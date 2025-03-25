I Am Not A Prepper (But I Am Prepared) @iamnotaprepper - Tumblr Blog | Tumlook (2025)

iamnotaprepper
Aug 26, 2017
Preparing With Pets
Planning With Pets
Let’s be honest: Our culture is weird about pets, and I say this as a devoted animal lover and the owner of several rescue animals. When talking about emergency preparedness, there are definitely people who will tell you to forget about your pets. However, in 2016 Americans spent $28.23 billion on food, $14.71 billion on supplies and medicine, $15.95 billion on vet care, and $5.76 billion on grooming and boarding. That’s in addition to the $2.1 billion we spent on purchasing animals. So it’s safe to say that collectively, we love our pets, and are willing to go a long way to keep them happy and healthy.
Even so, it’s important to recognize that you- and only you- are responsible for your pets in the event of an emergency. With human children, it’s safe to assume that rescue organizations, neighbors, and strangers will do what they can to save them. Don’t make the same assumptions for your pets. In rescue operations, no organization (NET, Red Cross, National Guard, etc) will endanger or sacrifice human lives to rescue animals. I think my dog is better company than most people, but even I can admit that it’s the correct policy.
You need to figure out what you’re willing to do for your pets. A lot of this stuff is pretty easy- keep some extra pet food and water with your emergency supplies. Like anything else with prepping for an earthquake, you can really go all out and invest a lot of time, money, and effort to make sure your pets are still living the sweet life after a disaster. It’s a personal decision. Generally, these are things I think are important for disaster preparedness regarding pets:1) Reconnecting with your pet after a disaster
2) What you need for evacuation vs hunkering down
3) Emergency kits for pets
None of this is especially complicated, right? Obviously, every pet has different needs. I only really know about cats and dogs, but if you’ve got birds/reptiles/rodents I’m sure you can extrapolate and figure out what you need. The ASPCA has good general information on pet preparedness, including an app. The Humane Society has even better guidelines, including more on living in your home with pets after a disaster.
Finding your pets after a disaster
Your pet is not going to be aware of your emergency plan. No matter how often the dog and I practice duck and cover, she never seems to take it very seriously. On top of that, animals are going to be as scared and stressed out as they’ve ever been. They will likely not cooperate with what you want them to do (honestly, my cats won’t cooperate at the best of times). I don’t know of any way to prep for this in terms of training, so my plan is to play it by ear and do the best that I can do.
If there’s a major earthquake and your house is compromised, DO NOT ENTER YOUR HOME TO FIND YOUR PETS. I could say something reasonable about not risking your life for your pet, but instead I’ll say something even more reasonable and realistic: if you get injured trying to “rescue” your pet, there will be nobody to help your pet if they find their own way out. Not all the dangers of a home are immediately visible after an earthquake and aftershocks are an almost-certainty, so reentering your home should only be done with forethought and caution (more on this in the next post). It’s also extremely likely that your pets escaped from the house if they were at all able and have taken off as fast as four legs can carry them. Which brings me to my next point:
MICROCHIP YOUR PETS. Collars get torn, tags fall off, in general shit happens. A microchip is like a diamond for your pet- it’s forever. If your pet runs off during an earthquake and winds up at a shelter or other pet-friendly facility, they’ll be scanning for microchips. Your odds of getting your pet back are infinitely better if they can connect your pet to your contact information, even if you can’t get into touch immediately (if, say, phones are down). I think this is the most important thing you can for emergency preparedness with pets.
If your pet disappears after a disaster, you’ll need to do the same things you would do if they dashed off on a normal day. Check out the neighborhood, leave out food and water, and call the local shelters. It’ll be even more difficult than normal because your pet will be extremely stressed out, but there’s nothing to be done about that.
Evacuation vs Hunkering Down
In a slightly better disaster scenario, evacuation won’t be necessary. You’ll be able to live on your property, potentially in your home, although likely without power, gas, or running water.
- This scenario is way easier on everyone, animals included. With familiar surroundings and slightly more normal routine, most pets will do fine. Your cats can use their regular litter, dogs can sleep on their dog beds, cats can sleep wherever the hell they want because that’s what they do anyway.
- Planning for this is pretty easy. Keep more of everything on hand. By now, you’ve selected a place to store your gear that’s most likely to be accessible after an earthquake (not your basement!). Keep your pet supplies- food, water, litter, leashes, poop bags, etc – where you keep your own stuff.
In the second worse-case scenario after a disaster (the actual worst-case scenario is if you’re dead), your home will be destroyed, on fire, flooded, or otherwise completely uninhabitable and you have to evacuate. This could mean evacuation to a nearby shelter, or further away to outside the region. Either way, you’re going to need to be prepared to travel with your pets and live with them in close proximity with other people and animals.
- This means that dogs need leashes and cats need crates. Small dogs might do well with crates as well, but there’s a size limit on this because you’re going to need to be able to transport the crate and your animal. I have trouble imagining even the most mellow cat doing okay on a leash in an evacuation scenario, but you know your pets better than I do so decide accordingly. Like everything else in your 3-day evacuation kit, you should be able to carry what you need.
- If your dog has the potential to be aggressive in highly stressful situations, I’d recommend a muzzle. I know they’re not popular, but nobody- and I mean nobody- is going to have the patience for a dog that bites a kid in an overcrowded shelter.
Emergency Kits for Pets
Planning for the pets is exactly the same as planning for the people in your family. Whatever you need day-to-day with your animals, keep a small stockpile. Here are the things I’ve been able to think of, although I’m sure there’s lots more I haven’t gotten to yet:
- Food: In case of a scenario where we’re living on our property, we keep an extra bulk bag of cat food and dog food in the garage with our emergency supplies. When we buy a new bag, we rotate the older bag into use and put the new bag in the garage.
o In case of evacuation, I’ve been saving those sample packets of pet food that seem to show up at all kinds of events. They are easy to shove into a bag and take with us. In a pinch, the dog will eat whatever we’re eating. The cats are a bit trickier. Case in point: the dog scarfed down the People-Suet I opened from our evacuation kits, but the cats gave me the cat equivalent of the finger.
- Water: Same as for people. Make sure you’ve got some extra set aside, so there will be plenty for you, your family, and your pets.
- Leash and poop bags: Keep extras in your kit.
- Litter: In case of evacuation, you’re going to need to think about this for the cats if you plan to take them with you. This is going to be way easier for a car-evacuation scenario than a walking-evacuation scenario. Our cats definitely prefer their fancy enclosed litter box, but they’ll use an aluminum pan from the dollar store with some litter in it in a pinch.
- Crate: We’ve got one crate we can shove both the cats into. Our cats get along fine, so that’s not a problem. Mileage will vary depending on your animals. We don’t have a crate for the dog, since she’s got the leash to keep her close by.
- Meds, if your pets take regular medication: Keep extras in your emergency gear. Just like the food (or people meds), rotate out when you get a new batch. This is way easier than for pets than people, because you’re generally not dealing with insurance companies. You just have to shell out a bit more once and then you’re all set. If your pet takes a controlled substance (like my dog’s arthritis medication), just talk to your vet about helping you out with the prescription so you can have an extra few weeks on hand.
Pretty easy, right? Here are two additional things that I came across:
Pet first aid. This is beyond my preparedness ability right now. Maybe I’ll get around to it eventually, but it’s not my highest priority. I also have no idea if there’s some kind of certification agency for pet first aid, the way that the Red Cross offer CPR and [people] first aid. DoveLewis offers free classes that require signup ahead of time. I know nothing about this group but they also offer classes in the Portland area.
Rescue Alert Stickers. The ASPCA offers these free window stickers that are supposed to alert rescue people that there are pets inside that might need rescuing. Honestly, I’m not sure what this is supposed to do. After a major earthquake, we’re going to have so little manpower [peoplepower? It is 2017, after all] and so much ground to cover in terms for search-and-rescue. I’m not sure how it’s all going to play out, but I don’t see myself charging into buildings to save animals that may or may not be inside. I’m not sure what kind of information they’re supposed to provide for other types of disaster scenarios. Maybe other people can fill me in on this. Anyway, they’re free so I ordered one for our house.
Jul 2, 2017
Tsunamis!
Since summer is [finally] here and the weather’s [finally] warmed up and school is [finally] out for vacation, this month’s post is going to be about tsunamis and disaster preparedness for the beach.
Unless you live at the beach, this gets into some tricky questions about how prepared you need to be for a disaster, even if you’re just going away for vacation. As with all disaster preparedness, people have different levels of comfort. I think the bare minimum for spending any time at the beach involves knowing the warning signs of a tsunami and what to do. Someone who is more prepared [paranoid?] might look up inundation maps and disaster plans for every town they visit on the coast. (They’re here for Oregon, if you’re wondering.) I have lived and worked at the beach for most of my life and haven’t done that, so don’t feel bad if it’s not part of your vacation planning. We’re all just trying to balance normal life with our best efforts to survive something that may or may not happen in our lifetimes.
The Oregonian has a pretty good article summarizing the situation.
The State of Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries has tons of information on their tsunami site.
A quick note on semantics
Years and years of physical oceanography courses mean that I can’t help myself here. Tsunamis and tidal waves are not the same thing. A tsunami is caused by something that displaces a large volume of water (earthquake, landslide, meteorite impact, volcanoes, etc). Tidal waves occur constantly and are caused by the gravitational attraction of the moon and sun. The more you know, blah blah blah.
What is a tsunami like and how worried should I be?
Like all things in nature, people have all kinds of similes for what a tsunami is like. “It’s like a moving wall of water” or “like a river flowing on top of the ocean” or “sounds like a freight train”. Like most descriptions of the ocean (and I’ve probably heard them all), they’re not inaccurate but are totally insufficient to explain the phenomenon.
If you Google “tsunami videos” you’ll come up with a lot of hits, largely from Japan in 2011. I’m not going to link to any of them, because I find them hugely disturbing to watch. If you have any illusions about surviving a tsunami by “swimming it out” go spend some quality time on YouTube and get back to me.
