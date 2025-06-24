Hygiene travel kits for you organization or event (2025)

NEW
Unisex 10 PC Hygiene Kit (bulk)
Item #: 425-case
Price per case: $37.20
Price per kit: $6.20
Case Pack: 6 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$37.20 each case
|$6.20 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$37.20 each case
|$6.20 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$36.64 each case
|$6.11 each kit
|50+ cases
|$35.60 each case
|$5.93 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Fresh Scent Shampoo 1 oz.
- Fresh Scent Conditioner 1 oz.
- Fresh Scent Hand & Body Lotion 2 oz.
- Fresh Scent Bar Soap
- Fresh Scent Stick Deodorant .5 oz.
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Toothbrush with Toothbrush Cover
- Cotton Washcloth 12” x 12” (assorted colors)
- Clear front and back ½ moon travel bag with blue piping.
Unisex 7 PC Hygiene Kit
Item #: 55-case
Price per case: $46.00
Price per kit: $5.75
Case Pack: 8 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$46.00 each case
|$5.75 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$46.00 each case
|$5.75 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$45.20 each case
|$5.65 each kit
|50+ cases
|$44.40 each case
|$5.55 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Pert Plus 2in1 Shampoo+Conditioner 1.7 oz.
- Fresh Scent Body Wash 1 oz.
- Degree A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Travel Toothbrush
- Styling Comb
- In Clear front and back half moon cosmetic bag with blue trim
**100+ cases call for customization and/or discount opportunities
9 pc Youth Hygiene kit
Item #: FBCHILD-case
Price per case: $70.00
Price per kit: $8.75
Case Pack: 8 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$70.00 each case
|$8.75 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$70.00 each case
|$8.75 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$68.80 each case
|$8.60 each kit
|50+ cases
|$68.00 each case
|$8.50 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Fresh Scent™ 8 oz Shampoo/Body Bath
- Oraline™Infant Toothbrush Stage 1 (Age 0-2) 19 Tuft Individually Wrapped
- Oraline™ Youth Toothbrush (Age 6-12) 32 Tuft Individually Wrapped
- Oraline™ 3oz Kids Bubble Gum flavored Toothpaste ADA Approved.
- Black Vented Hairbrush
- Wide Tooth Shower Comb
- Fresh Scent™ 3 oz Deodorant Bar Soap
- Cotton Wash Cloth 12” x 12”
- Packed in a Vinyl Zippered Rectangular Travel bag w rope handle - Bag dimensions - 7.75” L x 2.25” D x 5.75” H
Budget 8pc Hygiene & Toiletries Kit
Item #: SPUSFHOT
Price per case: $125.00
Price per kit: $2.50
Case Pack: 50 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$125.00 each case
|$2.50 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$120.00 each case
|$2.40 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$115.00 each case
|$2.30 each kit
|50+ cases
|$112.50 each case
|$2.25 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Freshmint Toothpaste ADA 1.5 oz.
- Toothbrush
- Styling Comb
- Nail clipper
- 2-Fresh Scent Shave Cream Packets
- Disposable Twin Blade Razor
- In Quart size zip top bag
100+ cases call for customization and/or discount opportunities
Standard 9 pc Hygiene & Toiletries Kit
Item #: CKIDELUXE-case
Price per case: $102.00
Price per kit: $3.40
Case Pack: 30 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$102.00 each case
|$3.40 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$102.00 each case
|$3.40 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$99.00 each case
|$3.30 each kit
|50+ cases
|$94.50 each case
|$3.15 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Fresh Scent Shampoo & Body Bath 2 oz.
- Fresh Scent Deodorant Soap .52 oz.
- Fresh Scent Stick Deodorant .5 oz. or 1.5 oz Roll on Deodorant
- Freshmint Toothpaste .6 oz.
- Full Size Toothbrush
- Fresh Scent Shave Cream Packet .25 oz.
