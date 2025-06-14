How to watch the Champions League online for free (2025)

Home > Entertainment
Live stream select Champions League fixtures without spending anything.
Joseph Green
Global Shopping Editor
Joseph Green is the Global Shopping Editor for Mashable. He covers VPNs, headphones, fitness gear, dating sites, streaming, and shopping events like Black Friday and Prime Day.
Credit: Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images
TL;DR: Live stream the 2024-25 Champions League for free from anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN.
The top club competition in the world of football has to be the Champions League. There is nothing else that brings the very best teams in the world together in a battle for footballing immortality. Sure, winning your domestic league is great. But winning the Champions League is on another level.
If you want to watch the 2024-25 Champions League for free from anywhere in the world, we have all the information you need.
What is the Champions League?
The Champions League is an annual club football competition organised by UEFA and contested by top-division European clubs. This year's tournament begins with a 36-team round robin group stage to determine which sides qualify for the double-legged knockout rounds, followed by a single leg final.
SEE ALSO:How to watch the 2024-25 Europa League online for free
The defending champions are Real Madrid.
When is the 2024-25 Champions League?
The 2024-25 Champions League is the 70th edition of the competition (and the 33rd since it was renamed the Champions League). This season's tournament runs from July 9 to 31 May.
How to watch the 2024-25 Champions League for free
It is possible to live stream the 2024-25 Champions League for free on the following streaming platforms:
Belgium — RTL play (select fixtures)
Ireland — RTÉ Player (select fixtures including the final)
Luxembourg — RTL ZWEE (select fixtures)
Turkey — Tabii (select fixtures including the final)
UK — Prime Video (select fixtures including semi finals with 30-day free trial)
These free streaming platforms are geo-restricted, but anyone can bypass these restrictions with a VPN. These tools can hide your real IP address (digital location) and connect you to a secure servers in other countries, meaning you can unblock free live streams of the Champions League from anywhere in the world.
Access free live streams of the 2024-25 Champions League by following these simple steps:
Subscribe to a streaming-friendly VPN (like ExpressVPN)
Download the app to your device of choice (the best VPNs have apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and more)
Open up the app and connect to a server in a location with free coverage of the Champions League
Visit RTL play, RTÉ Player, RTL ZWEE, Tabii, or Prime Video (free trial)
Watch Champions League fixtures for free from anywhere in the world
Credit: ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN (1-Year Subscription + 3 Months Free)
$99.95 only at ExpressVPN (with money-back guarantee)
The best VPNs for streaming are not free, but leading VPNs do tend to offer free-trial periods or money-back guarantees. By leveraging these offers, you can gain access to free live streams of the 2024-25 Champions League without committing with your cash. This is obviously not a long-term solution, but it does give you time to watch select fixtures before recovering your investment.
If you want to retain permanent access to free streaming services from around the world, the fact is you'll need a subscription. Fortunately, the best VPN for streaming live sport is on sale for a limited time.
What is the best VPN for the Champions League?
ExpressVPN is the best service for bypassing geo-restrictions to stream live sport, for a number of reasons:
Servers in 105 countries
Easy-to-use app available on all major devices including iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac, and more
Strict no-logging policy so your data is always secure
Fast connection speeds
Up to eight simultaneous connections
30-day money-back guarantee
A one-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for $99.95 and includes an extra three months for free — 49% off for a limited time. This plan also includes a year of free unlimited cloud backup and a generous 30-day money-back guarantee.
Live stream the Champions League for free from anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN.
