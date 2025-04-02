'I tried this new under £200 LED mask and saw impressive results' (2025)

If there's one beauty gadget that we at the OK! beauty team get quizzed about more than any other, it's definitely LED masks. Once a high-tech treatment you'd only find in a professional salon, these days there are loads of at-home devices available, promising brighter, clearer, younger-looking skin.

We've put many of the top LED masks to the test over the years – including the one used on celebs ahead of this year's Oscars – but the major downside is they don't come cheap; most start from around £300 and can skyrocket to over £2,000. However, a new one has just hit the market, and it might just be the most budget-friendly option yet.

The world's most searched lash serum brand UKLASH – creators of the popular Eyelash Serum, which sells one every 10 seconds – has just unveiled its UKSKIN LED Dual Light Pro-Therapy Face Mask, launching today with a waitlist of over 1,000 eager customers. Priced at £199, it's certainly not cheap – but it is cheaper than most others, and boasts impressive before-and-after results.

This UKSKIN LED mask is a flexible silicone design that features 112 professional-grade LED lights that emit red light at 630nm and also near infrared light at 830nm. In UKLASH's trials, 96% of participants reported visibly reduced fine lines, and 95% noticed a brighter-looking complexion, reports the Mirror. Other features include an auto shut-off after 10 minutes, a drawstring travel pouch, and protective eye guards.

I was one of the first to get my hands on this, and here are my honest thoughts after testing it out before its launch...

Pros

Cheaper than a lot of other LED masks

Flexible mask that fits all face shapes and fits comfortably around the head

Protective eye shields make it easier to see while wearing it

Skin looks calmer, brighter and healthier with consistent use

Easy to clean

Travel friendly: it rolls up easily for travel and the box comes with different plugs so it can be used anywhere in the world

Cons

Still an expensive beauty purchase

You need to use it regularly and for at least a few months before you'll see results

Strap might be a bit small for those with very large heads

I'm usually hesitant to recommend LED masks because they can be pricey, despite experts agreeing on their benefits, so I was eager to try out this more affordable new UKSKIN mask.

My first impressions were positive: I liked the flexible silicone style that rolls up neatly for storage and travel, and the mint green colour is lovely.

I was also impressed with the number of accessories included in the box: a travel bag, eye protectors, a charging cable, and four different plug sockets (many only provide the cable these days).

The first LED mask I ever tried had a similar design, but honestly, it didn't fit very well around my head – the strap seemed to fall awkwardly, and it often slipped down. However, this one fits really well; the strap falls slightly lower on the back of my head, which makes the lower part sit a bit away from the skin, but it's very comfortable and feels secure.

The silicone eye guards included with the mask are a game-changer. They're not mandatory since the LED light is safe for your eyes, but they do enhance the experience. My gripe with previous LED masks was the difficulty in watching TV, reading or scrolling through your phone due to the red light interference, but these eye guards effectively tackle that issue (CurrentBody's latest model also has these). The cordless design of the mask also makes it super convenient for use while lounging or doing chores around the house.

While the benefits of LED masks generally take time and consistent use to become apparent, after about a month of nearly nightly use, I saw noticeable improvements in my skin's brightness, health and calmness, with reduced redness and less severe breakouts. It's a gradual change, influenced by various factors, but the difference is there. (For those targeting acne specifically, blue LED light devices like the Lustre ClearSkin SOLO, currently on offer from £63 to £50.40, are recommended.)

UKLASH's own before-and-after results from testers also show significant reductions in redness and pigmentation, with customers sharing that "fine lines have definitely softened, and skin looks brighter and more even".

My only minor gripe is that if you've got a larger head, the strap might be a bit tight as it doesn't offer much room for adjustment. It also lacks some of the extra features found in other models like the Shark CryoGlow, which is our shopping editor Zoe's top pick.

However, if you've been considering investing in an LED mask and want the best bang for your buck, I believe this is the ideal option. It's very comparable to the CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 1, but it's £100 less expensive and, in my opinion, has a better fit (the CurrentBody Series 2 fits much better).