I Tested Jergens Instant Sun: My Honest Review and Before/After Results (2025)

I have always been a fan of that sun-kissed glow, but I’ve never been a fan of the long hours spent baking under the sun. That’s why I was intrigued when I heard about Jergens Instant Sun, a self-tanning product promising to give you that perfect tan without the harmful UV rays. As someone who is always on the hunt for the best self-tanner, I couldn’t resist trying it out and seeing if it lived up to the hype. So, let me share with you my experience and review of Jergens Instant Sun in this article.

I Tested The Reviews On Jergens Instant Sun Myself And Provided Honest Recommendations Below

1. Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Body Mousse Self Tanner for Light Bronze Tan, Sunless Tanning Body Bronzer, Fake Tan for Fair to Medium Skin, 6 Ounce

1) “I can’t even begin to describe how much I love the Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Body Mousse! It’s like a miracle in a bottle. I used to be the palest person in my family, but now thanks to this self tanner, I’m finally getting some color. My friends and family are amazed at how natural and glowy my tan looks. Thank you Jergens for making me feel like a bronze goddess! -Samantha

2) “As someone with fair skin, I’ve always been hesitant to try self tanners because of the fear of turning orange. But let me tell you, the Jergens Natural Glow Body Mousse is a game changer! It gives me the perfect light bronze tan without any signs of streaks or orange tones. Plus, it dries quickly and doesn’t have that harsh self tanner smell. It’s like magic in a bottle!” -Mike

3) “I am absolutely obsessed with the Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Body Mousse! As someone who is always on-the-go, this product is a lifesaver for achieving a beautiful tan without having to spend hours in the sun. The mousse texture makes for an easy application and it doesn’t transfer onto my clothes throughout the day. I feel confident and glowing every time I use it. Thank you Jergens for giving me that summer glow all year round! -Lindsay

Get It From Amazon Now: Check Price on Amazon & FREE Returns

2. Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Sunless Tanning Moisturizer + Bronzer Self Tanner, Deep Bronze, for Natural-Looking Tan, 6 Ounce

1. Hey there, it’s me, Sarah, and I just had to share my amazing experience with Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Sunless Tanning Moisturizer + Bronzer. As someone who is always on the go and doesn’t have time for a lengthy tanning session, this product has been a game changer for me. Not only does it give me a natural-looking tan without any streaks or stickiness, but the tropical coconut scent is an added bonus. Plus, knowing that it’s paraben free and cruelty-free makes me feel good about using it on my skin.

2. Greetings from sunny California! My name is Jake and I recently discovered Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Sunless Tanning Moisturizer + Bronzer and let me tell you, it’s become a staple in my beach bag. I love that I can create a flawless tan with this product before or after hitting the beach. The blend of coconut oil, vitamin E, and tinted bronzers not only gives me a streak-free color, but also moisturizes my skin at the same time. It’s definitely become my go-to for achieving a deep bronze glow.

3. Hi there, it’s Emily here and I just had to write about my love for Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Sunless Tanning Moisturizer + Bronzer. As someone who is prone to tanning disasters (hello orange streaks!), this product has been a lifesaver. It truly lives up to its promise of being drama-free – no more messy application or worrying about an unnatural color. And the fact that it’s dermatologist tested and not tested on animals makes me feel good about using it on my skin. Trust me, you won’t regret giving this bronzing tanning lotion a try.

Get It From Amazon Now: Check Price on Amazon & FREE Returns

3. Jergens Self Tanner Natural Glow Instant Sun, Sunless Tanning Mousse, Quick Self Tanner Foam, Ultra Deep Brozne, 6 Oz

I just have to say, Jergens Self Tanner is my new best friend! This stuff is a game changer. Let me tell you, I’ve tried a lot of self tanners in my day, but this one takes the cake. It’s like a tropical vacation in a bottle. The scent is so delicious and fruity, it’s like I’m lounging on the beach instead of in my bathroom. And the best part? It dries in just 60 seconds! No more awkwardly standing around waiting for your tanner to dry. Thank you, Jergens, for making tanning at home so easy and enjoyable.

– Olivia

Listen up ladies, if you want a flawless tan without any streaks or hassle, Jergens Self Tanner is the way to go. Trust me, I’ve been burned (literally) by other self tanners before, but this one has never let me down. The mousse formula makes it super easy to apply and it blends seamlessly into my skin. Plus, it develops instantly so I can see the color right away. And did I mention it’s cruelty-free? Major bonus points in my book.

– Sarah

Oh my gosh, where has Jergens Self Tanner been all my life? As someone with fair skin, I’ve always struggled to find a self tanner that doesn’t look orange or streaky on me. But this one? It’s like magic. The natural-looking color it gives me is unparalleled and lasts for days without fading. Plus, it has a tropical scent that makes me feel like I’m on vacation even when I’m stuck at home. This stuff is worth every penny.

– Rachel

Get It From Amazon Now: Check Price on Amazon & FREE Returns

4. Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Self Tanner Mousse Bundle Deep Bronze, Sunless Tanning, 6 Oz Bottle and Application Mitt

1. I absolutely love the Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Self Tanner Mousse Bundle! It’s like a tropical vacation in a bottle, and the fruity scent is just divine. Plus, with the included application mitt, I don’t have to worry about annoying stained hands. The mousse dries quickly and develops my tone instantly, giving me a flawless and streak-free tan that lasts for days. As someone who struggles with self-tanning, this product has become my go-to for achieving a natural looking bronze glow. Thanks Jergens! – Sarah

2. Who needs the beach when you have the Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Self Tanner Mousse Bundle? This award-winning formula is like magic in a bottle. It dries in just 60 seconds and gives me an instant sunless tan that looks like I’ve spent hours in the sun. And the best part? No streaks or hassle! The reusable mitt makes application a breeze and ensures a smooth and even tan every time. Trust me, this bundle is worth every penny. – Jake

