I’m a Sweaty Gworl and These Are My Fave Deodorants for Sensitive Skin (2025)

If you deal with rashes or burning sensations in your underarm area, it’s a pretty good indication that you've got sensitive skin. So if you’re not already using a deodorant or antiperspirant that caters to sensitive skin types, now just might be the time to make the switch. Like, unless you just shaved five minutes ago (in which case all deodorants can cause irritation), then there's a good chance your skin is reacting negatively to some of the ingredients in your deodorant.
But before you immediately throw out your regular deo or antiperspirant and swap it for a natural deodorant—which, fun fact, can also be potentially irritating (ahem, baking soda and essential oils are two no-no ingredients you should avoid when shopping for deodorants)—you need to understand what you're actually putting on your skin. That’s where this comprehensive list of the 15 best deodorants for sensitive skin comes in handy. Curated by myself and two expert derms (shoutout to Joshua Zeichner, MD, and Rahi Sarbaziha, MD), these top-rated picks are formulated with sensitive skin like yours in mind.
Our top picks for the best deodorant for sensitive skin of 2025:
Best Full-Body Deodorant
Athena Club All Over Deo
Read more
Best Deodorant for Sensitive, Melanin-Rich Skin
SheaMoisture Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Sensitive 2 Count
Read more
Best Affordable Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Secret Invisible Solid Antiperspirant and Deodorant for Women
Read more
Just keep scrolling to take a look at our full list of the 15 best deodorants for sensitive skin, plus everything you need to know about choosing a new deodorant for sensitive skin.
1
Best Full-Body Deodorant
Athena Club All Over Deo
Pros
- Clear, smooth, gel-like consistency that doesn't stain
- Can be used on any area of the body, including sensitive areas
- Leaves no white marks
- Aluminum-free
- Baking soda-free
Cons
- Not a strong antiperspirant, but will still help control moisture
Yes, an affordable deodorant with an elevated fragrance that's aluminum-free, baking soda-free, and is safe enough to be applied literally anywhere from head to toe actually does exist—it's the All Over Deo from Athena Club. Reviewers say that the smooth formula glides on skin easily, firmly keeps odors at bay, and smells lovely—we're partial to the Golden Vanilla scent with notes of sandalwood and sugarcane, which pairs perfectly with their Skin Replenishing Body Wash (also in the same yummy scent) for lots of "omg, you smell amazing??" compliments. This deodorant also comes in dry-spray form, if you prefer.
- Scent? Yes
- Key ingredients: Tapioca starch and diatomaceous earth (absorbs extra moisture)
Glowing customer review: "I’m shocked at how much I like this deodorant. It goes on clear and helps to prevent the stink from the day. For some reason I am just one of those people that will smell like an onion under my arms despite bathing. So far this has worked to keep things smelling much better!!"
2
Best Deodorant for Sensitive, Melanin-Rich Skin
SheaMoisture Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Sensitive 2 Count
Pros
- Does not contain parabens
- 48-hour sweat and odor protection
Cons
- Some testers say the fragrance is too heavy
- One tester claimed it felt sticky throughout the day
There is a deodorant that exists for melanin-rich skin! Melanin-rich skin has lower levels of ceramides compared to other skin that has less melanin. Ceramides are fats that make up a good amount of the outer layer of the skin that help keep it hydrated (aka why those with melanin-rich skin are more prone to dryness and hyperpigmentation). So allow me to introduce you to this deodorant made for the sensitivities that come with having melanin-rich skin. Made with natural ingredients—Fair Trade Shea Butter, aloe vera, and ceramides—it'll provide 48-hour sweat and odor protection without causing any irritation. I mean, how can you not love a deodorant that'll keep you moisturized while staying dry?!