- Disposable Single Blade Razor
- Comb
- TSA Compliant Zip Top Bag
100+ cases call for customization and/or discount opportunities
Oral Care 6 pc Travel Kit
Item #: 88-case
Price per case: $27.30
Price per kit: $4.55
Case Pack: 6 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$27.30 each case
|$4.55 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$27.00 each case
|$4.50 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$26.40 each case
|$4.40 each kit
|50+ cases
|$25.50 each case
|$4.25 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Crest ProHealth Mouthwash 1.2 oz.
- Dentek ADA Accepted Flossers 3 ct.
- Glide Floss 4.4 yd.
- Colgate Toothbrush
- Toothbrush Cap
- In peggable foil bag
9 pc Baby Travel Bag
Item #: 44-case
Price per case: $85.50
Price per kit: $8.55
Case Pack: 10 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$85.50 each case
|$8.55 each kit
|2 - 8 cases
|$85.50 each case
|$8.55 each kit
|9 - 49 cases
|$84.50 each case
|$8.45 each kit
|50+ cases
|$82.50 each case
|$8.25 each kit
Each kit contains:
- J&J Shampoo 1.5 oz.
- Freshscent Baby Lotion 2 oz.
- Freshscent Talc-Free Baby Powder 2 oz.
- Rubber Duck
- Brush & Comb Set
- Baby Cleansing Wipes 8 ct.
- Circle Key Ring Rattle
- Packed in Duck Print Zippered Vinyl Travel Bag
Maternity & Baby Skin Care 7 pc Kit
Item #: 7722-case
Price per case: $88.00
Price per kit: $11.00
Case Pack: 8 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$88.00 each case
|$11.00 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$87.60 each case
|$10.95 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$86.80 each case
|$10.85 each kit
|50+ cases
|$84.00 each case
|$10.50 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks 1.7 oz.
- Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Skin Therapy Oil .9 oz.
- J&J Baby Bedtime Bath 3 oz.
- Baby Cleansing Wipes 8 ct.
- Key Ring Rattle
- Small Yellow Duck
- Large rectangular Duck Print Bag
Unisex Hygiene Kit
Item #: 002-case
Price per case: $73.80
Price per kit: $6.15
Case Pack: 12 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$73.80 each case
|$6.15 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$73.80 each case
|$6.15 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$72.60 each case
|$6.05 each kit
|50+ cases
|$71.40 each case
|$5.95 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Fresh Scent Shampoo & Body Bath 2 oz.
- Fresh Scent Conditioner 2 oz.
- Fresh Scent Hand & Body Lotion 2 oz.
- Fresh Scent Bath Gel & Liquid Soap 2 oz.
- Fresh Scent Menthol Shave Gel .85 oz.
- Fresh Scent Alcohol Free Roll-On Deodorant 1.5 oz.
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Full Size Toothbrush
- Disposable Twin Blade Razor
- Reusable Vinyl Zippered Travel Bag
100+ cases call for customization and/or discount opportunities
Men’s Super Premium 34 PC Travel Kit (bulk)
Item #: 913-case
Price per case: $384.00
Price per kit: $48.00
Case Pack: 8 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$384.00 each case
|$48.00 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$352.00 each case
|$44.00 each kit
|10+ cases
|$320.00 each case
|$40.00 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Dollar Shave Club Shave Butter 3 oz.
- Dollar Shave Club Razor
- Dollar Shave Club 4 Blade Razor Cartridges 2 ct.
- Dove for Men 2n1 Shampoo&Conditioner 3 oz.
- Dove for Men Body & Face Wash 3oz.
- Charcoal Exfoliating Facial Scrub 5 oz.
- Charcoal Face+Body Cleansing Wipes 30ct.
- Charcoal Nose Strips 3 ct.
- Dove for Men Roll On Deodorant 1.7 oz.
- Nivea for Men Creme 1 oz.
- Crest Complete plus Scope Toothpaste 2.7 oz.
- Crest Pro Health Rinse Mouthwash 1.2 oz.