This doesn’t mean I live in fear of tsunamis, any more than I’m afraid of riding in the car (far more likely to kill me). It does mean that I’m aware of what to do in the event of an earthquake or tsunami warning.
Two different tsunami scenarios
A tsunami is a bit different than an earthquake. In Portland, you either feel an earthquake (danger!) or you don’t (no danger!). At the coast, you may feel an earthquake (immediate tsunami danger!) or you don’t (still possibly tsunami danger!). If the earthquake is far offshore, it may be undetectable by people on land but still generate a destructive tsunami. For example, a major earthquake in Japan can cause a tsunami in North America (and vice versa). Nerd out on this! The good news is that an earthquake in Asia will have a travel time of 4 to 20 hours to the west coast of North America, so even though you haven’t felt the earthquake there’s time for word to come down from official channels.
What to do if there’s a tsunami coming
This is, on the surface, pretty straightforward. Head for high ground, the higher the better. This can get tricky in towns like Seaside, which have a river between the beach and the evacuation zone. Watch for those tsunami evacuation signs, which will look something like this:
This is probably an instance when it’s a good idea to follow the crowd, as long as the crowd is moving away from the beach.
Head to higher ground immediately if you’re in the coastal inundation zone and you
a) feel an earthquake,
b) see the water rapidly receding from the shore, or
c) see the water rapidly rising like a time-lapse of the tide coming in.
Follow instructions, if available, if you
a) hear the tsunami warning sirens, or
b) get a tsunami alert on your phone (sign up here).
If you get either of those signs with no other information, just head to high ground immediately and stay tuned for more instructions.
I’ve cited Ready.gov quite a bit in previous blog posts. However, their tsunami advice is:
“If an earthquake occurs and you are in a coastal area, turn on your radio to learn if there is a tsunami warning.”
THIS IS LITERALLY THE WORST ADVICE I HAVE EVER HEARD. THIS ADVICE WILL KILL YOU. Bad Idea! If you’re at the beach and you feel an earthquake, don’t go find someone with a radio. Don’t sit on the beach and search the app store for something that’ll connect to local internet radio or tell your phone to tell you if you should evacuate. This is, really, the only thing you need to know about tsunamis and I cannot state it strongly enough:
If you are at the beach and you feel an earthquake, or see tsunami warning signs on the ocean, HEAD FOR HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY. Do not collect your stuff, do not go back to your car, do not tune your radio, do not wait for instructions from an authoritative figure, do not pass Go and definitely do not collect $200. Start moving inland, and do it as fast as you can.
This British girl on vacation in Thailand recognized the warning signs of a tsunami (without feeling the earthquake) and, although there were only minutes before the tsunami struck, was able to get the beach evacuated and saved everyone’s lives. Have you done anything that great lately?
What if you can’t move out of the inundation zone?
If you can’t move to higher ground at any speed, your next best option is the roof or upper floors of the highest building you can find. I hesitate to give this advice. In Japan, there were a number of buildings built to withstand both the earthquake and a tsunami, and were used as evacuation centers. In 2011, the tsunami was larger than anything predicted, and people were washed off the roofs of places they had been told were safe for evacuation. I find this heartbreaking so avoid it if possible. Also, none of the buildings on the Oregon/Washington coast are, to the best of my knowledge, expected to withstand an earthquake and/or a tsunami.
We’re out of the inundation zone and feeling pretty good about our location. Now what?
Now is definitely the time to wait for official instructions to come down from above. Tsunamis often come in sets of waves for more than an hour and the first wave is usually NOT the biggest. Do not go back into the inundation zone until you get the all-clear. This is probably an instance when it’s wise to not follow the crowd unless you’ve heard the all-clear for yourself.
Emergency Kits and Evacuations
Unlike my past posts, there’s not a lot to do for prep for a tsunami. If there’s a warning related to an earthquake in Asia, there’s likely time to evacuate via car. If you don’t live in the inundation zone, hopefully you’ll be able to get home. Alternatively, hopefully you have sufficient supplies in your car. We keep a Go-Kit backpack in our car, which is a good idea for a whole host of reasons- we’ve got some minimal prep while on vacation, we’re better prepared if we’re split up or running errands during an earthquake, etc. But I’ll be honest, it’s kind of a pain in the ass to be moving around between the dog in the way back and passengers in the back seat. I see that it’s not going to work for everyone. As always, balance your emergency prep ideas and your actual management of day to day life.
Here’s what I would consider minimal to keep in your car (Note that this does not match what I would consider to be a full evacuation kit):
- First aid kit
- Blankets and/or towels. Space blankets are great. We also keep real blankets and towels in our car, less for emergency prep and more for cold weather/rain incidences in the winter and laying out in the park/impromptu swimming in the summer.
- Rain coats for everyone (this gets hard in the spring/fall because I keep pilfering from the car when the weather changes and then I’m left without in an emergency)
- Water- how much depends on how many people are in your family or can be expected to be in your car
- Some kind of snack item, like suet or granola bars
- Cash for gas or other supplies in case the power is out.
But there are a lot of tsunami evacuation zones that don’t involve you being in your car (don’t go to the beach and sit in your car the whole time!). As I stated above, you don’t get to go back to your car to get your kit before heading to high ground. Not to put too fine a point on it, but your overall odds are better if you survive the tsunami without your kit than if you drown with it. However, if you’re in or near your car during an earthquake, definitely grab your kit.
FAQs/Things I hear about tsunamis that are just wrong
Can’t we just evacuate to the school? They wouldn’t build a school in the tsunami zone!
Ah, sweet summer child. Yes, we’re willing to put schools in areas that are both in the tsunami zone and are also virtually impossible to evacuate from. We’ll also put hospitals there, and we’ll locate all of our administrative and essential life-saving services there, too. [Don’t climb up that high horse, Portland, you live on a fault line and the odds are very high you send your kids to school every day in a building that’s not seismically retrofitted in any way (and has lead in the water to boot).]
If there’s going to be a tsunami, where’s the best place on the Oregon coast to watch it come in?
Right down on the sandy beach. Natural selection is a critical part of the evolutionary process, I’m glad you’re willing to chip in!
I’m going to wait for when the Coast Guard evacuates people.
I’d recommend against this, since the Coast Guard will not be organizing civilian evacuation in the event of a tsunami warning.
If we hear there’s supposed to be a tsunami we’re just going to take our boards down to the beach and surf that thing!
Yeah, you guys are still as stupid as when we were all in high school together.
Is there any point in trying to evacuate if the tsunami comes that fast?
Absolutely. Those who survived the 2011 tsunami in Japan were largely those who immediately headed for the highest ground they could reach. Increase your odds and give it a try, what have you got to lose?
Other tips for your beach vacation
- If you don’t know how to swim, don’t try to learn in the ocean.
- Keep an eye on the kids, even if they’re not yours.
- Swim parallel to shore if you’re caught in a rip tide.
- Avoid Mo’s, the clam chowder is better anywhere else in town. In any town.
- You should get out of the water when your lips or fingers turn blue.
- Be nice to the locals. You are not one of them and that’s okay.
- Don’t play on floating logs.
- Yes you forgot your coat, and yes you’re just going to have to buy a sweatshirt in a silly boutique. It’s 90% of the coastal economy.
iamnotaprepper
Jun 1, 2017
Earthquake Proofing Your Home
A lot of people feel like earthquake proofing their house is a waste of effort, since everything’s going to collapse in a 9.0 Cascadia quake. There’s some truth to that, but it’s important to remember that the 9.0 quake is the worst-case scenario. We should be preparing to that level, but keep in mind that if you’re at risk for a large earthquake, you’re also at risk for earthquakes of a whole range of magnitudes. If you’re in Portland, we’ve also got the Portland Hills Fault, from which (as far as I know) we have no idea what magnitude to expect. My point is that there is a whole range of potential earthquakes that might leave your house standing, and it would be absurd to die because your bookshelf fell on you in something otherwise minor.
There are a lot of components to minimizing the impacts of an earthquake on your home. Here’s what I’m going to include in this post:
1) Saving stuff on shelves
2) Keeping tall, heavy furniture from falling
3) Water, Electricity, Gas
4) Earthquake retrofitting/Earthquake Insurance
The confession for this post is that I’ve never taken this topic very seriously, and I hadn’t actually done any of these things for my house (other than knowing how to turn off the gas and electricity). I still haven’t done all of it. However, in watching some videos taken during earthquakes (largely from Japan in 2011), I’ve decided to be more proactive. I picked two videos of the 2011 Japan quake that I think exemplify why this is important. One was taken inside a home, and this one is from an office. In fact, I’m going to embed them here because I think they’re important. Watch with the sound on for a better idea of how scary it feels.
Stuff on Shelves
For me, this is all about the dishes in the kitchen cabinets.
1) If the earthquake is smaller and we’re returning to our normal life pretty quickly, I’m going to be annoyed about needing to replace all my dishes. Also there will probably be a run on dishes in the impacted area because everyone else will have lost all their dishes too.
2) Broken dishes on the kitchen floor make it a serious walking hazard and require a substantial clean-up effort.
When I started researching this for our own kitchen cabinets, I found a lot of holes in the information. I thought I’d start with how much pressure will be generated by dishes sliding around inside the cabinet, so I could have some idea of how sturdy the latches should be. I can’t find anything about that, and it doesn’t seem that cabinet latches are rated to PSIs or other metrics. So, I’m not sure how well anything will actually stand up to cabinet contents. A suggestion that will probably help with this is to use non-slip mats as shelf liners, so stuff will be less likely to bang against the inside of the cabinet door. I like the idea but haven’t done it, since I’m worried about how it’ll affect the ease of moving dishes around inside the cabinet.
But something is undoubtedly better than nothing and there’s the possibility that they’ll work amazingly well, so here are some options for cabinets:
Child-proof locks: these are easy to install and not expensive, but are absolutely a no-go in our household. They work for child-proofing because they require an extra step to open the cabinet, which is annoying for adults who are constantly in and out of their kitchen cabinets. If you’ve got small children you’ve probably already done this for your lower cabinets, so you know if you can live with it or not. If so, it’s probably the simplest solution.
