I Never Used LED Masks Consistently — Until The Shark Beauty CryoGlow Mask (2025)

When the Shark Beauty CryoGlow Mask launched, my inner skeptic and cynical side let out an exhausted sigh. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good LED mask moment, but as much as I enjoy the many benefits it can give you over time (i.e. helping to stimulate collagen production and improve skin elasticity), I’m more of an instant gratification kind of gal. If I’m committing to a device, I want to see and feel a difference immediately, not in six weeks. Because of this, the LED mask on my nightstand rarely sees much one-on-one time with my face — despite being so simple to use.

This is no longer the case. With Shark Beauty’s new release, LED therapy went from something I used a couple of times a month to a facial tool I reach for almost every day. Here’s why: The brand’s CryoGlow Mask doesn’t just stop at LED light therapy — it introduces cryotherapy into the mix, delivering an icy, skin-tightening effect that depuffs and wakes up tired skin in minutes.

Suddenly, the idea of slipping on a high-tech mask didn’t feel like a chore — it was an essential refresh I could look forward to daily. Intrigued? Read on for what you need to know about the latest skin care device from Shark Beauty.

Fast Facts

Price: $350

$350 Best for: Reducing acne-causing bacteria, cooling the under-eyes, and reducing inflammation

Reducing acne-causing bacteria, cooling the under-eyes, and reducing inflammation Your rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 What we like: Contoured fit and ease of use

Contoured fit and ease of use What we don’t like: Short battery life

The Shark Beauty CryoGlow Mask

Launched earlier this year, the Shark Beauty CryoGlow marks the retailer’s first foray into the facial category. The brand previously made a splash in the hair tool space with its FlexStyle hair styler device, and now its skin care debut is generating buzz — for good reason.

That’s because this isn’t your typical LED mask. In addition to using red and infrared light that helps smooth skin and boost collagen production, it is also equipped with blue light to reduce acne-causing bacteria and inflammation.

The device features four treatment modes. The Better Aging treatment, lasting six minutes, utilizes red and infrared light to stimulate collagen production and reduce wrinkles; Skin Clearing runs for eight minutes and combines blue, red, and infrared light to target acne-causing bacteria; and the Skin Sustain option, a four-minute session, uses the same three types of light to help maintain results after completing eight weeks of one of the other treatments.

But perhaps the most interesting feature (and the inspo behind its name) is the built-in cryotherapy setting that cools and depuffs under the eyes: the Undereye Revive is a five- to 15-minute session designed to reduce puffiness under the eyes, offering three temperature settings that can be used alone or alongside any other LED treatment.

My Review

As someone who always has a pesky breakout situation happening, I love that this mask has the blue light feature. It’s a detail that you’d think would be super common in LED devices since acne isn’t exactly a unique problem, but you’d be surprised.

My first thought upon unboxing the mask was considering how light it is. Its bulky design instinctually made me prepare for an uncomfortable fit that would weigh my head down, but that couldn’t be further from how it felt. In fact, the contoured design and added eye cushions instantly made this one of the more comfortable masks I’ve used.

Additionally, its fit — which is meant to mimic the feel of snow goggles — has an adjustable head strap that gives added security, so I don’t have to fuss with it to keep it in place. Many other masks I’ve tried are flexible and sit flush at the face, but this one is designed to hover at the perfect distance from your skin to allow for better light coverage.

Attached to the mask is a high-tech remote that features a wheel-style button that is your key to powering on and off the device as well as toggling through treatments. When you turn it on, the screen displays the treatments available to choose from as well as a small blurb about the benefits and duration of each. The ability to track your remaining time is such a bonus — it’s a small but meaningful change from having to simply guess how much longer you’ll be sitting there. There's also an option to view your progress and track the amount of times you’ve used the mask. We love accountability.

The detail that really changed the game for me, however, is the eye-cooling cryo technology. I usually wake up feeling extremely puffy and often reach for the face roller I keep in my freezer. However, rolling your face first thing in the morning and then doing your full skin care routine when you’re half awake is so not lazy girl-approved. So I couldn’t be more obsessed with how this mask lets me tackle multiple concerns while delivering a nice refreshing feel through the under-eye feature.

The fact that this device allows me to simultaneously combine LED therapy and cryotherapy is a total upgrade. You can also choose from three levels of cool temperatures to make the metal under-eye pad extra chilly, depending on your preference.

It’s this feature, along with the remote timer, that has made me reach for the tool practically every night, and I truly look forward to it every time.

The Verdict

As someone who has tried practically every beauty product possible, I really mean it when I say this is one of the best devices I’ve used — and continue to use. That last part is key because, as established, I am nothing if not chronically exhausted and lazy when it comes to my at-home skin care routine. I have so many gadgets in my cabinets I haven’t reached for in months (or, like, ever, if I’m being honest), so it’s pretty major for me to have used this device as consistently as I have since I got it.

Price-wise, it’s also a really great find for all that it offers. Other masks can run you upwards of $500 and don’t have nearly the same amount of versatility as the Shark Beauty CryoGlow Mask does. And the adjustable straps make it easy to walk around the house if you need to without having to excessively readjust.

My only qualm? It dies pretty quickly. I’ve had to charge the device after every three to four uses, and it doesn’t exactly charge super fast so I usually leave it plugged in during the day so it’s ready for me to use at night or in the morning.

Regardless, this has earned a permanent spot on my nightstand for the foreseeable future, and I think you deserve to add it to yours, too.