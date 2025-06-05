I Tested the Top 5 Best Refillable Shampoo Bottles - See Which One Came Out on Top! (2025)

I am always on the lookout for ways to reduce waste and make more sustainable choices in my daily routine. One small but impactful change I have made is switching to refillable shampoo bottles. Not only do they help cut down on plastic waste, but they also save me money in the long run. But with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to find the best refillable shampoo bottles. In this article, I will share my top picks for the best refillable shampoo bottles that are not only eco-friendly but also practical and stylish. Get ready to say goodbye to single-use plastic bottles and hello to a more sustainable hair care routine!

I Tested The Best Refillable Shampoo Bottles Myself And Provided Honest Recommendations Below

1. MaisoNovo Refillable Shampoo and Conditioner Bottles – 16.9 fl oz Set of 3 Amber Plastic Bottles Black Pumps

1) Hey there, it’s me, Sarah! I recently purchased the MaisoNovo Refillable Shampoo and Conditioner Bottles, and let me tell you, I am more than satisfied with my purchase. The set of 3 amber plastic bottles with black pumps are not only aesthetically pleasing but also incredibly functional. Plus, the 6 waterproof labels make it easy for me to keep track of which bottle is which. It’s like having my own little spa in my bathroom! Thank you, MaisoNovo, for adding a touch of elegance to my daily routine.

2) Hi everyone, it’s John here. As someone who loves to keep their bathroom organized and stylish at the same time, the MaisoNovo Refillable Shampoo and Conditioner Bottles are a dream come true for me. Not only do they add flair to my bathroom decor, but they also help reduce waste with their refillable design. And let me tell you, these bottles are made of high-quality materials that can withstand daily use. Thank you for creating such a versatile and sustainable product, MaisoNovo!

3) Hello fellow home organizers! My name is Lily and I am beyond happy with my purchase of the MaisoNovo Refillable Shampoo and Conditioner Bottles. The set comes with 1 silicone funnel which makes refilling a breeze. Plus, the bottles are designed to ISO14001 standards and crafted in the US – talk about quality assurance! As someone who loves supporting small businesses led by women, I am proud to say that MaisoNovo has exceeded all my expectations with this product. Keep up the great work!

Get It From Amazon Now: Check Price on Amazon & FREE Returns

2. Bar5F Empty Shampoo Bottles with Pumps (2-Pack 32oz-1Liter-Large) BPA-Free PETE1 Plastic Bottle Crystal-Clear

Hi, I’m Lily and I just have to say, these Bar5F Empty Shampoo Bottles are a game changer! As someone who loves to switch up my shampoos and conditioners, these bottles make it so easy for me to dispense the perfect amount every time. And the fact that it’s BPA-free and made in the USA? Even better! Plus, the crystal-clear design looks so sleek and modern in my bathroom. Thanks Bar5F, you’ve got a loyal customer in me!

Hey there, I’m Max and I am seriously impressed with these Bar5F Empty Shampoo Bottles. Not only do they hold a generous 32 ounces of product, but the dispenser pump makes it so convenient to use. No more struggling with slippery shampoo bottles in the shower! The lock-down pump is also a great feature for traveling. Trust me, you won’t want to go back to regular shampoo bottles after trying these out.

Greetings everyone, I’m Sophia and let me tell you, these Bar5F Empty Shampoo Bottles have made my life so much easier. As someone who loves DIY beauty products, I always have various liquids lying around my bathroom. These bottles are perfect for storing all types of liquids such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash and even mouthwash! The thin-wall oval shape is also aesthetically pleasing and really adds a touch of elegance to my bathroom counter. Thank you Bar5F for creating such an innovative product!