Touch-latches: In theory, these could work great in an earthquake. Since you have to push in to release the catch, the pressure of the cabinet contents pushing out shouldn’t allow the cabinet to open. However, I’m lazy and installation looks like a fair amount of work. If you’re considering it, here’s a great outline, with videos, on installing all different kinds of touch-latches.
Seismically Activated Latches: We bought these, which are essentially hook-and-eye latches that drop into place during shaking. They’re easy to install- here’s a good video on how they work and the installation. It actually is really easy (I just did my first cabinet in a couple of minutes), and the product is cleverly designed so that it doesn’t require any measuring to get it just right.
Other shelf stuff
Lots of people keep pretty things and family heirlooms on shelves, mantles, etc. This isn’t a big thing in our house, and the knick-knacks that do live around aren’t anything valuable or of great personal significance. If you’re more normal, though, and have those things displayed, you might want to think about securing them. The best bet seems to be museum wax or similar product, and there are various options based on what materials you’re protecting. The main brand seems to be QuakeHold! [I’m not going to lie, I love the name] and is available on Amazon.
I’m not sure how museum wax will affects the overall aesthetic of your displayed items. However, if it’s important enough that you’d be heartbroken if it broke in an earthquake, it’s probably worth thinking about securing it down.
Hanging Pictures/Art
Technically on the walls, not shelves, you got me! We don’t have much art hanging in our house (we prefer the “stacked on the floor because we’ve only just moved in” look, it’s worked for us for four years, why switch now) but a quick search on Amazon shows a million kinds of earthquake-safe hanging hooks and earthquake putty in case you like your house to look lived in. Even so, I’d avoid hanging anything especially heavy or with glass near beds.
Keep Tall, Heavy Things From Falling On You
If you’ve got kids or have kids over to your house on a regular basis, you’ve probably already done this (or should). Children seem prone to all kinds of nonsensical things, such as attempting to climb up bookcases or armoires, and end up trapped underneath them. Apparently a child dies every two weeks by falling furniture completely unrelated to earthquakes! So this is a generally good idea.
Things that need to be secured to the wall:
- Televisions and entertainment systems
- Bookcases
- Dressers
- Free standing cabinets/china cupboards
- Refrigerators
- Anything large enough that if you were living in an action movie, you’d knock over and push against the door to barricade your home from invading pirates.
The methodology is pretty self-explanatory. You find a stud in the wall and use a cable, bracket, or strap to attach the furniture to the wall. You need a stud because if you attach it just to drywall, the weight of the furniture will just pull it out of the wall as soon as there’s any pressure on it (an earthquake or climbing child). I bought these and these from Amazon- one has just straps and one has buckles to winch it down. It turns out that the buckles require drilling into the furniture, which doesn’t appeal to me, so I probably won’t use them. The cables also look good. All of these can probably be built from hardware stores for less money, but I opted for maximum laziness and just bought the kit.
Here’s what setting up for one of my bookshelves looks like:
And here’s what it looks like 15 minutes later. The Velcro sticks to the furniture and the bolts go into the wall (it’s also possible to bolt to the furniture if desired). It took 15 minutes because the bolts in the kit were either ridiculously short or ridiculously long, so in the time-tested manner of scientists everywhere I pillaged screws from another project.
I’m sure you’ve noticed that this won’t keep the books from falling off the shelves. This is true, and it’ll be a mess, but I’m less worried about books falling off the shelves (painful but probably not deadly) than I am about the entire shelf falling on Justin’s head. Justin’s office chair is far enough from the shelf that falling books won’t hit him, but the shelf would. This is, however, a good indicator of why you shouldn’t put tall bookshelves near the bed. The last thing I need is Campbell’s Biology 4th Edition falling on my head in the middle of the night. Really proactive people shelve heavier books on the bottom, but that doesn’t fit with my shelving aesthetic (which requires statistical randomness).
There’s also an option to bolt to the wall behind the furniture so it doesn’t show. That would require moving the bookshelf, which we were too lazy to do in our office but will probably do for the living room. We could probably cut off the excess straps to make them less visible. The straps are available in a variety of colors so you can make something truly fit for Pinterest.
Despite my general veneer of competence, I’m actually pretty terrified of anything involving drilling holes into my walls and am pretty useless at all maintenance projects. This makes me detest doing them, which is part of the reason why I hadn’t done this part of earthquake preparedness before. Even so, even I was able to figure this one out pretty quickly. If you want help with this, call me. I’m probably way less afraid to drill holes in other people’s walls than my own.
Utilities
Gas. The most important utility to know about in case of an earthquake is shutting off your gas. It’s pretty straightforward.
Before the earthquake:
1) Find your gas shut-off. If you can’t find it, call the gas company and ask.
2) Get the appropriate tool to shut it off. I recommend the 4-in-1 tool. A) it’s multipurpose; B) It can live in your emergency kit rather than with the rest of your tool kit, so you won’t have to go on a major recon trip to find it when you need it; C) It’s lightweight; D) IT’S NON SPARKING. It does not take a genius to figure out why you REALLY REALLY need a nonsparking tool when you go to shut off your gas. If you’re going to use a regular crescent wrench, make sure it’s not going to blow you up if you’ve got a gas leak.
3) Find the valve and figure out how to shut it off. When it’s on, the valve is in-line, give a turn to the right or left 90o. I took this image from this website, which also has a good summary of shutting off the gas.
After the earthquake:
1) Sniff around for gas. You’re not actually smelling the gas (which is naturally odorless), you’re smelling mercaptan (added just for this reason). It smells like rotten eggs. It’s also heavier than air, so you might get down low to smell around if you’re unsure. If you’re smelling it after a quake, you’re going to want to shut off your gas immediately. If you don’t smell gas, leave it be. This is at the recommendation of every gas company, including my own provider NW Natural.
2) If there’s a leak, shut off the gas. Since you figured it out earlier, it’ll be easier.
Unlike every other earthquake prep scenario, DO NOT PRACTICE THIS SKILL IN ADVANCE. Figure it out, but don’t actually shut off your gas. Only the gas company can turn the gas back on (in case of leaks) so you’re going to be sorry if you turn it off just to practice. Here’s me pretending to shut the gas off like a boss with my favorite tool:
If your home has been earthquake retrofitted, you’ve probably already got an automatic shutoff installed for your gas. This is a great idea, and you can have it done even without the rest of the retrofitting process.
Water
If your house is relatively intact after an earthquake, you’ll want to be able to turn off the water to your house. This will prevent contaminated water from entering your home if there’s a problem with the city water so you can use the water remaining in your pipes. Prior to an earthquake, find your water main, check it out, and know how to turn it off. Like the gas, don’t actually turn it off unless it’s really necessary. Ours is cleverly hidden in the basement behind a secret panel and last year’s drying lavender.
Electricity
You should already know how to turn off the electricity in your house! If you don’t, go find your circuit box right now!
Now that you know that, remember to turn off all the individual circuits before flipping the main circuit.
If your gas is still on, or if you have the slightest suspicion that there might be/have recently been a gas leak, don’t even think about approaching your circuit box. You’re going to be way better off just waiting than setting off a spark that blows up your house.
Earthquake Retrofitting
People ask me about this all the time and I never have much to say because there are a lot of variables that go into it. I’ll tell you exactly everything I know here, which is not much. This is probably the only section of this post that doesn’t apply to renters, because you’re at the mercy of your landlord here.
Remember that we’re only talking about salvaging the construction of your home, not the stuff in it. You’re still going to need to do all the stuff listed up above, because even if your house is retrofitted to the hilt, it’s still going to shake like crazy.
If your house was built in Oregon before 1974, there were no seismic building codes. The most recent and strict codes went into place in 1993 (if your home has been built since then, you can probably skip this part).
There are two main benefits to retrofitting your house:
1) Retrofitting could be the difference between having a home and being homeless after an earthquake. It can also drastically reduce the amount of damage done to the structure of your home, making your timeline to moving back in much shorter.
2) Retrofitting will generally qualify you for earthquake insurance. Even if your house comes down in the quake (no amount of retrofitting is likely to save your home if you live in the liquefaction zone and it’s a 9.0 quake) you’ll have a fat insurance payout to ease the pain.
“But at what cost?” I hear you cry, with much rending of garments and gnashing of teeth. Here’s the answer: it’s going to be somewhere between painfully expensive and prohibitively expensive. I’ve had people tell me they’ve gotten estimates that range from $5,000 to $40,000.
Retrofitting generally involves attaching the house to the foundation. Some things that will affect the cost of retrofitting your home:
- Age of your home
- Construction material
- Type/quality of the foundation
The state of Oregon has a site with good information on retrofitting and what it entails, construction- wise. I’ve got to take someone’s word for it, since I don’t know anything about houses. Retrofitting also usually involves installing an automatic shutoff for natural gas.
Like any large, expensive project you hire someone to perform on your house, call around and get several estimates. Recommendations from friends and neighbors may be useful for aspects such as professionalism of the work crew, but earthquake retrofitting is different from other home projects. If my neighbors hire a plumber and everything in their house leaks a week later, we wouldn’t hire the same plumber. Since we don’t have regular earthquakes here in Portland, it’s hard to assess how effective any single outfit is. Which takes me to my next point…
Earthquake Insurance
The owner of a local retrofitting business told me this, in so many words: “No amount of retrofitting is going to save most houses in a 9.0 earthquake. What retrofitting does for you is that it qualifies you for earthquake insurance. Most homeowners keep most of their net worth in their home, which means that when your house collapses, you don’t lose everything if you’re insured.”
I find that to be fairly compelling. Very few homeowner’s policies will include damage from earthquakes (or volcanos, or landslides caused by earthquakes, or tsunamis, etc) so most people will need an additional policy. This is expensive, which sucks. It’s also very confusing, as outlined by this OPB article from 2015 (fairly sure the situation hasn’t changed since then).
Obviously the financial trade-off has to be calculated separately for each person. I can’t tell you if you should shell out for earthquake insurance. We haven’t gotten our home retrofitted so I haven’t seriously looked into the cost-benefit yet, but like most homeowners, we’re financially banking on some payout from our house (either through insurance or by selling it someday).
And if you read this far, Congrats! You now know everything I know about earthquake proofing your home. Go do it!
iamnotaprepper
May 1, 2017
Emergency food supplies!
This is a topic people ask me about all the time, and I really don’t know much about it and our own supplies are… a work in progress. I’m going to outline the main categories of food supplies as I see them, and I welcome any comments or ideas.
Remember, these supplies are going to be for hunkering down. You should have food (or allegedly edible food substitute) in your 3-day go-kit. If the situation is that you can stay in your house (or camping on your property) I’d recommend not using that food right away, in case the situation changes and you need to evacuate. I like to think of my go-kit as a totally separate set of supplies that I could use if I need to, but hopefully will only tap into for a real grab-and-go situation.
In the hundreds of conversations I’ve had on emergency preparedness, there seem to be two main schools of thoughts for those who are prepared.
1) I want to be as comfortable as possible after an earthquake and therefore will plan my supplies accordingly. [These people have their favorite foods in their emergency supplies.]
2) I’ll be so grateful to be alive, I won’t care if I’m uncomfortable as long as I have something, anything to eat. [These people have some combination of astronaut food and their least favorite canned vegetables from the back of the pantry.]
Neither of these viewpoints is right or wrong. I certainly know which house I’d like to be in after a disaster, but I’m also very aware that the other is way easier to plan for. Personally, I’m starting with 2 and trying to work my way to 1- with all categories of emergency planning- but it’s a long process. That’s okay. Having something prepared is always better than nothing.
How much food should you have? This is a really loaded question with a lot of answers. I’d go back to the water post for the full explanation. Make sure you have a minimum of 3 days for each member of the family. More is better. In our house, we’re shooting for somewhere between two weeks and one month, with enough water for a similar amount of time.
In my mind, there are three types of planning for emergency food supplies.
1) Food you already have in your home
2) Prepackaged emergency foods
3) Regular foods you’re able to prepare, and have stored with your other supplies
Each has their +/-, and each has different requirements in terms of replacement schedule, fuel, and water. Come with me, and allow me to display my ignorance about cooking food…
Food you already have in your home
Pros: foods you actually like to eat (that’s why you have them in your house); doesn’t require any additional supplies; everybody loves a block party bbq.
Cons: May not actually exist; regular cooking methods probably won’t be available; may take some creativity to cook up what you’ve got.
DO NOT CONSIDER THIS TO BE SUFFICIENT FOR YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES. It’s likely to be your most delicious option after an earthquake- if you can get to it. If your house has collapsed, or if it takes you days to get back to your home, you’re unlikely to be able to raid the fridge or the freezer. We’ve got a chest freezer full of meat and homemade goodies like pasta sauce and jams and syrups. That freezer is in our basement, so accessing that food is a serious best-case scenario. I hope we’ll have it but I’m not counting on it when it comes to making sure we’ve got enough food to survive a few weeks.
Even if the power’s out, your fridge and freezer will keep food cold for some time. The USDA says the fridge should be cold for 4 hours and a full freezer for 48 hours, if the doors are kept closed. If you get back inside your house and the fridge is on its side with the door open, proceed with caution. Keep the doors of the fridge and freezer closed as much as possible, and use your foods strategically:
1) Eat through the fridge first, prioritizing things that will spoil fastest
2) The freezer should be the second priority since things there will take longer to spoil than the fridge
3) Canned goods and other non-perishables can be moved into the rest of your emergency supplies
4) If you have more than you can eat before it spoils, it’s community building time. Go check on your neighbors and share that quart of milk.
How long is food good for if it’s not refrigerated? Obviously there’s no one answer to that. Trust me, throw out the chèvre, but the cheddar will be good for ages. I’m not a food expert, so I’m going to recommend this helpful chart from the government (you could print it out and stick it inside your fridge, since we do have power outages from time to time). Even without monitoring with a thermometer, it should provide some good guidelines. As always, if in doubt, throw it out. If it’s fuzzy and it doesn’t bark or meow, throw it out. You get the idea.
Remember that even if you can get into your house (either to gather supplies or to stay), we’re going to be a long time without electricity, gas, and running water. That means you’re probably not going to cook things on your stovetop, oven, or microwave. You’re going to need alternative methods of cooking your food.
The BBQ/grill is a good option that lots of people already have on hand. We’ve got a charcoal grill and we try to keep an extra bag of fuel for it. If you’re a gas grilling family (seriously what’s the point you could just cook it inside for the same flavor but whatever), you should think about keeping extra tanks around so you could use it as your primary cooking tool. If you’re super fancy and have your gas grill hooked up to your gas line, make sure you know how to disconnect it and have full tanks on hand- the gas lines are going to be turned off in favor of not blowing up the neighborhood.
One of the great things about emergency planning in Portland is how many people already have camping gear. Your camp stove and pans probably won’t be optimal to cook the rack of lamb sitting in your freezer, but lots of things in your house can be made edible by heating up or with boiling water. You’ll also need this ability for the rest of the food discussed in this post (except the MREs). The amount of fuel you’re going to need will depend on the kind of stove you have. Err on the side of caution.
Some people have a fire pit in their backyard and lots of wood. That’s rad, but outside of hotdogs and marshmallows I know nothing about cooking over fire so you decide how useful that is for you.
If you’ve got a freezer full of HotPockets, I have no idea how you’re going to cook those. Most pre-made food is safe to eat without cooking (but disgusting). Also, if all you have in your freezer is HotPockets and you’re not in college, it might be time to reevaluate some of your life choices.
Prepackaged Emergency Foods
Pros: Very easy to know how much you need; don’t require much other than hot water to prepare; most good for 20 – 25 years
Cons: Can be the most expensive option; foods are often high in salt/sugar/preservatives; I’m not sure I’m interested in 30 servings of “Vegetarian chicken-flavored vegetable stew” but it sure beats starving to death.
Pre-packaged emergency foods are going to be far and away the easiest way to make sure you’ve got enough food post-disaster. Most are good for 20-25 years and don’t require in the way of preparation. Here are the most common ones I’ve come across.
The Bucket. Several people have told me they’ve bought the “Costco Bucket”, which seems to be along the lines of this or this (definitely watch the video- a jazzy little number that made me feel pretty cheerful about impending doom and optimistic about the power of garnish to give rehydrated food 3 Michelin stars). Lots of websites and companies sell them, so don’t despair if you’re without a Costco Card. The “bucket” is generally a one-month supply of food for one person. I’ve never taste-tested any of the brands (and they are legion) but I imagine they’re all pretty similar. They all require water, some are eat-from-the-pouch and some require cooking utensils, so make sure you know what you’ll need.
MRE. Meal, Ready-to-Eat (MRE) is a popular option, since you have a lot more selection and can do more mix-and-match for your own personal preference than with the bucket. Lots of MREs come with heating elements, so they don’t require a camp stove and additional water. They are extremely calorie dense (probably a pro after a disaster. It’s not going to be the time to worry about your diet). No water is required (except for drinking, most are pretty salty) and they’re designed to be eaten straight from the package. They’re pricier than other options, but also have more selection for those with dietary restrictions. Contrary to Ted Cruz’s best efforts, gluten-free MREs do exist.
Freeze-Dried Food. These are pretty common for camping so most people are at least passingly familiar with them. All require water. There are a lot of options for flavors, dietary restrictions, cook-in-pouch, etc. Like the MREs, it can get pricey to think about a few weeks of these for each member of the family. I don’t have an opinion on this, but lots of websites say that the freeze-dried food tastes much better than MREs (I think part of this might just be about being able to get something similar to your favorite foods in freeze-dried form, or how good anything tastes after backpacking all day).
Stockpiling Normal Food
Pros: Cost effective; pack your favorite foods in their actual form (rather than reconstituted); easier to get quality nutrition
Cons: Shorter shelf life; harder to plan for; takes up more space
For me, this option is more difficult for planning purposes. I can calculate 1 gallon of water per person per day, but what 14 days worth of food for two people looks like is beyond me. How many cans of tuna is that? Also, I don’t know how to cook anything even when I’m in my own well stocked kitchen. If Justin dies in the earthquake, anyone who is willing to cook for me can come over and eat his share (sorry Justin).
On the plus side, you don’t have to do any special shopping trips or visit any weird survivalist websites for this kind of prep. Most people I know who have good food supplies of this sort just buy an extra can or two of whatever each time they’re at the grocery store. It doesn’t take long to get a good stockpile, especially if you’ve got some prepackaged emergency foods you’re going to be supplementing with this real food. Some people think of it in terms of meals (we’ll eat X and Y together and we’ve got comparable amounts of each) and some people are just going to get creative with the mix of stuff they’ve got (peanut butter and dried apricots could be the next big thing, who knows).
Obviously lots of your favorite foods are not going to be suitable for your supplies- it’s limited to non-perishables. I prefer frozen vegetables to canned (and hopefully I’ll be eating them from the freezer for a few days, see above) but canned is better than scurvy. Unfortunately, even “non-perishables” have shelf lives that are shorter than I thought before I started researching this article. Here are some good websites with food suggestions:
This is a good chart for how long different types of food will last, from the CDC
As always, Ready.gov has decent, if basic, information
Nothing from the magazine RealSimple is ever actually simple, but this is a good list
I don’t intend to get too hung up on expiration dates for the food, but we will try to go through our kit twice a year (that sounds doable, right?). Here’s what a chunk of my Google calendar looks like for October:
[Look at all that free time! Let’s make plans to hang out.]
I’m also trying to remember to write on items when they were purchased to simplify the process when we do sort the kit. This system is a serious work-in-progress. Am I worried about forgetting to sort through the kit and eating those black beans in 2 years? Not really. Most food of this sort will be edible, if not palatable, long past its expiration date. An obvious exception is any container that’s swollen and looks abnormal (cans or bags of food), since that’s a clear sign of Bad News. The USDA has a pretty good practical guide on this. In general, having food is a necessity; sorting through it on a regular basis is more of an aspiration than a reality for me. Like everyone else, I’m just doing my best here.
Should you home-can your own vegetables and such? That’s awesome but not for me. Remember that glass breaks in earthquakes and pack your supplies accordingly.
Don’t forget the can opener. You’ve got one or two in your house, but just make sure there’s one that lives with your emergency supplies. It’ll make life simpler, and if you’re the only one on your block who remembered, you’ll be a goddamn hero.
Where are you going to store your supplies? Exactly what I said in the post about water:
1) Don’t store your supplies in the basement.
2) Don’t store your supplies in a room that’s over the basement.
3) Outside lockable storage (like a shed) is the best option. That’s not possible for a lot of people (myself included).
4) If you’ve a room (or garage) that’s not over the basement and not under a second story, that could be your best option. Even if your house collapses you’re likely to be able to dig out your supplies.
What are you going to store your food in? If you’ve got anything other than cans, try for something waterproof that will keep out rats and other foragers. We bought a chest from Storables (also a PNW company if you’re looking to buy local). Having it all in one container will also be helpful if we’re in an evacuation situation where we can take supplies (basically, if we’re able to use our car).
One last thought: There is no better facilitator for building community than food. Talk to your neighbors. See what they have. See what they like. Maybe you’ve got a food bucket but they’ve got that fire pit. If the power’s out for days, we’re not going to be able to eat all those burgers before they go bad. There may never be a better time for a block party potluck than after a disaster! It could be fun! It’ll be more fun if you know your neighbors before the disaster so go introduce yourself.
And, finally, here’s a handy table I made to summarize the information from this website:
iamnotaprepper
Mar 27, 2017
GO KITS!
I’ve been looking forward to writing this entry, because it’s way more fun than water storage. In a nutshell, the Go Kit (Kit, Bug-Out Bag, 72-Hour Kit, Go Bag, etc) is intended to keep you alive for 72 hours post-disaster, and it should be portable in case evacuation is required. You may be evacuating to a local shelter, or you may be leaving town by car or foot. Either way it’ll be handy to have supplies. And if evacuation isn’t required and you can stay at home or nearby, the Go Kit can serve to get you through the first few days, even if you’ve done nothing else to prepare for a disaster. As discussed in the last post, it’s not unreasonable to think that after three days there will be some assistance available, so let’s focus on surviving that long.
A few notes:
1) Two good lists for very good, very basic kits are at the Red Cross and Ready.gov. What I’ve outlined in this post is for a more involved kit. Here’s a link for my own checklist as a Word document. Please download a copy and edit away for your own needs.
2) Everything here applies to kids and adults (more on that below). Infants and toddlers have special needs, and probably necessitate a separate kit. This is way, way out of my wheelhouse, but the California Department of Health has a website with a ton of links for more information.
3) The Go Kit is for basic (very basic) survival, not comfort. We’ll get more into the comfort zone when we talk about hunkering down (rather than evacuation) in later posts. Think about your Go Kit as the worst case scenario.
4) Most of the stuff that goes in your Go Kit you already have around the house. HOWEVER, don’t load up your bag with stuff you use all the time. DO NOT USE THE STUFF IN YOUR GO KIT IF IT’S NOT AN EMERGENCY. I promise, you’ll forget to put the flashlight back and then you’ll be sorry. Basically, you’re going to need duplicate materials for your kit.
5) Wikipedia has a pretty good entry on survival kits, including a fascinating list of names for these kits. I prefer not to call it an “Emergency Kit” or “Emergency Bag” because that’s confusing with all the other emergency supplies you’re going to have on hand. I use Go Kit and Kit interchangeably.
6) I’m not going to write about guns or other weaponry. The internet can be a strange and dark place, and many of the sites with information on this topic are filled with post-apocalyptic fantasies involving all-out civilian warfare. These tend to have names like “Real Man Survival Guide” and talk a lot about how much spare ammunition you should keep in your kit. Apparently, allegedly “real men” will need all this ammunition to keep their women-folk safe from… whatever. I went there so you don’t have to. I’ll save the post-disaster community discussion for another post, but for now let’s just say that there’s not actually any evidence, based on other natural disasters in the US and around the world, that you need a gun in your Go Kit (or at all), so I’m skipping it.
Buy or Build
As stated above, most of the stuff in a Go Kit you already have around the house. However, I am lazy and so I just purchased a kit off the internet. [Actually it’s worse than that, I’m so lazy I asked my mom to get me one for my birthday one year. Thanks Mom!] I’ve since slowly added to my kit and replaced the items that aren’t right for us.
When I first got my kit, I was in a stage of my life when I was starting to worry about emergency preparedness but it was too big and scary a topic to spend much time thinking about. I had thought about building my own bag, but I’d get overwhelmed really fast and give it up. Having a pre-made kit gave me some peace of mind while getting me 95% of the way to being prepared. If you’re just starting with earthquake prep, I highly recommend purchasing a kit, to the point where if you actually know me I’ve probably told you at least twice to just go online and buy it already.
This is what our kit looks like:
It’s a 2-person, 3-day “Elite” kit from a company called Guardian Survival Gear. There are a lot of pockets because pockets are appealing. You’ll also notice there are lots of straps, which, since I’m from the Pacific Northwest, make me feel like I could attach all kinds of necessary but as-of-yet unforeseen things to the outside.
Kits seem to range from $50 to about $150. Make sure that you’ve got stuff for every member of the family, either in individual or combined kits.
If you’ve already got a kit, I’d skim this post and think about what you’ve already got. It might be worth switching things out or high-grading some essential items.
How Many Kits to Have
You should have enough material, in easy to transport bags (backpacks or duffels) for 3 days for every member of your family. We’ve got 1 kit that’s sufficient for 2 people for 3 days. The backpack is such that either one of us could carry it. We’ve also got a smaller, less extensive kit that lives in our car. That way, if we’re separated, both of us are likely to have access to one or the other kit.
As usual, when planning for an emergency, don’t forget about your kids (actually, probably just best to never forget that you have kids). It would absolutely work to count kids as adults and have the adult carry/manage a joint kit. For instance, a family of 4 with 2 parents and 2 children could just buy a couple of 2 person/3 day kits and plan on the adults carrying them. Make sure things like gloves and face masks are fitted for kids.
However, in this era extreme divisiveness in the American population, the one thing we can all agree on is that kids’ backpacks are freaking adorable. Less importantly, building a kit specifically for your kids, with their help, can be a fun and age-appropriate way to discuss emergency preparedness and your family plan. Having their own kit can give kids a sense of control in an uncertain situation. How Does She and Life As Mom (ugh, mommy blogs, I know. But again, we’re outside of my wheelhouse here) both have great tips on building kits for kids.
Organizing Your Go Kit
Everything in our kit came in giant zip-lock baggies, and I’ve kept that method as I’ve traded stuff out. Things will stay dry even in the rain, and it makes it easy to search for items very quickly, rather than digging through a bunch of random stuff (if you read this whole post, you’ll see there’s a lot of random stuff to pack). Also, I imagine the baggies could come in useful for other stuff.
What Goes in a Go Kit
Water. I’m so glad you took last month’s post to heart and filled gallons and gallons of water that are now safely stored away in case of an emergency!
But that’s not actually going to help in an evacuation situation. If we’re evacuating by private vehicle, you can probably load up those containers. But it’s not hard to imagine a situation where you’ll have to leave your stored water behind. For the Go Kit, I just bought water that’s rated for 5 year storage. Water bottles don’t stack or pack very well, but can be resealed (potentially a big plus). Our kit has juice-box style water, with 17 oz per person per day. It’s less than ideal, but remember, it’s basic survival.
I’d also recommend some kind of water purification in case additional water is available. Again, lots of details in the last post. Boiling is not ideal because then you need to carry fuel, and you want to keep things as simple (and light weight) as possible. We keep our Steri-Pen in the Go Kit.
Food. Full disclosure: Although I love to eat, I don’t actually cook, plan meals, or grocery shop, so I’ve got the least advice for this section. Our kit came with these gems:
I call this stuff People-Suet because that’s basically what it is. Two of these bars will give you minimum caloric intake for one day (12 bars total in the kit) and require no food or additional water. They’re small, don’t weigh much, and don’t require much. I’ve been curious to taste test, and since they’re nearing their 5-year expiration date, we opened a pack. I was prepared to be completely repulsed, but they’re… not bad? Sure, I’d rather eat cake, but I can now state with authority that these are way better than starving. They’ve got kind of an oily texture and are a bit sweet, so I’d probably pair with a dry German Riesling, or a Brut Champagne if you’re feeling a bit fancier.
Now that we’ve opened these, I need to replace with equivalent calories. There are lots of food options out there- MREs, camping food, etc. Think carefully about what you would need to consume those things in terms of fuel, extra water, etc. Canned food is very heavy for less nutritional payout. The Suet is potentially the least satisfying option in terms of flavor and volume, but it’s certainly the simplest and most space/weight effective, so I’ll probably get the same or similar product as a replacement. Others have informed me that they’d never eat the People-Suet and so have MREs. It’s your kit, so choose your own adventure.
Staying Warm and Dry. Since this is a worst-case scenario, think about the winter in Portland. It’s cold and wet, and you can’t guarantee what you’ll have on you when the earthquake strikes. I’d recommend ponchos and space blankets, since they’re easy and you won’t be tempted to raid your kit for them. Our kit also came with a very basic tent (essentially a fancy tarp), which is nice and could be useful.
There’s a lot of information on the internet about what clothing to pack in your Go Kit. I disagree with this a bit, since I’m not worried about having clean pants for each day of my 3-day use of the kit. I made a skivvy roll with wool socks and a thermal layer and that’s all I’m including for extra clothing.
First Aid. It’s safe to say that everyone should have a first aid kit as part of their Go Kit. Think about the things you’re most likely to need- bandages of all sizes, pain killers, etc. After opening things up to write this post, I decided I didn’t really like the kit that came with my bag- the hard case makes it bulky, and didn’t seem to have that much stuff in it. I switched it out for a smaller, soft case with more in it and added some extras, especially bandages and sterile gauze. Think about what you’re comfortable using and high-grade your kit. Also, we’re discussing a potentially low-water situation, so that no-water hand sanitizer is a very appropriate thing to keep in your kit.
It’s also important to keep extras of any prescription medication. Really, really important. I sometimes have asthma problems, and I keep an extra inhaler in my Go Kit. With all the dirt that’s going to be in the air, plus all the stress, there’s a high likelihood that I could need it and it’s the worst situation to be without it if I need it. Do you take anti-depressants? The post-disaster uncertainty and chaos is NOT the time to go off them. Even going off oral BC for a week or two can mess up your hormones in a way that could make it harder to function in a stressful situation.
Remember, you’re going to keep your Go Kit somewhere you’re likely to be able to get at it, even if you can’t get into your medicine cabinet because the house has collapsed. This can get tricky for a number of reasons, mainly:
1) Medication can have Goldilocks storage requirements (not too hot, not too cold) and a shorter shelf life than the other items in your kit.
2) Many insurance companies are dedicated to making sure you’re not stockpiling your medication and will only pay for enough to keep you going.
If you can get an extra dose/week/month of your prescription, or if it’s something you only need once in a while, rotate your newest batch into your kit and take out the older stuff to use in your house. You’ll probably still be going through it before any expiration date, but it’ll ensure that in case of an emergency, what’s in your kit is fresh enough.
For the second obstacle, you could call your insurance company and explain why you need an extra few weeks of your medication, and I’m sure they’ll help you out [HAHA! That was a joke. Good luck with that.] In reality, it’s worth asking your doctor for free samples of medications for your emergency kit. They may be able to give you something that’s off brand or close to your actual prescription that can do in a literal emergency, especially if you’re having trouble getting expensive medications. I don’t know how true this is across the medical profession, but a couple of specialists I’ve seen have been really helpful for this.
Safety Equipment. After an earthquake, there’s likely to be a lot of broken glass around. Leather gloves (or at least gardening gloves) will save you a lot of grief. Make sure there’s a pair for everyone your kit is providing for. The pair that came with my kit is way too big for me, so I high-graded to a nicer pair in my size.
Along the same lines as gloves, my kit came with respiratory masks and safety goggles, for obvious reasons. Neither of these items are expensive at any local hardware store so I’d throw them in.
Flashlight. Batteries have shelf lives, so they’re not really designed to be stuck in your kit and forgotten for years. Also, they’ve got limited life once you start using them, so you need to think about sticking replacements in your bag, too.
The obvious solution is to forget about batteries. There are many flashlight options these days that don’t require batteries. I personally like the hand-squeeze flashlights so much that when I found the one in my kit, I went online and bought a bunch of them to replace the regular flashlights in our house and car. They can be ignored forever and then they’ll work forever once you need them, and they’re not expensive.
Radio. Remember, cell phones aren’t going work and the power will be out. A little hand-held radio, either hand-crank or with extra batteries (see above), will help you to get information about the state of things and where resources are being gathered.
Lots of people keep walkie-talkies or simple 2-way radios in their Go Kits. Again with the batteries, but I think this is a pretty good idea. They generally don’t have a huge geographic range, but it’ll be better than nothing when cell phones don’t work. Decide on a channel for your family to use before packing it all up.
Documentation. Most lists recommend keeping photocopies of identification (DL or passports) for all family members. This could a) help prove you are who you are if you lose your wallet in the earthquake; b) help to track down missing family members. I keep these, and other documents, in a waterproof document package (expensive versions of this exist, but no shame in using a Ziploc baggie).
Copies of any essential medical information are important to keep.
Do you know the phone numbers for the people you’ll need to contact after an emergency? Me neither, and once my cell phone is out of battery, I’m out of luck. Write down those phone numbers and stick them in your kit.
Also recommended are copies of the deed to your house and insurance policies. I think this may be a holdover from pre-internet days, and I haven’t bothered doing this for our kit. However, it is important to know where to find those documents online. Since we’re talking about a regional disaster (not a planet-wide apocalypse) I’ve made sure this stuff is in a [relatively] secure place on the Cloud.
Cash. Without power and internet, cash will be king and may not be readily accessible from your bank. I don’t keep our cash (or personal documentation) in the kit, but in another location we’d be able to get to it. It’s not a long term investment strategy, but it could help to stash something aside.
Miscellaneous. Here’s some random stuff it’ll be useful to have:
Pocket knife and/or multi tool. This is pretty self-explanatory.
Cord or Rope. Rope is always useful. Make sure your knife is up to cutting it.
Matches. Essential for any survivalist fantasy.
Tissues and/or Toilet Paper. My kit came with about a billion little packets of tissues. I’d recommend this and/or a roll of toilet paper.
All-purpose camping soap. Good for hand washing, dish washing, showering, shampoo, etc. It’s not the best at any one of those things but it’s non-toxic and does the job.
Miscellaneous 2: Here’s random stuff that came in my kit that I find confusing.
Sewing Kit. My kit has a mini-sewing kit. I have no idea why. I don’t even know how to sew on a button or hem pants, so I have no clue what the hell to do with this stuff after an earthquake. The needle/thread aren’t even appropriate for surgical stitches, but I guess needles can be generally useful anyway.
Toiletry Kit. My kit came with a little toiletry kit, complete with toothbrush, wash cloth, hotel soap, and a razor. I’m into the toothbrush and paste, since dental hygiene is very important to me. I even traded out the toothbrush for one I like better, because I am a diva. I don’t see myself using the razor, ever.
Deck of Cards. All the lists seem to recommend this. I never play card games in my normal life, but maybe I’ll turn out to be a poker shark after the earthquake and I’ll use it to win essentials like fuel for my camp stove.
And that’s everything I know about building a Go Kit. Remember, it doesn’t all have to be completed in one sitting! Don’t Panic! Start with the most important things and work your way up to a complete kit you can be confident in.
Feb 1, 2017
Water!
I’m sure you’ve heard it a million times- having stored water in case of an emergency is one of the most important things you can do. You’ll die of dehydration faster than from hunger, and untreated water can cause all kinds of nasty diseases. It’s best to have your own store of water.
Something I hear a lot in the Portland area is “Well, I live in the northwest so obviously I never have to worry about running out of water.” Beware, when you say this, you sound like you’re from California. The idea that it pours rains here year round is a lie we tell people so they won’t move here. Actual Oregonians know that it gets hot and dry here in the summer. We complain about it like it’s a novelty, but it happens every year and your rain barrel is dry for several months. Don’t forget that our river is a Superfund site and will be hugely contaminated with everything falling into the water after an earthquake. It is not anyone’s first choice of drinking water.
I’m guessing that if you don’t already have a water supply, you’re probably hung up on one of the following:
1) how much water to have on hand
2) what to put it in
3) how to keep it potable
4) where to store it
5) wondering about alternative water sources
So let’s start there.
How much water should you have in case of an emergency?
This one is pretty easy on the surface. Some water is better than no water. Lots of water is better than some water. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, start with a little water and work your way up. This is what we started with (we don’t normally buy bottled water, but these came from some event so I stuck them in the garage).
To get more specific, the Red Cross suggests that you have one gallon of water per person per day. Don’t cheat by thinking that you never drink a full gallon a day- you’ll need the remainder for cooking, hand washing, etc. Think about all the times you use water regularly when you’re not drinking it. Plan on a gallon per person per day. If you use less, your water will last longer. If the weather is hot and dry, you’ll want to drink more and use less for other purposes.
Inevitably, the next question is how many days you should plan for. I’ve heard a lot of preppers saying things along the lines of “everyone should have three weeks/one month/two years worth of water or you might as well not bother.” This is absurd and unnecessarily demoralizing. Although the scope of a Cascadia quake is potentially large, we are not talking about a post-apocalyptic scenario where all modern governments have fallen and we will be cut off completely from the outside world and any assistance.
To me, there are two levels of storing water: 1) survival and 2) comfort. If you look at recommendations online, that survival level is all over the map. However, if you’re living in an urban environment, I expect that within three days we’ll have outside assistance including potable water. That’s what FEMA recommends, and seems to match up with the response to other disasters in the United States. If you’re living in a rural area, that response is going to be delayed and you should plan accordingly.
So at a minimum, you should have 3 gallons of water per person in your household. If you have 1 gallon per person, that is still better than none. Two gallons are better. Add one gallon a month or whatever works for you, but shoot for the 3 gallon magic number.
The next level is comfort. Potable water may be available after three days, so you probably won’t die of dehydration. However, do you want to spend hours a day waiting in line for water after a disaster? The answer for me is a big fat NO. It could be weeks or longer before we’ve got running tap water. We decided, somewhat arbitrarily, to shoot for 10 days of water for my household (that’s 20 gallons). If we have house guests when the big one hits, that’ll be closer to a 3 day supply, but we’re not planning for every extended contingency and I’m happy to have the buffer. The number of days you can plan for will depend on how many people are in your family and how much space you’re willing to dedicate to water storage.
Don’t forget your pets here! They won’t need a gallon per day per animal, but you’ll need to add something for them. I’m a biologist but not a vet, so for this information I’m relying on my doctorate in Googling. Cats need somewhere between 0.5 and 1.5 cups of water a day. Dogs- depending on their size- can need anywhere from 1 cup/day for a 10 lb dog to 10 cups/day for a 100 lb dog. They will be stressed and panting a lot, so I think that means they may need more than normal. The upshot is that you won’t be cooking food for them or washing their paws, so unlike people you just need enough for them to drink. We’re using 5 gallon jugs for our water storage, so we have 4 containers for people and one extra container for pets and buffer.
How Should You Store Your Water?
Obviously you’re going to need some kind of container system for your water storage. Some kinds of containers are not appropriate for long-term storage. Do not use cardboard or plastic containers that have held juice or milk- they’re impossible to sterilize and will go bad immediately. Don’t use glass- we’re talking about an earthquake, and you don’t want to die of dehydration while staring at puddles of water filled with shards of broken glass. You can reuse water bottles or plastic soda containers, but they’ll need to be sterilized (use the FEMA instructions here).
You can buy commercially packaged water in various sizes. The usual bottles and gallons you buy at the grocery store are not really appropriate to long-term storage (although they’re better than nothing, if that’s where you want to start). You can buy pre-packaged water that’s rated for long term storage. These are usually good for 50 years and take a lot of the uncertainty out of the whole process. It would be awfully expensive to buy all the water you need, but if it’s in your means, it’s certainly the easiest. Here are two places online you can order pre-packaged water for long term storage. I’m not endorsing any sites (not yet, nobody’s offered) but I have ordered a lot of stuff from The Ready Store and have been really pleased.
The Ready Store
Emergency Disaster Systems
No judgment here, but for my house it seemed absurd to have someone ship us water, and we don’t feel the need to keep a bunch of individual cans of water. When you’re thinking about 10 or more gallons of water, you have a few options. We opted for a collection of 5-gallon containers. Pros: if we need to evacuate, we can load these into the car, or carry them individually to another site. Also, if recovery takes a long time, we can use these containers and carry them to water distribution sites. Cons: I don’t feel like we can store them outside our house, because the fact that they’re easy to transport makes them easy to steal. That means they’re taking up a lot of space in my garage. We opted for stackables to minimize that problem. This is what 25 gallons in a messy garage looks like. Before anyone brings it up, yes, eventually this stack will be secured to the wall so they don’t all tumble over in an earthquake. However, the containers are really sturdy so I’m not too worried about it.
Barrels come in sizes from 15 gallons up to 250 gallons (or more?). Something like this I feel like I could store outside my home, since if you’ve ever tried to pick up a full 50 gallon barrel of water you’ll know that it never feels worth it to move one. They require a hand pump, which seems to usually come with or are an add-on if you order online. When I was doing field work in Mexico, I had a couple 55 gallon barrels of water in the back of the pickup and it worked like a dream. It was very easy to pump the water, everything tasted fine, and I never worried about anyone stealing them. I’d recommend barrels if you’re short on appropriate storage space inside.
I bought our containers on sale at The Ready Store. Again, I’m not sponsored by them (Ready Store, if you’re reading this, call me!) but I like their site, the prices are comparable to anywhere else, and they shipped right to my house for free. If you google “water storage” or “disaster prep water storage” you’ll come up with a lot of options to purchase.
Treating water for long term storage
Boy are there a lot of opinions about this on the internet. Some believe you should pre-treat your water when you fill your containers, some think you should treat it before you drink it, and there are all kinds of chemicals or processes you should use to treat it. There’s so much information out there, but very little actual data, so I’m going to limit this section to what we’re doing at my house. Modify to address your own level of concern.
The Red Cross says that if you’re filling your containers with chlorinated city water, you don’t need to treat it. That’s good enough for me. I’m filling our containers strait from my tap. I’m also not planning on long long term storage of water. Our plan is to empty and refill our containers once a year. To avoid wasting water, we’ll use our stored water in the garden over the summer so it all gets used and rotated out. There are all kinds of estimates of how long the water should be potable- anywhere from one to five years. Remember, the priority is to not die of dehydration, not providing yourself with the best tasting artisan spring water. It’s better to fill containers and forget about them for a couple of years than to not get and fill containers because you’re worried about how often you should refill them.
Where to Store Your Water
This is an issue that will come up for all of your disaster preparedness supplies. Think about what your house and property may look like after a major earthquake. You could have the most fabulous earthquake kit in the world, but if you store it in the crawlspace underneath your 115 year old house, it’s probably not going to do you any good. Every house is different, especially in Portland where we have all ages and architectural styles of home as well as a wide range of substrate. Some general rules probably apply.
1) Don’t store your supplies in the basement.
2) Don’t store your supplies in a room that’s over the basement.
3) Outside lockable storage (like a shed) is the best option. That’s not possible for a lot of people (myself included).
4) If you’ve a room (or garage) that’s not over the basement and not under a second story, that could be your best option. Even if your house collapses you’re likely to be able to dig out your supplies.
There’s no one best answer for this, and I know it’s a tough nut to crack. The best answer is to think seriously about your property and store your supplies in the place that’s most likely to be accessible after an earthquake while acknowledging that there’s probably no one perfect location. If the only place you can put your supplies is in your basement, it’s still better than not having supplies at all. They may be completely accessible after an earthquake and you’ll be glad you have them.
Alternative Water Sources
Rain Water. This is pretty self-explanatory. Great if you’re in the season for it. Use a tarp, buckets, rainbarrels or whatever to collect it. Remember that depending on the year, we can go months without major precipitation events. This is likely to get more pronounced with climate change in the future.
Water Heater. With the exception of in-line water heaters, most people have a lot of gallons of potable water sitting in their water heater. Be careful about depending on that, though. Our water heater is in our basement, so it may or may not be accessible to us. We’ll use it if it’s available, but it’s not a critical component of our plan. Know how to access your water heater water.
Outside Water (ponds, pools, rivers, lakes, open reservoirs). This is not my first choice, for a number of reasons. One is that it’s absolutely going to require treatment. Untreated water from these sources can lead to all kinds of diseases and health problems. If you’ve never had Giardia, trust me, post-disaster is not going to be the time to try it out. All kinds of things will be falling into the river. Cracks could open up in the bottoms of the reservoir. They will be contaminated.
The second reason I don’t like this water plan is that it’s going to require transporting water. I’m a marine biologist, so I’ve expended a lot of calories hauling around buckets of water. Water is very, very heavy. It is absolutely miserable to carry around containers of water. We don’t know what the conditions of the roads are going to be, but driving down to the river is unlikely to happen, and you’re not going to carry 50 gallons of water home. Even my home in Woodlawn, close to historic Vanport, is more than a mile from the Columbia Slough and even further from the Columbia.
There are a number of ways to treat water collected from contaminated sources. Lots of wilderness survival sites have recommendations about it, so look into it. A few highlights:
Filtering. There are two sorts of processes included in the word “filtering”. One is the simple removal of sediment. Sediment is gross and you don’t want it in your water. If you’ve got a source of obviously dirty water, you can use all kinds of things to filter it- cheesecloth, fabric, etc. Do not confuse this with making the water safe to drink. You’re making the water more palatable, but what actually makes you sick is microscopic and will not be removed by this process. Your home Brita filter falls into this category.
There are also filters that will remove bacteria and protozoa. This will make your water safe to drink, but many of your regular camping filters are not designed for filtering high volumes of water and may be very slow. If you’ve got a large family, you might plan on having several. I don’t have a lot of experience with these so if you’re going this route, I’d highly recommend test driving whatever you buy and use that to determine how many you’ll need. Also, check the rating of the filter (how much is it going to remove? Not all filters are guaranteed to remove all the little nasties) and how many gallons you can filter before it needs changing. If you’ll need to change out the filters, plan accordingly. Note that FEMA and the Red Cross do not recommend this method.
Boiling. This is the gold standard of water purification and something Portlanders don’t seem to know much about (ever notice how when we get a boil water notice, there’s a run on bottled water?). I’m about to be travelling in the developing world, and my doctor told me (when I asked about other water purification processes) “Just boil the water. All the other methods are better than nothing, but if you can, it’s safer to boil everything you drink.” The problem with this in a post-disaster scenario is that it takes a lot of fuel to boil a lot of water, so if this is part of your plan make sure you have the fuel to carry it out (for me, easier just to store treated water). Keep it at a rolling boil for at least 60 seconds (longer at altitude, which is not a problem in Portland). If it’s full of sediment, use some kind of filter first.
Bleach. Bleach is recommended by the Red Cross for treating water, and can be used for water that’s been stored if you’re not too sure if it’s safe to drink. Bleach loses its potency over time when exposed to air, so you might keep an unopened container of bleach with your emergency supplies. A good way to see if bleach is still effective is if it smells like bleach. If you open your bleach and it has no odor, don’t use it to sterilize your water. Use 16 drops (1/8 tsp) per gallon of water and let it sit for 30 minutes. It might be useful to keep an eyedropper or measuring tool with your emergency gear for this. Two extra notes: don’t use colorsafe or scented bleach, and if you’re going to boil your water first (a good idea) let it cool completely before adding the bleach- heat will inactivate the bleach.
UV. We have a Steri-Pen (I’m sure there are other systems out there), and I’m kind of enchanted with it. It’s easy, fast, and emits a soothing but strange color of light. It’s not recommended by FEMA or the Red Cross (again, boiling is still the gold standard). Sediment in the water will block the UV and prevent full sterilization, so water should be run through cheesecloth or other filter first. Also, it requires batteries so if you’re going to use this method, make sure you’ve got extras in your kit.
Iodine. If you’re old-school, you probably remember using iodine to treat water. It’s slow, it tastes terrible, and it’s not really recommended by anyone anymore. If it’s your only option, take it, but I’d use something different for your emergency plan.
Questions I Frequently Get Asked
Can’t I just come to your house after an earthquake? I see you have water.
The answer to this is no. I’ve planned to have enough water on hand for my family. If you think I’m going to give you water and let my dog die of dehydration, you are sadly mistaken about the nature of our relationship. Whoever you are, I guarantee you that I love J and my dog more than I care about you. I’m an asshole, but I’m an asshole who whose family isn’t going to suffer more than absolutely necessary. Get your own damned water, you lazy grasshopper.
What about chemicals in the plastic containers?
Most containers are BPA free these days. Even so, everything we know about harmful chemicals in plastic is regarding long term exposure to reasonably high levels. You’re not going to be drinking this water every day for years, so exposure isn’t going to come anywhere near high enough to warrant medical concerns. While in general I encourage people to find their own level of preparedness for their own level of worry, this concern is kind of silly. If you’re worried about it, I suggest getting some containers of water anyway. When the time comes you can weigh the decision between certain death by dehydration and the virtually nonexistent probability that your drinking water will give you cancer. You’ll be glad you gave yourself the option.
iamnotaprepper
Jan 12, 2017
Making an emergency plan- The “Immediately After”
I’m including a lot of detail in this, because it’s something I think and talk about a lot, and I believe it’s one of the easiest and most important part of disaster planning. How often do “easy” and “important” go together? Not often. But this post is long, and if you want the very basic short version check out the Red Cross Ready site. It’s got a great template to get you started. For more details on a plan and some really good information, I highly recommend the Ready.gov site on planning. However, these are both general for anywhere in the country and any type of disaster. There are a lot of earthquake and Portland specific details that are worth thinking about, so what’s below is basically an outline of my thought process for my plan.
