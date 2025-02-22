I tested the best curly hair products to smooth frizz and define curls – these are my top picks! (2025)

Curlsmith Weightless Air Dry Cream Umberto Giannini Crème de Curl Control Cream Bumble and bumble Curl Defining Cream Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil Aveda Be Curly Advanced Intensive Curl Perfecting Masque Briogeo Curl Charisma Leave–In Defining Creme OUAI Curl Cream Living Proof Curl Definer John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Defining Crème Cantu Coconut Curling Cream

Having curly hair can feel like a blessing on days when your curls look effortlessly gorgeous or an absolute handful when you are struggling with frizz and unruly strands. With the amount of information and products out there marketed towards making curly hair look good, embracing your natural hair can seem like a complicated and pricey process. But with the right products and a trusty routine, it doesn’t have to be. As someone with curls who spent a long time figuring out differenttypesof curly hairand what kind of products are best to tame frizz, define curls and make them last, I would have loved to have a curated list of the best curly hair products from fellow curly haired women. This is why we have put together a list of products – ranging from the best curling creams and gels to oils andshampoos for curly hairalong with recommendations, advice and tips on managing your curls. We also spoke to a hair expert who specialises in working with textured hair -Kameese Davis, who is also the CEO and founder of Nylah’s Naturals, a brand that creates hair care products specifically designed for textured hair. She has shared her curling routine with us and answered some of our burning questions when it comes to taking care of curly hair and maintaining our curls for longer. How do I bring out my natural curls? The first step to embracing your natural hair is to understand its texture correctly. If you feel you might have wavy or curly hair that might look better with appropriate styling, my advice would be to observe how your hair looks before brushing after it has air-dried post your shower. If your hair dries into natural, defined waves or curls, then you will benefit from including the best curly hair products for your hair type into your haircare routine. There is no one right way to style or maintain your curls and the process can vary depending on your lifestyle. But on a personal level, I have natural hair that air-dries into curls that can look very defined with the right curling products and when brushed out, it becomes wavy hair that is very prone to frizz. If this sounds like you, then spending that extra 15-20 minutes styling your hair after every wash can ensure you wake up to gorgeous curls that stay defined until your next hair wash day or when you decide to brush out your curls. How to easily style curly hair? The easiest way to style curly hair and make your curls last would be to apply a curling product that works for your hair right after your shower onto wet hair. To make your curls look more defined, you can also finger coil your hair by making small sections, twirling it around your fingers and letting it stay for a few seconds before letting it fall.

How to properly scrunch hair? For more professional advice on styling curly hair, we spoke toKameese Daviswho said, “Scrunching is another technique to define your curls and to properly do it, applya leave-in cream or mousse to damp hair, then gently squeeze sections of your curls upwards towards your scalp with your hands. Avoid rubbing or twisting; just press and hold to encourage curl formation and definition.” This is where investing in the best curly hair products will help to elevate your haircare routine. We have listed out a range of products – from curling creams and mousses to oils and serums – for efficient styling, defining curls and to combat frizz. How we tested these products We got members of our team and some of our curly haired loved ones to test out these products. All of our testers have been using various curly hair products for a long time now and are familiar with the positives and negatives of styling products. This ensures that their reviews are well-informed and comes from an experienced point-of-view. While using these products for up to four hair washes or more, we assessed factors like how well the products helped to define curls, how long the curls lasted, how well it controlled frizz and flyaways, do they cause excessive product build-up, texture and how the product feels on the hair and price range.All of our reviews are also honest, and we make sure to include both the positive and negative comments received from our reviewers. For more expert insight when it comes to choosing your products, we spoke toJennie Roberts, a textured hair expert and educator at Jenny Roberts Hair Academy and brand ambassador for SheaMoisture. What should you consider when choosing a curling cream? “While choosing a curling cream, purchasing one that is specially formulated for your hair texture is important. They should also be super hydrating and nourishing for the hair and scalp. Products containing Shea butter and similar nourishing ingredients will help soften and strengthen weak hair and give your hair a great shine too,” says Jennie Roberts. Best curly hair products

