I Know You're Cool (and Have Celeb-Tier Skin) If You Go to One of These NYC Facialists (2025)

What makes a good facial? For some, a luxurious, spa-grade experience ranks second to none; others prefer an array of high-tech devices over ambiance. For a majority of New Yorkers, however, the facialists themselves—elegant, impeccably dressed, and impossibly chic—have become the draw.

Spending 50-ish minutes with an "It" facialist has become NYC's newest status symbol (as declared by Fashionista back in May). Cool city dwellers know exactly where the secret studios lie—tucked into West Village townhouses or hidden in plain sight on bustling SoHo streets—and visitors flock to NYC just for the chance to experience their complexion-enhancing magic. Despite some of these speakeasy-like locations, there's no gatekeeping among the skincare-obsessed. My friends and colleagues wear their aestheticians' names like a haute couture label (and some standing appointments are just as expensive), which begs the question: Which skin whisperer should you invest in?

Apologies for answering a question with another question, but I repeat: What makes a good facial? The answer is that it differs for everyone, and even consulting more than one pro isn't so taboo. There are strengths in every studio; one expert may excel in micro-needling, while another provides massage work so relaxing you could classify it as an out-of-body experience. So, here, I present a field guide to NYC's most coveted facialists (well, at least in my opinion). Rest assured your skin is in very good hands.

Elizabeth Grace Hand

Best for: "Angel skin" and a facialist that feels like a friend

Price range: $500 for a 60-minute facial ($300 with Hand's other aestheticians)

Ask an in-the-know skincare aficionado where to get a facial, and there's a 99.99% chance they'll direct you to Elizabeth Grace Hand's downtown oasis. Ställe Studios is basically a beauty lover's Shangri-la, complete with chic Swedish interiors, vintage art, and Hermès china. But the main reason insiders, celebs (Jennifer Lawrence, Nell Diamond, and Alix Earle, to name a few), and editors flock to her facial beds—aside from the "angel" glow her treatments procure—is the genuine kinship she builds with each and every client. She might be performing extractions and slathering a manuka honey mask over my skin, but the whole time we're swapping product recs and chatting about upcoming events, just like two beauty-minded BFFs. I even get up the gumption to ask her where she bought her cozy set (a mohair-and-wool sweater with matching maxi skirt) as we're wrapping up my first appointment. Arakii , she tells me, which I added to my cart as soon as I hopped on the subway home. What can I say? I was quickly influenced by the It-girl facialist.

Of course, her bespoke treatments are top of the line. In fact, multiple WWW editors who have been graced by her hands consider Ställe Studios their number one facial spot in the city. Associate features editor Ana Escalante once told me she's "never looked better" after leaving a session, and I'm inclined to agree. If you're looking for an immediate glow-up, Hand is your girl. Days after my own facial, she sends me a DM: "How's your skin today?" And I can't help but feel like I've just made friends with the coolest skin specialist around.

Book a facial with Hand at stallestudios.com .

Brittany Blancato

Best for: Pre-event skin bootcamp

Price range: $500 to $2000

I'm getting married in eight months, and in order to whip my skin into tip-top shape, I'm giving Brittany Blancato a call. The master aesthetician is on the cutting-edge of innovative skin treatments and high-tech devices; she was one of the first pros in NYC to offer liquid micro-needling, a needle-free skin-rejuvenating treatment that originated from Korea. (That's what I'm getting in the video above!) As she massaged the tiny microspears into my skin (which was a bit spicy, to be honest, but not totally painful), she was quick to rattle off the treatments I must consider next: Exion, a treatment that combines micro-needling technology with radiofrequency, and Triple MCH, which uses mesoporation (another micro-needling alternative), cryo, and heating technology to firm and smooth the skin. She has just about every machine, device, and tool you can dream of—and even ones you've yet to discover.

