How to watch the Champions League online for free (2025)

Table of Contents
What is the Champions League? When is the 2024-25 Champions League? How to watch the 2024-25 Champions League for free What is the best VPN for the Champions League? References

Home > Entertainment

Live stream select Champions League fixtures without spending anything.

By

Joseph Green

How to watch the Champions League online for free (1)

Joseph Green

Global Shopping Editor

Joseph Green is the Global Shopping Editor for Mashable. He covers VPNs, headphones, fitness gear, dating sites, streaming, and shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day.

Read Full Bio

on

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

How to watch the Champions League online for free (2)

Credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

TL;DR: Live stream the 2024-25 Champions League for free from anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN.

The top club competition in the world of football has to be the Champions League. There is nothing else that brings the very best teams in the world together in a battle for footballing immortality. Sure, winning your domestic league is great. But winning the Champions League is on another level.

If you want to watch the 2024-25 Champions League for free from anywhere in the world, we have all the information you need.

What is the Champions League?

The Champions League is an annual club football competition organised by UEFA and contested by top-division European clubs. This year's tournament begins with a 36-team round robin group stage to determine which sides qualify for the double-legged knockout rounds, followed by a single leg final.

SEE ALSO:

How to watch the 2024-25 Europa League online for free

The defending champions are Real Madrid.

When is the 2024-25 Champions League?

The 2024-25 Champions League is the 70th edition of the competition (and the 33rd since it was renamed the Champions League). This season's tournament runs from July 9 to 31 May.

Mashable Top Stories

Stay connected with the hottest stories of the day and the latest entertainment news.

Sign up for Mashable's Top Stories newsletter

By clicking Sign Me Up, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up!

How to watch the 2024-25 Champions League for free

It is possible to live stream the 2024-25 Champions League for free on the following streaming platforms:

These free streaming platforms are geo-restricted, but anyone can bypass these restrictions with a VPN. These tools can hide your real IP address (digital location) and connect you to a secure servers in other countries, meaning you can unblock free live streams of the Champions League from anywhere in the world.

Access free live streams of the 2024-25 Champions League by following these simple steps:

  1. Subscribe to a streaming-friendly VPN (like ExpressVPN)

  2. Download the app to your device of choice (the best VPNs have apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and more)

  3. Open up the app and connect to a server in a location with free coverage of the Champions League

  4. Visit RTL play, RTÉ Player, RTL ZWEE, Tabii, or Prime Video (free trial)

  5. Watch Champions League fixtures for free from anywhere in the world

Opens in a new window

Credit: ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN (1-Year Subscription + 3 Months Free)

$99.95 only at ExpressVPN (with money-back guarantee)

The best VPNs for streaming are not free, but leading VPNs do tend to offer free-trial periods or money-back guarantees. By leveraging these offers, you can gain access to free live streams of the 2024-25 Champions League without committing with your cash. This is obviously not a long-term solution, but it does give you time to watch select fixtures before recovering your investment.

If you want to retain permanent access to free streaming services from around the world, the fact is you'll need a subscription. Fortunately, the best VPN for streaming live sport is on sale for a limited time.

What is the best VPN for the Champions League?

ExpressVPN is the best service for bypassing geo-restrictions to stream live sport, for a number of reasons:

  • Servers in 105 countries

  • Easy-to-use app available on all major devices including iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac, and more

  • Strict no-logging policy so your data is always secure

  • Fast connection speeds

  • Up to eight simultaneous connections

  • 30-day money-back guarantee

A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for $99.95 and includes an extra three months for free — 49% off for a limited time. This plan also includes a year of free unlimited cloud backup and a generous 30-day money-back guarantee.

Live stream the Champions League for free from anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN.

Topics Streaming Sports How to Watch

How to watch the Champions League online for free (4)

Joseph Green

Global Shopping Editor

Joseph Green is the Global Shopping Editor for Mashable. He covers VPNs, headphones, fitness gear, dating sites, streaming, and shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day.

Joseph is also Executive Editor of Mashable's sister site, AskMen.

Recommended For You

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League online for free

See Also
'The White Lotus' Season 3's Sam Nivola explains why Lochlan didn't clean out the blender

Access free live streams of the Champions League from anywhere in the world.

By Joseph Green

How to watch Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa in the Champions League online for free

Select Champions League fixtures are available to live stream without spending anything.

By Joseph Green

How to watch Liverpool vs. Lille online for free

Live stream the Champions League for free from anywhere in the world.

By Joseph Green

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Celtic online for free

The Champions League is available to live stream for free this season.

By Joseph Green

How to watch the Concacaf Champions Cup online for free

Access free live streams of the Concacaf Champions Cup from anywhere in the world.

By Joseph Green

Trending on Mashable

Wordle today: Answer, hints for April 17, 2025

Here are some tips and tricks to help you find the answer to "Wordle" #1398.

By Mashable Team

Lego is giving away Grogu models for free to celebrate Star Wars Day. Here’s how to get yours.

Get your hands on an exclusive model of Grogu in a hover pram.

By Joseph Green

NYT Connections hints today: Clues, answers for April 17, 2025

Everything you need to solve 'Connections' #676

By Mashable Team

NYT Connections hints today: Clues, answers for April 16, 2025

Everything you need to solve 'Connections' #675

By Mashable Team

NYT Strands hints, answers for April 17

Every hint, nudge and outright answer you need to complete today's NYT Strands puzzle.

By Mashable Team

The biggest stories of the day delivered to your inbox.

These newsletters may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. By clicking Subscribe, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up. See you at your inbox!

How to watch the Champions League online for free (2025)

References

Top Articles
Technology has shaped human knowledge for centuries. Generative AI is set to transform it yet again
As Pepe Price Predictions Disappoint Could Another Altcoin Be Set To Match Its Astronomical 2024 Rise?
'सिकंदर'समोर पुरून उरला 'छावा'; विक्की कौशलच्या चित्रपटाचा रेकॉर्ड तर सोडा, पण कमाईसुद्धा...
Latest Posts
Sales items of Chinese e-commerce (e-commerce) platforms that have entered Korea are spreading in al.. - MK
Greggs shuts city centre shop once dubbed 'worst in UK' in blow to high street
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jamar Nader

Last Updated:

Views: 5448

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jamar Nader

Birthday: 1995-02-28

Address: Apt. 536 6162 Reichel Greens, Port Zackaryside, CT 22682-9804

Phone: +9958384818317

Job: IT Representative

Hobby: Scrapbooking, Hiking, Hunting, Kite flying, Blacksmithing, Video gaming, Foraging

Introduction: My name is Jamar Nader, I am a fine, shiny, colorful, bright, nice, perfect, curious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.