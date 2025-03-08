I Tried the Currentbody LED Hair Growth Helmet—Here’s What Happened After 6 Months (2025)

Currentbody recommends using the device on a clean scalp, but I’ve had no issues using it with products. Personally, I wouldn’t oil my scalp and then use the device immediately, but the next day, no problem. My rule of thumb: If I can see product buildup or flakes on my scalp, I know I’m not getting the full benefits of the device. The red light needs the best access possible to your scalp to deeply penetrate. One note: If you have long hair, there is a chance that it may get tangled in the device—to help avoid that, I recommend parting your hair in four sections and putting them up in buns.

Currentbody guarantees results within 16 weeks—or your money back—and it took me about 12 weeks to see changes. Within 6 weeks, I noticed less shedding. By week 8, the overall health of my hair improved: It looked shinier, stronger, and just felt better. By week 20, I noticed new growth. I believe I would have seen it sooner if I’d used the device daily. “With hair growth, you have to be realistic,” says Newman. “A good result is if it doesn’t make your problem worse. This is especially true with hair loss—if you can halt the loss process with this device and your hair looks the same after two years as it did at the start of your journey, that’s a good result. You’ve paused the loss.”

Length check in February 2024. Photo: Courtesy of Danielle James Length check in February 2025 Photo: Courtesy of Danielle James

To support my hair growth, I paired the device with a solid hair-care routine that I’ve crafted over time through personal testing. I use a hydrating shampoo from Cécred along with its conditioner, Saphira Hair Mineral+ Mud Mask for deep treatments, hot oil treatments with Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil, and JVN Rapid Repair Bond Gloss for stronger strands and a mirror-like shine. I’ve also fallen in love with scalp serums, like Canviiy Scalp Bliss Restorative Growth Serum and Nutrafol Hair Serum, which work with the device for even better results. Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York, reveals that because light therapy is noninvasive, results may take longer “compared to in-office treatments or medications like PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and minoxidil. And while minoxidil has long been a “go-to” for treating hair loss because of its potency, Engelman warns that “it may cause side effects such as irritation and dryness.” She adds that PRP requires multiple sessions with a medical professional and can be more costly than a device. In addition to my products, I wash my hair regularly and opt for styles with minimal manipulation.

The Currentbody hair device has become a regular part of my routine—not daily, but like a workout: three to four times a week, or more if I’m feeling ambitious. Recently, I had my hair done, and my stylist noticed that my crown is now mostly filled in. The shorter hairs give it away, but after eight months of consistent use, my scalp no longer shows the glaring effects of past hairstyle choices. With the Currentbody helmet supporting my hair health, I’ve grown more daring with my styles—though I’m still careful not to put too much stress on my scalp and strands. I even confidently cut off two inches, knowing I could regain the length in a reasonable amount of time. While I’m grateful for the regrowth, length, and thickness, it’s the freedom to experiment with my hair that I value most.

Is the Currentbody LED Hair Growth Helmet FDA approved?

The helmet is FDA cleared, which means it has been evaluated and deemed both safe and effective in increasing hair thickness and density, in comparison to other LED hair growth devices. While FDA-approved products undergo extensive clinical trials, Currentbody has also conducted independent clinical trials to support the device’s efficacy.

How often should you use the Currentbody LED Hair Growth Helmet?

For guaranteed results, within 16 weeks—or your money back (minus a 10% restocking fee)—you should use the helmet every day.

Does LED light help hair growth?

Yes, according to Engelman. However, she emphasizes that consistency is key when using LED devices. For the best results, it’s important to use the device daily for several months to improve both scalp and hair health.

What color LED is best for hair growth?

Sajic explains that red light is most effective for hair growth. It helps “increase blood flow and stimulates cells in dormant follicles,” while also reducing inflammation and promoting overall scalp health.

How does an LED hair growth helmet work?

“It works by boosting cellular regeneration and stimulating follicle strength to improve overall scalp health,” says Engelman. “It can also prolong the anagen (growth) phase of the hair cycle, encouraging thicker, fuller hair.”

How long does it take to see results from an LED hair growth helmet?

Hair growth requires consistent use over several months, not weeks. “Typically, it takes about six months of consistent use to see results,” says Sajic. He adds that even a 30% improvement is hard to detect with the naked eye. He recommends looking for additional signs of progress such as “reduced shedding, thicker hair shafts, and gradual regrowth.” Thicker, shinier hair and an improved scalp condition—like reduced flaking and redness—are also visible signs that the device is working.

Sajic notes that the effectiveness of LED light therapy can vary depending on the underlying cause of hair loss and individual factors. “Most studies have focused on hormonal or androgenetic hair loss,” he explains. “If your hair loss is stress induced, such as telogen effluvium, LED therapy may not work and could be a waste of money.” He adds that while early studies on scarring alopecia and alopecia areata show promising results, it’s still too soon to recommend LED therapy for these conditions.

Who is the ideal candidate for using an LED hair growth helmet?

If you’re looking for a noninvasive, at-home solution for hair loss, an LED hair growth helmet may be right for you. Sajic recommends it for patients with hormonal pattern hair loss. However, he advises those with conditions like photosensitivity or skin disorders to avoid using the helmet. If you are taking photosensitizing medications, he recommends using the device with caution. LED light is considered safe to use during pregnancy; however, as always, it’s best to consult with your doctor before starting any new treatment.