- Oral B Daily Clean Toothbrush
- Oral B Complete Floss Picks 30 ct.
- Palm Scalp brush
- Comb
- Eye Masks
- Ear Plugs
- (4) Dude Wipes
- Shout Wipe & Go Instant Stain Remover Wipes 4 ct.
- Vanity Pack (20 swabs/6 cotton balls/6 cotton rounds)
- Nail Clipper with File
- 3 Adhesive Bandages
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
- Ivory Canvas Toiletry Bag
Men’s Foil Bag 11 pc Travel Kit
Item #: 01-case
Price per case: $51.00
Price per kit: $8.50
Case Pack: 6 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$51.00 each case
|$8.50 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$49.80 each case
|$8.30 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$48.90 each case
|$8.15 each kit
|50+ cases
|$48.00 each case
|$8.00 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Barbasol Shave Cream 2.4 oz.
- Gillette Good News Razor
- Suave Men 3in1 Shampoo+Conditioner+Body Wash 3 oz.
- Degree for Men A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Full Size Toothbrush
- Toothbrush Cover
- Dentek Flossers 3 ct.
- Dude Wipes (2)
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
- 4 Color Foil Bag
Men’s Hygiene Kit 10 pc.
Item #: 500-case
Price per case: $42.30
Price per kit: $7.05
Case Pack: 6 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$42.30 each case
|$7.05 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$42.30 each case
|$7.05 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$41.70 each case
|$6.95 each kit
|50+ cases
|$41.10 each case
|$6.85 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Barbasol Shave Cream 2 oz.
- Pert Plus 2in1 Shampoo+Conditioner 1.7 oz.
- Degree for Men A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Disposable Twin Blade Razor
- Full Size Toothbrush
- Toothbrush Cover
- Comb
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
- Clear front and back rectangular zippered travel bag
200+ cases call for customization and/or discount opportunities
Men's Deluxe 10 PC Assembled Travel Kit in Mesh Bag
Item #: 81-case
Price per case: $55.80
Price per kit: $9.30
Case Pack: 6 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$55.80 each case
|$9.30 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$55.80 each case
|$9.30 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$54.60 each case
|$9.10 each kit
|50+ cases
|$54.00 each case
|$9.00 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Barbasol Shave Cream 2 oz,
- Pert Plus 2in1 Shampoo+Conditioner1.7 oz,
- Degree for Men A/P Deodorant .5 oz,
- Scope Mouthwash 1.22 oz,
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz,
- Toothbrush,
- Comb,
- Gillette Good NewsRazor,
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag in Black Mesh Bag.
100+ cases call for customization and/or discount opportunities
Men’s Premium 11pc Travel Kit
Item #: 1018OSTGT-case
Price per case: $51.00
Price per kit: $17.00
Case Pack: 3 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$51.00 each case
|$17.00 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$51.00 each case
|$17.00 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$50.25 each case
|$16.75 each kit
|50+ cases
|$49.20 each case
|$16.40 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Old Spice Swagger 2in1 Shampoo+Conditioner 3 oz.
- Old Spice Swagger Body Wash 3 oz.
- Old Spice Swagger A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
- Gillette TGS Shave Cream 2.5 oz.
- Gillette Mach 3 Razor
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Colgate Toothbrush
- Toothbrush Cap
- Dentek ADA Accepted Flossers 3 ct.
- Palm Scalp Brush
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
- Black Rectangular Travel Bag with Handle
100+ cases call for customization and/or discount opportunities
Convenience Kits Men’s 13pc Travel Kit in Black Rectangular Travel Bag with Handle
Item #: 186-case
Price per case: $72.00
Price per kit: $12.00
Case Pack: 6 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$72.00 each case
|$12.00 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$71.70 each case
|$11.95 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$71.10 each case
|$11.85 each kit
|50+ cases
|$70.50 each case
|$11.75 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Gillette Series TGS Shave Gel 2.5 oz.
