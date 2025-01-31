I Swear, These Microcurrent Devices Are Like An Instant Face-Lift (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?
While certain skincare ingredients like retinol can improve the look of wrinkles, skincare products can only do so much when it comes to lifting and firming. If you don't want to take a trip to the med spa, opt for an at-home microcurrent device, which dermatologists, celebs, and even Women's Health editors recommend.
“Microcurrent devices use low levels of electrical current to stimulate facial muscles, helping to boost collagen and sculpt and lift the face,” says dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD. While the energy output of at-home microcurrent devices is lower compared to in-office ones, they offer a safer approach, just with a longer timeline for noticeable results. That said, dermatologist Bradley Glodny, MD suggests them for patients looking for subtle improvements without the cost of in-office visits. However, opting for at-home devices doesn't mean you have to skip in-office options entirely. According to Dr. Garshick, combining both approaches can enhance and sustain results over time.
Don't know where to start in your shopping journey? DW, we put many skincare devices to the test to determine our eight absolute favorites you should look into.
Best Microcurrent Devices
Best Overall Microcurrent DeviceNuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device And Gel Primer
Best Microcurrent Device With Instant Results
FaceGym Pure Lift Face
Best All-In-One Microcurrent Device
Therabody TheraFace PRO
What to consider
Before you start shopping for a microcurrent device, there are a few main points to keep in mind to make sure you're purchasing the right one for your specific needs.
Microcurrent levels
Most devices on this list have a range of microcurrent levels (the Foreo option even goes up to 10!). The higher you go, the more intense the microcurrent will feel. If you're used to microcurrent and want something with a bit more power and customization, go with a device that has many microcurrent levels. On the other hand, if you're just a beginner, you might only need to purchase a device with a few microcurrent levels, like the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device.
Suggested use
Dr. Garshick says you need to use your microcurrent device at least three times a week for four to six weeks before you can expect to see results, although some devices recommend daily use. “While much of the initial benefit may only be noticed for hours to days, with consistent use, the results will continue as collagen production can take six or more months,” she adds. After the initial treatment period, you can decrease the frequency of treatments to two to three times per week to maintain your results. Always refer to your microcurrent device's specific instructions for use.
Additional features
Many microcurrent devices come with some additional features, like gel primers (btw, you need these in order to use microcurrent on your face), interchangeable attachments, app connectivity, and even how-to guides.
The microcurrent device with the most additional features is the Therabody Theraface Pro. It comes with eight (!!) attachments, which, of course, includes a microcurrent ring as well as three light therapy attachments, a cleansing ring, and three percussive attachments to address facial pain. There's also the option to add a hot and cold ring if needed (I'd def recommend!).
An added bonus for your microcurrent device is FDA approval, which means that the FDA has determined that the device is safe and effective for its intended use. This is not a necessity when purchasing a device, but it's def a solid addition if you're looking for something that has been rigorously tested.
How we chose
Our intrepid team of beauty writers and commerce editors spent the past year testing over a dozen microcurrent devices. Associate fashion & commerce editor Lily Wohlner and contributor Cristina Montemayor evaluated microcurrent devices on their effectiveness, features, microcurrent levels, and suggested use. We also consulted with dermatologists including Marisa Garshick, MD, and Bradley Glodny, MD, on their favorite microcurrent devices.
Ahead, check out the best-tested microcurrent devices in 2024 for an instant at-home face lift. Each has been handpicked by WH editors and dermatologists and tested by our team of anonymous product testers.
Best Overall Microcurrent Device
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device And Gel Primer
Pros
- Rejuvenates the skin and improves laxity
- Easy to use
Cons
- Expensive, but derms say it helps to tone the facial muscles
Dr. Glodny and Dr. Garshick both recommend this device. "This microcurrent device is FDA-cleared, helps to tone facial muscles, and improves the overall contour and appearance of the skin," says Dr. Garshik, adding that it can help rejuvenate the skin and improve skin laxity and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
As an added bonus, this device comes with a lip and eye attachment, so you can easily work on every little nook and cranny of your face where you'd like to see a lift.
According to our tester, this device fits perfectly in the palm of her hand, which makes it very easy to use for the full five minutes of the treatment. She also told us that the periodic beeping was helpful in knowing when it was time to move the device to another part of the face. Finally, it doesn't sting or tingle, as long as you use enough of the gel primer is comes with. She noticed results after just a few five-minute uses, which only got better after several months of consistant treatments.
|FDA-Approved?
|Yes
|Additional Features
|Comes with interchangeable attachments and gel primer
|Number Of Microcurrent Levels
|Unspecified
|Suggested Use
|Five minutes per day, five days per week
Best Microcurrent Device With Instant Results
FaceGym Pure Lift Face
Pros
- Editor-approved
- Helps the face look contoured without makeup
Cons
- Might be tricky to figure out how to use it
- We wish it worked faster
Chances are that you likely recognize FaceGym from your TikTok or Insta feed. The face-fitness studios are all about working out the facial muscles, tightening and lifting the skin. But if you can't make it to one of their iconic boutiques, snag this device to get the benefits at home. With three different frequencies, you can slowly build intensity as you continue using it.
