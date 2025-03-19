HS Code "hardware tools" Search results (128) (2025)

4417

wooden tools and handles

44170000

Tools, tool bodies, tool handles, broom or brush bodies and handles, of wood; boot or shoe lasts and shoetrees, of wood (excl. forms used in the manufacture of hats, forms of heading 8480, other machines and machine components, of wood)

8207

interchangeable hand tool parts

8207
Position

Tools, interchangeable, for hand tools, whether or not power-operated, or for machine tools "e.g. for pressing, stamping, punching, tapping, threading, drilling, boring, broaching, milling, turning or screw driving", incl. dies for drawing or extruding metal, and rock-drilling or earth-boring tools

82071300

Rock-drilling or earth-boring tools, interchangeable, with working parts of sintered metal carbides or cermets

820719
Subheading

Rock-drilling or earth-boring tools, interchangeable, and parts therefor, with working parts of materials other than sintered metal carbide or cermets

82071910

Rock-drilling or earth-boring tools, interchangeable, with working parts of diamond or agglomerated diamond

82075010

Tools for drilling, interchangeable, with working parts of diamond or agglomerated diamond (excl. tools for rock-drilling or earth-boring and tools for tapping)

82075050

Tools for drilling metal, interchangeable, with working parts of sintered metal carbide or cermets (excl. tools for tapping)

82075060

Tools for drilling, interchangeable, for working metal, with working parts of high speed steel (excl. tools for tapping)

82075070

Tools for drilling metal, interchangeable, with working parts of materials other than diamond, agglomerated diamond, sintered metal carbide, cermets or high speed steel (excl. tools for tapping)

82075090

Tools for drilling, interchangeable, for working materials other than metal, with working parts of materials other than diamond or agglomerated diamond (excl. tools for rock-drilling or earth-boring, wall boring and tools for tapping)

820760
Subheading

Interchangeable tools for boring or broaching

82076010

Interchangeable tools for boring or broaching, with working parts of diamond or agglomerated diamond

82071990

Rock-drilling or earth-boring tools, interchangeable, with working parts of materials other than sintered metal carbide, cermets, diamond or agglomerated diamond

820770
Subheading

Interchangeable tools for milling

82077010

Interchangeable tools for milling metal, with working parts of sintered metal carbide or of cermets

82077031

Interchangeable shank type tools for milling metal, with working parts of materials other than sintered metal carbide or cermets

82077037

Tools for milling, interchangeable, for working metal, with working part of materials other than sintered metal carbide or cermets (excl. shank-type)

82076030

Interchangeable tools for boring or drilling metal

82076050

Interchangeable tools for boring materials other than metal, with working parts of materials other than diamond or agglomerated diamond

82076070

Interchangeable tools for broaching metal

82076090

Interchangeable tools for broaching materials other than metal, with working parts of materials other than diamond or agglomerated diamond

82074010

Tools for tapping metal, interchangeable

82074030

Tools for threading metal, interchangeable

82074090

Tools for tapping or threading materials other than metal, interchangeable

820750
Subheading

Tools for drilling, interchangeable (excl. rock-drilling or earth-boring tools and tools for tapping)

820730
Subheading

Interchangeable tools for pressing, stamping or punching

82073010

Interchangeable tools for pressing, stamping or punching, for working metal

82073090

Interchangeable tools for pressing, stamping or punching, for working materials other than metal

820740
Subheading

Tools for tapping or threading, interchangeable

82079050

Interchangeable gear-cutting tools (excl. milling tools for gear-cutting)

82079071

Interchangeable tools for hand tools, whether or not power-operated, or for machine tools, for working metal, with working parts of sintered metal carbide or cermets, n.e.s.

82079078

Tools, interchangeable, for use in mechanical or non-mechanical hand-held appliances or in machine tools, for working materials other than metal, with working part of sintered metal carbides or cermets, n.e.s.

82079091

Tools, interchangeable, for use in mechanical or non-mechanical hand-held appliances, or for machine tools, for working metal, with working parts of materials other than diamond, agglomerated diamond, sintered metal carbide or cermets, n.e.s.

82079099

Tools, interchangeable, for use in mechanical or non-mechanical hand-held appliances, or for machine tools, for working materials other than metal, with working parts of materials other than diamond, agglomerated diamond, sintered metal carbide or cermets, n.e.s.

82077090

Interchangeable tools for milling materials other than metal

82078011

Tools, interchangeable, for turning metal, with working parts of sintered metal carbide or of cermets

82078019

Tools for turning, interchangeable, for working metal, with working part of materials other than sintered metal carbide or cermets

82078090

Interchangeable tools for turning materials other than metal

820790
Subheading

Interchangeable tools for hand tools, whether or not power-operated, or for machine tools, n.e.s.

