I Compared TikTok’s Favorite Hot Rollers for DIYing a Bouncy Blowout (2025)

T3 is loved by editors, stylists, and influencers for their high-performing curling irons, straighteners, and air multi-stylers. Their Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe Set are a TikTok favorite, and are one of my favorite hair tools of all time (bold statement, I know.) And if you’re looking for quite literally the bounciest blowout of your life, T3’s rollers are a GRWM nonnegotiable.

WHAT MAKES T3 ROLLERS SPECIAL:

Automatic shut-off after 90 minutes (so no more panicking about whether you left them plugged in, even tho you definitely didn’t)

Two heat settings

Lights on each roller that let you know when they’ve reached the perf temperature for styling

Larger barrels (1.5 and 1.75-inches)

HOW I USED THEM:

The first time I tried the T3 rollers, I found the whole experience simple and seamless. I washed my hair, put in my typical leave-in conditioner and heat protectant, and let it air-dry fully before beginning. The sleek rollers gripped my hair effortlessly and stayed firm in place thanks to the sturdiness of the clips. I thought eight rollers wouldn’t be enough for my thick hair, but it ended up working out. That said, if you have super-long and/thick hair, the eight rollers may not be enough to style your whole head of hair at once.

MY RESULTS:

The T3 rollers made my hair look like I got a professional blowout with tons of movement and body. My loose curls had more volume than any curling iron or multi-styler has ever given me (with much less effort, might I add).

Even our very own beauty editor-at-large, Julee Wilson, is a fan. “Never thought I would be a hot rollers girlie until I tried this souped-up version,” she says. “The level of volume and shine they give me is second to none, and I’m always getting compliments after I use them!”

My only minor gripe: The rollers didn’t completely smooth out my wavy hair toward my scalp, leaving a few bumps on top. Thankfully, it only took me less than five minutes to fix them with a straightener.