Why Make A Plan?
It doesn’t matter what vague notions you have about what you would do after a natural disaster (grab the toddler right before she’s smashed by the toppling bus? Outrun the lava in the Ferrari you were able to hotwire in the pressure of the last possible second? Put on your sunglasses and walk coolly away as the building blows up behind you?) Forget the movies. It’s going to be scary, and you’re going to be freaking out about where the hell your family is and if they’re okay. If your family doesn’t have a plan of where to meet and how to get there, you’ll be running all over the city trying to track people down, possibly just missing each other, wasting time and energy and worry that could be better spent elsewhere.
Remember the days before cell phones and how hard it was to meet up with people? That’s the situation we’re likely going to be in. Talking with your family- even if you don’t physically practice your plan- and discussing best/worst case scenarios will hugely increase the chances that everyone in your family will survive the disaster1.
If an earthquake happens in the middle of the night, getting your family together and knowing where everybody is should be pretty straightforward. Mid-day on a Tuesday is a different story. Most of the things we’re going to think through here involve times when everybody’s away from home, because that can be a logistical challenge.
The Situation
If there’s a major quake on the Cascadia fault, there are a couple of things likely to happen.
1) If cell phone towers are still standing and functioning, the system is going to be so overloaded that you’re not going to be able to call anyone. Landlines will be hit or miss. The (potentially) good news is that even if power is out, the equipment that sends text messages from towers can operate on batteries for up to four hours, and text messages can get through often when calls can’t. This isn’t a guarantee, but it’s a good possibility you should plan on taking advantage of. (Note to self: teach Dad to text).
2) Bridges are likely to come down. This is (obviously) going to be a problem for Portland. Tillikum and the new Sellwood bridges are the most likely to still be standing. The other bridges may or may not be crossable depending on the type of shaking (vertical vs horizontal, periodicity, etc) and the severity of the quake. Even if the bridges are still standing, it is pretty likely they will not be allowing people to drive over them.
Note for Portlanders: Do not include swimming the river as part of your plan. The river is going to be full of debris from down bridges, potentially flooding water from upstream dams, and even with The Big Pipe is very likely to be carrying all kinds of communicable diseases we don’t need after a disaster.
3) Buildings will come down. This is especially true in downtown, which is full of unreinforced masonry. Check it out here. Other buildings will come down too, depending on the type and severity of the quake and the age and construction of the building.
4) Roads may or may not be drivable. Traffic will be terrible. Emergency vehicles will be trying to get through. Plan on doing some walking.
Kids
If you have kids but wish you didn’t, you’re never going to have a better opportunity to go back to your pre-child days of lazy weekend mornings, a clean house, exotic vacations, and regular romantic evenings with your partner. Obviously I would never advocate for this but I’m just throwing it out there.
If you love your kids and want to keep them, they’re going to be the center priority of your post-earthquake plan. My family is two able-bodied adults and no kids, so we’re each expected to make our own way to the meeting place. However, SCHOOLS AND DAYCARES WILL NOT LET CHILDREN LEAVE THE PREMISE WITHOUT AN ADULT WITH PRIOR PICKUP-APPROVAL. Does your kid go to some private hippie school? Screw it, I don’t know what their policy is, I don’t even have kids. But I’d bet dollars to doughnuts they’re not going to be allowed to walk home, even if you only live two blocks away and they normally walk to school. Does your neighbor also have a kid at the school, and you’re stuck on the other side of the river and it would be oh-so-convenient to have your neighbor pick up the kid? Tough luck, because you didn’t put your neighbor on the pre-approval list and all the phones are down. Actually the Portland Public School website specifically asks you to put neighbors on your pickup list.
Given that your kids are stuck at school or daycare until you get there, that’s going to be your first stop. Consider:
1) Does your school have a disaster communications plan? Sign up for alerts.
2) Who is going to be able to get to the school fastest? In Portland, which side of the river you’re on during school hours is going to be a key factor.
3) If you (and partner, if applicable) work far from the school, who is the best option to pick up your kid? Do you have a family member, friend, or neighbor who works near your school, or lives near the school and is home during the day? Don’t choose somebody with kids in a different school (don’t be a monster and ask someone to prioritize your kids over their own, seriously).
4) Ask this person if they’re willing to take on that responsibility, and then include them in your family planning and make sure they’re on the approved list to pick up your children.
5) Find out if your school has a different evacuation location from the school. Usually it’s the field, if the school has a field. In Portland the school fields or evacuation location are not always right next to the school.
6) Remember that teachers, administrators, and school staff have families of their own. They are kind, generous, and responsible people who are not going to want to wait 12 hours for you to pick up your kid because you didn’t think this through.
What to include in your plan (with some examples)
1) Your meeting place. Think about where it makes sense to meet. If everyone in your family goes to school and works close to each other, it might make more sense to meet someplace central, or at the school, rather than home. For us, it’s our house, especially since J’s work location moves around.
2) A backup meeting place. What if your home or street is on fire, underwater, or otherwise unsafe? Your backup location should be close to your primary location so it’s easy to get to get to, but far enough that it’s not subject to the same problem (if your house underwater, the neighbor’s house is probably not going to be a good meeting space either). Ours is a local park- it’s close and has open spaces, so it’s not likely to be completely destroyed by an earthquake.
3) Is everyone waiting around the meeting place or are there other places or people you’ll need to get to? I’m likely to get home before J, and since I’m on the NET team, I’ll be checking in at home, gathering the pets, getting my NET kit together, and then taking off for NET duties. To let J know that I’ve made it home, we have this little kit in a hidden place outside the house:
This should make it possible for me to leave a note along the lines of “11:00, I’m alive and well, checking in for NET, be back in 4 hours.” J can then leave me a check-in note, and then has the option of finding me at the NET meeting place, taking part in other community efforts like BEECN, or waiting at the house.
I can’t emphasize enough the importance of Rite in the Rain or other all-weather paper.
Remember, checking to see if texting is possible should be step 1 for communications. You’re going to feel a lot better if you know your family members are alive, even if it takes hours or even days to see them in person.
4) How are people getting to the meeting place? Figure out a best/worse case scenario. The best case scenario for me is that I can ride my bike home. The less attractive scenario is that the roads are so bad or filled with debris that I have to walk (it’s 4.5 miles, so that’s reasonable). For J, it’s going to depend on where he’s working that day and what bridges are up and crossable. With kids, this needs to include how you’re getting to pick them up, and to the meeting location after that.
5) A contact person who is outside of the disaster zone. If you live in Portland, don’t pick someone in Seattle or northern California. Sometimes local communications are more difficult than out-of-state. After the Northridge Quake, my family in southern California couldn’t call each other, but they could call us in Oregon. We were a check-in point so everyone could find out that everyone else in the family was okay. Our contact person is my mother-in-law on the east coast.
6) What if it’s impossible to get to the meeting place? If you live in NE but commute to Hillsboro, it could be a serious challenge to get home, but your family is still going to want to know you’re okay. This is a difficult question and I don’t have a single good answer. If texting is possible, that’s obviously the best choice. The out-of-state contact is going to be important here. BEECN sites may be the best option, if you can check in there and your family knows where their nearest site is (although personal communications will not be a priority at BEECN sites).
7) Other than your immediate family, are there others who need to be included in your plan? Remember that there are going to be geographic restrictions to this question. If your brother’s wife’s second cousin lives in Salem and you’re in Portland, she can’t be part of your immediate post-disaster plan. If you’ve got loved ones within a reasonable distance, consider including them- especially if they’re likely to be relying on you (especially the elderly).
Every additional person to a plan exponentially increases the complication and how hard it’s going to be to carry out. One of the best things you can do is encourage your friends and extended family to have their own plans, so you can do less worrying about others and focus on your immediate family.
My Most Commonly Encountered FAQs
How do we include the possibility of injury into our plan?
This is an excellent question. If J is downtown with a broken leg, he’s obviously not going to be able to walk the 5-6 miles home. If we can text each other, that’ll make it easier to know what’s going on. If we can’t text, each of us just has to carry out our part of the plan with the assumption the other will catch up when they can. If you’ve got kids, if you can’t confirm with another parent/adult that they’re picking up the kids, it might be best to plan on each parent (or adult) to stop by the pickup location rather than relying on a single person.
We’re just going to evacuate from the city. Where should we plan on evacuating to?
I’m not sure why people ask me this all the time. I’m smart but I’m not a fortune teller. I’m also not planning on leaving the city in the immediate aftermath, since we’ve got community obligations. At any rate, evacuation is not a plan. You’re still going to have to get your family together in one place to load everyone up in the car and you’re still going to need some basic supplies. I’ll talk more about this in a later post about the 3 day post-disaster plan.
What will the government be doing after an earthquake?
Local, state, and federal governments have disaster plans, but please be realistic about what’s going to be possible. Again, I’ll talk more about this in a later post, but for the immediate finding-your-family after a disaster, the city of Portland is not going to personally assign you an expert to help you track down your kids. Plan on relying on your own plan.
How can I prepare for an earthquake when it’s just too awful to think about?
A lot of people have a head-in-the-sand policy when it comes to disaster preparedness. Trust me, I know about this as a high anxiety person. However, you’ll find that taking some of the basic steps (talking about how you’ll find your family, not necessarily stockpiling two years of supplies) will relieve some of the background stress every time “the big one” comes up in conversation and will give you a bit of control over the situation. This is true with kids, as well. If you’ve got kids in the public school system here in Oregon, they know about earthquakes. Don’t treat it like a vague and impossibly scary event, treat it like a potentially scary event that you can plan for. I’m not going to say it’ll do wonders for your mental health, but you’ll feel better.
1Actually I’m not doing citations, I’m writing this for your benefit and it’s not academic. Just trust me, I’ve read a lot about this and it’s true.
/