Curlsmith Weightless Air Dry Cream Best curly hair product overall Akhila Thomas Price: £9.24 View offer Alternative retailers Lookfantastic£9.24View offer TheCurlsmith Weightless Air Dry Cream 237mltops our list of the best curly hair products as it is a versatile leave-in conditioner that also helps to define your curls. This product has been tested and reviewed by Akhila Thomas, beauty and wellness writer for Yours.co.uk for over 4 weeks now. The formula is lightweight and feels silky smooth on your hair, making sure it does not weigh down your curls or lead to excessive product build-up. This makes it suitable for fine hair too. I have fine hair that is also curly and this cream works wonderfully for my hair type. I take a generous amount and comb it through my hair and then scrunch it up to help the curls clump together. I also finger coil my hair whenever I have the time and make sure I don’t mess with the curl pattern once it sets. It does a really good job of making your curls stay defined and set until your next hair wash, even after spending entire days out in windy weather. The formula does not feel too sticky and dries fast. It also enriched withCastor Oil, Babassu, Jojoba and Murumuru Butter to add more moisture to your hair as curly hair is more prone to dryness. The only downside is that it falls in a slightly higher price range. Pros Works as a curling cream to define and hold curl pattern for a long time

Also has the benefits of a leave-in conditioner·

Comes with added Castor Oil, Babassu, Jojoba and Murumuru Butter to nourish and moisturise hair

Formula is lightweight and makes it suitable for all hair types Cons Falls in a slightly higher price range Price: £9.24 View offer

Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Coil Sculpting Custard Hair Styling Gel Best curl defining gel Becky Fuller Price: £9.33 View offer Alternative retailers Lookfantastic£13.99View offer Superdrug£13.99View offer Beauty Bay£13.95View offer The Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Coil Sculpting Custard Hair Styling Gel is a brilliant product for defining your curls and adding more volume to your hair.This product was tested and reviewed by Becky Fuller, senior digital writer for Yours.co.ukand she said, “I tried theMielle coil sculpting custard on my son Chester's hair, which is naturally curly but can go dry on the ends. After washing and conditioning his hair, I massaged the gel into the hair. It smells lovely and doesn't leave a sticky residue on the fingers, so just a quick rinse of my hands under the tap was fine.” The product is infused withcoconut, babassu oil, honey and pomegranate which adds a rich fragrance while also taming taming frizz and moisturising your hair, making it easy to detangle and style it. “Initially Chester complained that his hair was ‘drying crispy’, but I was amazed that as it dried the curls became more and more pronounced. When it was fully dry, it did feel like there was product in it, so we used a wide toothed comb through it, which made his hair feel really soft and look amazing.” The product made his curls looked more defined than chaotic, and his hair didn't look or feel as dry. Overall, the tester is very happy with how the product feels and makes his curls look. Pros The gel is infused with nourishing ingredients likecoconut, babassu oil, honey and pomegranate.

Helps to moisturise and condition hair, making it easy to detangle and style hair

Gives great definition to your curls

Does not feel sticky Cons Applying a lot of product can weigh down your hair or cause build-up, so a little goes a long way Price: £9.33 Boots View offer

Bumble and bumble Curl Defining Cream Best curl defining cream Niyati Price: £25.29 View offer TheBumble and bumble Curl Defining Creamis another curly hair product that is guaranteed to give you stunning locks. This was tested and reviewed by Niyati, who has always struggled to maintain curl pattern in her hair. “My hair dries into curls but it always gets frizzy or becomes wavy after a day and I could never get it to stay curly and defined," she said. But this product transformed her curls and she couldn’t be more happy with the results. The cream is enriched with butter and oil blend that moisturises and keeps your hair frizz-free too.