- Suave for Men 3 in 1 Shampoo + Conditioner + Body Wash 3 oz.
- Degree for Men A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
- Dude Wipes (2)
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Full Size Toothbrush
- Toothbrush Cover
- Barbasol Triple Blade Razor
- Palm Scalp Brush
- Dentek Flossers 3 count
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
- Black rectangular zippered travel bag with handle
200+ cases call for customization and/or discount opportunities
Women’s Super Premium 31 PC Travel Kit
Item #: 410-case
Price per case: $320.00
Price per kit: $40.00
Case Pack: 8 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$320.00 each case
|$40.00 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$288.00 each case
|$36.00 each kit
|10+ cases
|$256.00 each case
|$32.00 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Tresemme Moisture Rich Shampoo 3 oz.
- Tresemme Moisture Rich Conditioner 3 oz.
- Tresemme Hair Spritz 2 oz.
- Tresemme Keratin Ultra Smooth Hair Mask 1.5 oz.
- Cetaphil Facial Cleanser 2 oz.
- Dove Body Wash 3.38 oz.
- Dove Roll-On Deodorant 1.7 oz.
- Adult Cleansing Facial Wipes 8 ct.
- Crest Toothpaste 2.7 oz.
- Crest ProHealth Rinse Mouthwash 1.2 oz.
- Oral B Daily Clean Toothbrush
- Toothbrush Cap
- Oral B Floss Picks 30 ct.
- Nail File
- Eye mask
- Ear plugs
- Active Head Bands (6 ct.)
- Vanity Pack (20 Cotton Swabs/6 Cotton Balls/6 Cotton Rounds)
- Shower Pouf
- Shower Comb
- Folding brush w/mirror
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
- Large Toiletry Zippered Bag
Women’s Deluxe 10 pc Travel Kit featuring Tresemme
Item #: 7400-case
Price per case: $65.40
Price per kit: $10.90
Case Pack: 6 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$65.40 each case
|$10.90 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$65.40 each case
|$10.90 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$64.20 each case
|$10.70 each kit
|50+ cases
|$63.60 each case
|$10.60 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Tresemme Shampoo 3 oz.
- Tresemme Conditioner 3 oz.
- Dove Body Wash 3 oz.
- Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Toothbrush
- Toothbrush Cover
- Styling Comb
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
- Clear rectangular travel bag with silver piping
Women’s Deluxe 10pc Travel Kit featuring Sulfate Free Hair Care
Item #: 7777-case
Price per case: $89.10
Price per kit: $14.85
Case Pack: 6 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$89.10 each case
|$14.85 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$89.10 each case
|$14.85 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$88.50 each case
|$14.75 each kit
|50+ cases
|$87.00 each case
|$14.50 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Pantene Sulfate Free Shampoo 3 oz.
- Pantene Sulfate Free Conditioner 2.5 oz.
- Styling Comb
- Olay Body Wash 3 oz.
- Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Toothbrush
- Toothbrush Cover
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
- Clear Front and Back Rectangular Zippered Bag with Silver Piping
Women’s Deluxe 10pc Travel Kit featuring Jamaican Castor Oil
Item #: 7766-case
Price per case: $66.60
Price per kit: $11.10
Case Pack: 6 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$66.60 each case
|$11.10 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$66.60 each case
|$11.10 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$66.00 each case
|$11.00 each kit
|50+ cases
|$64.50 each case
|$10.75 each kit
Each kit contains:
- OKAY Black Jamaican Castor Oil Shampoo 2 oz.
- OKAY Black Jamaican Castor Oil Conditioner 2 oz.
- Shower Comb with Handle
- Dove For Women Body Wash 3 oz.
- Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Toothbrush
- Toothbrush Cover
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
- Clear Front and Back Rectangular Zippered Bag with Silver Piping
Women’s Deluxe 10 pc Travel Kit featuring Pantene
Item #: 7300-case
Price per case: $62.40
Price per kit: $10.40
Case Pack: 6 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$62.40 each case
|$10.40 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$62.40 each case
|$10.40 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$61.20 each case
|$10.20 each kit
|50+ cases
|$60.60 each case
|$10.10 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Pantene Shampoo 3.38 oz.
- Pantene Conditioner 3.38 oz.
- Olay Body Wash 3 oz.
- Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Toothbrush
- Toothbrush Cover
- Styling Comb
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
- Clear rectangular travel bag with silver piping
200+ cases call for customization and/or discount opportunities
Convenience Kits 13pc Tresemme Women’s Travel Kit in Premium Clutch Bag with Wristlet
Item #: 1013-case
Price per case: $35.40
Price per kit: $11.80
Case Pack: 3 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 - 9 cases
|$35.40 each case
|$11.80 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$34.95 each case
|$11.65 each kit
|50+ cases
|$34.50 each case
|$11.50 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Tresemme Shampoo 3 oz.
- TresemmeConditioner 3 oz.
- Nivea Soft Crème .84 oz.
- Giovanni LA Natural Styling Gel Packet .25 oz.
- Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
- Pure Silk Twin Blade Disposable Razor
- Colgate Total Toothpaste .88 oz.
- Colgate Toothbrush
- Toothbrush Cover
- Dentek ADA Accepted Flossers 3 ct.
- Nail File
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
- Premium clutch bag* (peggable)
Convenience Kits Interanational, Women’s Deluxe 11 PC Assembled Travel Kit Featuring: Herbal Essences Hair Products
Item #: 48-case
Price per case: $47.10
Price per kit: $7.85
Case Pack: 6 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 - 9 cases
|$47.10 each case
|$7.85 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$46.20 each case
|$7.70 each kit
|50+ cases
|$45.30 each case
|$7.55 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Luseta Shampoo 1.01 oz.
- Luseta Conditioner 1.01 oz.
- Jergens Lotion 1 oz.
- Degree for Women A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Full Size Toothbrush
- Toothbrush Cover
- Dentek Flossers 3 ct.
- Styling Comb
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
- Reusable zippered cosmetic travel bag
150+ cases call for customization and/or discount opportunities
Women’s 11 pc Travel Kit featuring Pantene
Item #: 56-case
Price per case: $49.50
Price per kit: $8.25
Case Pack: 6 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$49.50 each case
|$8.25 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$49.50 each case
|$8.25 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$48.90 each case
|$8.15 each kit
|50+ cases
|$48.00 each case
|$8.00 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Pantene Shampoo 1.7 oz.
- Pantene Conditioner 1.7 oz.
- Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.
- Pure Silk Disposable Twin Blade Razor
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.
- Full Size Toothbrush
- Toothbrush Cover
- Dentek ADA Accepted Flossers 3 ct.
- Styling Comb
- Nail File
- TSA Compliant Quart Size Zip Top Bag
- Resealable Foil Bag that pegs and stands
Women's 10 PC Assembled Travel Kit
Item #: 73-case
Price per case: $49.20
Price per kit: $8.20
Case Pack: 6 kits
Buy
|For (per case)
|For (per kit)
|1 case
|$49.20 each case
|$8.20 each kit
|2 - 9 cases
|$49.20 each case
|$8.20 each kit
|10 - 49 cases
|$48.60 each case
|$8.10 each kit
|50+ cases
|$48.00 each case
|$8.00 each kit
Each kit contains:
- Pantene Shampoo 1.7 oz.,
- Pantene Conditioner 1.7 oz.,
- Eucerin Lotion 1 oz. or Lubriderm Lotion 1 oz.
- Secret A/P Deodorant .5 oz.,
- Crest Toothpaste .85 oz.,
- Toothbrush, Dentek Flosser 3 ct.,Styling Comb, Quart Size Zip Top Bag in reusable zippered cosmetic travel bag.
150+ cases call for customization and/or discount opportunities