"It's my job to test products, so I've gotten hundreds of facials and tested thousands of products," says contributor Neha Tandon, who says she has ever seen such instant results than with this device. "It's a five-minute face lift that makes my face look contoured sans makeup." She uses it before any big event or time when she wants a confidence boost. Plus, she recommends it to all her friends before they get married.
From the very first use, the WH team immediately understood just how powerful this device was. We felt and saw the involuntary muscle contractions, which indicated that the microcurrent frequency was quite high and was able to penetrate deep into the facial muscles, causing it to contract and relax. We noticed a visible lifting and firming effect from the very first use. We wish it worked faster, as Face Gym recommends using it for 10 minutes every other day, which is a significant amount of time to dedicate to a facial treatment regularly. However, if you want to see results fast, this is the microcurrent device our team would recommend using.
|FDA-Approved?
|No
|Additional Features
|None
|Number Of Microcurrent Levels
|3
|Suggested Use
|10 minutes every other day
Best All-In-One Microcurrent Device
Therabody TheraFace PRO
Pros
- Dermatologist-approved
- Comes with many attachments
Cons
- Not the most beginner-friendly option on this list
The TheraFace PRO, which Dr. Glodny recommends, is also loved by testers. It has a four-star rating on Amazon and WH associate fashion & commerce editor, Lily Wohlner, is a fan, too. She and hundreds of online reviewers love the different attachments that come with it, like the cleansing ring, percussion attachments, and colored LED light rings that address other skin concerns like acne, fine lines, and more.
"I love that this tool combines microcurrent, LED therapy, and cryotherapy in one," Wohlner adds. "It seems intimidating if you’re a beginner, but this tool truly makes my life so much easier for bashing acne, tightening my skin, and waking me up when I didn’t get enough sleep the night before.”
When we saw that this one device offers eight treatments in a single device, we were initially skeptical that the microcurrent attachment wouldn’t be up to par with some of the other devices we tried. But, after some of our testers gave it a whirl, we were pleasantly surprised by how effective it was. One of our testers even saw a difference in her face shape after using the microcurrent for just a few minutes.
While some microcurrent devices also relieve jaw tension, when using the percussion attachments in this device in conjunction with the microcurrent, testers found that their jaw muscles felt more relaxed and looked more toned than ever. The combination of the two treatments in this one device really makes it stand out from the rest in terms of effectiveness.
|FDA-Approved?
|Yes
|Additional Features
|LED light attachments, facial massage and cleansing attachments, option to add cold and warm rings
|Number Of Microcurrent Levels
|3
|Suggested Use
|8 minutes per day
Best Microcurrent Device For Pain
ReFa S Carat Ray Petite Face Roller
Pros
- Super small and compact
- Helps TMJ and other tension
Cons
- Pricey, but has a high-end design and doesn't have to be charged
- Doesn't have any attachments
Dr. Glodny recommends this pencil-sized microcurrent device—it's great for helping to maintain your face-lifting routine if you're a frequent traveler. Our testers also say it also helps with TMJ, or Temporomandibular joint dysfunction, which can cause pain in the jaw joint area.
And get this: You don't even have to charge this device to get all the microcurrent benefits. There's actually an extra large solar panel embedded in the handle, which generates a super powerful microcurrent when applied to the skin.
Many WH editors have tried this device, and we love its petite size, which makes it easier to glide over the browbones and the cheekbones. We also found that the push-point tip is incredible at smoothing and de-puffing around the delicate eye and lip area. The handle is comfortable to hold and it’s one of the most relaxing devices we’ve tried. We love to take the two rollers and press them gently between the brows to release any tension in the forehead. It’s so relaxing to use that it’s actually something we look forward to using every day, which only enhances the results over time.
|FDA-Approved?
|No
|Additional Features
|None
|Number Of Microcurrent Levels
|Unspecified
|Suggested Use
|Daily
Most Reliable Microcurrent Device
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Pros
- Reviewers say it really lifts the face
- Holds a charge for a long time
Cons
- Our testers say this took a bit longer to see results than others on this list
Both Dr. Garshick and Dr. Glodny recommend this cute little palm-sized device, which firms and tones skin with T-sonic pulsations. It even helps to relax tension in the face while helping to promote blood flow.