82079010

Interchangeable tools for hand tools, whether or not power-operated, or for machine tools, with working parts of diamond or agglomerated diamond, n.e.s.

8206

retail tool sets

82060000

Sets of two or more tools of heading 8202 to 8205, put up in sets for retail sale

8201

agricultural hand tools

82019000

Scythes, sickles, hay knives, timber wedges and other hand tools of a kind used in agriculture, horticulture or forestry, with working parts of base metal (excl. spades, shovels, mattocks, picks, hoes, rakes, axes, billhooks and similar hewing tools, poultry shears, secateurs and similar one-handed pruners and shears, hedge shears, two-handed pruning shears and similar two-handed shears)

8201
Position

Hand tools, the following: spades, shovels, mattocks, picks, hoes, forks and rakes, of base metal; axes, billhooks and similar hewing tools, of base metal; poultry shears, secateurs and pruners of any kind, of base metal; scythes, sickles, hay knives, hedge shears, timber wedges and other tools of a kind used in agriculture, horticulture or forestry, of base metal

82014000

Axes, billhooks and similar hewing tools, with working parts of base metal (excl. ice axes)

8209

cermet tool parts unmounted

820900
Subheading

Plates, sticks, tips and the like for tools, unmounted, of sintered metal carbides or cermets

82090020

Inserts, indexable, for tools, unmounted, of sintered metal carbide or cermets

82090080

Plates, sticks, tips and the like for tools, unmounted, of sintered metal carbides or cermets (excl. indexable inserts)

82

base metal tools cutlery

82
Chapter

TOOLS, IMPLEMENTS, CUTLERY, SPOONS AND FORKS, OF BASE METAL; PARTS THEREOF OF BASE METAL

8205

base metal hand tools

8205
Position

Hand tools, incl. glaziers' diamonds, of base metal, n.e.s.; blowlamps and the like; vices, clamps and the like (other than accessories for and parts of machine-tools or water-jet cutting machines); anvils; portable forges; hand-operated or pedal-operated grinding wheels with frameworks

82051000

Hand-operated drilling, threading or tapping hand tools

82055910

Hand tools for masons, moulders, cement workers, plasterers and painters, of base metal, n.e.s.

82055980

Hand tools, incl. glaziers' diamonds, of base metal, n.e.s.

82057000

Vices, clamps and the like (excl. accessories for and parts of machine tools or water-jet cutting machines)

82053000

Planes, chisels, gouges and similar cutting tools for working wood

82055100

Household hand tools, non-mechanical, with working parts of base metal, n.e.s.

820559
Subheading

Hand tools, incl. glaziers' diamonds, of base metal, n.e.s.

8203

files, pliers, shears, cutters, punches

82034000

Pipe-cutters, bolt croppers, perforating punches and similar hand tools, of base metal

8203
Position

Files, rasps, pliers, incl. cutting pliers, pincers and tweezers for non-medical use, metal-cutting shears, pipe-cutters, bolt croppers, perforating punches and similar hand tools, of base metal

82031000

Files, rasps and similar hand tools of base metal

82032000

Pliers, incl. cutting pliers, pincers and tweezers for non-medical use and similar hand tools, of base metal

82033000

Metal-cutting shears and similar hand tools, of base metal

8430

earth and ore machinery

8430
Position

Moving, grading, levelling, scraping, excavating, tamping, compacting, extracting or boring machinery, for earth, minerals or ores; pile-drivers and pile-extractors; snowploughs and snowblowers (excl. those mounted on railway wagons, motor vehicle chassis or lorries, self-propelled machinery of heading 8429, lifting, handling, loading or unloading machinery of heading 8425 to 8428 and hand-operated tools)

84303900

Coal or rock cutters and tunnelling machinery, not self-propelled (excl. hand-operated tools and hydraulically operated self-advancing supports for mines)

84304900

Boring or sinking machinery for boring earth or extracting minerals or ores, not self-propelled and not hydraulic (excl. tunnelling machinery and hand-operated tools)

84306100

Tamping or compacting machinery, not self-propelled (excl. hand-operated tools)

8479

847930
Subheading

Presses for the manufacture of particle board or fibre building board of wood or other ligneous materials and other machinery for treating wood or cork (excl. dryers, spray guns and the like and machine tools)

84793010

Presses for the manufacture of particle board or fibre building board of wood or other ligneous materials or for treating wood or cork (excl. machine tools of heading 8465)

84793090

Machinery for treating wood or cork (excl. dryers, spray guns and the like, machine tools and presses for the manufacture of particle board or fibre building board)