Yes, a visit with Blancato is pricey. However, each treatment is multilayered with a blend of advanced technologies. (Think dermaplaning, lasers, and custom serums infused with electric current, heat, and cryo for deeper absorption.) If a facial is the skincare equivalent of a five-star meal, Blancato's facials are a full-on feast. That said, she's a fantastic choice if you're looking for a pro to shepherd you on your bridal skin journey (or any other event you have on the roster).

Book a facial with Blancato at Jason Emer, MD .

Crystal Greene

Best for: A facial massage for marble-sculpted cheekbones

Price range: $495 for a La Sculpture facial

The last time I saw Crystal Greene for a facial, I fully entered the REM cycle. Her massage techniques (and let's not forget her soothing voice) are that relaxing—like, I'm-transported-to-another-dimension relaxing. Granted, it's been several months since I was able to visit her SoHo studio during a beauty event (she now practices on the Upper East Side), but I've honestly been dreaming about the experience ever since. Just like her original SoHo location, the airy uptown space is filled with earth tones and natural materials for a cozy, calming vibe. While her beloved La Sculpture facial does include oxygen infusion and LED light therapy, she doesn't rely too heavily on devices; her own two hands—magic hands, I'd call them—are the main tools.

Book a facial with Greene at crystalgreenestudio.com .

Georgia Louise

Best for: Feeling drunk with relaxation

Price range: $325 for a 50-minute relaxation facial

Ever wanted to leave a facial so relaxed you feel almost tipsy? That's exactly how I felt stumbling out of Georgia Louise's Upper East Side sanctuary. She's known for her signature lifting and sculpting massage method, and I honestly dare you not to melt into the bed as she (or another one of her extensively trained aestheticians) kneads your facial muscles with expert precision. As if getting up close and personal with your complexion wasn't enough, Louise received a health coach certification from the Integrative Institute of Nutrition, so she can advise her clients (who include Anne Hathaway, Amy Schumer, and Cate Blanchett) on a deeper level when it comes to skin health.

Her atelier is also something to behold. Situated on the ground floor of an elegant brownstone bedecked with chic interiors and Ciré Trudon candles, the space is the epitome of coziness. It's a studio you don't want to ever leave.

Book a facial with Louise at georgialouise.com .

Sofie Pavitt

Best for: Clearing a breakout in four business days or less

Price range: $175 for a 45-minute signature facial

I learn something new every time I'm lucky enough to visit Sofie Pavitt. The "acne whisperer" has turned me onto fish oil supplements (to keep my pores from clogging with sebum), mandelic acid (great for sensitive yet acne-prone skin like mine), and a "low and slow" exfoliation routine (changed my life). Whenever I have a stubborn breakout, my first instinct is to reach out to Pavitt—who, for what it's worth, has some of the clearest, most even-toned skin I've ever seen. (She's also a master of event prep, especially if smoothing skin texture is your main goal.) Note, this is not a facial for those looking to disassociate and fall asleep; it's relaxing, yes, but expect lots of conversation about your skin goals with plenty of at-home recommendations. In short, a facial with Pavitt is like enrolling in an elite skin school.

Book a facial with Pavitt at sofiepavitt.com.

Vanessa Marc

(Image credit: Vanessa Marc Spa)

Best for: A rejuvenating, celeb-level glow

Price range: $250 for an Oxygen Hydra Facial

Vanessa Marc has snatched more than a few A-lister faces (Do Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Jasmine Tookes ring a bell?) in her Flatiron studio. She's best known for her signature Oxygen Hydra Facial , which calls upon medical-grade oxygen to deep-clean and hydrate the skin, and her whole-body lymphatic drainage massages, which she considers a "perfect pre-event ritual."

The celeb set regularly books those treatments ahead of the red carpet, but for those looking for a something more targeted, don't fret; she has a robust menu of facials to choose from—including the Korean Caviar Facial , which features caviar extract for extra skin-brightening, and the fan-favorite Justine Facial , named after singer Justine Skye, who has been Marc's client since she was 20 years old. "We curated a unique facial for her fan base who wanted to achieve the same results as her without breaking the bank," Marc tells me. "It specifically targets melanin-prone skin and deeply exfoliates, leaving skin visibly clearer and more resilient." As for the studio itself? Think super-airy and bright interiors with a modern, luxurious feel—a perfect sanctuary from New York's notoriously bustling Flatiron district.