- Scent? Yes
- Key ingredients: Aluminum sesquichlorohydrate (reduces sweating), Alkyl benzoate (softens)
Glowing customer review: "I cannot believe how awesome this product is! I have VERY sensitive skin (due to a chronic inflammatory condition) and used to have serious sweat issues. My old deodorants would make my clothes smell. I never felt fresh, and my sweat would still show and stink sometimes. I never thought that the product could be causing that issue. I switched to Shea Moisture and am IN LOVE WITH THIS PRODUCT. My clothes smell amazing—no stains or stinks. My underarms are fresh even after the gym and definitely for longer than 24 hours. I feel so smooth and happy and am just totally in love with this product and company. Also, it's POC-owned and operated which makes me super happy as well!"
3
Best Affordable Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Secret Invisible Solid Antiperspirant and Deodorant for Women
Pros
- Less than $5
- Does not clump even after several layers of application
Cons
- Some testers claim it is not long-lasting
It's no, ahem, secret (I had to!), that Secret has always been a top competitor in the deodorant game. The iconic brand has a ton of options to choose from, but Dr. Zeichner recommends this one specifically for those who have sensitive skin types. "This anti-perspirant and deodorant, not only reduces wetness, but also prevents odor. It has been clinically, tested and shown to be ultra-gentle on skin and non-irritating to the under arms," he tells Cosmo. On top of being an official, derm-approved product, it's worthy to note that it's formula is pH-balanced which helps maintain the natural pH levels of your skin. (This is important because messing with that can lead to long-term skin issues!)
- Scent? Yes
- Key ingredients: Aluminum zirconium pentachlorohydrex (sweat blocking), cyclopentasiloxane (smoothing), dimethicone (hydrating)
Glowing customer review: "For the first time ever, I can apply this product and go through an entire day without having to worry about smelling bad or developing a rash in my armpits! It does its job beautifully and makes me worry free! Thanks, Secret!"
4
Best Clear Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Kopari Aluminum-Free Deodorant Beach
Pros
- Gluten-, paraben-, and phthalate-free
- Clear formula doesn't leave a residue
Cons
- Some testers claim that it wears off after a few hours
IDK about you, but a deodorant with a near five-star rating and over 12,000 glowing reviews will definitely pique my interest. Let me introduce this plant-based, hypoallergenic deodorant. It'll do the job of breaking down odor while also smoothing and conditioning your underarms with its blend of natural oils.
- Scented? Yes
- Key ingredients: Sage oil (soothes), coconut oil (hydrates and breaks down odor)
Glowing customer review: "This deodorant smells amazing! I also have really sensitive armpits, and this deodorant didn’t give me any rashes or bumps. It also limits my odor and controls my sweating, and I’m a very sweaty person. It'll be my go to deodorant from now on!"
5
Best Overall Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Native Sensitive Deodorant
Pros
- Made without fragrance or baking soda
- Provides all-day odor protection
Cons
- Some testers say they wish it were better at minimizing dampness
- Some testers say it can ball up under your arms during the day
If you’ve determined that aluminum may be the irritant in your underarm life, this natural deodorant from Native as a great swap. With cyclodextrin to neutralize odor-causing bacteria and coconut oil and shea butter to keep your skin soft, it's a great gentle combo for your pits. It's entirely fragrance-free and baking soda-free too (both common irritants for people with sensitive underarms), says Dr. Sarbaziha, who is a fan of the formula.
- Scented? No
● Key ingredients: Cyclodextrin (odor neutralizing); tapioca starch (moisture absorbing); coconut oil, shea butter (moisturizing)
Glowing customer review: "I have been using natural deodorant for nearly five years now and it has been a struggle to find a brand I like and could stick with. Finally, I found this one that is perfect! It doesn't leave a residue and is long-lasting. Best brand I've ever used—hands down!”
6
Best Overall Antiperspirant for Sensitive Skin
Dove Advanced Care Antiperspirant Deodorant Sensitive
Pros
- Fights odor and sweat for up to 48 hours
- Gentle formula is made with moisturizing ingredients
Cons
- Even though it's labeled "scent-free" it contains fragrance on the ingredient list
- Some testers say it leaves a slippery film on the skin
If you don't mind aluminum (or like me, heavily rely on it for dry pits), this antiperspirant lasts up to 48 hours (!), meaning two full days of sweat-free bliss. And even better: It's ultra-moisturizing, thanks to added castor oil and sunflower seed oil in the formula.