“I applied a generous amount and combed it through my wet hair and it defined my curls so well. I have never seen my curls last and look this good! But you do feel like there is product on your hair as it can feel a bit stiff. But that is probably because I might have used too much," she says. But otherwise, our tester was very happy with the product. Pros Gives good curl definition

Curls stay defined for a long time

Enriched withbutter and oil blend

Adds moisture and shine to hair Cons Hair can feel a bit stiff if too much product is applied Price: £25.29 View offer

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil Best oil for curly hair Akhila Thomas Price: £21 View offer Alternative retailers Lookfantastic£55.55View offer Debenhams UK£28.00View offer Argos£20.80View offer OnBuy.com£13.00View offer The Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oilis in our list of the best curly hair products because it works as a brilliant product to refresh your curls in between washes.The oil was tested by Akhila Thomas, beauty and wellness writer for Yours.co.uk. It promises to repair, strengthen and protect damaged hair while also restoring healthy appearance and texture.I have been using it for over 3 months now and it works well to reduce frizz and improve the texture ofr my curls. With longer, curly hair that reaches a little past the middle of my back which also has higher porosity and is prone to frizz, this oil works brilliantly to smooth down flyaways, reduce frizz and make hair look smoother, softer and shinier. Don’t let the small bottle fool you into thinking that you will have to restock often as a couple of drops are enough to make the entire length of your hair smell divine and look much smoother. Pros Helps to add moisture, smooth frizz and make hair look shinier

Only a few drops are enough to get the desired effect Cons May cause product build-up on low porosity, fine hair

Using too much can make hair look weighed down and greasy Price: £21 View offer

Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Leave-in Conditioner Best leave in conditioner for curly hair Piper Huxley Price: £9.33 View offer Alternative retailers Superdrug£13.99View offer Beauty Bay£13.95View offer TheMielle Pomegranate & Honey Leave-in Conditioneris designed to tame frizz, detangle and smoothen hair. This product was tested and reviewed by Piper Huxley,Commercial Content Writer and she has been on a lookout for a product that can tackle frizz and curls. “I have thick, Type 3 hair and often use nourishing seed oils to bring out my locks, which may need some taming from time to time when the frizz is an absolute nightmare,” she says. “Whether I've just stepped out of the shower and looking to style my hair or need an emergency curl refresh the day after conditioning, this Mielle Honey and Pomegranate Leave-In Conditioner is a godsend,” she adds. Enriched withbabassu oil and citrus extract that keeps your hair nourished while also providing long-lasting moisture, this leave-in conditioneris very easy to apply (with or without a comb). "It helps detangle my hair - which is a task I dread and when I use this Mielle leave-in, my hair feels soft, hydrated and looks so shiny,” she adds.It leaves your hair smelling amazing and it feels very light, so it doesn't weigh down your hair. Pros Great product for eliminating frizz and detangling hair

Can be used to style hair and refresh curls between washes

Enriched withbabassu oil and citrus to keep you hair nourished and provide long-lasting moisture

Easy to apply, with or without a comb Cons Styling and defining curls to stay for a long time might be hard using just this product Price: £9.33 Boots View offer

Aveda Be Curly Advanced Intensive Curl Perfecting Masque Best hair masque for curly hair Niyati Price: £48 www.lookfantastic.com View offer See Also These Curl Activators Will Give You the Curls of Your Dreams TheAveda Be Curly Advanced Intensive Curl Perfecting Masqueis a brilliant styling product if you have fine or thin curly hair. It is designed to keep your hair conditioned, shiny and full of bounce. This Curl Perfecting Masque was tested and reviewed by Niyati who has really fine curly hair and was looking to enhance curl definition. She was absolutely thrilled with how smooth and shiny the product made her curls look. “It is the perfect product to prep my curls before styling it as it makes my hair smooth and bouncy. I am in love with the product’s fragrance, and it also lasts quite long on my curls,” she said. The masque is infused withAveda’s Own Pure-Fume aroma, which is a refreshing blend of lemon, bergamot, orange and other pure flower and plant essences. The only downside highlighted by our tester is that it works like a conditioner, so you will have to rinse it out of your hair before styling it. But if you are looking for a product to nourish your curls before styling them, this is an absolute must-have. Pros It helps to keep your hair conditioned, shiny and bouncy