84798100

Machinery for treating metal, incl. electric wire coil-winders, n.e.s. (excl. industrial robots, furnaces, dryers, spray guns and the like, high-pressure cleaning equipment and other jet cleaners, rolling millls or machines, machine tools and rope or cable-making machines)

8460

metal finishing machine tools

8460
Position

Machine tools for deburring, sharpening, grinding, honing, lapping, polishing or otherwise finishing metal or cermets by means of grinding stones, abrasives or polishing products (excl. gear cutting, gear grinding or gear finishing machines of heading 8461 and machines for working in the hand)

8461

metal-removing machine tools

8461
Position

Machine tools for planing, shaping, slotting, broaching, gear cutting, gear grinding or gear finishing, sawing, cutting-off and other machine tools working by removing metal, sintered metal carbides or cermets, n.e.s.

84619000

Planing machines and other machine tools for working metals, metal carbides or cermets by removing material, n.e.s.

8462

metalworking machine tools, presses

8462
Position

Machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by forging, hammering or die forging (excl. rolling mills); machine tools, incl. presses, slitting lines and cut-to-length lines, for working metal by bending, folding, straightening, flattening, shearing, punching, notching or nibbling (excl. draw-benches); presses for working metal or metal carbides (excl. machines of headings 8456 to 8461)

84629010

Machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by forging, hammering or die forging (excl. rolling mills), and machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by bending, folding, straightening, flattening, shearing, punching, notching or nibbling (excl. draw-benches), and presses for working metal or metal carbides, numerically controlled (excl. machines of 8456 to 846269)

84629090

Machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by forging, hammering or die forging (excl. rolling mills), and machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by bending, folding, straightening, flattening, shearing, punching, notching or nibbling (excl. draw-benches), and presses for working metal or metal carbides (excl. machines of 8456 to 846269, and numerically controlled)

846290
Subheading

Machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by forging, hammering or die forging (excl. rolling mills), and machine tools, incl. presses, for working metal by bending, folding, straightening, flattening, shearing, punching, notching or nibbling (excl. draw-benches), and presses for working metal or metal carbides (excl. machines of 8456 to 846269)

8464

machine tools for minerals

84649000

Machine tools for working stones, concrete, asbestos cement or similar mineral substances or for cold-working glass (excl. sawing machines, grinding machines, polishing machines, hand-operated machines and machines for scribing or scoring semiconductor wafers)

8464
Position

Machine tools for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos-cement or like mineral materials or for cold-working glass (excl. machines for working in the hand)

8465

machine tools for hard materials

8465
Position

Machine tools, incl. machines for nailing, stapling, glueing or otherwise assembling, for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials (excl. machines for working in the hand and machines for additive manufacturing)

84659900

Machine tools for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials (excl. machines for working in the hand, machines of subheadings 846510 and 846520, sawing machines, planing, milling or moulding "by cutting" machines, grinding, sanding or polishing machines, bending or assembling machines, drilling or mortising machines, splitting, slicing or paring machines and machines for additive manufacturing)

8463

metal-working machine tools

8463
Position

Machine tools for working metal, sintered metal carbides or cermets, without removing material (excl. forging, bending, folding, straightening and flattening presses, shearing machines, punching or notching machines, presses and machines for working in the hand and machines for additive manufacturing)

84633000

Machine tools for working metal wire, without removing material (excl. wire bending machines of heading 8461 and machines for working in the hand)

84639000

Machine tools for working metal, sintered metal carbides or cermets, without removing metal (excl. forging, bending, folding, straightening and flattening presses, shearing machines, punching or notching machines, presses, draw-benches, thread rolling machines, machines for working metal wire, machines for working in the hand and machines for additive manufacturing)

8466

84663000

Dividing heads and other special attachments for machine tools, n.e.s.

846691
Subheading

Parts and accessories for machine tools for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos-cement or like mineral materials or for cold-working glass, n.e.s.

84669120

Parts and accessories for machine tools for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos-cement or like mineral materials or for cold-working glass, n.e.s., of cast iron or cast steel

84669195

Parts and accessories for machine tools for working stone, ceramics, concrete, asbestos-cement or like mineral materials or for cold-working glass, n.e.s. (excl. of cast iron or cast steel)

846692
Subheading

Parts and accessories for machine tools for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials, n.e.s.

84669220

Parts and accessories for machine tools for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials, of cast iron or cast steel, n.e.s.

84669280

Parts and accessories for machine tools for working wood, cork, bone, hard rubber, hard plastics or similar hard materials, n.e.s. (excl. of cast iron or cast steel)

846693
Subheading

Parts and accessories for machine tools for working material by removing material of headings 8456 to 8461, n.e.s.