- Scented? No
- Key ingredients: Aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex GLY (sweat blocking); castor oil, sunflower seed oil (moisturizing)
Glowing customer review: “I'm not a fan of ultra perfumed deodorants but was always afraid to use an unscented one because I thought you needed the fragrance to overpower any odor that did occur. With this deodorant, I don't need the perfume. It works so well that there's no odor to cover up!”
7
Best Deodorant for Ultra-Sensitive Skin
Vanicream Anti-Perspirant/Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Pros
- Derm-loved formula is made without potential irritants, like baking soda and essential oils
- Clinical-strength protection is ideal for workouts and humid weather
Cons
- Not considered a "natural" deo since it contains aluminum
This fragrance-free antiperspirant/deodorant targets odor and wetness in one smooth swipe thanks to aluminum zirconium, and unlike other conventional antiperspirants on the markets it's made with minimal ingredients...all of which are safe for sensitive skin.
- Scented? No
- Key ingredients: Aluminum zirconium (moisture and odor controlling)
Glowing customer review: "I developed a rash on my armpits. I tried many different deodorants and it kept coming back. This was the only deodorant that helped. After I ran out of the 1st bottle I defaulted back to my old one, and sure enough the rash came back. Needless to say, I'm ordering more."
8
Best Eco-Friendly Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Ethique Minimalist Unscented Deodorant Stick
Pros
- Made without aluminum, synthetic fragrance, and baking soda
- Packaging is entirely plastic free
Cons
- Some testers said the stick is prone to breaking off
- Some testers claim odor control doesn’t last long enough
If you’ve jumped on the plastic-free, low-waste beauty wave (hi, welcome), Ethique’s deodorant—which comes in a paper tube or bar form, FYI—is a great place to start. It’s made with zinc oxide and magnesium hydroxide to prevent armpit bacteria, along with jojoba oil and almond oil for extra moisture.
- Scented? No
- Key ingredients: Zinc oxide, magnesium hydroxide (odor-controlling); jojoba oil, almond oil (softening)
Glowing customer review: "This one is a unicorn! I only have to reapply once in a while, I stay dry all day nearly every day, I haven't had any kind of rash at all, and it comes in a cardboard tube!"
9
Best Deodorant Gel for Sensitive Skin
Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel
Pros
- Clear, gel formula won't stain clothes
- Helps brighten discoloration under the arms
Cons
- Some testers say the gel takes a minute or two to fully dry down
- Users say it doesn't have enough odor protection for heavy workouts
Not in this deodorant? Aluminum, fragrance, or baking soda. Instead, this deodorant for sensitive skin is formulated with a couple different acids (hi, mandelic acid and lactic acid) which gently exfoliate and brighten skin while also making your pits an unstable environment for odor-causing bacteria.
- Scented? No
- Key ingredients: AHAs (odor-controlling); niacinamide (brightening); chamomile extract (soothing)
Glowing customer review: "I hate to say how good this is, because then it will always be sold out. But honestly this is amazing! My search for safe and effective deodorant is over."
10
Best Sensitive Skin Deodorant on Amazon
Lume Whole Body Deodorant Invisible Cream Unscented
Now 16% Off
Pros
- Can be used anywhere on the body
- Helps control odor for up to 72 hours
Cons
- Even though it’s unscented, users claim it smells like “baby wipes”
- Testers say it's a bit pricey for the amount of product you get
The mandelic acid (which targets and neutralizes the bacteria that causes underarm odor) and tapioca starch in this deodorant (it comes in a 2-pack, FYI) will keep your dampness to a minimum and eliminate funky smells. It’s free of baking soda, too, so that’s your main irritant, then this is a good pick.
- Scented? No
- Key ingredients: Mandelic Acid (odor controlling), tapioca starch (moisture absorbing), allantoin (soothing)
Glowing customer review: "I am happy that this deodorant works and I haven't seen marks on my clothes—it feels nice and smooth going on and doesn't feel wet or sticky after it rubs in. I highly recommend it if you truly need a product free of artificial and natural fragrance.”
