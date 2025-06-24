Hygiene travel kits for you organization or event (2025)

Unisex 10 PC Hygiene Kit (bulk)

Item #: 425-case

Price per case: $37.20

Price per kit: $6.20

Case Pack: 6 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $37.20 each case $6.20 each kit
2 - 9 cases $37.20 each case $6.20 each kit
10 - 49 cases $36.64 each case $6.11 each kit
50+ cases $35.60 each case $5.93 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • Fresh Scent Shampoo 1 oz.
  • Fresh Scent Conditioner 1 oz.
  • Fresh Scent Hand & Body Lotion 2 oz.
  • Fresh Scent Bar Soap
  • Fresh Scent Stick Deodorant .5 oz.
  • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
  • Toothbrush with Toothbrush Cover
  • Cotton Washcloth 12” x 12” (assorted colors)
  • Clear front and back ½ moon travel bag with blue piping.
Unisex 7 PC Hygiene Kit

Item #: 55-case

Price per case: $46.00

Price per kit: $5.75

Case Pack: 8 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $46.00 each case $5.75 each kit
2 - 9 cases $46.00 each case $5.75 each kit
10 - 49 cases $45.20 each case $5.65 each kit
50+ cases $44.40 each case $5.55 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • Pert Plus 2in1 Shampoo+Conditioner 1.7 oz.
  • Fresh Scent Body Wash 1 oz.
  • Degree A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
  • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
  • Travel Toothbrush
  • Styling Comb
  • In Clear front and back half moon cosmetic bag with blue trim
9 pc Youth Hygiene kit

Item #: FBCHILD-case

Price per case: $70.00

Price per kit: $8.75

Case Pack: 8 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $70.00 each case $8.75 each kit
2 - 9 cases $70.00 each case $8.75 each kit
10 - 49 cases $68.80 each case $8.60 each kit
50+ cases $68.00 each case $8.50 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • Fresh Scent™ 8 oz Shampoo/Body Bath
  • Oraline™Infant Toothbrush Stage 1 (Age 0-2) 19 Tuft Individually Wrapped
  • Oraline™ Youth Toothbrush (Age 6-12) 32 Tuft Individually Wrapped
  • Oraline™ 3oz Kids Bubble Gum flavored Toothpaste ADA Approved.
  • Black Vented Hairbrush
  • Wide Tooth Shower Comb
  • Fresh Scent™ 3 oz Deodorant Bar Soap
  • Cotton Wash Cloth 12” x 12”
  • Packed in a Vinyl Zippered Rectangular Travel bag w rope handle - Bag dimensions - 7.75” L x 2.25” D x 5.75” H
Budget 8pc Hygiene & Toiletries Kit

Item #: SPUSFHOT

Price per case: $125.00

Price per kit: $2.50

Case Pack: 50 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $125.00 each case $2.50 each kit
2 - 9 cases $120.00 each case $2.40 each kit
10 - 49 cases $115.00 each case $2.30 each kit
50+ cases $112.50 each case $2.25 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • Freshmint Toothpaste ADA 1.5 oz.
  • Toothbrush
  • Styling Comb
  • Nail clipper
  • 2-Fresh Scent Shave Cream Packets
  • Disposable Twin Blade Razor
  • In Quart size zip top bag
Standard 9 pc Hygiene & Toiletries Kit

Item #: CKIDELUXE-case

Price per case: $102.00

Price per kit: $3.40

Case Pack: 30 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $102.00 each case $3.40 each kit
2 - 9 cases $102.00 each case $3.40 each kit
10 - 49 cases $99.00 each case $3.30 each kit
50+ cases $94.50 each case $3.15 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • Fresh Scent Shampoo & Body Bath 2 oz.
  • Fresh Scent Deodorant Soap .52 oz.
  • Fresh Scent Stick Deodorant .5 oz. or 1.5 oz Roll on Deodorant
  • Freshmint Toothpaste .6 oz.
  • Full Size Toothbrush
  • Fresh Scent Shave Cream Packet .25 oz.
  • Disposable Single Blade Razor
  • Comb
  • TSA Compliant Zip Top Bag
Oral Care 6 pc Travel Kit