846610
Subheading

Tool holders, incl. tool holders for any type of tool for working in the hand, and self-opening dieheads, for machine tools

84661020

Arbors, collets and sleeves for use as tool holders in machine tools, incl. tool holders for any type of tool for working in the hand

84662020

Work holders for machine tools in the form of jigs and fixtures for specific applications, incl. sets of standard jig and fixture components

84662098

Work holders for machine tools (excl. work holders for lathes and in the form of jigs and fixtures for specific applications, incl. sets of standard jig and fixture components)

84669360

Parts and accessories for machine tools for working material by removing material of headings 8456 to 8461, n.e.s.

84669400

Parts and accessories for machine tools for working metal without removing material, n.e.s.

84661038

Tool holders for machine tools, incl. tool holders for any type of tool for working in the hand (excl. tool holders for lathes, arbors, collets and sleeves)

84661080

Self-opening dieheads for machine tools

846620
Subheading

Work holders for machine tools

8467

hand tools with motors

8467
Position

Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, hydraulic or with self-contained electric or non-electric motor; parts thereof

846711
Subheading

Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type, incl. combined rotary-percussion

84671110

Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type, for working metal

84671190

Tools for working in the hand, pneumatic, rotary type (other than for working metal)

84679200

Parts of pneumatic tools for working in the hand, n.e.s.

84679900

Parts of pneumatic tools for working in the hand, hydraulic or with self-contained electric or non-electric motor, n.e.s.

846729
Subheading

Electromechanical tools for working in the hand, with self-contained electric motor (excl. saws and drills)

84672920

Electromechanical tools for working in the hand, with self-contained electric motor capable of operation without an external source of power (excl. saws and drills)

84671900

Pneumatic tools for working in the hand, non-rotary type

84672985

Electromechanical tools for working in the hand, with self-contained electric motor operating with an external source of power (excl. saws, drills, grinders, sanders, planers, hedge trimmers and lawn edge cutters)

84678900

Tools for working in the hand, hydraulic or with self-contained non-electric motor (excl. chainsaws and pneumatic tools)

9306

930630
Subheading

Cartridges for smooth-barrelled shotguns, revolvers and pistols and cartridges for riveting or similar tools or for captive-bolt humane killers, and parts thereof

8456

laser-cutting machine tools

84561290

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by light or photon beam processes other than laser (excl. soldering and welding machines, also those which can be used for cutting, material testing machines and machines for the manufacture of semiconductor devices, electronic integrated circuits, printed circuits, and parts of heading 8517 or of computers)

84562000

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by ultrasonic processes (excl. cleaning apparatus operated by ultrasonic processes and material testing machines)

845630
Subheading

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by electro-discharge processes

84563011

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by electro-discharge processes, wire-cut, numerically controlled

8456
Position

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, by laser or other light or photon beam, ultrasonic, electro-discharge, electro-chemical, electron beam, ionic-beam or plasma arc processes; water-jet cutting machines (excl. cleaning apparatus operated by ultrasonic processes, soldering and welding machines, incl. those which can be used for cutting, and material testing machines)

845611
Subheading

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by laser (excl. soldering and welding machines, also those which can be used for cutting, material testing machines and machines for the manufacture of semiconductor devices or of electronic integrated circuits)

84561110

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by laser, of a kind used solely or principally for the manufacture of printed circuits, printed circuit assemblies, parts of heading 8517, or parts of automatic data processing machines

84561190

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by laser (excl. soldering and welding machines, also those which can be used for cutting, material testing machines and machines for the manufacture of semiconductor devices, electronic integrated circuits, printed circuits, and parts of heading 8517 or of computers)

845612
Subheading

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by light or photon beam processes other than laser (excl. soldering and welding machines, also those which can be used for cutting, material testing machines and machines for the manufacture of semiconductor devices or of electronic integrated circuits)

84561210

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by light or photon beam processes other than laser, of a kind used solely or principally for the manufacture of printed circuits, printed circuit assemblies, parts of heading 8517, or parts of automatic data processing machines

84563019

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by electro-discharge processes, numerically controlled (excl. such machines, wire-cut)

84563090

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by electro-discharge processes, not numerically controlled

84564000

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by plasma arc processes

84569000

Machine tools for working any material by removal of material, operated by electro-chemical, electron beam or ionic-beam processes (excl. soldering and welding machines, material testing machines and machines for the manufacture of semiconductor devices or of electronic integrated circuits)

8459

machine tools for metalworking

8459
Position

Machine tools, incl. way-type unit head machines, for drilling, boring, milling, threading or tapping (excl. lathes and turning centres of heading 8458, gear cutting machines of heading 8461 and hand-operated machines)

