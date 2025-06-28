‘I'm a chef and Meghan Markle's show is fake and awkward' (2025)

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has divided critics with her new Netflix show (Image: Getty)

Meghan Markle sent shockwaves around the globe when she announced she would be starring in her own lifestyle and cooking show – despite having no culinary experience. ‘With Love, Meghan’, landed on Netflix last month which sparked a widespread debate after critics slammed the show. Chef Jameson Stocks tells the Daily Express that he didn't enjoy the series and felt it was "fake and awkward". Before she tied the knot with Prince Harry, back in 2018, Meghan, 43, was known for her role on hit US TV drama Suits. She played the character Rachel Zane for seven seasons before leaving to focus on her royal duties. However, in 2020, both Meghan and Prince Harry, 40, quit life in Windsor, Surrey and moved to California. Despite her infamous role and rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in Hollywood, she has relatively no kitchen credentials.

We spoke to cooking expert Jameson Stocks, who has had the pleasure of cooking for King Charles. He gave us his take on the show. Jameson shared: “When the content produced by Netflix for her is as poor as it has been, it's bound to spark divisive discussions.” Reflecting on the eight-part show Jameson added: "I genuinely feel that Netflix missed an opportunity here; viewers appreciate seeing Meghan's human side, like her demeanour during the Grenfell tragedy, hands-on and helping." He claimed that there was nothing authentic about the show which made it difficult to resonate and connect with. The expert continued to say that she should not have filmed in a "rented house, in beautiful designer outfits" as it's just "not real life", amid the current state of affairs in the world and an ongoing "cost of living crisis." We asked him what he would have liked to of seen from the Duchess and he claimed: "Personally, I would like to see a more authentic programme that brings out her fun and natural side. I find it hard to watch the current programming, as it feels quite awkward and fake." See Also Ageism outrage as vital workers pushed out of jobs with economy damaged

With Love, Meghan has been given the green light for a season two on Netflix (Image: Netflix)

Jameson touched upon what he felt viewers would have liked to have seen, which may have prevented some of the negative comments that have widely circulated over the past few weeks. He said: "I believe that viewers are looking for authenticity, but I can't quite connect with it; it feels more like a staged romance. There's only so much of it people can take before thinking, 'Come on, get a grip'." The chef felt it lacked personality and was staged. The Sussex are a family unit – both Meghan and Harry often refer to their children in interviews - so it would have made sense to shed some light on that. Jameson added: "I would have preferred to see Megan in her her home, with Prince Harry coming and going. While I understand they might not want to feature the children on camera, I feel it could have been more genuine.