11
Best All-Natural Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Schmidt's Sensitive Natural Deodorant
Pros
- Vegan, plant-based formula
- Provides odor protection for up to 24 hours
Cons
- Some users say it can leave a white residue on clothes
- Product needs to be warmed up before applying for best results
Unlike some drier, chalkier aluminum-free deodorants, this one goes on really smooth (ty, coconut oil), and won’t tug on or drag your sensitive skin. And instead of relying on aluminum, this gentle deodorant is formulated with magnesium hydroxide (which counteracts bacteria) and moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, and coconut oil.
- Unscented? Yes
- Key ingredients: Magnesium hydroxide (odor controlling); coconut oil (moisturizing)
Glowing customer review: “I love this natural deodorant because it doesn’t use any fragrance—which is extremely difficult to find in a natural deodorant that actually work."
12
Best Deodorant for Sensitive Skin at Sephora
Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant Fragrance-Free
Pros
- AHAs help neutralize odor and minimize discoloration under your arms
- Clear formula won't stain clothes
Cons
- Takes a while to dry down
- Some reviewers claim it feels sticky
This fragrance-free deodorant paste will become fast besties with your pits. A clean, stain-free deodorant option, it "combines the power of AHAs to combat body odor while nourishing the skin," Dr. Sarbaziha says. It also brightens the underarm area and reduces ingrown hairs! And for an added bonus, it’s also made with soothing aloe vera and hydrating hyaluronic acid. And because it has no aluminum or baking soda in its formula plus all these extra benefits, it makes for an excellent deodorant for sensitive skin, per Dr. Sabaziha.
- Scented? No
- Key ingredients: Mandelic acid, lactic acid (odor controlling and exfoliating); aloe vera (soothing), hyaluronic acid (hydrating)
Glowing customer review: “If you are thinking about getting this, DO IT. I work out in this with no issues. I love that it’s clear and it also lightens your underarm...so far 10/10."
13
Best Deodorant for Sensitive Skin at Ulta
Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream
Pros
- Made without essential oils, silicones, or fragrance
- Packaging is fully recyclable
Cons
- On the pricey side for a deodorant
- Applies best with fingertips, which may take some time to get used to
This deodorant cream contains a blend of natural ingredients such as mandelic acid, marula oil, and shea butter—plus it's free from aluminum, parabens, synthetic fragrances, and baking soda, which makes it a good option for sensitive skin, says Dr. Sarbaziha. The mandelic acid helps to gently exfoliate and brighten the underarm area, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. While marula oil and shea butter work to provide hydration to the area."
- Scented? No
- Key ingredients: Mandelic acid (odor controlling); arrowroot powder (moisture-absorbing); shea butter (moisturizing)
Glowing customer review: “This is hands-down my favorite non-aluminum deodorant and I’ve tried a lot over the last couple of years. "Sure it’s expensive, but if you are not over-applying the product, it will last a lot longer than regular deodorant does...I’ve been using the same one for months!"
14
Best French Pharmacy Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Vichy Deodorant 24 HR
Pros
- Allergy-tested for sensitive skin types by derms
- Provides up to 24 hours of odor control
Cons
- Contains synthetic fragrance
- Some testers say the roll-on applicator is prone to getting stuck
One of the common ingredients in natural deodorants—including this one from French pharmacy brand Vichy—is zinc gluconate, an effective odor absorber. It’s a great alternative if the natural deodorants you’ve been trying are simply masking odors—i.e., formulas that just use a lot of fragrance to cover up smells—and not ideal for sensitive skin.
- Scented? Yes
- Key ingredients: Zinc gluconate (odor controlling); perlite (moisture absorbing); allantoin (soothing)
Glowing customer review: "I originally discovered this deodorant in a pharmacy in Europe this past summer, and although I cannot find the scent that I fell in love with, I decided to order the American version which I have now fallen in love with. It has a great smell and gets the job done."