Book a facial with Marc at vanessamarc.com .

Jess Bowers

Best for: Quietly disassociating from reality

Price range: $250 for a 65-minute facial

Jess Bowers is the definition of an "IYKYK" facialist. Her West Village studio truly feels like a hidden escape from the city. (She even once called it a “skincare speakeasy.”) The lights are dim, the aesthetic is cozy, and the ambiance is completely private. (The studio has one facial bed, and Bowers is the only person present when I arrive.) I personally love to see Bowers for what I call a "night facial" (aka, past 6 p.m. when it's dark out), as her massage-based treatments are the perfect way to wind down after a jam-packed day. (Try it, and thank me later.) She splits her time between New York and Paris, so I highly suggest aligning your facial schedule—no matter your timing—for when she's in town.

Something to note: Bowers purposely doesn't talk during her treatments—not a peep. If you like to be walked through each and every step, this probably isn't the facial for you, but I find her approach to be refreshing and, oftentimes, just what I need. After all, there aren't many opportunities to revel in silence in New York City.

Book a facial with Bowers by contacting Jess at jessbowersnyc.com .

Shop Facialist-Approved Skincare Products

Dermalogica Biolumin-C Vitamin C Serum See Also Oxygen Facial 101: How Does It Work, Pros and Cons "I highly recommend this serum to all my clients at Vanessa Marc Spa," Marc previously told us. She says it's great for those dealing with hyperpigmentation, sunspots, sun damage, or uneven skin texture, and it can even help smooth fine lines and wrinkles over time. "I use it daily, both morning and night, after cleansing," she adds.

Image Skincare Ageless Total Facial Cleanser Marc also considers this gently exfoliating cleanser a daily staple. "It also contains glycolic acid, which helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and promotes a radiant, youthful complexion. It's perfect for aging and dull skin, as it balances the skin's pH and preps it for better product absorption," she says.

Sofie Pavitt Face Omega Rich Moisturizer I'm truly obsessed with each and every one of Pavitt's skincare offerings, but this buttery moisturizer was honestly such a surprise hit. It has a whip-thick consistency, which some (read: me) with acne-prone skin might shy away from. But rest assured it doesn't clog your pores. (I can attest!) It's been a godsend for me during these frigid winter months.

Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Acid Exfoliating & Clearing Serum Okay, but if I had to pick a favorite formula from Pavitt's brand, it would have to be this gently exfoliating hero. Whenever my skin faces a rough patch (ahem, right now), I reach for this clearing serum, no question.

Georgia Louise Lactic Acid Cream Cleanser I'm also obsessed with this lactic acid–infused cleanser from Louise's eponymous line. It has a slight tingle, yet it doesn't leave my skin beet red.

Georgia Louise The Balm This is arguably Louise's hero formula. You can use it as a makeup remover pre-cleanse, an occlusive layer before bed, and on your lips and cuticles for extra nourishment. Talk about a multitasker.

Up & Up Calamine Skin Protectant Lotion The first time I saw Bowers, she swiped a humble calamine lotion over a cluster of breakouts—and it was gone the next day. You definitely don't want to overdo it, as the formula can be drying, but it's a great pharmacy staple to use in a pinch.

Activist Manuka Honey Mask Hand once called this manuka honey mask her "desert-island skincare pick," and after trying it myself, I can totally see why. Manuka honey's natural anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and humectant properties make it a do-it-all ingredient for clearing breakouts, calming irritation, and plumping the skin.

Retrouvé Conditioning Tonic With Chamomile Hand also recommended I use this Conditioning Tonic, which mildly exfoliates the skin without aggravating the barrier thanks to soothing chamomile. I left with a sample from her studio and fell head over heels for the gently purifying formula. I absolutely flew through the bottle!