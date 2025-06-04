Huge rockstar left 'throwing up' hours before emotional final concert (2025)

You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi revealed that hours ahead of the bands final concert, he was left in a state of panic due to illness but vowed to get on stage

You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi has been left speechless after their final ever concert. The group shocked fans last year when they announced their split. However, they later stated that they would be heading out on tour in order to bow out with a bang.

The Surrey-bred rockers, who shot to fame in the mid-2000s, are beloved for anthems such as Suckapunch, Save It For The Bedroom, Truth Decay, Bite My Tongue, Night People, Sinners Never Sleep, and Cavalier Youth. Following their farewell concert on Friday at the OVO Arena Wembley, a reflective Franceschi shared on social media platform X: "When I have the words, I'll tell you how I feel."

As part of a grand send-off tour spanning 2024 and 2025, their musical journey culminated spectacularly at Wembley. Despite battling norovirus, Franceschi was determined to perform, confessing: "I've either been throwing up or s****ing. Trust me, this is far from perfect but I will die on this stage before I cancel a show. I was watching you all queue up from my hotel room earlier going, 'Wow'."

Fans watched through viral clips as Franceschi concluded their final show with sentiments about going from "useless c***s doing something good with their lives".

Expressing gratitude to their supporters, he said: "It has been an honour being your band for the last 20 years, thank you for inviting us into your homes, your headphones, your hearts, and there is only one thing left to say – please stand for your national anthem, Underdog."

The band members wrapped up the night with a group hug and bow, accompanied by the thunderous applause and cheers of the audience. In an iconic finale, Franceschi dropped the mic, saying: "And just like that, we are dead, see ya later."

You Me at Six, comprising guitarists Max Helyer and Chris Miller, bassist Matt Barnes, and drummer Daniel Flint, boast an impressive discography, including chart-topping albums Cavalier Youth (2014) and Suckapunch (2021), with VI (2018) and Truth Decay (2023) cracking the top 10 in the Official Charts.

Speaking to the Mirror last year, hours after sharing the news of their split, Josh explained that having a career of two decades was like winning the World Cup. He told me: "For us, longevity was always the mission statement. Getting to 20 years is like us winning the World Cup, that was all we ever wanted. We wanted to be able to be a band and travel the world make music with one another and experience life together.

"We always made music for ourselves, hoping people would understand it and us, in that sense when we released it to the world. To see that happen has been pretty mad and ultimately, we've got to a point where we feel like we've offered everything we could with our music.

"We always said that when we reflect on why Truth Decay felt like an old You Me At Six record, we realised we were leaning into our younger selves to make our favourite band's records, 15 years after we made our first. Everything has been quite full circle and I think it's important in these situations to not get caught up in your own ego."

"We want to go out with a bang," he said, before adding that their fanbase is the "strongest and biggest it's been" for a long time. "We want to be remembered as a band that is still our fan's favourite band," he said. He added: "We're all very comfortable with what we've achieved, we've over-achieved, if anything. We're grateful that we're all great friends and in each other's lives."

"For a multitude of reasons, it's the right decision for us," he said of their split. Last summer, Josh and the band enjoyed the high of headlining Reading and Leeds Festivals – the largest festival dedicated to music in Europe but he says the band had discussed their split around this time.

"It was actually around that time," he said, before adding: "We were talking about it for about the last year, two years and when Ben Ray came to us about headlining Slam Dunk, we felt this was a sign that our last UK festival should be the festival that was our first ever festival.

"We should start planning the end and giving ourselves enough time to action that and do things the right way." Going out with a bang is certainly something the band is doing, with Josh admitting they never wanted to secretly part ways without a major celebration. "There hasn't been a fight or an argument which has then spearheaded this," he explained, before continuing: "It's all been very calmly discussed and measured."

