I'm the cheapest person I know, but this $20 aluminum-free deodorant is worth every cent (2025)

I've always been an extremely frugal person; as a senior deals writer, bargain-hunting has become part of my personality at this point. I love a good, cheap find, and skin care products are no exception — I've written about my favorite face moisturizer and body cream, neither of which top $16. That said, I have a confession to make: My favorite deodorant retails for $20. I know, I scoffed at the cost at first too. How on earth could a deodorant be worthy of a double-digit price tag? But this isn't your average B.O. buster; it's Amazon's No. 1 bestselling , an aluminum-free stick that smells, in a word, divine. It's a little luxury I've enjoyed treating myself to for the past few years — and I don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

The older I get, the more conscious I am about what I put on my skin. While I realize there's a good deal of fearmongering within the beauty industry, my general ethos is the fewer ingredients a product has, the better I feel about using it. are formulated without aluminum, parabens, sulfates, phthalates and alcohol, but do contain nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid to promote moisture retention and spirulina to help soothe irritated skin. Not once have I felt itchy or dry after applying this deodorant (I have sensitive skin), and the non-sticky formula glides on comfortably. Many deodorants I've used in the past have left a chalky residue behind, but I've never found streaks on my clothing with Salt & Stone, as it has a pretty sheer finish.

Of course, a deodorant is only as good as its ability to make us smell good; Salt & Stone's aromatic combinations are so elegant, I feel like I'm giving my pits the star treatment every time I swipe it on. (FYI, the scents are intended to be gender-neutral.) Because this is a deodorant and not an antiperspirant, it's meant to mask smells rather than prevent sweating. I find that my B.O. stays in check for hours at a time, as long as it's not a swelteringly hot day. That said, I've had to reapply every deodorant I've ever used after being in the hot sun for hours or doing an intense workout, and as far as natural options go, Salt & Stone's is by far the most effective.

In case you're still on the fence about the price (understandable!), just know that I'm able to make a stick last for months — a little goes a long way. You can also opt for a 3-pack to save $6.

More than 30,000 tubes of this deodorant have been sold in the past month alone, with Amazon customers praising it for its gentle yet effective formula, heavenly scent and clean application.

"LOVE this stuff!" exclaimed one convert. "I have very sensitive skin and have been on a very long journey trying to find a natural deodorant that not only agrees with my skin, but actually works in this Georgia heat. It goes on very smoothly and washes off easily in the shower. And the smell is absolutely amazing. I have tried all of them, can’t pick a favorite."

"This smells absolutely amazing," raved another happy buyer. "Scent lasts all day! Not sticky, I did not get a rash or any irritation. No messy white residue or stains on my clothes. I can’t wait to try another scent!"

"I really like this deodorant," wrote a third. "For one, it doesn't require a lot to be effective, so the container lasts a couple of months. I have had no issues with sweating, and the scent is pleasant. I mostly like that it is made from natural ingredients."

While most reviewers had positive things to say about this deodorant, a few did share some notes.

"I’ve tried a lot of natural deodorants, and this one is one of the best," said a mostly pleased shopper. "It smells amazing, goes on smoothly and doesn’t feel sticky. It lasts most of the day, but if you sweat a lot, you might need to reapply. It’s a bit pricey, but worth it for a good, clean deodorant. Would buy again!"

"My only complaint is that sometimes a lot gets wasted on the sides from swiping it on," shared a final fan. "Not the best shape design for application." That said, they added, "This deodorant is the only one that smells good AND lasts!"

Amazon Scents with citrus notes are among my favorites, so this gorgeous-sounding Bergamot & Hinoki is next on my list... $20 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $20 at Sephora

Have really sensitive skin? This formula's got your name on it:

Amazon This gel version was specially designed with irritation-prone skin in mind, as it does not contain baking soda (which can cause a rash for some). "I get asked daily what perfume I am wearing, and it is really this deodorant; a soft yet herbal scent," said a user. "No irritation on the skin. Light gel formula." $20 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $20 at Sephora

