I swear, these microcurrent devices are like an instant face-lift (2025)

While certain skincare ingredients like retinol can improve the look of wrinkles, skincare products can only do so much when it comes to lifting and firming. If you don't want to take a trip to the med spa, opt for an at-home microcurrent device, which dermatologists, celebs, and even Women's Health editors recommend.
'Microcurrent devices use low levels of electrical current to stimulate facial muscles, helping to boost collagen and sculpt and lift the face,' says dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD. While the energy output of at-home microcurrent devices is lower compared to in-office ones, they offer a safer approach, just with a longer timeline for noticeable results. That said, dermatologist Bradley Glodny, MD suggests them for patients looking for subtle improvements without the cost of in-office visits. However, opting for at-home devices doesn't mean you have to skip in-office options entirely. According to Dr. Garshick, combining both approaches can enhance and sustain results over time.
Don't know where to start in your shopping journey? Don't worry, we put many skincare devices to the test to determine our eight absolute favorites you should look into.
Best microcurrent devices
Best overall microcurrent device
NuFACE Trinity and Effective Lip and Eye Attachment Set
Read more
Best microcurrent device with instant results
FaceGym Pro
Read more
Best all-in-one microcurrent device
TheraBody TheraFace PRO Microcurrent Facial Device
Read more
Most reliable microcurrent device
FOREO BEAR Facial Toning Device
Read more
Most versatile microcurrent facial device
ZIIP HALO Facial Toning Device
Read more
Best bang-for-your-buck microcurrent device
Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand
Read more
Best microcurrent device for pain
ReFa S Carat Ray Petite Face RollerSee AlsoAnti-Aging Skincare Devices: Laser, Red Light, and Microcurrent - Karen Tarver StyleMicrocurrent Sleep Aid: What Are They? Do They Work? | easysleepguide.com7 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Tighter, Firmer Skin & More CollagenCould This £349 Skin Device Actually Replace My Botox Appointments? I Have Thoughts
Read more
What to consider
Before you start shopping for a microcurrent device, there are a few main points to keep in mind to make sure you're purchasing the right one for your specific needs.
Microcurrent levels
Most devices on this list have a range of microcurrent levels (the Foreo option even goes up to 10!). The higher you go, the more intense the microcurrent will feel. If you're used to microcurrent and want something with a bit more power and customization, go with a device that has many microcurrent levels. On the other hand, if you're just a beginner, you might only need to purchase a device with a few microcurrent levels, like the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device.
Suggested use
Dr. Garshick says you need to use your microcurrent device at least three times a week for four to six weeks before you can expect to see results, although some devices recommend daily use. 'While much of the initial benefit may only be noticed for hours to days, with consistent use, the results will continue as collagen production can take six or more months,' she adds. After the initial treatment period, you can decrease the frequency of treatments to two to three times per week to maintain your results. Always refer to your microcurrent device's specific instructions for use.
Additional features
Many microcurrent devices come with some additional features, like gel primers (btw, you need these in order to use microcurrent on your face), interchangeable attachments, app connectivity, and even how-to guides.
The microcurrent device with the most additional features is the Therabody Theraface Pro. It comes with eight (!!) attachments, which, of course, includes a microcurrent ring as well as three light therapy attachments, a cleansing ring, and three percussive attachments to address facial pain. There's also the option to add a hot and cold ring if needed (we'd definitely recommend).
How we chose the best microcurrent devices
Our intrepid team of beauty writers and commerce editors spent the past year testing over a dozen microcurrent devices. US Associate fashion and commerce editor Lily Wohlner and contributor Cristina Montemayor evaluated microcurrent devices on their effectiveness, features, microcurrent levels, and suggested use. We also consulted with dermatologists including Marisa Garshick, MD, and Bradley Glodny, MD, on their favorite microcurrent devices.
Ahead, check out the best-tested microcurrent devices in 2025 for an instant at-home face lift. Each has been handpicked by WH editors and dermatologists and tested by our team of anonymous product testers.
Best overall microcurrent device
NuFACE Trinity and Effective Lip and Eye Attachment Set
Dr. Glodny and Dr. Garshick both recommend this device. 'This microcurrent device is FDA-cleared, helps to tone facial muscles, and improves the overall contour and appearance of the skin,' says Dr. Garshik, adding that it can help rejuvenate the skin and improve skin laxity and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
As an added bonus, this device comes with a lip and eye attachment, so you can easily work on every little nook and cranny of your face where you'd like to see a lift.
