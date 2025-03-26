I’m a Sweaty Gworl and These Are My Fave Deodorants for Sensitive Skin (2025)

If you deal with rashes or burning sensations in your underarm area, it’s a pretty good indication that you've got sensitive skin. So if you’re not already using a deodorant or antiperspirant that caters to sensitive skin types, now just might be the time to make the switch. Like, unless you just shaved five minutes ago (in which case all deodorants can cause irritation), then there's a good chance your skin is reacting negatively to some of the ingredients in your deodorant.

But before you immediately throw out your regular deo or antiperspirant and swap it for a natural deodorant—which, fun fact, can also be potentially irritating (ahem, baking soda and essential oils are two no-no ingredients you should avoid when shopping for deodorants)—you need to understand what you're actually putting on your skin. That’s where this comprehensive list of the 15 best deodorants for sensitive skin comes in handy. Curated by myself and two expert derms (shoutout to Joshua Zeichner, MD, and Rahi Sarbaziha, MD), these top-rated picks are formulated with sensitive skin like yours in mind.