HS Code "hardware tools" Search results (128) (2025)

4417
wooden tools and handles
44170000
Tools, tool bodies, tool handles, broom or brush bodies and handles, of wood; boot or shoe lasts and shoetrees, of wood (excl. forms used in the manufacture of hats, forms of heading 8480, other machines and machine components, of wood)
8207
interchangeable hand tool parts
8207
Position
Tools, interchangeable, for hand tools, whether or not power-operated, or for machine tools "e.g. for pressing, stamping, punching, tapping, threading, drilling, boring, broaching, milling, turning or screw driving", incl. dies for drawing or extruding metal, and rock-drilling or earth-boring tools
82071300
Rock-drilling or earth-boring tools, interchangeable, with working parts of sintered metal carbides or cermets
820719
Subheading
Rock-drilling or earth-boring tools, interchangeable, and parts therefor, with working parts of materials other than sintered metal carbide or cermets
82071910
Rock-drilling or earth-boring tools, interchangeable, with working parts of diamond or agglomerated diamond
82075010
Tools for drilling, interchangeable, with working parts of diamond or agglomerated diamond (excl. tools for rock-drilling or earth-boring and tools for tapping)
82075050
Tools for drilling metal, interchangeable, with working parts of sintered metal carbide or cermets (excl. tools for tapping)
82075060
Tools for drilling, interchangeable, for working metal, with working parts of high speed steel (excl. tools for tapping)
82075070
Tools for drilling metal, interchangeable, with working parts of materials other than diamond, agglomerated diamond, sintered metal carbide, cermets or high speed steel (excl. tools for tapping)
82075090
Tools for drilling, interchangeable, for working materials other than metal, with working parts of materials other than diamond or agglomerated diamond (excl. tools for rock-drilling or earth-boring, wall boring and tools for tapping)
820760
Subheading
Interchangeable tools for boring or broaching
82076010
Interchangeable tools for boring or broaching, with working parts of diamond or agglomerated diamond
82071990
Rock-drilling or earth-boring tools, interchangeable, with working parts of materials other than sintered metal carbide, cermets, diamond or agglomerated diamond
820770
Subheading
Interchangeable tools for milling
82077010
Interchangeable tools for milling metal, with working parts of sintered metal carbide or of cermets
82077031
Interchangeable shank type tools for milling metal, with working parts of materials other than sintered metal carbide or cermets
82077037
Tools for milling, interchangeable, for working metal, with working part of materials other than sintered metal carbide or cermets (excl. shank-type)
82076030
Interchangeable tools for boring or drilling metal
82076050
Interchangeable tools for boring materials other than metal, with working parts of materials other than diamond or agglomerated diamond
82076070
Interchangeable tools for broaching metal
82076090
Interchangeable tools for broaching materials other than metal, with working parts of materials other than diamond or agglomerated diamond
82074010
Tools for tapping metal, interchangeable
82074030
Tools for threading metal, interchangeable
82074090
Tools for tapping or threading materials other than metal, interchangeable
820750
Subheading
Tools for drilling, interchangeable (excl. rock-drilling or earth-boring tools and tools for tapping)
820730
Subheading
Interchangeable tools for pressing, stamping or punching
82073010
Interchangeable tools for pressing, stamping or punching, for working metal
82073090
Interchangeable tools for pressing, stamping or punching, for working materials other than metal
820740
Subheading
Tools for tapping or threading, interchangeable
82079050
Interchangeable gear-cutting tools (excl. milling tools for gear-cutting)
82079071
Interchangeable tools for hand tools, whether or not power-operated, or for machine tools, for working metal, with working parts of sintered metal carbide or cermets, n.e.s.
82079078
Tools, interchangeable, for use in mechanical or non-mechanical hand-held appliances or in machine tools, for working materials other than metal, with working part of sintered metal carbides or cermets, n.e.s.
82079091
Tools, interchangeable, for use in mechanical or non-mechanical hand-held appliances, or for machine tools, for working metal, with working parts of materials other than diamond, agglomerated diamond, sintered metal carbide or cermets, n.e.s.
82079099
Tools, interchangeable, for use in mechanical or non-mechanical hand-held appliances, or for machine tools, for working materials other than metal, with working parts of materials other than diamond, agglomerated diamond, sintered metal carbide or cermets, n.e.s.
82077090
Interchangeable tools for milling materials other than metal
820780
Subheading
Interchangeable tools for turning
82078011
Tools, interchangeable, for turning metal, with working parts of sintered metal carbide or of cermets
82078019
Tools for turning, interchangeable, for working metal, with working part of materials other than sintered metal carbide or cermets
82078090
Interchangeable tools for turning materials other than metal
820790
Subheading
Interchangeable tools for hand tools, whether or not power-operated, or for machine tools, n.e.s.
