I Compared TikTok’s Favorite Hot Rollers for DIYing a Bouncy Blowout (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.
There’s nothing I love more than a bouncy blowout, but I rarely have the patience for dealing with hot tools. Curling irons, blow dryers, and round brushes are just too time-consuming for my busy mornings, not to mention a bit beyond my skill set. But then I discovered hot rollers, and my hair routine changed forever. But the hot rollers of 2025 aren’t the ones your moms and grandmas used back in the day. Haircare brands have completely reinvented them, and in the sea of options, Drybar and T3 have created the most user-friendly, high-tech options designed for effortless styling.
So, in the name of beauty journalism, I tested both options on my long, wavy hair and then documented my results to help you all decide which rollers deserve a spot in your lineup. Find out who wins in the hair-to-hair battle of the Drybar versus T3 hot rollers.
T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe Set
Pros
- Rollers and plate feel super luxe
- Takes just a few minutes to heat up
- Automatically shut-off feature
Cons
- Comes with less rollers
- A bit more expensive
T3 is loved by editors, stylists, and influencers for their high-performing curling irons, straighteners, and air multi-stylers. Their Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe Set are a TikTok favorite, and are one of my favorite hair tools of all time (bold statement, I know.) And if you’re looking for quite literally the bounciest blowout of your life, T3’s rollers are a GRWM nonnegotiable.
WHAT MAKES T3 ROLLERS SPECIAL:
- Automatic shut-off after 90 minutes (so no more panicking about whether you left them plugged in, even tho you definitely didn’t)
- Two heat settings
- Lights on each roller that let you know when they’ve reached the perf temperature for styling
- Larger barrels (1.5 and 1.75-inches)
HOW I USED THEM:
The first time I tried the T3 rollers, I found the whole experience simple and seamless. I washed my hair, put in my typical leave-in conditioner and heat protectant, and let it air-dry fully before beginning. The sleek rollers gripped my hair effortlessly and stayed firm in place thanks to the sturdiness of the clips. I thought eight rollers wouldn’t be enough for my thick hair, but it ended up working out. That said, if you have super-long and/thick hair, the eight rollers may not be enough to style your whole head of hair at once.
MY RESULTS:
The T3 rollers made my hair look like I got a professional blowout with tons of movement and body. My loose curls had more volume than any curling iron or multi-styler has ever given me (with much less effort, might I add).
Even our very own beauty editor-at-large, Julee Wilson, is a fan. “Never thought I would be a hot rollers girlie until I tried this souped-up version,” she says. “The level of volume and shine they give me is second to none, and I’m always getting compliments after I use them!”
My only minor gripe: The rollers didn’t completely smooth out my wavy hair toward my scalp, leaving a few bumps on top. Thankfully, it only took me less than five minutes to fix them with a straightener.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Drybar The Roller Club Curling Hot Rollers
Pros
- Has ten rollers
- More affordable than T3
- Smaller barrels create more defined curls
Cons
- Clips felt a little flimsy
- Takes longer to fully heat up
When it comes to styling your hair, you can’t go wrong with Drybar. I mean, they’re known for salon appointments and professional hair tools for a fraction of the price, and this set of hot rollers is no exception.
WHAT MAKES DRYBAR ROLLERS SPECIAL:
- Has smaller barrels (1.5 and 1.25-inches)
- Comes with ten rollers
HOW I USED THEM:
Again, I let my hair air dry fully, leaving it a little wavy. The Drybar barrels were fab. I was pleasantly surprised by the 1.25" size—I initially thought they’d be too small for my hair, but they ended up being perf for my front pieces and layers. I ended up only using 8 out of the 10 rollers, but I enjoyed having extra in case I wanted to create even smaller sections. I found the clips a bit trickier to secure in place. It takes some practice to get the hang of wrapping them in smoothly, but once you do, the look is absolutely worth it.
MY RESULTS:
The final look achieved that coveted ’90s supermodel blowout—I had the most defined and bouncy curls of my life (I mean, see the picture below for proof!). And I specifically loved these rollers for lifted, tight curls.
Again, I ran into the same problem with my wavy hair remaining a bit crimped on top, but luckily the touch-up was easy and much less time-consuming than using a typical iron for my whole head.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Are Drybar or T3 hot rollers better?
While both Drybar and T3’s hot rollers left me with equally fabulous curls, I found T3’s easier to use and the clips were more sturdy. And T3’s gave me a looser, flouncy blowout.
Drybar’s rollers left me with tighter and more defined curls, so it’s up to your personal preference! Additionally, Drybar’s are a bit more affordable and come with more rollers.
You truly can’t go wrong with either option because both resulted in long-lasting volume and bounce.
How long should I keep hot rollers in my hair for?
In general, hot rollers should be left in your hair for at least 15 minutes. For the best (and most long-lasting) results, let them sit for at least 30 minutes or until completely cooled.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How do I use hot rollers?
Plug in your hot rollers and wait for the indicator light to signal on—that means they’re fully heated. Then divide your hair (make sure it’s dry!) into small sections, and take each piece and wrap a roller up into your hair horizontally. Use the creaseless clip at the top to secure them into place until fully cooled off.
It may take a few tries to perfect your rolling technique, but once set correctly, they’re surprisingly comfortable to wear while you wfh, apply makeup, etc.
Why trust Cosmopolitan?
Jasmine Hyman is the assistant shopping editor at Cosmopolitan where she covers all the best beauty products and trends. For this story, she spent weeks testing both the Drybar and T3 hot rollers to see which performed best and gave her the bounciest curls. She also tapped beauty editor-at-large Julee Wilson for her testing insight and full review.
Jasmine Hyman
Jasmine Hyman is the Assistant Beauty Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she writes about the latest beauty trends and must-have products. Her most prized beauty possessions are a meticulous skincare routine and salon blowouts. You’ll also likely find her in bed reading a good book or endlessly scrolling TikTok (spoiler: it’s usually the latter) while listening to Harry Styles’ entire discography on repeat. Follow her on Insta to be inundated with pictures of her meals.