weeks, with one new episode per week focusing on different scandals and tragedies in Hollywood.

The series will open with a two-hour episode on actor Stephen Collins. Best known for playing patriarch Eric Camden on 11 seasons of “7th Heaven,” Collins confessed to being a child predator in a tape unknowingly recorded by his first wife in 2014.

“Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret. I have been working to atone for it ever since,” Collinssaid in a statement to People.

Though Collins himself will not appear in the doc, it will reveal, among other things, that he is now living with a “superfan.”

“Stephen Collins now lives with a woman who is 40 years younger than him,”Dr. Drew Pinskyclaimed in the episode.

When does ‘Hollywood Demons’ premiere?

“Hollywood Demons” premieres tonight, March 24, at 9:00 p.m. ET on ID.

How to watch ‘Hollywood Demons’ for free:

If you don’t have a cable subscription with access to ID, you’ll need a live TV streaming service to watch “Hollywood Demons” for free. We recommend Philo, which comes with a seven-day free trial before $28/month payments begin.

You can also take advantage of free trials of DIRECTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV to watch “Hollywood Demons.” The free trials are five and three days long, respectively.

Other ways to stream ‘Hollywood Demons’:

“Hollywood Demons” will be available to stream live on two other services: Sling TV and Max.

Both of Sling TV‘s streaming plans come with Investigation Discovery, so you’ll be able to get it for as low as $23 with Sling’s 50% off promotion that’s currently running.

Max will also be streaming new episodes of “Hollywood Demons” at the same time they air on ID. Subscriptions to Max begin at $9.99/month.

‘Hollywood Demons’ episode guide:

New episodes of “Hollywood Demons” will air weekly. Each two-hour episode will cover a different topic.

Episode 1: “Stephen Collins, America’s Dad ” – Monday, March 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET “For 11 years,Stephen Collinsgraced the screen as the altruistic Rev. Eric Camden on 7th Heaven. However, his squeaky-clean image is shattered when a recording of him admitting to inappropriate sexual conduct with underage girls is leaked. One of Collins’s alleged victims comes forward in a shocking tell-all interview.”

Monday, March 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET Episode 2: “Child Stars Gone Violent ” – Monday, March 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET “In the golden era of ’90s family-friendly TV, child actors weren’t just stars–they were America’s sweethearts. But for some, the transition out of the spotlight dragged them down a path of crime, addiction, and violence. Former child actors Brian Bonsall (“Family Ties”) and Dee Jay Daniels (“The Hughleys”) unpack the harsh reality of life after fame, while producers from Home Improvement and That’s So Raven reveal their brush with young stars who ended up behind bars.”

Monday, March 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET Episode 3: “Dark Side of Power Rangers ” – Monday, April 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET “Beneath the bright spandex and high-flying karate kicks of “Power Rangers” lies a grim reality of tragedy and scandals. Viewers will watch never-before-seen footage of a fan-turned-gunman who had one horrifying mission: to assassinate the show’s most legendary star. And just a few years later, the same actor meets a grim fate.”

Monday, April 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET Episode 4: “Housewives Gone Bad ” – Monday, April 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET “The Real Housewives began as a dazzling display of wealth and luxury, but over the past two decades, tragedy and criminal activity have shaken their glamorous worlds. For the first time, a former colleague breaks down how one housewife built her multimillion-dollar empire on deception. And “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”s Taylor Armstrong speaks out like never before, shedding new light on her husband’s alleged abuse and the unsettling rumors that still surround his death.”

Monday, April 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET Episode 5: “The Real Iron Claw ” – Monday, April 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET “The Von Erichs: a wrestling dynasty with six brothers, five of whom met untimely deaths at a very young age was immortalized in 2023’s “The Iron Claw” — but it’s not the whole story. Now, the last surviving Von Erich brother exposes the truth behind addiction and darkness of fame that transformed a family business into a living nightmare.”

Monday, April 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET Episode 6: “Stalking the Stars ” – Monday, April 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET “Fan obsessions can turn terrifying for superstars like Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. Family members of stalkers reveal the dangerous side of fandom and a gripping firsthand account from a celebrity with a relentless stalker exposes the very real dangers that come with living in the spotlight.”

Monday, April 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET

