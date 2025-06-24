Hygiene travel kits for you organization or event (2025)

NEW Unisex 10 PC Hygiene Kit (bulk) Item #: 425-case Price per case: $37.20 Price per kit: $6.20 Case Pack: 6 kits Buy For (per case) For (per kit) 1 case $37.20 each case $6.20 each kit 2 - 9 cases $37.20 each case $6.20 each kit 10 - 49 cases $36.64 each case $6.11 each kit 50+ cases $35.60 each case $5.93 each kit Each kit contains: Fresh Scent Shampoo 1 oz.

Fresh Scent Conditioner 1 oz.

Fresh Scent Hand & Body Lotion 2 oz.

Fresh Scent Bar Soap

Fresh Scent Stick Deodorant .5 oz.

Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.

Toothbrush with Toothbrush Cover

Cotton Washcloth 12” x 12” (assorted colors)

Clear front and back ½ moon travel bag with blue piping.

Unisex 7 PC Hygiene Kit Item #: 55-case Price per case: $46.00 Price per kit: $5.75 Case Pack: 8 kits Buy For (per case) For (per kit) 1 case $46.00 each case $5.75 each kit 2 - 9 cases $46.00 each case $5.75 each kit 10 - 49 cases $45.20 each case $5.65 each kit 50+ cases $44.40 each case $5.55 each kit Each kit contains: Pert Plus 2in1 Shampoo+Conditioner 1.7 oz.

Fresh Scent Body Wash 1 oz.

Degree A/P Deodorant .5 oz.

Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.

Travel Toothbrush

Styling Comb

In Clear front and back half moon cosmetic bag with blue trim

NEW 9 pc Youth Hygiene kit Item #: FBCHILD-case Price per case: $70.00 Price per kit: $8.75 Case Pack: 8 kits Buy For (per case) For (per kit) 1 case $70.00 each case $8.75 each kit 2 - 9 cases $70.00 each case $8.75 each kit 10 - 49 cases $68.80 each case $8.60 each kit 50+ cases $68.00 each case $8.50 each kit Each kit contains: Fresh Scent™ 8 oz Shampoo/Body Bath

Oraline™Infant Toothbrush Stage 1 (Age 0-2) 19 Tuft Individually Wrapped

Oraline™ Youth Toothbrush (Age 6-12) 32 Tuft Individually Wrapped

Oraline™ 3oz Kids Bubble Gum flavored Toothpaste ADA Approved.

Black Vented Hairbrush

Wide Tooth Shower Comb

Fresh Scent™ 3 oz Deodorant Bar Soap

Cotton Wash Cloth 12” x 12”

Packed in a Vinyl Zippered Rectangular Travel bag w rope handle - Bag dimensions - 7.75" L x 2.25" D x 5.75" H

NEW Budget 8pc Hygiene & Toiletries Kit Item #: SPUSFHOT Price per case: $125.00 Price per kit: $2.50 Case Pack: 50 kits Buy For (per case) For (per kit) 1 case $125.00 each case $2.50 each kit 2 - 9 cases $120.00 each case $2.40 each kit 10 - 49 cases $115.00 each case $2.30 each kit 50+ cases $112.50 each case $2.25 each kit Each kit contains: Freshmint Toothpaste ADA 1.5 oz.

Toothbrush

Styling Comb

Nail clipper

2-Fresh Scent Shave Cream Packets

Disposable Twin Blade Razor

In Quart size zip top bag

Standard 9 pc Hygiene & Toiletries Kit Item #: CKIDELUXE-case Price per case: $102.00 Price per kit: $3.40 Case Pack: 30 kits Buy For (per case) For (per kit) 1 case $102.00 each case $3.40 each kit 2 - 9 cases $102.00 each case $3.40 each kit 10 - 49 cases $99.00 each case $3.30 each kit 50+ cases $94.50 each case $3.15 each kit Each kit contains: Fresh Scent Shampoo & Body Bath 2 oz.

Fresh Scent Deodorant Soap .52 oz.

Fresh Scent Stick Deodorant .5 oz. or 1.5 oz Roll on Deodorant

Freshmint Toothpaste .6 oz.

Full Size Toothbrush

Fresh Scent Shave Cream Packet .25 oz.

Disposable Single Blade Razor

Comb

TSA Compliant Zip Top Bag

9 pc Baby Travel Bag Item #: 44-case Price per case: $85.50 Price per kit: $8.55 Case Pack: 10 kits Buy For (per case) For (per kit) 1 case $85.50 each case $8.55 each kit 2 - 8 cases $85.50 each case $8.55 each kit 9 - 49 cases $84.50 each case $8.45 each kit 50+ cases $82.50 each case $8.25 each kit Each kit contains: J&J Shampoo 1.5 oz.

Freshscent Baby Lotion 2 oz.

Freshscent Talc-Free Baby Powder 2 oz.

Rubber Duck

Brush & Comb Set

Baby Cleansing Wipes 8 ct.

Circle Key Ring Rattle

Packed in Duck Print Zippered Vinyl Travel Bag

NEW Maternity & Baby Skin Care 7 pc Kit Item #: 7722-case Price per case: $88.00 Price per kit: $11.00 Case Pack: 8 kits Buy For (per case) For (per kit) 1 case $88.00 each case $11.00 each kit 2 - 9 cases $87.60 each case $10.95 each kit 10 - 49 cases $86.80 each case $10.85 each kit 50+ cases $84.00 each case $10.50 each kit Each kit contains: Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks 1.7 oz.

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Skin Therapy Oil .9 oz.

J&J Baby Bedtime Bath 3 oz.

Baby Cleansing Wipes 8 ct.

Key Ring Rattle

Small Yellow Duck

Large rectangular Duck Print Bag