82079010
Interchangeable tools for hand tools, whether or not power-operated, or for machine tools, with working parts of diamond or agglomerated diamond, n.e.s.
8206
retail tool sets
82060000
Sets of two or more tools of heading 8202 to 8205, put up in sets for retail sale
8201
agricultural hand tools
82019000
Scythes, sickles, hay knives, timber wedges and other hand tools of a kind used in agriculture, horticulture or forestry, with working parts of base metal (excl. spades, shovels, mattocks, picks, hoes, rakes, axes, billhooks and similar hewing tools, poultry shears, secateurs and similar one-handed pruners and shears, hedge shears, two-handed pruning shears and similar two-handed shears)
8201
Position
Hand tools, the following: spades, shovels, mattocks, picks, hoes, forks and rakes, of base metal; axes, billhooks and similar hewing tools, of base metal; poultry shears, secateurs and pruners of any kind, of base metal; scythes, sickles, hay knives, hedge shears, timber wedges and other tools of a kind used in agriculture, horticulture or forestry, of base metal
82014000
Axes, billhooks and similar hewing tools, with working parts of base metal (excl. ice axes)
8209
cermet tool parts unmounted
820900
Subheading
Plates, sticks, tips and the like for tools, unmounted, of sintered metal carbides or cermets
82090020
Inserts, indexable, for tools, unmounted, of sintered metal carbide or cermets
82090080
Plates, sticks, tips and the like for tools, unmounted, of sintered metal carbides or cermets (excl. indexable inserts)
82
base metal tools cutlery
82
Chapter
TOOLS, IMPLEMENTS, CUTLERY, SPOONS AND FORKS, OF BASE METAL; PARTS THEREOF OF BASE METAL
8205
base metal hand tools
8205
Position
Hand tools, incl. glaziers' diamonds, of base metal, n.e.s.; blowlamps and the like; vices, clamps and the like (other than accessories for and parts of machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines); anvils; portable forges; hand-operated or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks
82051000
Hand-operated drilling, threading or tapping hand tools
82055910
Hand tools for masons, moulders, cement workers, plasterers and painters, of base metal, n.e.s.
82055980
Hand tools, incl. glaziers' diamonds, of base metal, n.e.s.
82057000
Vices, clamps and the like (excl. accessories for and parts of machine tools or water-jet cutting machines)
82053000
Planes, chisels, gouges and similar cutting tools for working wood
82055100
Household hand tools, non-mechanical, with working parts of base metal, n.e.s.
820559
Subheading
Hand tools, incl. glaziers' diamonds, of base metal, n.e.s.
8203
files, pliers, shears, cutters, punches
82034000
Pipe-cutters, bolt croppers, perforating punches and similar hand tools, of base metal
8203
Position
Files, rasps, pliers, incl. cutting pliers, pincers and tweezers for non-medical use, metal-cutting shears, pipe-cutters, bolt croppers, perforating punches and similar hand tools, of base metal
82031000
Files, rasps and similar hand tools of base metal
82032000
Pliers, incl. cutting pliers, pincers and tweezers for non-medical use and similar hand tools, of base metal
82033000
Metal-cutting shears and similar hand tools, of base metal
8430
earth and ore machinery
8430
Position
Moving, grading, levelling, scraping, excavating, tamping, compacting, extracting or boring machinery, for earth, minerals or ores; pile-drivers and pile-extractors; snowploughs and snowblowers (excl. those mounted on railway wagons, motor vehicle chassis or lorries, self-propelled machinery of heading 8429, lifting, handling, loading or unloading machinery of heading 8425 to 8428 and hand-operated tools)
84303900
Coal or rock cutters and tunnelling machinery, not self-propelled (excl. hand-operated tools and hydraulically operated self-advancing supports for mines)
84304900
Boring or sinking machinery for boring earth or extracting minerals or ores, not self-propelled and not hydraulic (excl. tunnelling machinery and hand-operated tools)
84306100
Tamping or compacting machinery, not self-propelled (excl. hand-operated tools)
8479
847930
Subheading
Presses for the manufacture of particle board or fibre building board of wood or other ligneous materials and other machinery for treating wood or cork (excl. dryers, spray guns and the like and machine tools)
84793010
Presses for the manufacture of particle board or fibre building board of wood or other ligneous materials or for treating wood or cork (excl. machine tools of heading 8465)
84793090
Machinery for treating wood or cork (excl. dryers, spray guns and the like, machine tools and presses for the manufacture of particle board or fibre building board)
84798100
Machinery for treating metal, incl. electric wire coil-winders, n.e.s. (excl. industrial robots, furnaces, dryers, spray guns and the like, high-pressure cleaning equipment and other jet cleaners, rolling millls or machines, machine tools and rope or cable-making machines)
8460
metal finishing machine tools
8460
Position
Machine tools for deburring, sharpening, grinding, honing, lapping, polishing or otherwise finishing metal or cermets by means of grinding stones, abrasives or polishing products (excl. gear cutting, gear grinding or gear finishing machines of heading 8461 and machines for working in the hand)
8461
metal-removing machine tools
8461
Position
Machine tools for planing, shaping, slotting, broaching, gear cutting, gear grinding or gear finishing, sawing, cutting-off and other machine tools working by removing metal, sintered metal carbides or cermets, n.e.s.