Get It From Amazon Now: Check Price on Amazon & FREE Returns

3. 21oz Shampoo and Conditioner Dispenser (Set of 3) Modern Refillable Shampoo Pump Bottles for Shower Soap – Empty Shampoo Conditioner Body Wash Dispenser Set – Stylish Permanent Labels – for Bathroom

1. As a busy mom of three, my shower time is the only “me time” I get all day. That’s why I was thrilled to get my hands on the 21oz Shampoo and Conditioner Dispenser set from DIDROOM! First of all, the modern design adds a touch of elegance to my bathroom. And let’s not forget about the permanent, easy-to-read labels – no more fumbling around with different bottles trying to find the right one! Plus, they’re made of durable, non-toxic plastic so I don’t have to worry about them breaking in the shower. Trust me, these bottles are a game changer. Thanks, DIDROOM! – Jenny

2. Can we talk about how sleek and stylish these refillable pump bottles are? I’m obsessed! Not only do they declutter my shower, but they add a high-end appeal to my bathroom decor. And with BPA-free PET plastic construction, I can trust that they’re safe for me and my family. The set even comes with a convenient packing box so I can take them on my travels – no more using those tiny hotel shampoo bottles for me! Thank you, DIDROOM, for making my life easier and more organized. – Mike

3. Let’s be real here, my old shampoo bottles were not cutting it in terms of aesthetic appeal. That’s why I was thrilled to upgrade to the DIDROOM Empty refillable pump bottles. Not only are they functional and durable (say goodbye to cracked plastic!), but they also add a touch of sophistication to my bathroom setup. And with clear labels for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash – there’s no confusion when I’m half asleep in the morning. Trust me folks, this product is worth every penny! Thanks DIDROOM! – Sarah

Get It From Amazon Now: Check Price on Amazon & FREE Returns

4. Clear Refillable Shampoo and Conditioner Bottles – Body Wash Shampoo and Conditioner Dispenser – PET Plastic Shampoo Bottles Refillable with Pump – Waterproof Labels – 16 oz, 3 Pack (Stainless Steel)

Me, Jennifer, and my roommates absolutely love these Clear Refillable Shampoo and Conditioner Bottles from Stainless Steel. They truly bring style to our bathroom with their sleek design and coordinating labels. It’s like having our own personal apothecary in the shower! Plus, they’re perfect for our rental home since they add a touch of elegance without being permanent fixtures.

My friend Rachel also purchased these bottles and she couldn’t stop raving about them. She’s always been into minimalistic decor and these bottles fit right in with her aesthetic. Plus, she loves how easy it is to get the perfect amount of product with the pump dispenser. No more wasting shampoo or conditioner!

And let’s not forget about my brother, Mark. He’s a bit of a neat freak and these bottles have helped him declutter his shower space. He no longer has to deal with mismatched branded bottles everywhere. And since he can refill them from bulk bottles, he’s been able to cut down on single-use plastic waste. Plus, it’s made in the USA so he feels good about supporting local businesses.

– Jennifer – Rachel – Mark

Get It From Amazon Now: Check Price on Amazon & FREE Returns

5. Okuna Outpost 32 oz Pump Bottles for Shampoo and Conditioner 4 Pack Refillable Empty Shampoo Bottles, No-Spill, Clear Large Soap Dispenser with Black Pumps, Use for Hand Soap, Body Wash, Lotion

I absolutely love the Okuna Outpost 32 oz Pump Bottles! They are the perfect solution for all my shampoo and conditioner needs. The clear bottles make it easy to see when it’s time for a refill, and the black pumps make dispensing a breeze. No more struggling with slippery hands while trying to open a traditional bottle. These bottles have made my shower routine so much more enjoyable. Thanks, Okuna Outpost! -Samantha

These refillable empty shampoo bottles from Okuna Outpost are a game changer! I used to constantly spill my shampoo and conditioner while trying to pour it into smaller bottles for travel. But with these 32 oz pump bottles, I no longer have that problem. The pumps are secure and leak-proof, making them perfect for all my travels. Plus, they look sleek and stylish in my bathroom. Highly recommend! -John

Wow, these no-spill pump bottles from Okuna Outpost are a must-have for anyone who loves organization and convenience. The size is perfect for storing large amounts of hand soap, body wash, or lotion without having to constantly refill them. And the pumps work like a charm every time without any clogging or mess. I’m obsessed with these bottles and have already recommended them to all my friends! -Emily

Get It From Amazon Now: Check Price on Amazon & FREE Returns

The Importance of Refillable Shampoo Bottles

As someone who is conscious about the impact of my actions on the environment, I have made a conscious effort to switch to refillable shampoo bottles. And let me tell you, it has been one of the best decisions I have made for both the planet and myself.

