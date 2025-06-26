How Trump’s War on the IRS Impacts the GOP’s Debt Ceiling Fight (2025)

The Treasury Department is already undertaking “extraordinary measures” to ensure that the U.S. does not go into default, meaning that the clock is ticking for lawmakers to act. But it’s not yet clear when the U.S. will hit its borrowing cap. While the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that this “X date” will occur in August or September, the Bipartisan Policy Center has modeled a broader range—sometime between mid-July and early October. Which end of the range the X date actually falls will depend on a variety of factors, including the tax revenue that the IRS collects this spring.

“When we can think about the cyclicality of federal cash flows, the spring is a very crucial time for the government. It is a time when we are typically bringing in more money than we are spending, and that is rare,” said Rachel Snyderman, managing director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center. “Tax season is so critical because it allows us to really understand how much those revenues will buoy our finances through the remainder of the year.”

It’s also critical to GOP hopes of passing President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” budget bill, which would extend massive tax cuts (disproportionately for the wealthy) and slash federal spending (which would disproportionately hurt lower-income Americans). Given Republicans’ narrow majorities in the House and Senate, passing that bill on its own would be a herculean task for party leadership. But they have also linked raising the debt ceiling—the limit on how much the government can borrow—to that bill, which will be approved through a process known as “budget reconciliation” to sidestep the 60-vote threshold in the Senate.