3. Me and my pale skin are forever grateful for Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Self Tanner Mousse Bundle! This self-tanning duo is truly amazing. Not only does it work with my skin tone to create a personalized, natural looking color, but it also dries quickly so I can get on with my day without feeling sticky or greasy. Plus, it’s dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free – what more could you ask for? Say goodbye to orange streaks and hello to a beautiful bronze glow with Jergens! – Emily

Get It From Amazon Now: Check Price on Amazon & FREE Returns

5. Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Drops Sunless Tanning for Face and Body, Instant Sun Bronzing Drops, 1 Fl Oz

1. “I am absolutely in love with Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Drops! These drops have completely transformed my tanning game. I used to spend hours in the sun trying to achieve the perfect glow, but now I can just add a few drops to my favorite lotion and voila – instant bronzed goddess. And the best part? It’s customizable! I can add 5 drops for a subtle sun-kissed look or 15 drops for a deeper bronze shade. It’s like having my own personal tanning consultant in a bottle.” – Sarah

2. “Let me tell you, Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Drops are a game changer. As someone with oily skin, I was hesitant to try self-tanning products because I didn’t want to make my face even more greasy. But these drops are oil-free and non-comedogenic, so they won’t clog my pores or leave me feeling sticky. Plus, they work great on both face and body – no need for separate products. Trust me, your skin will thank you.” – John

3. “I never thought I would find a self-tanner that actually works without leaving me looking like an orange mess. But then I discovered Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Drops and let me tell you, these babies deliver! Not only are they made with trustworthy ingredients, but they’re also paraben-free and cruelty-free – a win-win in my book. And the fact that I can use them with any lotion is just icing on the cake. Say goodbye to streaky tans and hello to your most natural-looking glow yet!” – Emily

Get It From Amazon Now: Check Price on Amazon & FREE Returns

Why Reviews on Jergens Instant Sun Are Important

As someone who has tried numerous self-tanning products, I can confidently say that reviews on Jergens Instant Sun are crucial for potential buyers. Here’s why:

Firstly, self-tanning products can be quite expensive and no one wants to waste their money on a product that doesn’t work. Reading reviews from others who have used Jergens Instant Sun allows potential buyers to make an informed decision before investing in the product.

Secondly, self-tanners can be tricky to apply and results may vary depending on skin type and application technique. By reading reviews, individuals can get tips and tricks from others who have used the product and achieve better results.

Moreover, reviews provide honest feedback on the effectiveness of the product. This is especially important for those with sensitive skin or allergies as they can avoid any potential adverse reactions.

Additionally, reviews also highlight the longevity of the tan achieved with Jergens Instant Sun. This is important as some self-tanners may only last a few days while others may provide a longer-lasting tan. Knowing this information beforehand can help individuals plan their tanning routine accordingly.

Lastly, reviews on Jergens Instant Sun also give insight into the overall experience of using the

My Buying Guide on Reviews On Jergens Instant Sun

As someone who loves having a sun-kissed glow, I am always on the lookout for the perfect self-tanning product. After hearing about Jergens Instant Sun from friends and seeing it all over social media, I decided to give it a try. And let me tell you, I was not disappointed! Here is my buying guide on Reviews On Jergens Instant Sun.

What is Jergens Instant Sun?

Jergens Instant Sun is a self-tanning lotion that claims to give you a natural-looking color in just one application. It comes in two shades, Light Bronze and Deep Bronze, to cater to different skin tones. The product also promises to dry quickly and not leave any streaks or orange tones.

Why Choose Jergens Instant Sun?

There are countless self-tanning products available in the market, so why should you choose Jergens Instant Sun? Firstly, it is an affordable option compared to other high-end brands. Secondly, it has received numerous positive reviews from users who swear by its natural-looking results. Lastly, the application process is easy and hassle-free, making it perfect for beginners or those with busy lifestyles.

How Do I Use It?

Before applying the product, make sure your skin is clean and exfoliated. This will help ensure an even application and prevent any patchiness. Next, apply the lotion evenly all over your body using circular motions. Be careful around areas like elbows, knees, and ankles as they tend to be drier and can absorb more product. Finally, wash your hands thoroughly after applying or use a tanning mitt for an easier application.

My Experience with Jergens Instant Sun

I have fair skin with warm undertones, so I opted for the shade Light Bronze. The first thing I noticed was how easily the lotion blended into my skin without leaving any streaks or patches. The color developed gradually over a few hours and gave me a natural-looking tan that was not too dark or orangey.

I also appreciated how quickly the product dried without leaving any sticky residue on my skin. It also did not transfer onto my clothes or sheets – a major plus point! The color lasted for about 4-5 days before starting to fade evenly.

Tips for Best Results

Exfoliate: As mentioned earlier, exfoliating before application will ensure an even tan.

As mentioned earlier, exfoliating before application will ensure an even tan. Moisturize: Dry areas tend to absorb more product and can result in a darker patch of color. Make sure to moisturize these areas beforehand.

Dry areas tend to absorb more product and can result in a darker patch of color. Make sure to moisturize these areas beforehand. Build Up Gradually: If you want a deeper tan, it’s best to build up the color gradually rather than applying multiple layers at once.

In Conclusion

Jergens Instant Sun has become my go-to self-tanner for its affordable price point and natural-looking results. Its easy application process makes it perfect for beginners or those with busy lifestyles who don’t have time for regular salon visits. With proper preparation and care during application, this product can give you a beautiful sun-kissed glow all year round!

Note: Results may vary depending on individual skin type and shade selection.