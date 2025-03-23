I Have Super Thin Brows, But These Expert-Loved Pencils Help Make Them Look Fuller (2025)

Best Overall Best for Beginners Best Pomade Pencil Best for Dramatic Brows Best OG Favorite Best Shade Range Best for Precision Best with Wider Tip Most Unique Spoolie Best for Quick Application Best Luxury Best Drugstore Find Meet the Experts How to Apply How to Make Pencils Last Why Trust ELLE Beauty? Shop More ELLE Beauty Loves

I was born with virtually no eyebrows. Okay, I’m being dramatic, but seriously, my eyebrow hairs are so thin that even though I have naturally black hair, I’m convinced they look like Mona Lisa’s when I don’t have makeup on. Since the seventh grade, I’ve been looking for a solution to my woes, and the rise of Cara Delevingne’s brows in the mid-2010s only worsened my desperation. I’ve tried eyeshadow, brow pomades, tinted gels, and even liquid eyeliner to architect believably thicker brows with nothing but a shaky hand and sheer determination. After much trial and error (and years of poorly drawn-on eyebrows my mother cringed at), I discovered that the best medium for those of us who are challenged in the brow department is the eyebrow pencil.

“Brow pencils offer the simplest way to fill and shape your brows or even darken them if desired,” explains Elaina Badro, a celebrity makeup artist and the founder of her eponymous beauty brand. Carrie Barber, the owner and creative director of Make Beauty, agrees, highlighting the fact that you can use them to mimic actual brow hairs, resulting in a look that appears natural and not like you went in with a Sharpie. “They also give you the flexibility in terms of how natural or bold you want your brows to be, which makes them a great option for pretty much everyone.” Even if you have enough hair and need to fill in a few spots here and there for a subtle enhancement, these versatile tools are perfect for that, too. Also, if you mess up, pencils are super easy to blend or wipe away, unlike pens or waxes.

Due to my obsession with brow pencils and inability to grow more brow hairs, I’ve tried quite a few. I also asked makeup industry veterans for their recommendations and read through customer feedback, and I’ve determined that the options below are the 12 best eyebrow pencils on the market today.