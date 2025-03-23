I swear, these microcurrent devices are like an instant face-lift (2025)

While certain skincare ingredients like retinol can improve the look of wrinkles, skincare products can only do so much when it comes to lifting and firming. If you don't want to take a trip to the med spa, opt for an at-home microcurrent device, which dermatologists, celebs, and even Women's Health editors recommend.

'Microcurrent devices use low levels of electrical current to stimulate facial muscles, helping to boost collagen and sculpt and lift the face,' says dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD. While the energy output of at-home microcurrent devices is lower compared to in-office ones, they offer a safer approach, just with a longer timeline for noticeable results. That said, dermatologist Bradley Glodny, MD suggests them for patients looking for subtle improvements without the cost of in-office visits. However, opting for at-home devices doesn't mean you have to skip in-office options entirely. According to Dr. Garshick, combining both approaches can enhance and sustain results over time.

Don't know where to start in your shopping journey? Don't worry, we put many skincare devices to the test to determine our eight absolute favorites you should look into.

Best microcurrent devices

What to consider

Before you start shopping for a microcurrent device, there are a few main points to keep in mind to make sure you're purchasing the right one for your specific needs.

Microcurrent levels

Most devices on this list have a range of microcurrent levels (the Foreo option even goes up to 10!). The higher you go, the more intense the microcurrent will feel. If you're used to microcurrent and want something with a bit more power and customization, go with a device that has many microcurrent levels. On the other hand, if you're just a beginner, you might only need to purchase a device with a few microcurrent levels, like the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device.

Suggested use

Dr. Garshick says you need to use your microcurrent device at least three times a week for four to six weeks before you can expect to see results, although some devices recommend daily use. 'While much of the initial benefit may only be noticed for hours to days, with consistent use, the results will continue as collagen production can take six or more months,' she adds. After the initial treatment period, you can decrease the frequency of treatments to two to three times per week to maintain your results. Always refer to your microcurrent device's specific instructions for use.

Additional features

Many microcurrent devices come with some additional features, like gel primers (btw, you need these in order to use microcurrent on your face), interchangeable attachments, app connectivity, and even how-to guides.

The microcurrent device with the most additional features is the Therabody Theraface Pro. It comes with eight (!!) attachments, which, of course, includes a microcurrent ring as well as three light therapy attachments, a cleansing ring, and three percussive attachments to address facial pain. There's also the option to add a hot and cold ring if needed (we'd definitely recommend).

How we chose the best microcurrent devices

Our intrepid team of beauty writers and commerce editors spent the past year testing over a dozen microcurrent devices. US Associate fashion and commerce editor Lily Wohlner and contributor Cristina Montemayor evaluated microcurrent devices on their effectiveness, features, microcurrent levels, and suggested use. We also consulted with dermatologists including Marisa Garshick, MD, and Bradley Glodny, MD, on their favorite microcurrent devices.

Ahead, check out the best-tested microcurrent devices in 2025 for an instant at-home face lift. Each has been handpicked by WH editors and dermatologists and tested by our team of anonymous product testers.