How will New Zealand’s life insurance sector perform in 2025? (2025)

News
Insurance
Staff Reporter
,New Zealand
Published:
/Liam Shaw from Unsplash
GlobalData expects the market to reach $3.8b in gross written premiums.
New Zealand’s life insurance market is projected to grow from $3.5b in 2024 to $4.8b by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% in gross written premiums, according to data from GlobalData.
The growth is driven by higher demand for whole life and personal accident and health (PA&H) insurance, along with increased awareness of protection policies.
GlobalData expects the market to reach grow by 8.2% year-on-year to $3.8b in gross written premiums in 2025. This year’s growth rate will be driven by ageing population, heightened health awareness, and the rising cost of living.
New Zealand’s economy, mainly supported by agriculture and services, is expected to recover in 2025 with a real GDP growth of 2%, up from 0.73% in 2023 and 0.24% in 2024.
“Economic recovery, coupled with easing inflation and increased private investment, will support household consumption and drive demand for life insurance products,” Swarup Kumar Sahoo, senior Insurance analyst at GlobalData stated. “However, challenges such as high unemployment and inflation could pose risks to this growth.”
PA&H insurance is the largest segment, accounting for 65.3% of the life insurance market in 2024.
This segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2029, supported by rising healthcare costs and a 10% to 15% increase in premium prices this year. The Financial Services Council reported that the share of New Zealanders with health insurance rose from 32% in 2022 to 37% in 2023.
Term life insurance, which makes up 27.8% of gross written premiums in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2025 and 2029.
It remains popular due to its affordability and use in covering mortgages and personal loans.
Whole life insurance accounted for 3.8% of premiums in 2024 but posted a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2024. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% through 2029.
Demand is expected to increase as the number of people over 65 in New Zealand is projected to reach 1.3 million by 2040.
Life expectancy at birth rose from 81.6 years in 2015 to 82.9 years in 2024.
Other life insurance products accounted for the remaining 3.1% of the market in 2024.
New Zealand’s life insurance penetration rate was 1.3% in 2023, lower than South Korea (7.4%), Hong Kong (15.9%), Japan (6.3%), and Singapore (7.5%).
“However, the rising cost of living will result in underinsurance and hinder the growth of the life insurance market. To address this issue, insurers need to introduce innovative products and leverage digital technologies to make insurance more affordable and accessible,” Sahoo added.
Follow the linksfor more news on
GlobalData
insurance
Life insurance
Also Read
Asia’s commercial rates contracts in Q1 2025
Zhibao Technology opens reinsurance unit in Labuan for expansion
JoinInsurance Asiacommunity
Since you're here...
...there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you dight and create an advertising campaign, in print and digital, on this website and in print magazine.
We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.
Let us help you drive your business forward with a good partnership!
I want to download the media kit
Most Read1.How embedded finance and AI are reshaping Malaysia’s finance sector2.Insurers and pensions fill infrastructure lending gap: AllianzGI3.Singaporeans hesitant on insurance as investment, CIMB study shows4.What will drive Japan’s insurance sector to surpass $470b by 2029?5.India’s insurance penetration rises to 41% on public schemes growth
Top News
Asia’s commercial rates contracts in Q1 2025
Asia’s commercial rates contracts in Q1 2025
This is the fifth consecutive quarter that rates have fallen.
Insurance
2 hours ago
Zhibao Technology opens reinsurance unit in Labuan for expansion
Zhibao Technology opens reinsurance unit in Labuan for expansion
It expects Zhibao Labuan to act as a minority risk taker for selected businesses.
Insurance
2 hours ago
Ping An Health’s Q1 2025 earnings hit $8m
Ping An Health’s Q1 2025 earnings hit $8m
70% of Ping An Life’s new business value came from health and senior care services.
Insurance
2 hours ago
India’s non-life insurance sees flat growth in FY 2025
India’s non-life insurance sees flat growth in FY 2025
It was dragged by the low passenger vehicle sales growth during the period.
Insurance
2 hours ago
Exclusives
Clearer cyber risk benchmarks for Australian SMEs pushed
Clearer cyber risk benchmarks for Australian SMEs pushed
The financial fallout from a single cyber event can be devastating.
Insurance
8 hours ago
How embedded finance and AI are reshaping Malaysia’s finance sector
How embedded finance and AI are reshaping Malaysia’s finance sector
Value migration to non-bank players with a "focused" model is accelerating.
2 days ago
Insurers and pensions fill infrastructure lending gap: AllianzGI
Insurers and pensions fill infrastructure lending gap: AllianzGI
The volume of debt being taken up by institutional investors has steadily grown.
Insurance
3 days ago
Singlife Financial Advisers CEO to stick to growth roadmap
Singlife Financial Advisers CEO to stick to growth roadmap
The market is ever changing, and SFA would adjust its strategy and pivot when needed.
Insurance
Event News
How embedded finance and AI are reshaping Malaysia’s finance sector
Value migration to non-bank players with a "focused" model is accelerating.
Entrepreneurship remains a pipedream for many Filipinos
PH banks and insurers face MSME credit gap, AI fraud, climate risk
Philippine banks and insurers called to pursue human-centred AI adoption
Videos
Insurers weigh AI personalisation against data risk
Allianz PNB Life strengthens cybersecurity with risk-based approach
How is AI reshaping fraud detection in banking and insurance
PRU Life UK debuts flexible, hybrid-friendly BGC head office in Manila
View more videos
Contact me about the awards