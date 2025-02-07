How You Can Hear the Stillman College Choir Christmas Concert (2025)

Christmas music transforms the holiday season, wrapping hearts in warmth and nostalgia. It creates a soundtrack of togetherness, whether it’s the soft hum of a cherished hymn or the cheerful notes of a festive tune.

Get our free mobile app

92.9 WTUG will feature nonstop Christmas tunes to celebrate the holiday season, blending beloved R&B holiday classics, modern festive hits, and selections from some of your favorite Gospel artists. The sounds of the season will be all day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This year, we added a special treat to the “48 hours of the Season” with a special broadcast of the Candlelight Christmas Concert, presented by the Stillman College Choir, under the Direction of Jocqueline Richardson, accompanied by Dr. Christopher Dixon with Dr. Thomas Maternik-Piret on cello.

Stillman College Choir

“We're so glad that so many came to our concert earlier this month, and we are very grateful for this opportunity for the Stillman College choir to be showcased across West Alabama,” said Dr. Jocqueline Richardson, Stillman College Choir Director. “We hope their performance will bring joy to those who listen on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

Listen on 92.9 WTUG

Christmas Eve at Noon and 6 p.m., Christmas morning at 10 a.m., and at 5 p.m., and you can even listen live on the free WTUG app!

Get our free mobile app

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

IN PHOTOS: 100 Years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame? Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Creepy Things That Kept '70s and '80s Kids Up at Night Growing up in the '70s and '80s, the line between reality and fiction blurred—let’s revisit the movies and moments that kept us up at night (and maybe still do!) Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s 1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare! See Also 10 pièces feux de position latéraux à DEL lampe de dégagement ovale camion remorque ambre + rouge EOA • EUR 19,60 Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

SNIFF: 17 Smells That 1980s Kids Will Instantly Recognize Do any of these iconic smells bring back some unforgettable (or maybe cringeworthy) '80s memories? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: How Many of These 1980s Objects Do You Remember? Gear up for a blast from the past as we dive into a list of iconic '80s treasures that shaped a decade of vibrant style and unforgettable pop culture moments. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember? If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 10 Wacky Packages Cards From the '70s That You Won't Believe Existed Wacky Packages were beloved by '70s kids, but revisiting some of the more surprising cards might just leave you amazed that they ever existed. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

WATCH: 7 'Carol Burnett Show' Characters Who Still Make Us Laugh From Carol Burnett's surprisingly human Queen Elizabeth II to Tim Conway's lovable hard-of-hearing Mickey Hart, explore and enjoy some of the most enduring and hilariously timeless recurring characters from the legendary Carol Burnett Show. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

carbongallery id="6670914ae228451015db8c90"]

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz