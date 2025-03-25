I Am Not A Prepper (But I Am Prepared) @iamnotaprepper - Tumblr Blog | Tumlook (2025)

Water!

I’m sure you’ve heard it a million times- having stored water in case of an emergency is one of the most important things you can do. You’ll die of dehydration faster than from hunger, and untreated water can cause all kinds of nasty diseases. It’s best to have your own store of water.

Something I hear a lot in the Portland area is “Well, I live in the northwest so obviously I never have to worry about running out of water.” Beware, when you say this, you sound like you’re from California. The idea that it pours rains here year round is a lie we tell people so they won’t move here. Actual Oregonians know that it gets hot and dry here in the summer. We complain about it like it’s a novelty, but it happens every year and your rain barrel is dry for several months. Don’t forget that our river is a Superfund site and will be hugely contaminated with everything falling into the water after an earthquake. It is not anyone’s first choice of drinking water.

I’m guessing that if you don’t already have a water supply, you’re probably hung up on one of the following:

1) how much water to have on hand

2) what to put it in

3) how to keep it potable

4) where to store it

5) wondering about alternative water sources

So let’s start there.

How much water should you have in case of an emergency?

This one is pretty easy on the surface. Some water is better than no water. Lots of water is better than some water. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, start with a little water and work your way up. This is what we started with (we don’t normally buy bottled water, but these came from some event so I stuck them in the garage).

To get more specific, the Red Cross suggests that you have one gallon of water per person per day. Don’t cheat by thinking that you never drink a full gallon a day- you’ll need the remainder for cooking, hand washing, etc. Think about all the times you use water regularly when you’re not drinking it. Plan on a gallon per person per day. If you use less, your water will last longer. If the weather is hot and dry, you’ll want to drink more and use less for other purposes.

Inevitably, the next question is how many days you should plan for. I’ve heard a lot of preppers saying things along the lines of “everyone should have three weeks/one month/two years worth of water or you might as well not bother.” This is absurd and unnecessarily demoralizing. Although the scope of a Cascadia quake is potentially large, we are not talking about a post-apocalyptic scenario where all modern governments have fallen and we will be cut off completely from the outside world and any assistance.

To me, there are two levels of storing water: 1) survival and 2) comfort. If you look at recommendations online, that survival level is all over the map. However, if you’re living in an urban environment, I expect that within three days we’ll have outside assistance including potable water. That’s what FEMA recommends, and seems to match up with the response to other disasters in the United States. If you’re living in a rural area, that response is going to be delayed and you should plan accordingly.

So at a minimum, you should have 3 gallons of water per person in your household. If you have 1 gallon per person, that is still better than none. Two gallons are better. Add one gallon a month or whatever works for you, but shoot for the 3 gallon magic number.

The next level is comfort. Potable water may be available after three days, so you probably won’t die of dehydration. However, do you want to spend hours a day waiting in line for water after a disaster? The answer for me is a big fat NO. It could be weeks or longer before we’ve got running tap water. We decided, somewhat arbitrarily, to shoot for 10 days of water for my household (that’s 20 gallons). If we have house guests when the big one hits, that’ll be closer to a 3 day supply, but we’re not planning for every extended contingency and I’m happy to have the buffer. The number of days you can plan for will depend on how many people are in your family and how much space you’re willing to dedicate to water storage.

Don’t forget your pets here! They won’t need a gallon per day per animal, but you’ll need to add something for them. I’m a biologist but not a vet, so for this information I’m relying on my doctorate in Googling. Cats need somewhere between 0.5 and 1.5 cups of water a day. Dogs- depending on their size- can need anywhere from 1 cup/day for a 10 lb dog to 10 cups/day for a 100 lb dog. They will be stressed and panting a lot, so I think that means they may need more than normal. The upshot is that you won’t be cooking food for them or washing their paws, so unlike people you just need enough for them to drink. We’re using 5 gallon jugs for our water storage, so we have 4 containers for people and one extra container for pets and buffer.

How Should You Store Your Water?

Obviously you’re going to need some kind of container system for your water storage. Some kinds of containers are not appropriate for long-term storage. Do not use cardboard or plastic containers that have held juice or milk- they’re impossible to sterilize and will go bad immediately. Don’t use glass- we’re talking about an earthquake, and you don’t want to die of dehydration while staring at puddles of water filled with shards of broken glass. You can reuse water bottles or plastic soda containers, but they’ll need to be sterilized (use the FEMA instructions here).

You can buy commercially packaged water in various sizes. The usual bottles and gallons you buy at the grocery store are not really appropriate to long-term storage (although they’re better than nothing, if that’s where you want to start). You can buy pre-packaged water that’s rated for long term storage. These are usually good for 50 years and take a lot of the uncertainty out of the whole process. It would be awfully expensive to buy all the water you need, but if it’s in your means, it’s certainly the easiest. Here are two places online you can order pre-packaged water for long term storage. I’m not endorsing any sites (not yet, nobody’s offered) but I have ordered a lot of stuff from The Ready Store and have been really pleased.

The Ready Store

Emergency Disaster Systems

No judgment here, but for my house it seemed absurd to have someone ship us water, and we don’t feel the need to keep a bunch of individual cans of water. When you’re thinking about 10 or more gallons of water, you have a few options. We opted for a collection of 5-gallon containers. Pros: if we need to evacuate, we can load these into the car, or carry them individually to another site. Also, if recovery takes a long time, we can use these containers and carry them to water distribution sites. Cons: I don’t feel like we can store them outside our house, because the fact that they’re easy to transport makes them easy to steal. That means they’re taking up a lot of space in my garage. We opted for stackables to minimize that problem. This is what 25 gallons in a messy garage looks like. Before anyone brings it up, yes, eventually this stack will be secured to the wall so they don’t all tumble over in an earthquake. However, the containers are really sturdy so I’m not too worried about it.

Barrels come in sizes from 15 gallons up to 250 gallons (or more?). Something like this I feel like I could store outside my home, since if you’ve ever tried to pick up a full 50 gallon barrel of water you’ll know that it never feels worth it to move one. They require a hand pump, which seems to usually come with or are an add-on if you order online. When I was doing field work in Mexico, I had a couple 55 gallon barrels of water in the back of the pickup and it worked like a dream. It was very easy to pump the water, everything tasted fine, and I never worried about anyone stealing them. I’d recommend barrels if you’re short on appropriate storage space inside.

I bought our containers on sale at The Ready Store. Again, I’m not sponsored by them (Ready Store, if you’re reading this, call me!) but I like their site, the prices are comparable to anywhere else, and they shipped right to my house for free. If you google “water storage” or “disaster prep water storage” you’ll come up with a lot of options to purchase.

Treating water for long term storage

Boy are there a lot of opinions about this on the internet. Some believe you should pre-treat your water when you fill your containers, some think you should treat it before you drink it, and there are all kinds of chemicals or processes you should use to treat it. There’s so much information out there, but very little actual data, so I’m going to limit this section to what we’re doing at my house. Modify to address your own level of concern.

The Red Cross says that if you’re filling your containers with chlorinated city water, you don’t need to treat it. That’s good enough for me. I’m filling our containers strait from my tap. I’m also not planning on long long term storage of water. Our plan is to empty and refill our containers once a year. To avoid wasting water, we’ll use our stored water in the garden over the summer so it all gets used and rotated out. There are all kinds of estimates of how long the water should be potable- anywhere from one to five years. Remember, the priority is to not die of dehydration, not providing yourself with the best tasting artisan spring water. It’s better to fill containers and forget about them for a couple of years than to not get and fill containers because you’re worried about how often you should refill them.

Where to Store Your Water

This is an issue that will come up for all of your disaster preparedness supplies. Think about what your house and property may look like after a major earthquake. You could have the most fabulous earthquake kit in the world, but if you store it in the crawlspace underneath your 115 year old house, it’s probably not going to do you any good. Every house is different, especially in Portland where we have all ages and architectural styles of home as well as a wide range of substrate. Some general rules probably apply.

1) Don’t store your supplies in the basement.

2) Don’t store your supplies in a room that’s over the basement.

3) Outside lockable storage (like a shed) is the best option. That’s not possible for a lot of people (myself included).

4) If you’ve a room (or garage) that’s not over the basement and not under a second story, that could be your best option. Even if your house collapses you’re likely to be able to dig out your supplies.

There’s no one best answer for this, and I know it’s a tough nut to crack. The best answer is to think seriously about your property and store your supplies in the place that’s most likely to be accessible after an earthquake while acknowledging that there’s probably no one perfect location. If the only place you can put your supplies is in your basement, it’s still better than not having supplies at all. They may be completely accessible after an earthquake and you’ll be glad you have them.

Alternative Water Sources

Rain Water. This is pretty self-explanatory. Great if you’re in the season for it. Use a tarp, buckets, rainbarrels or whatever to collect it. Remember that depending on the year, we can go months without major precipitation events. This is likely to get more pronounced with climate change in the future.

Water Heater. With the exception of in-line water heaters, most people have a lot of gallons of potable water sitting in their water heater. Be careful about depending on that, though. Our water heater is in our basement, so it may or may not be accessible to us. We’ll use it if it’s available, but it’s not a critical component of our plan. Know how to access your water heater water.

Outside Water (ponds, pools, rivers, lakes, open reservoirs). This is not my first choice, for a number of reasons. One is that it’s absolutely going to require treatment. Untreated water from these sources can lead to all kinds of diseases and health problems. If you’ve never had Giardia, trust me, post-disaster is not going to be the time to try it out. All kinds of things will be falling into the river. Cracks could open up in the bottoms of the reservoir. They will be contaminated.

The second reason I don’t like this water plan is that it’s going to require transporting water. I’m a marine biologist, so I’ve expended a lot of calories hauling around buckets of water. Water is very, very heavy. It is absolutely miserable to carry around containers of water. We don’t know what the conditions of the roads are going to be, but driving down to the river is unlikely to happen, and you’re not going to carry 50 gallons of water home. Even my home in Woodlawn, close to historic Vanport, is more than a mile from the Columbia Slough and even further from the Columbia.

There are a number of ways to treat water collected from contaminated sources. Lots of wilderness survival sites have recommendations about it, so look into it. A few highlights:

Filtering. There are two sorts of processes included in the word “filtering”. One is the simple removal of sediment. Sediment is gross and you don’t want it in your water. If you’ve got a source of obviously dirty water, you can use all kinds of things to filter it- cheesecloth, fabric, etc. Do not confuse this with making the water safe to drink. You’re making the water more palatable, but what actually makes you sick is microscopic and will not be removed by this process. Your home Brita filter falls into this category.

There are also filters that will remove bacteria and protozoa. This will make your water safe to drink, but many of your regular camping filters are not designed for filtering high volumes of water and may be very slow. If you’ve got a large family, you might plan on having several. I don’t have a lot of experience with these so if you’re going this route, I’d highly recommend test driving whatever you buy and use that to determine how many you’ll need. Also, check the rating of the filter (how much is it going to remove? Not all filters are guaranteed to remove all the little nasties) and how many gallons you can filter before it needs changing. If you’ll need to change out the filters, plan accordingly. Note that FEMA and the Red Cross do not recommend this method.

Boiling. This is the gold standard of water purification and something Portlanders don’t seem to know much about (ever notice how when we get a boil water notice, there’s a run on bottled water?). I’m about to be travelling in the developing world, and my doctor told me (when I asked about other water purification processes) “Just boil the water. All the other methods are better than nothing, but if you can, it’s safer to boil everything you drink.” The problem with this in a post-disaster scenario is that it takes a lot of fuel to boil a lot of water, so if this is part of your plan make sure you have the fuel to carry it out (for me, easier just to store treated water). Keep it at a rolling boil for at least 60 seconds (longer at altitude, which is not a problem in Portland). If it’s full of sediment, use some kind of filter first.

Bleach. Bleach is recommended by the Red Cross for treating water, and can be used for water that’s been stored if you’re not too sure if it’s safe to drink. Bleach loses its potency over time when exposed to air, so you might keep an unopened container of bleach with your emergency supplies. A good way to see if bleach is still effective is if it smells like bleach. If you open your bleach and it has no odor, don’t use it to sterilize your water. Use 16 drops (1/8 tsp) per gallon of water and let it sit for 30 minutes. It might be useful to keep an eyedropper or measuring tool with your emergency gear for this. Two extra notes: don’t use colorsafe or scented bleach, and if you’re going to boil your water first (a good idea) let it cool completely before adding the bleach- heat will inactivate the bleach.

UV. We have a Steri-Pen (I’m sure there are other systems out there), and I’m kind of enchanted with it. It’s easy, fast, and emits a soothing but strange color of light. It’s not recommended by FEMA or the Red Cross (again, boiling is still the gold standard). Sediment in the water will block the UV and prevent full sterilization, so water should be run through cheesecloth or other filter first. Also, it requires batteries so if you’re going to use this method, make sure you’ve got extras in your kit.

Iodine. If you’re old-school, you probably remember using iodine to treat water. It’s slow, it tastes terrible, and it’s not really recommended by anyone anymore. If it’s your only option, take it, but I’d use something different for your emergency plan.

Questions I Frequently Get Asked

Can’t I just come to your house after an earthquake? I see you have water.

The answer to this is no. I’ve planned to have enough water on hand for my family. If you think I’m going to give you water and let my dog die of dehydration, you are sadly mistaken about the nature of our relationship. Whoever you are, I guarantee you that I love J and my dog more than I care about you. I’m an asshole, but I’m an asshole who whose family isn’t going to suffer more than absolutely necessary. Get your own damned water, you lazy grasshopper.

What about chemicals in the plastic containers?

Most containers are BPA free these days. Even so, everything we know about harmful chemicals in plastic is regarding long term exposure to reasonably high levels. You’re not going to be drinking this water every day for years, so exposure isn’t going to come anywhere near high enough to warrant medical concerns. While in general I encourage people to find their own level of preparedness for their own level of worry, this concern is kind of silly. If you’re worried about it, I suggest getting some containers of water anyway. When the time comes you can weigh the decision between certain death by dehydration and the virtually nonexistent probability that your drinking water will give you cancer. You’ll be glad you gave yourself the option.