"This FDA-cleared system uses the anti-shock system to make the experience comfortable and effective, as it adjusts the microcurrent to optimize safety and results," says Dr. Garshik. She adds that it's easy to use and is rechargeable with 90 uses per single charge (!!).
We love that a treatment with this device only takes two minutes, although you can always go back in with another treatment to target specific areas of the face. It’s great for travel, and our testers found themselves using this device more regularly than other devices because the treatments are so quick.
It does tingle quite a lot, even if you use plenty of conductive gel, which means it’s working but can also be a little uncomfortable. After a few weeks of regular use, our tester's face felt tighter and she says her eyes looked more lifted and awake. Not only did her skin look better, but using this device also helped with relieving tension headaches. It holds a charge well, so you can take it on the go without worrying about charging it every few days.
|FDA-Approved?
|Yes
|Additional Features
|T-sonic pulsations, an anti-shock system, and works with an app
|Number Of Microcurrent Levels
|10
|Suggested Use
|Unspecified
Most Versatile Microcurrent Facial Device
ZIIP Halo
Pros
- Can choose from seven different facials on the app
- Works instantly
Cons
- Some testers say this device can be hard to set up
WH senior deputy digital editor Maridel Reyes adores her ZIIP, which uses both microcurrent and nanocurrent. You can choose from seven different facials from the app, all ranging from four to 14 minutes-long. Some focus on sculpting, while others zap acne, brighten your complexion, or smooth out fine lines. All you have to do is sync your device with the app to unlock all the available treatments.
"I used it every night, and after a few days, my husband noticed that my face looked more contoured," says Reyes. "The day after I use it, my skin looks smoother and glowier." She adds that she uses it right before an event for more chiseled cheekbones, a sharper jaw, and a slightly lifted brow because it provides instant gratification and is "way less spendy than getting a microcurrent facial at a spa."
|FDA-Approved?
|Yes
|Additional Features
|Comes with gel, connects with their app, and is pre-loaded with lifting treatment
|Number Of Microcurrent Levels
|Unspecified
|Suggested Use
|3-5 times per week
Best Bang-For-Your-Buck Microcurrent Device
SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
Pros
- Dermatologist-approved
- Depuffs and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes
Cons
- One tester says it was finicky at first, but now works well
This device legit does it all. It has microcurrent, red light therapy, a facial massage setting, and therapeutic warmth. It's great for anti-aging and skin tightening, as well as reducing the look of dark spots and blemishes. Plus, using this in the morning or before bed is the perfect self-care moment.
"Combining microcurrent, facial massage, light therapy, and warmth, this at-home treatment helps to stimulate the muscles, reduce puffiness, improve the appearance of breakouts and blemishes, boost collagen, and enhance penetration of other skincare products," says Dr. Garshik. She recommends this device to her patients when they're looking for something slightly less expensive than some of the other options on this list.
|FDA-Approved?
|No
|Additional Features
|Facial massage, light therapy, and warmth
|Number Of Microcurrent Levels
|One
|Suggested Use
|Five minutes per day, three times per week
Best Microcurrent Device for Hooded Eyes
Joey Healy Face Renovation Device
Pros
- Provides gentle yet powerful muscle stimulation
- Even the first few levels are super strong and effective
Cons
- Batteries required
It's not uncommon for your brows to start sagging with age, making your eyes appear more droopy and closed off. If you have hooded eyes, this effect is even more pronounced. This microcurrent device is made specifically to target the eyebrow area and tighten the skin around the browbone, which gives hooded eyes a lifted, more awake appearance.
Our tester, who gave this device a solid five stars, has one eyebrow that is slightly lower than the other, and it makes her one eye look more closed. However, she started to notice such a difference when she used this. Even after her first go, her droopy eyebrow was even with her other one. She tells us that this device is super powerful, she can't even fathom using the highest level. The only downside she noted? It uses batteries, but she wishes it was rechargeable.
|FDA-Approved?
|No
|Additional Features
|Includes Face Renovation device, device stand, instruction manual, and full-size Healyum conductive gel
|Number Of Microcurrent Levels
|5
|Suggested Use
|Use 3-5 times per week
Are at-home microcurrent devices worth it?
Microcurrent devices aren't exactly cheap—the most affordable ones are still over $100, though the best ones tend to be around $300. Just be sure to use your device consistently at least three times a week, as Dr. Garshick mentioned.
If you're hesistant, she recommends chating with your dermatologist about your skincare concerns and goals—they can help you come up with a treatment plan to supplement the use of your microcurrent device, optimizing the benefits of it.