According to our tester, this device fits perfectly in the palm of her hand, which makes it very easy to use for the full five minutes of the treatment. She also told us that the periodic beeping was helpful in knowing when it was time to move the device to another part of the face. Finally, it doesn't sting or tingle, as long as you use enough of the gel primer is comes with. She noticed results after just a few five-minute uses, which only got better after several months of consistent treatments.
|Additional features
|Comes with interchangeable attachments and gel primer
|Number of microcurrent Levels
|Three
|Suggested use
|Five minutes per day, five days per week
|FDA-Approved
|Yes
Best microcurrent device with instant results
FaceGym Pro
Now 20% Off
Chances are that you likely recognize FaceGym from your TikTok or Insta feed. The face-fitness studios are all about working out the facial muscles, tightening and lifting the skin. But if you can't make it to one of their iconic boutiques, snag this device to get the benefits at home. With three different frequencies, you can slowly build intensity as you continue using it.
'It's my job to test products, so I've gotten hundreds of facials and tested thousands of products,' says contributor Neha Tandon, who says she has ever seen such instant results than with this device. 'It's a five-minute face lift that makes my face look contoured sans makeup.' She uses it before any big event or time when she wants a confidence boost. Plus, she recommends it to all her friends before they get married.
From the very first use, the WH team immediately understood just how powerful this device was. We felt and saw the involuntary muscle contractions, which indicated that the microcurrent frequency was quite high and was able to penetrate deep into the facial muscles, causing it to contract and relax. We noticed a visible lifting and firming effect from the very first use. We wish it worked faster, as Face Gym recommends using it for 10 minutes every other day, which is a significant amount of time to dedicate to a facial treatment regularly. However, if you want to see results fast, this is the microcurrent device our team would recommend using.
|Additional Features
|None
|Number Of Microcurrent Levels
|Three
|Suggested Use
|10 minutes every other day
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best all-in-one microcurrent device
TheraBody TheraFace PRO Microcurrent Facial Device
Now 27% Off
The TheraFace PRO, which Dr. Glodny recommends, is also loved by testers. It has a four-star rating on Amazon and WH associate fashion & commerce editor, Lily Wohlner, is a fan, too. She and hundreds of online reviewers love the different attachments that come with it, like the cleansing ring, percussion attachments, and colored LED light rings that address other skin concerns like acne, fine lines, and more.
'I love that this tool combines microcurrent, LED therapy, and cryotherapy in one,' Wohlner adds. 'It seems intimidating if you’re a beginner, but this tool truly makes my life so much easier for bashing acne, tightening my skin, and waking me up when I didn’t get enough sleep the night before.'
When we saw that this one device offers eight treatments in a single device, we were initially skeptical that the microcurrent attachment wouldn’t be up to par with some of the other devices we tried. But, after some of our testers gave it a whirl, we were pleasantly surprised by how effective it was. One of our testers even saw a difference in her face shape after using the microcurrent for just a few minutes.
While some microcurrent devices also relieve jaw tension, when using the percussion attachments in this device in conjunction with the microcurrent, testers found that their jaw muscles felt more relaxed and looked more toned than ever. The combination of the two treatments in this one device really makes it stand out from the rest in terms of effectiveness.
|Additional features
|LED light attachments, facial massage and cleansing attachments, option to add cold and warm rings
|Number of microcurrent levels
|Three
|Suggested use
|Eight minutes per day
|Item Weight
|2.383197 pounds
Most reliable microcurrent device
FOREO BEAR Facial Toning Device
Both Dr. Garshick and Dr. Glodny recommend this cute little palm-sized device, which firms and tones skin with T-sonic pulsations. It even helps to relax tension in the face while helping to promote blood flow.
'This FDA-cleared system uses the anti-shock system to make the experience comfortable and effective, as it adjusts the microcurrent to optimize safety and results,' says Dr. Garshik. She adds that it's easy to use and is rechargeable with 90 uses per single charge (!!).
We love that a treatment with this device only takes two minutes, although you can always go back in with another treatment to target specific areas of the face. It’s great for travel, and our testers found themselves using this device more regularly than other devices because the treatments are so quick.
It does tingle quite a lot, even if you use plenty of conductive gel, which means it’s working but can also be a little uncomfortable. After a few weeks of regular use, our tester's face felt tighter and she says her eyes looked more lifted and awake. Not only did her skin look better, but using this device also helped with relieving tension headaches. It holds a charge well, so you can take it on the go without worrying about charging it every few days.
|Additional features
|T-sonic pulsations, an anti-shock system, and works with an app
|Number of microcurrent levels
|10
|Suggested use
|Everyday for two minutes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Most versatile microcurrent facial device
ZIIP HALO Facial Toning Device
WH senior deputy digital editor Maridel Reyes adores her ZIIP, which uses both microcurrent and nanocurrent. You can choose from seven different facials from the app, all ranging from four to 14 minutes-long. Some focus on sculpting, while others zap acne, brighten your complexion, or smooth out fine lines. All you have to do is sync your device with the app to unlock all the available treatments.