Item #: 88-case

Price per case: $27.30

Price per kit: $4.55

Case Pack: 6 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $27.30 each case $4.55 each kit
2 - 9 cases $27.00 each case $4.50 each kit
10 - 49 cases $26.40 each case $4.40 each kit
50+ cases $25.50 each case $4.25 each kit

Each kit contains:

9 pc Baby Travel Bag

Item #: 44-case

Price per case: $85.50

Price per kit: $8.55

Case Pack: 10 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $85.50 each case $8.55 each kit
2 - 8 cases $85.50 each case $8.55 each kit
9 - 49 cases $84.50 each case $8.45 each kit
50+ cases $82.50 each case $8.25 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • J&J Shampoo 1.5 oz.
  • Freshscent Baby Lotion 2 oz.
  • Freshscent Talc-Free Baby Powder 2 oz.
  • Rubber Duck
  • Brush & Comb Set
  • Baby Cleansing Wipes 8 ct.
  • Circle Key Ring Rattle
  • Packed in Duck Print Zippered Vinyl Travel Bag
Maternity & Baby Skin Care 7 pc Kit

Item #: 7722-case

Price per case: $88.00

Price per kit: $11.00

Case Pack: 8 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $88.00 each case $11.00 each kit
2 - 9 cases $87.60 each case $10.95 each kit
10 - 49 cases $86.80 each case $10.85 each kit
50+ cases $84.00 each case $10.50 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks 1.7 oz.
  • Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Skin Therapy Oil .9 oz.
  • J&J Baby Bedtime Bath 3 oz.
  • Baby Cleansing Wipes 8 ct.
  • Key Ring Rattle
  • Small Yellow Duck
  • Large rectangular Duck Print Bag
Unisex Hygiene Kit

Item #: 002-case

Price per case: $73.80

Price per kit: $6.15

Case Pack: 12 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $73.80 each case $6.15 each kit
2 - 9 cases $73.80 each case $6.15 each kit
10 - 49 cases $72.60 each case $6.05 each kit
50+ cases $71.40 each case $5.95 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • Fresh Scent Shampoo & Body Bath 2 oz.
  • Fresh Scent Conditioner 2 oz.
  • Fresh Scent Hand & Body Lotion 2 oz.
  • Fresh Scent Bath Gel & Liquid Soap 2 oz.
  • Fresh Scent Menthol Shave Gel .85 oz.
  • Fresh Scent Alcohol Free Roll-On Deodorant 1.5 oz.
  • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
  • Full Size Toothbrush
  • Disposable Twin Blade Razor
  • Reusable Vinyl Zippered Travel Bag
Men’s Super Premium 34 PC Travel Kit (bulk)

Item #: 913-case

Price per case: $384.00

Price per kit: $48.00

Case Pack: 8 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $384.00 each case $48.00 each kit
2 - 9 cases $352.00 each case $44.00 each kit
10+ cases $320.00 each case $40.00 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • Dollar Shave Club Shave Butter 3 oz.
  • Dollar Shave Club Razor
  • Dollar Shave Club 4 Blade Razor Cartridges 2 ct.
  • Dove for Men 2n1 Shampoo&Conditioner 3 oz.
  • Dove for Men Body & Face Wash 3oz.
  • Charcoal Exfoliating Facial Scrub 5 oz.
  • Charcoal Face+Body Cleansing Wipes 30ct.
  • Charcoal Nose Strips 3 ct.
  • Dove for Men Roll On Deodorant 1.7 oz.
  • Nivea for Men Creme 1 oz.
  • Crest Complete plus Scope Toothpaste 2.7 oz.
  • Crest Pro Health Rinse Mouthwash 1.2 oz.
  • Oral B Daily Clean Toothbrush
  • Oral B Complete Floss Picks 30 ct.
  • Palm Scalp brush
  • Comb
  • Eye Masks
  • Ear Plugs
  • (4) Dude Wipes
  • Shout Wipe & Go Instant Stain Remover Wipes 4 ct.
  • Vanity Pack (20 swabs/6 cotton balls/6 cotton rounds)
  • Nail Clipper with File
  • 3 Adhesive Bandages
  • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
  • Ivory Canvas Toiletry Bag
Men’s Foil Bag 11 pc Travel Kit

Item #: 01-case

Price per case: $51.00

Price per kit: $8.50

Case Pack: 6 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $51.00 each case $8.50 each kit
2 - 9 cases $49.80 each case $8.30 each kit
10 - 49 cases $48.90 each case $8.15 each kit
50+ cases $48.00 each case $8.00 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • Barbasol Shave Cream 2.4 oz.
  • Gillette Good News Razor
  • Suave Men 3in1 Shampoo+Conditioner+Body Wash 3 oz.
  • Degree for Men A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
  • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
  • Full Size Toothbrush
  • Toothbrush Cover
  • Dentek Flossers 3 ct.
  • Dude Wipes (2)
  • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
  • 4 Color Foil Bag
Men’s Hygiene Kit 10 pc.

Item #: 500-case

Price per case: $42.30

Price per kit: $7.05

Case Pack: 6 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $42.30 each case $7.05 each kit
2 - 9 cases $42.30 each case $7.05 each kit
10 - 49 cases $41.70 each case $6.95 each kit
50+ cases $41.10 each case $6.85 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • Barbasol Shave Cream 2 oz.
  • Pert Plus 2in1 Shampoo+Conditioner 1.7 oz.
  • Degree for Men A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
  • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
  • Disposable Twin Blade Razor
  • Full Size Toothbrush
  • Toothbrush Cover
  • Comb
  • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
  • Clear front and back rectangular zippered travel bag
Men's Deluxe 10 PC Assembled Travel Kit in Mesh Bag

Item #: 81-case

Price per case: $55.80

Price per kit: $9.30

Case Pack: 6 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $55.80 each case $9.30 each kit
2 - 9 cases $55.80 each case $9.30 each kit
10 - 49 cases $54.60 each case $9.10 each kit
50+ cases $54.00 each case $9.00 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • Barbasol Shave Cream 2 oz,
  • Pert Plus 2in1 Shampoo+Conditioner1.7 oz,
  • Degree for Men A/P Deodorant .5 oz,
  • Scope Mouthwash 1.22 oz,
  • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz,
  • Toothbrush,
  • Comb,
  • Gillette Good NewsRazor,
  • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag in Black Mesh Bag.
Men’s Premium 11pc Travel Kit

Item #: 1018OSTGT-case

Price per case: $51.00

Price per kit: $17.00

Case Pack: 3 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $51.00 each case $17.00 each kit
2 - 9 cases $51.00 each case $17.00 each kit
10 - 49 cases $50.25 each case $16.75 each kit
50+ cases $49.20 each case $16.40 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • Old Spice Swagger 2in1 Shampoo+Conditioner 3 oz.
  • Old Spice Swagger Body Wash 3 oz.
  • Old Spice Swagger A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
  • Gillette TGS Shave Cream 2.5 oz.
  • Gillette Mach 3 Razor
  • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
  • Colgate Toothbrush
  • Toothbrush Cap
  • Dentek ADA Accepted Flossers 3 ct.
  • Palm Scalp Brush
  • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
  • Black Rectangular Travel Bag with Handle
Convenience Kits Men’s 13pc Travel Kit in Black Rectangular Travel Bag with Handle

Item #: 186-case

Price per case: $72.00

Price per kit: $12.00

Case Pack: 6 kits

Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
1 case $72.00 each case $12.00 each kit
2 - 9 cases $71.70 each case $11.95 each kit
10 - 49 cases $71.10 each case $11.85 each kit
50+ cases $70.50 each case $11.75 each kit

Each kit contains:

  • Gillette Series TGS Shave Gel 2.5 oz.
  • Suave for Men 3 in 1 Shampoo + Conditioner + Body Wash 3 oz.
  • Degree for Men A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
  • Dude Wipes (2)
  • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
  • Full Size Toothbrush
  • Toothbrush Cover
  • Barbasol Triple Blade Razor
  • Palm Scalp Brush
  • Dentek Flossers 3 count
  • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
  • Black rectangular zippered travel bag with handle
    Women’s Super Premium 31 PC Travel Kit

    Item #: 410-case

    Price per case: $320.00

    Price per kit: $40.00

    Case Pack: 8 kits

    Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
    1 case $320.00 each case $40.00 each kit
    2 - 9 cases $288.00 each case $36.00 each kit
    10+ cases $256.00 each case $32.00 each kit

    Each kit contains:

    • Tresemme Moisture Rich Shampoo 3 oz.
    • Tresemme Moisture Rich Conditioner 3 oz.
    • Tresemme Hair Spritz 2 oz.
    • Tresemme Keratin Ultra Smooth Hair Mask 1.5 oz.
    • Cetaphil Facial Cleanser 2 oz.
    • Dove Body Wash 3.38 oz.
    • Dove Roll-On Deodorant 1.7 oz.
    • Adult Cleansing Facial Wipes 8 ct.
    • Crest Toothpaste 2.7 oz.
    • Crest ProHealth Rinse Mouthwash 1.2 oz.
    • Oral B Daily Clean Toothbrush
    • Toothbrush Cap
    • Oral B Floss Picks 30 ct.
    • Nail File
    • Eye mask
    • Ear plugs
    • Active Head Bands (6 ct.)
    • Vanity Pack (20 Cotton Swabs/6 Cotton Balls/6 Cotton Rounds)
    • Shower Pouf
    • Shower Comb
    • Folding brush w/mirror
    • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
    • Large Toiletry Zippered Bag
    Women’s Deluxe 10 pc Travel Kit featuring Tresemme

    Item #: 7400-case

    Price per case: $65.40

    Price per kit: $10.90

    Case Pack: 6 kits

    Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
    1 case $65.40 each case $10.90 each kit
    2 - 9 cases $65.40 each case $10.90 each kit
    10 - 49 cases $64.20 each case $10.70 each kit
    50+ cases $63.60 each case $10.60 each kit

    Each kit contains:

    • Tresemme Shampoo 3 oz.
    • Tresemme Conditioner 3 oz.
    • Dove Body Wash 3 oz.
    • Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
    • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
    • Toothbrush
    • Toothbrush Cover
    • Styling Comb
    • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
    • Clear rectangular travel bag with silver piping
    Women’s Deluxe 10pc Travel Kit featuring Sulfate Free Hair Care

    Item #: 7777-case

    Price per case: $89.10

    Price per kit: $14.85

    Case Pack: 6 kits

    Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
    1 case $89.10 each case $14.85 each kit
    2 - 9 cases $89.10 each case $14.85 each kit
    10 - 49 cases $88.50 each case $14.75 each kit
    50+ cases $87.00 each case $14.50 each kit

    Each kit contains:

    • Pantene Sulfate Free Shampoo 3 oz.
    • Pantene Sulfate Free Conditioner 2.5 oz.
    • Styling Comb
    • Olay Body Wash 3 oz.
    • Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
    • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
    • Toothbrush
    • Toothbrush Cover
    • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
    • Clear Front and Back Rectangular Zippered Bag with Silver Piping
    Women’s Deluxe 10pc Travel Kit featuring Jamaican Castor Oil

    Item #: 7766-case

    Price per case: $66.60

    Price per kit: $11.10

    Case Pack: 6 kits

    Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
    1 case $66.60 each case $11.10 each kit
    2 - 9 cases $66.60 each case $11.10 each kit
    10 - 49 cases $66.00 each case $11.00 each kit
    50+ cases $64.50 each case $10.75 each kit

    Each kit contains:

    • OKAY Black Jamaican Castor Oil Shampoo 2 oz.
    • OKAY Black Jamaican Castor Oil Conditioner 2 oz.
    • Shower Comb with Handle
    • Dove For Women Body Wash 3 oz.
    • Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
    • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
    • Toothbrush
    • Toothbrush Cover
    • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
    • Clear Front and Back Rectangular Zippered Bag with Silver Piping
    Women’s Deluxe 10 pc Travel Kit featuring Pantene

