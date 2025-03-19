HSN Code 8205: Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels (2025)

Open main menu
Home > HSN Codes > Chapter 82 > 8205
HS Code :8205
Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds), not elsewhere specified or included; blow lamps; vices; clamps and the like, other than accessories for and parts of, machine tools; anvils; portable forges; hand- or pedal- operated grinding wheels with framework
GST Rate :18 %
HS Code :820510
HS Code :82051000
HS Code :820520
HS Code :82052000
HS Code :820530
HS Code :82053000
HS Code :820540
HS Code :82054000
HS Code :820551
HS Code :82055110
HS Code :82055190
HS Code :820559
HS Code :82055910
HS Code :82055920
HS Code :82055930
HS Code :82055940
Forks other than those of heading 8201 and 8215
GST Rate :18 %
HS Code :82055990
Hand tools (including glaziers diamonds)- other hand tools (including glaziers diamonds) : other : other
GST Rate :18 %
HS Code :820560
HS Code :82056000
HS Code :820570
HS Code :82057000
HS Code :820590
Anvils and portable forges
GST Rate :18 %
HS Code :82059010
HS Code :82059020
Grinding wheels with frame, hand-or- pedal-operated
GST Rate :18 %
HS Code :82059030
Sets of articles of two or more of the foregoing sub-headings
GST Rate :18 %
HS Code :82059090
Other
GST Rate :18 %
