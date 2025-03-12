I Tried Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides—Here's My Review (2025)

Collagen is an important protein that makes up the majority of our skin, and it starts to decline as we age, explains Reda Elmardi, a registered dietitian, certified strength and conditioning specialist and author of the blog The Gym Goat. “Collagen is produced throughout life, but its rate of production slows down after 30 years of age,” he says. “This is due to the fact that we are no longer producing new cells at a high rate. As we get older, our bodies start to lose their ability to produce new collagen.”

In my personal experience, after a year of taking Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, I can easily say that I believe I have benefited from the product. I’ve noticed a vast change in the condition of my skin, for one. When I started taking Vital Proteins my skin was dull and dry, I was struggling with hormonal acne on my chin and I was dealing with intermittent eczema around my nose. Today, I believe my skin looks clear and bright, my eczema is in complete remission and I no longer have cyclical acne (though an errant pimple here and there certainly occurs). While I can’t say these changes were a direct result of using the collagen peptides, these are the physical differences I noticed after a year of use.

In addition, the knee pain I was experiencing has definitely improved. It used to be nearly constant, making it difficult to stand after sitting for long periods of time. While I do experience flare-ups after running, overall I would say I’ve noticed improvements in my joint health after taking collagen for a year.

There has been research to support collagen’s benefits on skin as well, with one study finding a “noticeable reduction in skin dryness, wrinkles and nasolabial fold depth[3]Sibilla S, Borumand M. Daily consumption of the collagen supplement Pure Gold Collagen® reduces visible signs of aging. Clinical Interventions in Aging. 2014:1747. .” Whether the improvements I’ve seen are solely due to collagen peptides or an overall healthier lifestyle can’t be determined. But any improvement in the skin on your face is a major mood booster.

If there’s a minor drawback of using collagen peptides, it’s that it can take quite a while to notice results. While some studies show that improvements to skin could occur in as little as four weeks, other research finds that it can take longer to notice changes in joint health[4]Asserin J, Lati E, Shioya T, Prawitt J. The effect of oral collagen peptide supplementation on skin moisture and the dermal collagen network: evidence from an ex vivo model and randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials. J Cosmet Dermatol, 2015;14:291-301. [5]Clark KL, Sebastianelli W, Flechsenhar KR, et al. 24-Week study on the use of collagen hydrolysate as a dietary supplement in athletes with activity-related joint pain. Curr Med Res Opin. 2008;24(5):1485-1496. . I would say my experience was in line with that timeframe, so some patience is required in order to notice the benefits of collagen peptides.

And, of course, everybody is different, and there are other factors to consider when you start a collagen supplement, like how much protein you’re already consuming. But I can readily say that this is one change I do plan to continue through the years.