Perfect to enhance curl definition on fine or thin curly hair

Comes with a pleasant and long-lasting fragrance of lemon, bergamot, orange and other pure flower and plant essences

Tackles frizz and flyaways as well Cons It works like a conditioner, so you will have to rinse the product out of your hair before styling it Price: £48 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Curl Smoothie Best curly hair product for hydration Arabella Horspool Price: £9.33 View offer The Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Curl Smoothieis the perfect product to style your hair if you’re looking to add more definition and moisture to your locks. This Curl Smoothie was tested and reviewed by Maddie Horspool who was looking to regain the original curl pattern in her hair. “My hair used to be super curly but due to straightening it a lot, it has lost some of its natural shape. However, using the Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Curl Smoothie has left my curls feeling super revitalised and moisturised," she said. This product is infused withingredients like pomegranate extract, honey, and babassu oil which brings a lot of hydration and smoothness to your curls. It also brings life back to damaged hair. An added bonus is that it smells gorgeous—just like an actual smoothie—and your hair stays looking and feeling fresh for days. Our tester added that the results lasted even after she had used a curling iron to add more definition. Pros Adds more moisture and definition to curls

Makes your curls stay defined and last long

Enriched with ingredients likepomegranate extract, honey, and babassu oil

Comes with a pleasant fragrance Cons Some reviewers online have shared that the product stays on the hair’s surface and might leave it feeling a bit stiff or sticky Price: £9.33 View offer

Briogeo Curl Charisma Leave–In Defining Creme Best nourishing curly hair product Akhila Thomas Price: £21 View offer Alternative retailers Space NK - UK£15.00View offer Free People UK£30.00View offer TheBriogeo Curl Charisma Leave–In Defining Crème is great for enhancing and defining your curls and waves. This product hasbeen tested and reviewed by Akhila Thomas, beauty and wellness writer for Yours.co.uk. It is really good at holding curl pattern and a small quantity goes a long way. The formula is enriched with rice amino acids that lock out frizz-inducing environmental moisture and keeps your curls looking fresh even if you are out and about or on the go. It also has avocado oil that adds moisture, softens your hair and adds shine. I noticed that my curls looked glossier and more hydrated after using this cream. The product also has tomato fruit ferment to ensure moisture retention and consistent curl formation. The product is slightly on the pricier side and while the results are great, I noticed that the curl definition does not last as long as with similar products. This could be improved with taking more time while styling your hair. But other than this, the cream is great to style and nourish your curls. Pros Really effective at holding curl pattern

Formula is enriched with rice amino acids to reduce frizz

Avocado oil adds moisture, softens your hair and adds shine

Tomato fruit ferment ensures moisture retention and consistent curl formation Cons Slightly on the pricier side

Curl definition does not last as long as with similar products Price: £21 View offer

OUAI Curl Cream Best premium curly hair product Akhila Thomas Price: £28 View offer Alternative retailers Boots£28.00View offer Lookfantastic£28.00View offer Sephora£28.00View offer NET-A-PORTER£25.00View offer TheOUAI Curl Creamis a brilliant styling product that creates, defines and maintains curls. The OUAI Curl Cream was tested and reviewed byAkhila Thomas, beauty and wellness writer for Yours.co.uk.The formula is enriched with chia and linseed oils to hydrate your hair, tame frizz and shape your curls. I noticed that the product feels very light on the hair and it does a great job of defining my curls. On the second or third day, frizz is one of the major problems I face and when I styled my curls with this product, there was a noticeable difference in how smooth my curls looked, even a couple of days after my hair wash. It also contains coconut and babassu oil that hydrates cuticles and conditions your hair to enhance softness and shine. An added bonus is how amazing it smells and the scent lasts on your hair for a long time too. The fragrance combines rich florals and sheer white musk with notes of bergamot, apple blossom, Italian lemon, sandalwood and jasmine. Pros It isenriched with chia and linseed oils to hydrate your hair, tame frizz and shape your curls

