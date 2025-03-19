HSN Code 8205: Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels (2025)

Table of Contents
More HSN codes from Chapter 82 Get Upto 95% Working Capital Of Your Invoice Value Within 24 Hours References

Open main menu

    Frequently Searched:FurnitureCementSugarBatteryRice

    Home > HSN Codes > Chapter 82 > 8205

    HS Code :8205

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :820510

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82051000

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :820520

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82052000

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    See Also
    Einfache Suche nach HS-Codes — Umfassende Liste und SucheHS Code "hardware tools" Search results (128)OTHER HAND TOOLS - GST RATES & HSN CODE 8205

    HS Code :820530

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82053000

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :820540

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82054000

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :820551

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82055110

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82055190

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :820559

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82055910

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82055920

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82055930

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82055940

    Forks other than those of heading 8201 and 8215

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82055990

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds)- other hand tools (including glaziers diamonds) : other : other

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :820560

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82056000

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :820570

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82057000

    Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :820590

    Anvils and portable forges

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82059010

    Anvils and portable forges

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82059020

    Grinding wheels with frame, hand-or- pedal-operated

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82059030

    Sets of articles of two or more of the foregoing sub-headings

    GST Rate :18 %

    HS Code :82059090

    Other

    GST Rate :18 %

    More HSN codes from Chapter 82

    • HSN Code 8201
    • HSN Code 8202
    • HSN Code 8203
    • HSN Code 8204
    • HSN Code 8206
    • HSN Code 8207
    • HSN Code 8208
    • HSN Code 8209
    • HSN Code 8210
    • HSN Code 8211
    • HSN Code 8212
    • HSN Code 8213
    • HSN Code 8214
    • HSN Code 8215
    • HSN Code 820110
    • HSN Code 820130
    • HSN Code 820140
    • HSN Code 820150
    • HSN Code 820160
    • HSN Code 820190
    • HSN Code 820210
    • HSN Code 820220
    • HSN Code 820231
    • HSN Code 820239
    • HSN Code 820240
    • HSN Code 820291
    • HSN Code 820299
    • HSN Code 820310
    • HSN Code 820320
    • HSN Code 820330
    • HSN Code 820340
    • HSN Code 820411
    • HSN Code 820412
    • HSN Code 820420
    • HSN Code 820510
    • HSN Code 820520
    • HSN Code 820530
    • HSN Code 820540
    • HSN Code 820551
    • HSN Code 820559
    • HSN Code 820560
    • HSN Code 820570
    • HSN Code 820590
    • HSN Code 820600
    • HSN Code 820713
    • HSN Code 820719
    • HSN Code 820720
    • HSN Code 820730
    • HSN Code 820740
    • HSN Code 820750
    • HSN Code 820760
    • HSN Code 820770
    • HSN Code 820780
    • HSN Code 820790
    • HSN Code 820810
    • HSN Code 820820
    • HSN Code 820830
    • HSN Code 820840
    • HSN Code 820890
    • HSN Code 820900
    • HSN Code 821000
    • HSN Code 821110
    • HSN Code 821191
    • HSN Code 821192
    • HSN Code 821193
    • HSN Code 821194
    • HSN Code 821195
    • HSN Code 821210
    • HSN Code 821220
    • HSN Code 821290
    • HSN Code 821300
    • HSN Code 821410
    • HSN Code 821420
    • HSN Code 821490
    • HSN Code 821510
    • HSN Code 821520
    • HSN Code 821591
    • HSN Code 821599
    • HSN Code 82011000
    • HSN Code 82013000
    • HSN Code 82014000
    • HSN Code 82015000
    • HSN Code 82016000
    • HSN Code 82019000
    • HSN Code 82021010
    • HSN Code 82021020
    • HSN Code 82021090
    • HSN Code 82022000
    • HSN Code 82023100
    • HSN Code 82023900
    • HSN Code 82024000
    • HSN Code 82029110
    • HSN Code 82029120
    • HSN Code 82029910
    • HSN Code 82029990
    • HSN Code 82031000
    • HSN Code 82032000
    • HSN Code 82033000
    • HSN Code 82034010

    Get Upto 95% Working Capital Of Your Invoice Value Within 24 Hours

    HSN Code 8205: Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    10 Best Lip Balms With SPF You Should Shop From Nykaa
    Delta Force Black Hawk Down Hands-On Preview - Revisiting a Cinema Classic
    The Best Lip Balms With SPF
    Latest Posts
    Doctor-Approved SPF Lip Balms for Year-Round Protection
    The 10 best lip balms with SPF that prevent chapped, burned lips
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Carlyn Walter

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6121

    Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

    Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Carlyn Walter

    Birthday: 1996-01-03

    Address: Suite 452 40815 Denyse Extensions, Sengermouth, OR 42374

    Phone: +8501809515404

    Job: Manufacturing Technician

    Hobby: Table tennis, Archery, Vacation, Metal detecting, Yo-yoing, Crocheting, Creative writing

    Introduction: My name is Carlyn Walter, I am a lively, glamorous, healthy, clean, powerful, calm, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.