15
Best Long-Lasting Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Pit-Pourri Natural Deodorant Coconut Vanilla Sandalwood
Pros
- Provides long-lasting odor control, even during workouts
- Testers love the cute packaging
Cons
- Although testers love the smell, it could potentially cause irritation
- Contains baking soda, which could potentially cause irritation
This sensitive-skin friendly deodorant is spiked with magnesium hydroxide, which—time to get science-y—raises the pH of your skin to prevent bacteria growth. But since magnesium hydroxide is not as soluble as baking soda, the pH change happens slowly, meaning the you'll be odor-free even longer than you'd be with a regular baking soda-based deo.
- Scented? Yes
- Key ingredients: Magnesium hydroxide (odor controlling); prebiotics (promotes good bacteria growth); mandelic acid (exfoliating and odor controlling)
Glowing customer review: "I bought this deodorant for my partner, because their armpits smelled so bad with any deodorant...guess what it does not smell bad anymore! Thanks Pit-Pourri for an amazing deodorant!"
Why are my armpits prone to irritation?
The skin in the armpit area is typically very thin and delicate, which is why it's often prone to sensitivity. “The presence of many nerve endings and the intersection of the lymphatic system and blood vessels also leads to sensitivity,” says Dr. Sarbaziha. “In addition, the armpit area is usually a warm, moist environment that experiences a ton of friction, which may exacerbate sensitivity as well.”
What's the best deodorant for sensitive skin?
“Oftentimes, it takes some experimenting to figure out what deodorant is right for you,” says Dr. Zeichner. So while some people may find that their skin is highly sensitive to, say, essential oils or added fragrance (i.e., two well-known irritants for many people), you may find that your skin has zero problems with them.
“Many of the antiperspirants and deodorants have been allergy tested and are proven to be safe and effective—even if they contain a fragrance,” says Dr. Zeichner. And in those cases? Alcohol or baking soda—common ingredients in natural or gel deodorants—might be the real irritants.
The bottom line? The best deodorant for sensitive skin may take some trial-and-error to find, but the 15 options above are a great place to start.
How to choose a deodorant for sensitive skin:
Keep an eye out for certain ingredients
As mentioned earlier, if your skin is sensitive, it's a good idea to avoid deodorants with ingredients like synthetic fragrances and dyes, baking soda, essential oils, and drying alcohols. They're all considered potential skin irritants by derms.
“Alcohol can be drying and irritating to the skin, baking soda creates an alkaline environment—raises the pH of the skin—which results in redness and irritation," says Sarbaziha. "Artificial fragrances can also lead to skin irritation, while essential oils may cause sensitivity or allergic reactions.”
Consider skipping aluminum
Speaking of potentially irritating ingredients, aluminum salts, the active ingredient in antiperspirants may also be a trigger for ultra-sensitive skin types, so skip it if you're noticing your antiperspirant is causing discomfort under your arms.
Patch-test first
Everyone's skin is different, and even deodorants made without traditionally irritating ingredient can cause redness and itchiness in some skin types. I always recommend my patients test their deodorant on a small area of skin before using it all over the armpits to check for any potential allergic reactions or irritation, says Dr. Sarbaziha.
Meet the experts:
- Joshua Zeichner, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York NY.
- Rahi Sarbaziha, MD, is an integrative aesthetics specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. Dr. Sarbaziha specializes in injectables, anti-aging treatments, hormone therapy, and more.
Why trust Cosmopolitan?
Megan Uy is an associate shopping editor at Cosmopolitan and has six years of experience writing about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news. She is an authority in all skincare categories but has a special interest in deodorants, as she too has very sensitive, often sweaty (lol) skin. She regularly tests and analyzes deodorants for efficacy while working with the industry’s dermatologists to assess new formulas and brands.
Taylor Augustin is a beauty, fashion, and lifestyle writer with years of experience testing and reviewing products. Her work can be found in Teen Vogue, Popsugar, Byrdie, Cosmo, and more. When she’s not typing away, you can find her perusing the aisles at Sephora, going to pilates, and reading the latest psychological thrillers on her Kindle.