84619000
Planing machines and other machine tools for working metals, metal carbides or cermets by removing material, n.e.s.
8462
metalworking machine tools, presses
8462
Position
Machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by forging, hammering or die forging (excl. rolling mills); machine tools, incl. presses, slitting lines and cut-to-length lines, for working metal by bending, folding, straightening, flattening, shearing, punching, notching or nibbling (excl. draw-benches); presses for working metal or metal carbides (excl. machines of headings 8456 to 8461)
84629010
Machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by forging, hammering or die forging (excl. rolling mills), and machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by bending, folding, straightening, flattening, shearing, punching, notching or nibbling (excl. draw-benches), and presses for working metal or metal carbides, numerically controlled (excl. machines of 8456 to 846269)
84629090
Machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by forging, hammering or die forging (excl. rolling mills), and machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by bending, folding, straightening, flattening, shearing, punching, notching or nibbling (excl. draw-benches), and presses for working metal or metal carbides (excl. machines of 8456 to 846269, and numerically controlled)
846290
Subheading
Machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by forging, hammering or die forging (excl. rolling mills), and machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by bending, folding, straightening, flattening, shearing, punching, notching or nibbling (excl. draw-benches), and presses for working metal or metal carbides (excl. machines of 8456 to 846269)
8464
machine tools for minerals
84649000
Machine tools for working stones, concrete, asbestos cement or similar mineral substances or for cold-working glass (excl. sawing machines, grinding machines, polishing machines, hand-operated machines and machines for scribing or scoring semiconductor wafers)
8464
Position
Machine tools for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos-cement or like mineral materials or for cold-working glass (excl. machines for working in the hand)
8465
machine tools for hard materials
8465
Position
Machine tools, incl. machines for nailing, stapling, glueing or otherwise assembling, for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials (excl. machines for working in the hand and machines for additive manufacturing)
84659900
Machine tools for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials (excl. machines for working in the hand, machines of subheadings 846510 and 846520, sawing machines, planing, milling or moulding "by cutting" machines, grinding, sanding or polishing machines, bending or assembling machines, drilling or mortising machines, splitting, slicing or paring machines and machines for additive manufacturing)
8463
metal-working machine tools
8463
Position
Machine tools for working metal, sintered metal carbides or cermets, without removing material (excl. forging, bending, folding, straightening and flattening presses, shearing machines, punching or notching machines, presses and machines for working in the hand and machines for additive manufacturing)
84633000
Machine tools for working metal wire, without removing material (excl. wire bending machines of heading 8461 and machines for working in the hand)
84639000
Machine tools for working metal, sintered metal carbides or cermets, without removing metal (excl. forging, bending, folding, straightening and flattening presses, shearing machines, punching or notching machines, presses, draw-benches, thread rolling machines, machines for working metal wire, machines for working in the hand and machines for additive manufacturing)
8466
84663000
Dividing heads and other special attachments for machine tools, n.e.s.
846691
Subheading
Parts and accessories for machine tools for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos-cement or like mineral materials or for cold-working glass, n.e.s.
84669120
Parts and accessories for machine tools for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos-cement or like mineral materials or for cold-working glass, n.e.s., of cast iron or cast steel
84669195
Parts and accessories for machine tools for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos-cement or like mineral materials or for cold-working glass, n.e.s. (excl. of cast iron or cast steel)
846692
Subheading
Parts and accessories for machine tools for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials, n.e.s.
84669220
Parts and accessories for machine tools for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials, of cast iron or cast steel, n.e.s.
84669280
Parts and accessories for machine tools for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials, n.e.s. (excl. of cast iron or cast steel)
846693
Subheading
Parts and accessories for machine tools for working material by removing material of headings 8456 to 8461, n.e.s.
846610
Subheading
Tool holders, incl. tool holders for any type of tool for working in the hand, and self-opening dieheads, for machine tools
84661020
Arbors, collets and sleeves for use as tool holders in machine tools, incl. tool holders for any type of tool for working in the hand
84662020
Work holders for machine tools in the form of jigs and fixtures for specific applications, incl. sets of standard jig and fixture components
84662098
Work holders for machine tools (excl. work holders for lathes and in the form of jigs and fixtures for specific applications, incl. sets of standard jig and fixture components)
84669360
Parts and accessories for machine tools for working material by removing material of headings 8456 to 8461, n.e.s.
84669400
Parts and accessories for machine tools for working metal without removing material, n.e.s.
84661038
Tool holders for machine tools, incl. tool holders for any type of tool for working in the hand (excl. tool holders for lathes, arbors, collets and sleeves)
84661080
Self-opening dieheads for machine tools
846620
Subheading
Work holders for machine tools
8467
hand tools with motors
8467
Position
Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, hydraulic or with self-contained electric or non-electric motor; parts thereof
846711
Subheading
Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type, incl. combined rotary-percussion
84671110
Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type, for working metal
84671190
Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type (other than for working metal)
84679200
Parts of pneumatic tools for working in the hand, n.e.s.
84679900
Parts of pneumatic tools for working in the hand, hydraulic or with self-contained electric or non-electric motor, n.e.s.
846729
Subheading
Electromechanical tools for working in the hand, with self-contained electric motor (excl. saws and drills)
84672920
Electromechanical tools for working in the hand, with self-contained electric motor capable of operation without an external source of power (excl. saws and drills)
84671900
Pneumatic tools for working in the hand, non-rotary type
84672985
Electromechanical tools for working in the hand, with self-contained electric motor operating with an external source of power (excl. saws, drills, grinders, sanders, planers, hedge trimmers and lawn edge cutters)
84678900
Tools for working in the hand, hydraulic or with self-contained non-electric motor (excl. chainsaws and pneumatic tools)
9306
930630
Subheading
Cartridges for smooth-barrelled shotguns, revolvers and pistols and cartridges for riveting or similar tools or for captive-bolt humane killers, and parts thereof
8456
laser-cutting machine tools
84561290
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by light or photon beam processes other than laser (excl. soldering and welding machines, also those which can be used for cutting, material testing machines and machines for the manufacture of semiconductor devices, electronic integrated circuits, printed circuits, and parts of heading 8517 or of computers)
84562000
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by ultrasonic processes (excl. cleaning apparatus operated by ultrasonic processes and material testing machines)
845630
Subheading
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by electro-discharge processes
84563011
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by electro-discharge processes, wire-cut, numerically controlled
8456
Position
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, by laser or other light or photon beam, ultrasonic, electro-discharge, electro-chemical, electron beam, ionic-beam or plasma arc processes; water-jet cutting machines (excl. cleaning apparatus operated by ultrasonic processes, soldering and welding machines, incl. those which can be used for cutting, and material testing machines)
845611
Subheading
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by laser (excl. soldering and welding machines, also those which can be used for cutting, material testing machines and machines for the manufacture of semiconductor devices or of electronic integrated circuits)
84561110
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by laser, of a kind used solely or principally for the manufacture of printed circuits, printed circuit assemblies, parts of heading 8517, or parts of automatic data processing machines
84561190
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by laser (excl. soldering and welding machines, also those which can be used for cutting, material testing machines and machines for the manufacture of semiconductor devices, electronic integrated circuits, printed circuits, and parts of heading 8517 or of computers)
845612
Subheading
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by light or photon beam processes other than laser (excl. soldering and welding machines, also those which can be used for cutting, material testing machines and machines for the manufacture of semiconductor devices or of electronic integrated circuits)
84561210
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by light or photon beam processes other than laser, of a kind used solely or principally for the manufacture of printed circuits, printed circuit assemblies, parts of heading 8517, or parts of automatic data processing machines
84563019
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by electro-discharge processes, numerically controlled (excl. such machines, wire-cut)
84563090
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by electro-discharge processes, not numerically controlled
84564000
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by plasma arc processes
84569000
Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by electro-chemical, electron beam or ionic-beam processes (excl. soldering and welding machines, material testing machines and machines for the manufacture of semiconductor devices or of electronic integrated circuits)
8459
machine tools for metalworking
8459
Position
Machine tools, incl. way-type unit head machines, for drilling, boring, milling, threading or tapping (excl. lathes and turning centres of heading 8458, gear cutting machines of heading 8461 and hand-operated machines)