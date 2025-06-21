HYKE: Northern Light(s) heads to Switch Summer 2025 (2025)

Publishers Akatsuki Games and Aniplex, and developer Blast Edge Games have announced that the pixel art action RPG HYKE: Northern Light(s) is heading to Switch sometime in Summer 2025. This title will include English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Turkish, Russian, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese language support.

The girl goes on a Journey. Following in her mother’s footsteps who ruined the world… Witches, camping, and an adventure across the world! Embark on a thrilling 2D top-down action pixel RPG with Hyke, a witch who loves camping, as you explore dangerous forbidden zones filled with magic.

When you’re resting from your journey, enjoy the warmth of campfires, listen to soothing music, and relax before setting out on more daring adventures with your companions.

System

Exploration – Witches with vastly different play styles can join the group as the story progresses. During the search, companions can be replaced at will.

Camp – You can freely lay out your camping gear, cook, play your favorite tunes, and enjoy the healing time.

Story

A girl goes on a journey. Following in her mother’s footsteps who ruined the world… A world devastated by the war between humans and witches. Hyke, a white-haired girl, follows in her mother’s footsteps, a witch, and continues her journey around the world. Eventually, she enters an unexplored land called the “Forbidden Areas.” Hyke’s destiny is set in motion when she encounters the witches “Metheos,” who guards Forbidden Areas…

Key Features

Pixel Art With Stunning Details – Beautiful, vibrant 2D-pixel graphics that bring the world to life.

Charming Witches – Let these cute, powerful, and unique witches lead you through an exciting adventure.

Diverse Gameplay – Play as seven distinct characters, each offering a unique experience and allowing various strategies to conquer different stages.

Relaxing Camp Life – Take breaks at camp to rest, sort through your favorite gear, and personalize your campsite!

Cooking Buffs – Prepare meals at camp to gain buffs for the next stage.

Characters

Hyke (voiced by Konomi Kohara) – “Don’t worry. I’m sure it’ll work out.” A witch who travels the world in search of her mother. She cherishes the car, radio, and camera that her father gave her. An experienced traveler and seasoned camper.

Riko (voiced by Aoi Koga) – “We may look cute and fragile, but I assure you we’re anything but.” A witch who travels with Hyke. She carries Rabby, a plushie backpack that contains mana.

Fall Out (voiced by Manaka Iwami) – “This area is forbidden. Nobody should be here.” A witch who guards the rune deep in the Crimson Forest. She is able to communicate with plants, animals, and other creatures that do not have languages, and manipulates magic with their help.

Mother Brain (voiced by Yumiri Hanamori) – “Only inferior artificial intelligence is incapable of enjoying acts of futility.” A witch who guards the rune deep underground on an isolated tropical island. She uses firearms and drones driven by magic, but fights in a way that bears little resemblance to magic.

Extra (voiced by Fairouz Ai) – “Let’s abduct the lot of you!” A witch who guards the rune in the depths of the vast wilderness. Her values are fundamentally different from those of humans and witches, and often has trouble communicating with them.