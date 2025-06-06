Huge blast as 'house explodes' in UK town as police urge people to stay away (2025)

Local residents reported hearing a loud noise or 'explosion' in the area of John Street in Worksop as the police have urged members of the pubic to avoid the area

20:46, 12 Apr 2025

Neighbours have been left shocked after a house exploded on a residential street in Worksop. The police have asked members of the public to avoid John Street in the Nottinghamshire town.

First responders rushed to the scene at 8pm after locals reported hearing a loud noise or "explosion" in the area. The cause of the disturbance is not known at this moment.

However eyewitnesses reported that a house in the street appeared to be in a state of collapse in the moments after the sound was heard. Images show the three-storey house has almost been completely destroyed with just one side of the bottom floor left standing.

The roof of the building has fallen through two floors and debris has been scattered all over the street.

A "terrified" next-door neighbour to the destroyed house claimed the cause was a "gas explosion". He wrote on social media: "It’s on john street I was sat in my room and the house next to me exploded from a gas explosion. Me and everyone else in the surrounding areas are terrified and a lot of houses patios and roofs have been damaged."

Another resident in the area said: "It shook my house I thought someone had drove into my front room."

John Street has been closed as the emergency services deal with the incident. Footage of the scene shows rubble spilling out on to the street.

The event appears to have smashed the windows of the car and covered it with dust.

West Bassetlaw Police said: "We are currently at the scene of an explosion in Worksop. Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm after an explosion inside a house.

"The terraced property has been partially destroyed, with damage also reported to adjoining properties.Multiple houses in and around John Street have been evacuated as emergency crews work to account for all local residents.

"Several nearby roads have been closed and people are advised to avoid the area."

Chief Inspector Neil Humphris, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is major incident and emergency services will remain at the scene throughout the night.

“Multiple properties have been evacuated as we work with our partners to respond to this incident and understand how it happened.”

Anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.

Shocked social media users were quick to share messages hoping no one was injured. One said: "Omg let’s hope no-one is injured."

Another said: "Praying no one is hurt." While a third said: "Jesus hope everyone is okay".

While other Facebook users said they felt the ground shake near John Street. One said: "Oh I was shopping in Aldi we felt massive shake and bang hope every ones ok!"

Another neighbour said they heard their windows shake, writing: "Shook our windows in Kilton and all the birds flew out of the trees".