"I used it every night, and after a few days, my husband noticed that my face looked more contoured," says Reyes. "The day after I use it, my skin looks smoother and glowier." She adds that she uses it right before an event for more chiseled cheekbones, a sharper jaw, and a slightly lifted brow because it provides instant gratification and is "way less spendy than getting a microcurrent facial at a spa."
|Additional features
|Comes with gel, connects with their app, and is pre-loaded with lifting treatment
|Number of microcurrent levels
|Unspecified
|Suggested use
|3-5 times per week
Best bang-for-your-buck microcurrent device
Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand
Now 31% Off
This device legit does it all. It has microcurrent, red light therapy, a facial massage setting, and therapeutic warmth. It's great for anti-aging and skin tightening, as well as reducing the look of dark spots and blemishes. Plus, using this in the morning or before bed is the perfect self-care moment.
"Combining microcurrent, facial massage, light therapy, and warmth, this at-home treatment helps to stimulate the muscles, reduce puffiness, improve the appearance of breakouts and blemishes, boost collagen, and enhance penetration of other skincare products," says Dr. Garshik. She recommends this device to her patients when they're looking for something slightly less expensive than some of the other options on this list.
|Additional features
|Facial massage, light therapy, and warmth
|Number of microcurrent levels
|One
|Suggested use
|Five minutes per day, three times per week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best microcurrent device for pain
ReFa S Carat Ray Petite Face Roller
Dr. Glodny recommends this pencil-sized microcurrent device—it's great for helping to maintain your face-lifting routine if you're a frequent traveler. Our testers also say it also helps with TMJ, or Temporomandibular joint dysfunction, which can cause pain in the jaw joint area.
And get this: You don't even have to charge this device to get all the microcurrent benefits. There's actually an extra large solar panel embedded in the handle, which generates a super powerful microcurrent when applied to the skin.
Many WH editors have tried this device, and we love its petite size, which makes it easier to glide over the brow bones and the cheekbones. We also found that the push-point tip is incredible at smoothing and de-puffing around the delicate eye and lip area. The handle is comfortable to hold and it’s one of the most relaxing devices we’ve tried. We love to take the two rollers and press them gently between the brows to release any tension in the forehead. It’s so relaxing to use that it’s actually something we look forward to using every day, which only enhances the results over time.
|Additional Features
|None
|Number Of Microcurrent Levels
|Unspecified
|Suggested Use
|Daily
Are at-home microcurrent devices worth it?
Microcurrent devices aren't exactly cheap—the most affordable ones are still over £100, though the best ones tend to be around £350. Just be sure to use your device consistently at least three times a week, as Dr. Garshick mentioned.
If you're hesistant, she recommends chatting with your dermatologist about your skincare concerns and goals. They can help you come up with a treatment plan to supplement the use of your microcurrent device, optimising the benefits of it.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Shop more of the best at-home beauty devices
- The best LED face masks to help improve wrinkles, redness and blemishes
- Lyma Laser review: 'I've been using the Lyma Laser for a year, here's my honest review'
- The best red light therapy devices for hair growth
From: Women's Health US
Addison Aloian, NASM-CPT
Associate Health & Fitness Editor, NASM-CPT
Addison Aloian is the associate health & fitness editor at Women’s Health, where she writes and edits across the health, weight loss, and fitness verticals. She’s also a certified personal trainer through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). In her free time, you can find her lifting weights at the gym, running on the West Side Highway in New York City—she recently completed her first half-marathon—and watching (and critiquing!) the latest movies that have garnered Oscars buzz. In addition to Women's Health, her work has also appeared in Allure, StyleCaster, L'Officiel USA, V Magazine, VMAN, and more.
Brian Underwood
Beauty Director
Brian Underwood is beauty director at Women’s Health, where he oversees content strategy for the brand across all platforms, including digital, print, and social. Underwood previously served as beauty and wellness director at Oprah Daily and O, The Oprah Magazine. During his tenure leading beauty content for the Oprah brand at Hearst, stories Underwood commissioned were awarded the Skin Cancer Foundation Media Award and a Fragrance Award for Editorial Excellence (his second). He was the launch Beauty Director of Dr. Oz THE GOOD LIFE, and has held additional editorial positions at Fitness, Organic Style, Good Housekeeping, Life & Style Weekly, and Woman’s Day and has written for Self, Shape, Seventeen, Redbook, Cosmopolitan, and many more. Underwood previously served on the Skin Cancer Foundation’s gala committee and as partnerships director of the Trans Beauty Clinic, a New York-based charitable organization that provided beauty services and workshops to the city’s trans community.
Cristina Montemayor
Freelance Writer
Cristina Montemayor is a freelance writer and journalist living in Austin, Texas, covering beauty, grooming, style, and culture. Her work has appeared in Very Good Light, BRIDES, Elite Daily, among others.