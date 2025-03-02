'I'm a vet nurse – 5 little-known laws dog owners must follow or risk £20k fine' (2025)

A veterinary nurse has raised awareness about a series of crucial yet often overlooked UK laws that dog owners must abide by to steer clear of legal trouble.

With an online following of over 34,000, Jade the Vet Nurse frequently offers guidance to pet owners, and her recent video hopes to steer current and future dog owners onto the right path.

"Five laws every dog owner should know, from a vet nurse," she said at the beginning of her video.

In the caption of the video, she explained: "There are over 20 pieces of legislation that apply to dog ownership in Britain yet it's surprising how many owners are not aware of even a handful of these laws." She then went on to outline five of the most important.

All dogs must be microchipped

According to Jade, one key law mandates microchipping for all dogs older than eight weeks.

Animal charity Blue Cross confirms that puppies should be microchipped before joining their new family, and that it's the breeder's responsibility to ensure this happens. The breeders should also be listed as the dog's first registered keeper. It then falls on the new owner to ensure the microchip details remain current with their information.

Failure to comply – either through not microchipping the dog or neglecting to register it with an approved database – can lead to a hefty fine of up to £500, alongside possible criminal charges. This also applies if your contact details change and you fail to update the chip's recorded information.

However, there’s one exception to this law if a veterinarian signs a certificate stating there's a valid health reason for not microchip that specific dog.

2. Collar and IDs must be worn when out

Another vital law Jade points out is the legal need for dogs to always wear a collar and identification. She explained: "Legally, all dogs must wear a collar and ID when out in public."

It's mandatory for dogs to have a collar bearing the owner's name and address when in public spaces. This information can also be inscribed on the collar itself or on a tag attached to it.

Even if a dog is microchipped, it still needs to wear a collar or tag. Non-compliance with this law could result in owners being fined up to £2,000.

3. Dogs must be restrained when in a vehicle

Jade also touched on the requirement for dogs to be restrained during travel, explaining: "The Highway Code states that all dogs travelling in vehicles must be suitably restrained to prevent distraction whilst driving,"

According to Rule 57 of the Highway Code, drivers must ensure that dogs or other animals are appropriately restrained while in a vehicle.

Although there isn't a specific penalty for breaching Rule 57, you could face prosecution for 'driving without due care and attention.' This could lead to license suspension or points, or a fine of up to £2,500. It could also be considered in the event of an accident.

4. Pet owners must take car of dog's welfare needs

The vet nurse then pointed out the legal obligations of pet owners to take good care of their dogs under the Animal Welfare Act.

She explained: "Under the Animal Welfare Act, all British pet owners have a legal duty to provide for their pet's five welfare needs or risk prosecution."

In the UK, every dog is entitled to a suitable living environment, a balanced diet, the ability to exhibit natural behaviours, appropriate socialization with other animals, and protection from harm, distress, injury, and illness.

Failure to provide proper care can lead to legal action against the owner, potentially resulting in a prison term of up to 51 weeks, a fine of up to £20,000, the removal of the pet, or a ban on future pet ownership.

5. No ear cropping

Lastly, Jade pointed out another crucial law: "Ear cropping (in whole or part) is ILLEGAL in the UK."

Violating this law by docking a dog's ears can lead to severe penalties, including a maximum six-month prison sentence and/or an unlimited fine.

As a responsible dog owner, it's crucial to be informed about all relevant laws in the UK regarding your dog, which can be found on Blue Collar's website.