Product feels light on the hair

Prevents frizz

Contains coconut and babassu oil that hydrates, conditions and adds shine to your hair

Long lasting fragrance Cons Higher price range Price: £28 View offer

Living Proof Curl Definer Best lightweight curly hair product Price: £16.87 View offer TheLiving Proof Curl Defineris a good styling product if you are on the lookout for something that feels light on your hair while still offering curl definition. This Curl Definer was tested and reviewed by Niyati who has very fine curly hair which required more curl definition. As a conditioning styler that leaves your curls looking bouncy, shiny and frizz-free, this product is a great choice if you want a simple hair styling routine. “I barely felt that there was any product in my hair and this is a great perk for me as someone who wants to style my curls on a regular basis,” our tester said. The product formscurl groupings that stay intact from root to tip, thereby improving the overall look and definition of your curls. However our tester found that the results were not very long-lasting as she travels every day and her hair is exposed to wind and often, rain as well. But the fact that it is residue-free and does not cause build-up is a bog positive. It is also paraben, silicone and sulphate-free and therefore healthy for your hair. Pros Improves curl definition

Leaves your hair feeling more shiny, bouncy and frizz-free

Perfect for regular styling as it feels light on your hairDoes not cause residue

It is paraben, silicone and sulphate-free Cons The results were not very long-lasting for our tester as she travels every day and is often exposed to wind and light rain. Price: £16.87 View offer

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Defining Crème Best curly hair product for frizz control Neha Price: £4.64 View offer TheJohn Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Defining Crèmegives you hydrated, frizz-free curls that are defined and bouncy. **This product was tested and reviewed by Neha, who shared that this curl cream is an absolute game-changer. “**After five weeks of use, my frizz is tamed and my curls are bouncier and much more defined,” she said. The formula is rosehip oil that makes your hair shiny and moisturised. It also feels lightweight and non-sticky on your hair, while giving it that effortless, salon-style hair. It is alsosilicone, paraffin, sulphate and alcohol free.So, if you curls need a bit of oomph, then this is the product to go for! Pros Noticeably reduces frizzMakes your curls look bouncier and definedEnriched with rosehip oil that makes your hair shiny and moisturisedIt feels lightweight and non-sticky on your hairIt issilicone, paraffin, sulphate and alcohol free Cons The results are not very long-lasting according to reviewers online Price: £4.64 View offer

Cantu Coconut Curling Cream Best curly hair product with no harmful ingredients Shreya Price: £8.50 www.boots.com View offer Alternative retailers Boots£7.50View offer Lookfantastic£7.50View offer Superdrug£6.49View offer TheCantu Coconut Curling Creamworks for curls, coils and wavy hair to provide hydration, define and soften hair. This product was tested and reviewed by Shreya who has always wanted her curls to look more hydrated. The formula is made with 100% pure shea butter and does not contain anyoily minerals, sulphates, parabens or silicone. The tester really liked the product and shared that it defines her curls well. But the curl pattern does not last past the third day from hair wash. She feels the results could last longer if she used a satin pillowcase and a bonnet. Using too much of the product can also make your hair feel clumpy, she shared. But given the affordable price point, the product delivers good and lasting results. Pros Make your curls look more hydrated and frizz-free

Made with 100% pure shea butter

Does not contain oily minerals, sulphates, parabens or silicone Cons Curls do not last past third day

Using too much of the product can also make your hair feel clumpy Price: £8.50 www.boots.com View offer