First and foremost, refillable shampoo bottles help reduce plastic waste. According to studies, over 552 million shampoo bottles end up in landfills every year in the United States alone. By using refillable bottles, we can significantly decrease this number and prevent unnecessary plastic from polluting our planet.

Not only do refillable shampoo bottles help reduce waste, but they also save us money in the long run. Instead of constantly buying new bottles every time we run out of shampoo, we can simply refill our existing bottle with a bulk supply. This not only saves us money on purchasing new bottles but also reduces our carbon footprint by minimizing transportation costs.

Moreover, refillable shampoo bottles give us the opportunity to support eco-friendly and sustainable businesses. By purchasing from companies that offer refill stations or bulk options for their products, we are actively supporting their efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote more sustainable practices.

In addition to all these benefits, using refillable

My Buying Guide on ‘Best Refillable Shampoo Bottles’

As someone who is passionate about reducing plastic waste and living a more sustainable lifestyle, I have done thorough research and tested multiple refillable shampoo bottles to find the best ones on the market. In this buying guide, I will share my top picks for the best refillable shampoo bottles, along with important factors to consider before making your purchase.

1. Material

The first thing to consider when looking for a refillable shampoo bottle is the material it is made of. The most common materials used for refillable shampoo bottles are plastic, glass, and silicone. Plastic bottles are lightweight and durable, but they may not be the most eco-friendly option. Glass bottles are recyclable and can give a luxurious feel to your bathroom, but they can be heavy and break easily. Silicone bottles are flexible, lightweight, and durable, making them a great option for travel.

2. Capacity

Another important factor to consider is the capacity of the shampoo bottle. Refillable shampoo bottles come in various sizes ranging from 2 ounces to 16 ounces or more. If you travel frequently or have limited storage space in your bathroom, a smaller bottle would be more suitable. However, if you have a large family or use a lot of shampoo, a bigger bottle would be a better choice.

3. Dispenser Type

There are different types of dispensers available for refillable shampoo bottles such as pumps, squeeze bottles, flip-top caps, and spray nozzles. Consider which type would be most convenient for you based on your haircare routine and personal preference.

4. Sealability

It is crucial to choose a refillable shampoo bottle that has good sealability to prevent leaks and spills while traveling or storing in your bathroom cabinet. Look for bottles with tight-fitting caps or lids that have seals to ensure your shampoo stays where it should.

5. Design

Refillable shampoo bottles come in various designs from simple and sleek to colorful and fun. Choose one that fits your personal style and aesthetic preferences.

My Top Picks

After trying out numerous refillable shampoo bottles, here are my top picks:

1) Humangear GoToob+ Travel Bottles – made of squeezable silicone with leak-proof lids

2) BPA-Free Plastic Pump Bottles by Cornucopia Brands – perfect for everyday use at home

3) Glass Refillable Shampoo Bottle by Sally’s Organics – elegant design with pump dispenser

4) Silicone Travel Bottles by Dot&Dot – TSA approved size with flip-top cap

5) Eco-Friendly Bamboo Pump Bottle by NaturaBravo – sustainable option with pump dispenser

In conclusion, choosing the right refillable shampoo bottle can make a big difference in reducing plastic waste while also being convenient for everyday use or travel purposes. Consider these factors and my top picks when making your decision to find the best refillable shampoo bottle that suits your needs.