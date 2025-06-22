Huge cliff collapse at beauty spot where protesters are trying to stop new homes (2025)

Dramatic new footage has shown the moment over 2,000 tonnes of rock plummeted to the ground in a cliff fall next to a controversial luxury development. The massive tumble took place at Whipsiderry Beach, near Newquay, Cornwall, with debris landing on the existing pile of scree from previous landslides. The iconic beauty spot in the South West has been subject to multiple protests against the construction of new homes on top of it. The proposed development by Living Quarter Properties (Porth) has faced objections from campaigners who believe its planning permission should be revoked due to the cliff’s instability. The local group, Save Whipsiderry Cliffs – created to protest against the planned development of cliff-top houses – wrote on social media that “the development site has shrunk and will continue to get smaller”.

The site of cliff fall at Whipsiderry Beach, Cornwall (Image: William Dax/SWNS)

Over 2,000 tonnes of rock fell at the site (Image: William Dax/SWNS)

They are urging Cornwall Council to withdraw the application altogether, arguing that homes should never be built on such an unsafe site. Campaigners online said the footage “clearly shows more cracks in the cliff face and on the tarmac of the site, so this is likely to fall soon! Be aware!” They added: “This cracked area of Tarmac forms the gardens of the planned holiday homes, would you sunbathe and plant roses there?" Despite the claims of “stabilisation works” on the cliffs, the coastline has been subject to serious erosion since the beginning of the development in 2023. As a result, the project has been put on hold. The original planning application, approved in 2007, proposed seven villas on the site of a former hotel in Newquay. Conditions for approval included stabilising the cliffs, with Cornwall Council twice refusing the developer’s attempts to drop this condition after the cliff started crumbling.

Site of cliff fall at Whipsiderry Beach, Cornwall. (Image: William Dax / SWNS)

