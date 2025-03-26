I Tried a Red-Light Hat For a Month and It Sent My Weird Hairline Packing (2025)

While each product featured is independently selected by our editors, we may include paid promotion. If you buy something through our links, we may earn commission. Read more about our Product Review Guidelines here.

What I Like About the HigherDose Red Light Hat As a seasoned (read: geriatric) beauty editor, I'm well-versed in at-home devices and machines. The following typically ensues: initial excitement and detailed visualization of use before shoving the device in my bathroom closet to languish till the end of time. It's not that I don't enjoy the results: it's the cords strangling my bathroom for dear life, the short-charge life, and the tedium of maintaining utility. With the HigherDose Red Light Hat, there's zero nonsense and nary an excuse. It arrives in a cheery blue box with minimal packaging, charged and ready to radiate. Its discreet black power source easily clicks into place on the back of the hat — there is no guesswork. Then, there's the wear: light as a feather, stiff as a board. If you're a fan of red-light LED masks for your face, you know that red light exposure to your eyes is often present. With this hat, I honestly can't tell whether it's on or off. Beeping sounds alert you that the session has concluded. I'll summarize my feelings about the HigherDose Red Light Hat by quoting Elizabeth Barrett Browning: "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways." I realize this sounds rather dramatic, but it's true: I've nothing negative to say; I love everything about this device. How to Use HigherDose's Red Light Hat After charging, place the magnetized black battery on the back of the hat until it clicks into place. Turn it on by pressing the power button and waiting until red lights appear, then place the hat on your head. Do whatever your heart desires (within your legal rights) for ten minutes until the hat beeps to signify it has turned itself off. Even though the red light revitalizes your scalp, ensure the environment is clean and free of debris and build-up. I continue to trust my roster of healthy scalp-spurring topicals: Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo For Thinning Hair ($30), Dr. Groot Scalp Revitalizing Solution ($30) in lieu of conditioner, and Verb Ghost Exfoliating Scalp Nectar ($21) between washes. See Also Top 5 LED Face Masks for Different Skin Types : Editor Picks Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo For Thinning Hair From $30 Dr. Groot Scalp Revitalizing SolutionFrom$30 Verb Ghost Exfoliating Scalp NectarFrom$21 What to Consider Before Trying HigherDose's Red Light Hat Combatting hair loss is multifaceted, progressive, and often shrouded in mystery. If you don't like topicals/serums, this mess-free hat keeps your roots clean and dry. With minoxidil formulas, you contend with a sticky texture, potential harm to your cat, and an initial shedding phase. If you're taking oral supplements like Nutrafol ($88), which I and many dermatologists recommend, you must remember to swallow several pills daily. The HigherDose Red Light Hat can be combined with both of those, but talk to your doctor about using it if you're receiving ultrasound treatments, injections, or implants/plugs. If you're experiencing significant and/or sudden hair loss, consult a doctor/trichologist to ascertain what's happening internally. Hair loss is often genetic and age-related, but it can also be a symptom of health issues. Nutrafol From $88 Don't expect immediate head-turning results. Like any hair loss treatment, it's a gradual process. The brand recommends four months of daily wear and three to four times a week of subsequent maintenance treatments. I've been wearing mine for a month now, and my hair regrowth is most obvious near my hairline, where the curious cowlick I've had since childhood seems more full. I'm committed to this undertaking and I'll update this story when I've reached the full time period.