Finding the best curly hair products that work for you is the first step. Mastering an easy curly hair styling routine is just as important. My method as shown above is a simple one to follow, with easy application, scrunching and air drying. Our expert Kameese Davis also shared her hair routine with us - What does a hair expert’s curly hair routine look like? “My hair is kinky, so my routine focuses on retaining moisture and keeping it hydrated. I use Nylah’s Moisture Retention Leave-In Cream to keep my hair moisturised and to help with styling. Throughout the day, I top up with a moisture hair spray for added hydration and carry it with me when I am out. Finally, I use a seed-based hair oil to style, maintain bounce, and keep my curls defined all day,” Kameese Davis says. How to maintain curl structure for a long time? With coily or kinky hair, maintaining curl structure can be challenging, especially in the UK’s cold weather, which can cause dryness and breakage. The key is a strong, lightweight leave-in cream that locks in moisture. If your hair loses moisture, it can frizz and lose its texture, so I always keep my curls hydrated with a good leave-in cream to keep them defined and healthy. How much curling product to use to style hair? Jennie Roberts, hair expert at Shea Moisture explains that the quantity of product to use depends on the length of your hair.

For short curly hair , usea pea-sized amount of cream or oil to avoid weighing your hair down

For medium length curly hair, use a coin-sized amount for even coverage and moisture

Forlong and thick curly hair, apply a golf-ball-sized amount per section to ensure even distribution and easy styling.

Our verdict: What are the best curly hair products worth purchasing? All it takes to style, maintain and nourish your curls is a trusty curling product followed by the best serum, leave-in conditioner or oil to keep your locks hydrated. We have listed theCurlsmith Weightless Air-Dry Creamas our top pick if you are looking for a styling product that is simple to use, gives you lasting curls, works with airdrying your hair and falls in an affordable price range. Similarly theUmberto Giannini Crème de Curl Control Creamand the Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Coil Sculpting Custard Hair Styling Gelare good options that are worth the price as well. Nourishing products like the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil and the Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Leave-in Conditioner are some of our best picks for refreshing curls and adding shine to your hair in between washes.

FAQs What is best product to make hair curly? Styling your hair while it is still wet is the best way to make sure your curls remain defined for a long time and some of the best products to achieve good curl definition are theCurlsmith Weightless Air-Dry Cream, theBriogeo Curl Charisma Leave-In Defining Crème and theMielle Pomegranate & Honey Coil Sculpting Custard Hair Styling Gelas listed above. Is gel or mousse better for curly hair? Kameese Davis suggests thatmousse is better for curly hair because it’s lightweight and easier to style with. “Unlike gel, which is thick and can cause product buildup, mousse offers a light hold while enhancing curl definition without weighing your hair down. It’s a great option for maintaining healthy, bouncy curls,” she says. How often should I shampoo curly hair? As someone with curly hair, I make sure to shampoo my hair 2-3 times a week. But hair should be washed and shampooed at least weekly to maintain a healthy scalp, saysKameese Davis.The scalp produces natural oils and can accumulate dead skin, so regular washing is essential to cleanse and refresh it properly. Regular washing also helps remove product buildup and environmental debris. Does curl cream make hair curlier? Curl cream enhances your hair’s natural curl pattern and adds shine, but it won’t make your hair curlier. If your curls are damaged or lacking definition, a curl cream alone won’t fix this—focus on repairing and hydrating your hair first, saysKameese Davis How often to use curling products? “For hair styling creams and gels, apply 2-3 times a week to avoid weighing down your hair and causing it to become over-saturated / crunchy. Start with a pea-sized amount on damp hair and adjust based on how your hair feels. If it feels greasy, reduce the amount or frequency,” says Jennie Roberts. Does using curling products after every hair wash cause product build-up? Using curling products after every wash won’t necessarily cause product build-up if you choose the right products. Opting for clean, lightweight formulas that benefit your hair, like a lightweight hair oil and a hydrating, water-based scalp serum will help. These should absorb into the scalp and hair rather than sit on the surface. Products designed to nourish and hydrate without leaving residue will keep your hair healthy and build-up free, saysKameese Davis. How to deal with product build-up? But if you do feel that some of your products are causing build-up, it is important to address it."Product build-up can block hair follicles and hinder healthy hair growth. It's key to use clarifying shampoos for a deep clean, especially for those using styling products. I recommended using a clarifying shampoo every 1-2 weeks and then follow up with a quality conditioner to maintain moisture,” Jennie Roberts adds.