    Item #: 7300-case

    Price per case: $62.40

    Price per kit: $10.40

    Case Pack: 6 kits

    Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
    1 case $62.40 each case $10.40 each kit
    2 - 9 cases $62.40 each case $10.40 each kit
    10 - 49 cases $61.20 each case $10.20 each kit
    50+ cases $60.60 each case $10.10 each kit

    Each kit contains:

    • Pantene Shampoo 3.38 oz.
    • Pantene Conditioner 3.38 oz.
    • Olay Body Wash 3 oz.
    • Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
    • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
    • Toothbrush
    • Toothbrush Cover
    • Styling Comb
    • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
    • Clear rectangular travel bag with silver piping
    Convenience Kits 13pc Tresemme Women’s Travel Kit in Premium Clutch Bag with Wristlet

    Item #: 1013-case

    Price per case: $35.40

    Price per kit: $11.80

    Case Pack: 3 kits

    Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
    1 - 9 cases $35.40 each case $11.80 each kit
    10 - 49 cases $34.95 each case $11.65 each kit
    50+ cases $34.50 each case $11.50 each kit

    Each kit contains:

    • Tresemme Shampoo 3 oz.
    • TresemmeConditioner 3 oz.
    • Nivea Soft Crème .84 oz.
    • Giovanni LA Natural Styling Gel Packet .25 oz.
    • Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
    • Pure Silk Twin Blade Disposable Razor
    • Colgate Total Toothpaste .88 oz.
    • Colgate Toothbrush
    • Toothbrush Cover
    • Dentek ADA Accepted Flossers 3 ct.
    • Nail File
    • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
    • Premium clutch bag* (peggable)
    Convenience Kits Interanational, Women’s Deluxe 11 PC Assembled Travel Kit Featuring: Herbal Essences Hair Products

    Item #: 48-case

    Price per case: $47.10

    Price per kit: $7.85

    Case Pack: 6 kits

    Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
    1 - 9 cases $47.10 each case $7.85 each kit
    10 - 49 cases $46.20 each case $7.70 each kit
    50+ cases $45.30 each case $7.55 each kit

    Each kit contains:

    • Luseta Shampoo 1.01 oz.
    • Luseta Conditioner 1.01 oz.
    • Jergens Lotion 1 oz.
    • Degree for Women A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
    • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
    • Full Size Toothbrush
    • Toothbrush Cover
    • Dentek Flossers 3 ct.
    • Styling Comb
    • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
    • Reusable zippered cosmetic travel bag
    Women’s 11 pc Travel Kit featuring Pantene

    Item #: 56-case

    Price per case: $49.50

    Price per kit: $8.25

    Case Pack: 6 kits

    Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
    1 case $49.50 each case $8.25 each kit
    2 - 9 cases $49.50 each case $8.25 each kit
    10 - 49 cases $48.90 each case $8.15 each kit
    50+ cases $48.00 each case $8.00 each kit

    Each kit contains:

    • Pantene Shampoo 1.7 oz.
    • Pantene Conditioner 1.7 oz.
    • Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
    • Pure Silk Disposable Twin Blade Razor
    • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
    • Full Size Toothbrush
    • Toothbrush Cover
    • Dentek ADA Accepted Flossers 3 ct.
    • Styling Comb
    • Nail File
    • TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
    • Resealable Foil Bag that pegs and stands
    Women's 10 PC Assembled Travel Kit

    Item #: 73-case

    Price per case: $49.20

    Price per kit: $8.20

    Case Pack: 6 kits

    Buy For (per case) For (per kit)
    1 case $49.20 each case $8.20 each kit
    2 - 9 cases $49.20 each case $8.20 each kit
    10 - 49 cases $48.60 each case $8.10 each kit
    50+ cases $48.00 each case $8.00 each kit

    Each kit contains:

    • Pantene Shampoo 1.7 oz.,
    • Pantene Conditioner 1.7 oz.,
    • Eucerin Lotion 1 oz. or Lubriderm Lotion 1 oz.
    • Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.,
    • Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.,
    • Toothbrush, Dentek Flosser 3 ct.,Styling Comb, Quart Size Zip Top Bag in reusable zippered cosmetic travel bag.
